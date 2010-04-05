Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

5184 Franklin Street

Michigan City, IN 46360

Order Again

Appetizers

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$8.50

Breadsticks w/ Red Sauce

$5.50+

4 Breadsticks Served with Red Sauce

Buffalo Bread

$9.00

Michigan City Exclusive! Fresh bread slices dipped in buffalo sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing. Try it with Chicken!

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.50

Spicy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Combo Basket

$15.50

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Fries by the Basket

$6.00

Your Choice of Regular or Waffle Fries

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.50

6 Poppers per Order. Choose a Dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

6 Mozzarella Stick w/ Choice of Dipping Sauce

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Sean's Pizza Fries

$8.50

Heaping order of our golden French Fries topped with our original pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Jammers

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Served with Bread & Chips

Tomato Bread

$5.50

Wings

Single Order Traditional Wings

$9.00

6 Traditional Wings

Large Order Traditional Wings

$14.50

10 Traditional Wings

1/2 Bucket Traditional Wings

$28.50

20 Traditional Wings

Full Bucket Traditional Wings

$55.00

40 Traditional Wings

Single Order Boneless Wings

$9.00

6 Boneless Wings

Large Order Boneless Wings

$14.50

10 Boneless Wings

1/2 Bucket Boneless WIngs

$28.50

20 Boneless Wings

Full Bucket Boneless Wings

$55.00

40 Boneless Wings

Flatbreads

Thin, Crispy, and Damn Delicious!

BBQ Flatbread

$11.50

BBQ Sauce with chunks of Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar, & Mozzarella Cheese

Spinach, Bacon, & Tomato Flatbread

$11.50

Bacon, tomato, & Mozzarella Cheese over a creamy chicken and artichoke base.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.50

Chicken Chunks dunked in our medium buffalo sauce, then topped with Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with choice of: Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing

Southwest Flatbread

$11.50

Chicken, onions, peppers, pineapple, and cheddar cheese topped with Sweet Red Chili Sauce

Garden Center

Dinner Salad

$6.00+

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber and garden garnishes.

Greek Salad

$6.50+

Crisp romaine, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, pepperoncini, black olives, red onion, served with Greek-Feta Vinaigrette.

Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan and crisp croutons .

Spinach Salad

$6.50+

Fresh spinach leaves, tomato, bacon, red onion and shaved parmesan.

Antipasto

$11.00+

Crisp lettuce topped with slices of ham, provolone, pepperoni, black and green olives, then garnished with tomato, cucumber and pepperoncini. Finished with our italian house dressing

Gourmet Salad

$8.00+

Subs & Baskets

All sandwiches served toasted with potato chips. Peppers added upon request. Substitute fries, waffle fries, or onion rings.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.50

Slow cooked in our kitchen, the old-fashioned Italian way.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Fresh sliced Krakas ham layered with slices of provolone cheese.

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$7.50

Delicious Italian-style meatballs made fresh and smothered in our original marinara sauce

Sausage Sub

$7.50

Combo Beef & Sausage

$9.50

Our slow cooked beef combined with a fresh sausage link, topped with red sauce, and served on a toasted bun.

House Sub Sandwich

$9.00

Ham, salami, beef, and cheese topped with fresh garden garnished and our homemade house dressing

Stromboli

$8.50

A tasty combo of sausage, onion, and peppers, with our signature pizza sauce and cheese

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.50

Four Chicken Tenders served plain or buffalo style with fries and choice of dipping sauce

21 Shrimp Basket

$9.50

21 Shrimp! Served with French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Premium Chicken Breast served on a toasted bun. YOUR CHOICE OF A GRILLED OR BREADED BREAST. Served with regular or waffle fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Add your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Add cheese (American, Provolone, Cheddar or Mozzarella).

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Crisp bacon, cheddar, sweet BBQ sauce, topped with an onion ring.

Chicken Cordon Blue

$10.75

Topped with Ham and Provolone.

Burgers

1/3 Pound Burgers prepared Medium Well. Served with regular fries or waffle fries.

"House" Burger

$11.50

Mushroom Mozzarella Burger

$13.00

Sautéed fresh mushrooms and mozzarella.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.25

Crispy Bacon, cheddar, sweet BBQ sauce, topped with an onion ring.

Pasta

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

Penne pasta tossed with fresh garden vegetables and our creamy alfredo.

Spaghetti

$13.00

A classic favorite, topped with our fresh marinara

Mostaccioli

$13.00

Mostaccioli noodles served with our fresh marinara

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Filled with a blend of parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, served with our authentic marinara.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fresh fettuccine noodles served with creamy alfredo sauce.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$15.25

Ravioli packed with oven roasted portabellos, shitake, and crimini mushrooms. Served with your choice of sauce.

Spinach & Roasted Garlic Tortelloni

$15.00

Filled with fresh chopped spinach, percorino romano, mozzarella, fontina cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with house marinara and melted cheese. Served over a bed of spaghetti.

Lasagna

$15.00

House Favorite! Layers and layers of noodles, meat, and cheese stacked high and baked until bubbly.

Build Your Own Pizza

Extra Small Pizza (6 inch)

$6.00

Includes Cheese

Small Pizza (10 inch)

$11.75

Medium Pizza (13 inch)

$16.75

Large Pizza (15 inch)

$21.15

Extra Large Pizza (18 inch)

$26.60

Gluten Free Crust Pizza (10 in)

$13.75

Gluten Free Crust Pizza (13 inch)

$19.75

Keto Crust Pizza (10 inch)

$15.75

Keto Crust Pizza (13 inch)

$21.75

Specialty Pies (#21 - #36)

#21 Combo 1

$13.85+

No meat, mushroom, green and red peppers.

#22 Combo 2

$14.60+

Sausage, mushroom, green and red peppers.

#23 The Works Pizza

$15.55+

For those who like it all! Sausage, ham, pepperoni, green and red pepper, and mushroom.

#24 Hot & Spicy Pizza

$15.55+

#25 Veggie Pizza

$15.55+

Spinach, green and red pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, and fresh garlic.

#26 Sausage Mushroom Pepperoni

$14.60+

#27 Seven Cheese

$14.60+

A blend of mozzarella, colby jack, provolone, romano, and parmesan.

#28 Server's Choice Pizza

$15.55+

Pepperoncini, tomato, mushrooms, and fresh garlic. (Try it with Chicken!)

#29 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.55+

Tastes like it just came off the grill! Our special BBQ sauce with chunks of chicken, bacon, onion, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

#30 Pesto Pizza

$15.55+

We replace our traditional pizza sauce with a basil pesto sauce and add chicken, tomato, and fresh garlic

#31 Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.55+

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon

#32 White Pizza

$15.55+

Alfredo sauce, fresh garlic, and chicken

#33 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.55+

Medium buffalo sauce, topped with chicken with a unique blend of cheeses, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

#34 Hawaiian Pizza

$13.65+

Ham & Pineapple

#35 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.55+

Ranch sauce as the base, topped with bacon, chicken and a combination of cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

#36 Margherita Pizza

$15.55+

Extra virgin olive oil blended with a minced garlic and herbs, then topped with sliced tomato, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese.

#28 Original Server's Choice

$15.55+

Colby, Spinach, Garlic, & Pepperoncini

House Specialty Pizzas

Deep Dish (10 inch)

$18.00

Italian classic and a true pizza pie! Loaded with a heaping helping of cheese ONLY. Then topped with our homemade pizza sauce. Additional toppings extra.

Deep Dish (13 inch)

$25.00

Famous "Popeye" Pizza

$14.00+

Fresh spinach, carefully mixed with oil and our own special seasonings, topped with a select blend of cheeses, & folded into our famous homemade crust.

Small Stuffed Pizza

$13.00

Choice of any two toppings in a folded over calzone style pizza.

Medium Stuffed Pizza

$18.00

Large Stuffed Pizza

$22.00

Kids Are People Too

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Spaghetti Served with Traditional Sauce or Butter

Kids Mostaccioli

$6.00

Served with traditional sauce or butter.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$7.00

Side of Applesauce

$1.00

Desserts

Brownie Delight

$7.50

Warm Brownie topped with ice cream.

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.50

Served warm with a scoop of ice cream (serves 2 to 3)

Ice Cream by the Scoop

$2.75

Cinnamon Bread Sticks

$6.00

We take our delicious breadsticks, brushed with butter and rolled in cinnamon and sugar then served with our homemade vanilla sauce.

Ice Cream Float

$6.50

Homemade Brownie

$3.00

Drinks To Go

2 Liter - Pop

$3.00

Can of Pop

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Add Extra Dressings

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

House Italian

$0.75

French

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Add Extra Dipping Sauces

Alfredo Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.75

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Red Chili Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Misc.

Side of Red Pepper Flakes

$0.75

Side of Pepperoncini

$0.75

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Meatball

$2.50

Lunch Specials

XS Pizza + Dinner Salad

$8.95

L Pizza / BS / Fountain

$27.99

L Pizza / BS / 2L Pop

$27.99

Buffet Specials

Pizza & Salad

$11.50

Pizza, Salad, & Breadsticks

$13.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best pizza in Michigan City!

5184 Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN 46360

