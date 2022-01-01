- Home
- /
- Crown Point
- /
- Italian
- /
- Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point
No reviews yet
11319 South Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZER*
Ma's Cheesy Bread
You can live on a steady diet of this. Olive oil, garlic, and mozzarella. Served with marinara.
Breadsticks (10)
You know you've got to have them! Served with your choice of marinara or cheese sauce.
Breaded Ravioli (20)
For those that realize 10 is never enough. Choose between meat or cheese. Served with marinara.
Breadsticks (6)
You know you've got to have them. Served with your choice of marinara or cheese sauce.
Breaded Ravioli (10)
Careful, these are addicting! Choose between meat or cheese. Served with marinara.
Cream Cheese Poppers
These are fire! Six jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served with ranch.
Cheddar Poppers
These will blow your hair back. Six jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served with ranch.
Pretzel Bites (25)
Served with cheese sauce.
Pretzel Bites (15)
Served with cheese sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch.
Fried Zucchini
Served with ranch.
Fried Pickles
Served with ranch.
Samper Platter
Pick (3) from our assortment of appetizers!
Shrimp Jammers
Why are they called Jammers? Because you can't jam them into your mouth fast enough! Stuffed with jalapeño cheese.
Basket of Fries
Cheese Fries
Add chili or bacon.
Buffalo Shrimp
Breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce.
Mega Tomato Bread
Doesn't get much better than this. Smothered in garlic butter, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Paezano Bread
"Button" bread smothered in garlic butter. Begs you to come back for another bite. Garlic, olive oil and Parmesan for dipping.
Mega Cheesy Garlic Bread
Smothered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese.
Mega Garlic Bread
Smothered in garlic butter.
Mega Pizza Bread
Smothered in pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Mini Meatballs
7 meatballs baked with marinara and mozzarella.
Mozzerella Sticks
Served with a side of house-made marinara.
Mozzerella Sticks (12)
Served with a side of house made marinara.
Nacho Supreme
Loaded with Colby Jack cheese, chili, tomatoes, onions and black olives.
Nachos
Topped with melted Colby Jack cheese.
Onion Rings
Wings (8)
Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Wings (12)
Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Wings (20)
Served with 2 sides of ranch or blue cheese.
Wings (40)
Served with 4 sides of ranch or blue cheese.
Wings (100)
Served with 8 sides of ranch or blue cheese.
KETO FRIENDLY SOLUTIONS
Keto Pizza Bowl (no crust)
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, and your choice of toppings! Baked through the oven just like a normal pizza. The only thing missing is the crust.
Beef Bowl
Italian beef with mozzarella cheese melted on top. 5oz $9, 10oz $16.
Beef & Sausage Link Bowl
5oz Italian Beef plus a 4oz Italian Sausage link, smothered in red sauce, with mozzarella melted on top.
Mini Meatballs
7 mini meatballs baked with mozzarella and red sauce.
SMALL PIZZA*
Small Classic Pizza*- Build Your Own
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
Small Councilman*
This is the one your friends won't shut up about! Garlic, house-made meatball, and cupping pepperoni.
Small Meaty Meat*
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ham.
Small Tornado*
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, Canadian bacon, meatball.
Small The Works*
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and ham.
Small Bestminster*
Olive oil base, garlic, provolone, mozzarella, basil, light spinach and red top.
Small Tour of Italy*
Olive oil base, garlic, provolone, mozzarella, red top and green top.
Small Pepperoni Lovers*
Extra regular pepperoni and cupping pepperoni.
Small BBQ Chicken*
BBQ base, onion, bacon, chicken, cheddar, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Small Chicken Alfredo*
Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, provolone and mozzarella.
Small Buffalo Chicken*
Buffalo sauce base, chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch*
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, cheddar and cheese.
Small Pesto Chicken*
Basil pesto base, garlic, chicken and tomato.
Small Beeternal Optimist
Ricotta, pizza sauce, mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, & Mike's Hot Honey drizzle.
Small Flat Popeye*
Olive oil base, our special season, and cheese blend.
Small Hot & Spicy*
Italian beef, meatball and pepper-on-cini.
Small Hawaiian Volcano*
BBQ sauce base, Pepper-on-cini, Canadian bacon, cheddar, Pineapple and topped with red onion.
Small Ghost*
Ghost pepper BBQ sauce base, onion, chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Small Margherita*
Olive oil base, garlic, basil, and tomato.
Small Veggie*
Mushroom, garlic, spinach, onion, green pepper and tomato.
Small Server's Choice*
Mushroom, garlic, pepper-on-cini and tomato.
Small Seven Cheese*
A blend of two different mozzarellas, Colby, Jack, provolone, Parmesan and Romano.
Small Taco*
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives. All the veggies come on the side for carryout/delivery orders.
10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza Build Your Own*
Try one of our pizzas on our Keto-friendly and Gluten Free crust! Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
10" Gluten Free Crust Build Your Own*
Try one of our pizzas on our gluten free crust! Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
10" Keto Sausage Crust Pizza Build Your Own*
Try one of our pizzas on our Keto-friendly crust! Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
Small Deep Dish - Build Your Own*
These pies take 45 minutes just to cook! Please allow additional time for carryout & delivery.
MEDIUM PIZZA*
Medium Classic Pizza- Build Your Own*
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
Medium Councilman*
This is the one your friends won't shut up about! Garlic, house-made meatball and cupping pepperoni.
Medium Chicken Alfredo*
Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, provolone and mozzarella.
Medium Tour of Italy*
Olive oil base, garlic, provolone, mozzarella, red top and green top.
Medium The Works*
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and ham.
Medium Hot & Spicy*
Italian beef, meatball and pepper-on-cini.
Medium Margherita*
Olive oil base, garlic, basil, and tomato.
Medium Pepperoni Lovers*
Extra regular pepperoni and cupping pepperoni.
Medium Meaty Meat*
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ham.
Medium Veggie*
Mushroom, garlic, spinach, onion, green pepper and tomato.
Medium Hawaiian Volcano*
BBQ sauce base, Pepper-on-cini, Canadian bacon, cheddar, Pineapple and topped with red onion.
Medium BBQ Chicken*
BBQ base, onion, bacon, chicken, cheddar, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Medium Beeternal Optimist
Ricotta, pizza sauce, mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, & Mike's Hot Honey drizzle.
Medium Seven Cheese*
A blend of two different mozzarellas, Colby, Jack, provolone, Parmesan and Romano.
Medium Bestminster*
Olive oil base, garlic, provolone, mozzarella, basil, light spinach and red top.
Medium Tornado*
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, Canadian bacon, meatball.
Medium Buffalo Chicken*
Buffalo sauce base, chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch*
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, cheddar and cheese.
Medium Flat Popeye*
Olive oil base, our special season, and cheese blend.
Medium Ghost*
Ghost pepper BBQ sauce base, onion, chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Medium Pesto Chicken*
Basil pesto base, garlic, chicken and tomato.
Medium Server's Choice*
Mushroom, garlic, pepper-on-cini and tomato.
Medium Taco*
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives.
Medium Deep Dish - Build Your Own*
These pies take 45 minutes just to cook! Please allow additional time for carryout & delivery.
LARGE PIZZA*
Large Classic Pizza- Build Your Own*
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
Large Councilman*
This is the one your friends won't shut up about! Garlic, meatball, and cupping pepperoni.
Large Chicken Alfredo*
Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, provolone and mozzarella.
Large BBQ Chicken*
BBQ base, onion, bacon, chicken, cheddar, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Large Meaty Meat*
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ham.
Large Bestminster*
Olive oil base, garlic, provolone, mozzarella, basil, light spinach and red top.
Large Tour of Italy*
Olive oil base, garlic, provolone, mozzarella, red top and green top.
Large Tornado*
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, Canadian bacon, meatball.
Large The Works*
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and ham.
Large Hot & Spicy*
Italian beef, meatball and pepper-on-cini.
Large Pepperoni Lovers*
Extra regular pepperoni and cupping pepperoni.
Large Beeternal Optimist
Ricotta, pizza sauce, mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey drizzle.
Large Buffalo Chicken*
Buffalo sauce base, chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Large Veggie*
Mushroom, garlic, spinach, onion, green pepper and tomato.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch*
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, cheddar and cheese.
Large Seven Cheese*
A blend of two different mozzarellas, Colby, Jack, provolone, Parmesan and Romano.
Large Hawaiian Volcano*
BBQ sauce base, Pepper-on-cini, Canadian bacon, cheddar, Pineapple and topped with red onion.
Large Margherita*
Olive oil base, garlic, basil, and tomato.
Large Flat Popeye*
Olive oil base, our special season, and cheese blend.
Large Ghost*
Ghost pepper BBQ sauce base, onion, chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Large Pesto Chicken*
Basil pesto base, garlic, chicken and tomato.
Large Server's Choice*
Mushroom, garlic, pepper-on-cini and tomato.
Large Taco*
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives.
X-LARGE PIZZA*
XL Classic Pizza- Bulid Your Own*
Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
XL Councilman*
This is the one your friends won't shut up about! Garlic, house-made meatball, and cupping pepperoni.
XL Chicken Alfredo*
Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, provolone and mozzarella.
XL Hot & Spicy*
Italian beef, meatball and pepper-on-cini.
XL Meaty Meat*
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ham.
XL BBQ Chicken*
BBQ base, onion, bacon, chicken, cheddar, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
XL Bestminster*
Olive oil base, garlic, provolone, mozzarella, basil, light spinach and red top.
XL Pepperoni Lovers*
Extra regular pepperoni and cupping pepperoni.
XL Beeternal Optimist
Ricotta, pizza sauce, mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, & Mike's Hot Honey drizzle.
XL Tour of Italy*
Olive oil base, garlic, provolone, mozzarella, red top and green top.
XL Margherita*
Olive oil base, garlic, basil, and tomato.
XL Hawaiian Volcano*
BBQ sauce base, Pepper-on-cini, Canadian bacon, cheddar, Pineapple and topped with red onion.
XL Buffalo Chicken*
Buffalo sauce base, chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
XL Seven Cheese*
A blend of two different mozzarellas, Colby, Jack, provolone, Parmesan and Romano.
XL Server's Choice*
Mushroom, garlic, pepper-on-cini and tomato.
XL The Works*
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and ham.
XL Tornado*
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, Canadian bacon, meatball.
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch*
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, cheddar and cheese.
XL Flat Popeye*
Olive oil base, our special season, and cheese blend.
XL Ghost*
Ghost pepper BBQ sauce base, onion, chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
XL Pesto Chicken*
Basil pesto base, garlic, chicken and tomato.
XL Taco*
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives.
XL Veggie*
Mushroom, garlic, spinach, onion, green pepper and tomato.
CALZONES*
SM Calzone - Create Your Own
Two ingredients of your choice, cheese, sauce and folded into our crust. Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
MD Calzone - Create Your Own
Two ingredients of your choice, cheese, sauce and folded into our crust. Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
LG Calzone - Create Your Own
Two ingredients of your choice, cheese, sauce and folded into our crust. Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
XL Calzone - Create Your Own
Two ingredients of your choice, cheese, sauce and folded into our crust. Pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese are standard.
SM Popeye Calzone*
Olive oil base, our special seasoning, and cheese blend.
MD Popeye Calzone*
Olive oil base, our special seasoning, and cheese blend.
LG Popeye Calzone*
Olive oil base, our special seasoning, and cheese blend.
XL Popeye Calzone*
Olive oil base, our special seasoning, and cheese blend.
BURGER & RIBS*
The Burger
A classic burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on the side. Includes French Fries.
Gelsosomos' Burger
Smothered in pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Includes French Fries.
Mushroom Mozz Burger
Loaded with mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Includes French Fries.
Ronald Reagan Burger
Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon and onion rings. Includes French Fries.
Full Slab Ribs
Full rack of ribs finished with your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw.
Half Slab Ribs
Half rack of ribs finished with your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw.
Rib & Shrimp Combo
A half slab of ribs and 4 butterfly shrimp. Served with fries, cole slaw and a side of cocktail sauce.
Breaded Shrimp
8 butterfly shrimp fried to perfection. Served with fries, cole slaw and a side of cocktail sauce.
SANDWICHES & WRAPS*
Chicken Tenders (4)*
Regular or Buffalo style with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes French Fries.
Italian Beef*
Served with pepper-on-cinis and Au jus on the side. Includes French Fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap*
Seasoned grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, diced tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese and a touch of ranch. Includes French Fries.
BBQ Chicken Wrap*
Seasoned grilled chicken breast tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce with lettuce, diced tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese and a touch of ranch. Includes French Fries.
Ham and Provolone*
Hot ham and melted provolone cheese served on a toasted bun. Includes French Fries.
Meatball Sandwich*
Italian meatballs smothered in marinara on a toasted bun. Includes French Fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich*
A grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side. Includes French Fries.
Submarine Sandwich*
Blend of Italian meats, cheese and Italian oil. Includes French Fries.
Veggie Sub*
An open face sandwich with sauce, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, spinach, garlic and melted cheese. Includes French Fries.
Beef & Sausage Combo*
Served in marinara on a toasted bun. Includes French Fries.
Chicken Cordon Bleu*
Grilled chicken breast, ham and melted cheese on a toasted bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side. Includes French Fries.
Stromboli*
An open face sandwich with sauce, Italian sausage, onions, peppers and melted cheese. Includes French Fries.
BBQ Beef*
Tender beef smothered in BBQ sauce on a french roll. Includes French Fries.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich*
Grilled chicken made with our original marinara sauce and baked with cheese. Includes French Fries.
Sausage Sandwich*
Smothered in our original marinara sauce. Includes French Fries.
PASTA*
Full Cheese Rav*
8 jumbo cheese raviolis served in your choice of sauce. Includes Side Salad with choice of dressing and bread.
Half Cheese Rav*
4 jumbo cheese raviolis served in your choice of sauce.
Full Fettuccine*
Fettuccine noodles topped with creamy Alfredo sauce. Includes Side Salad with choice of dressing and bread.
Half Fettuccine*
Fettuccine noodles topped with creamy Alfredo sauce.
Full Meat Rav*
8 jumbo meat raviolis served in your choice of sauce. Includes Side Salad with choice of dressing and bread.
Half Meat Rav*
4 jumbo meat raviolis served in your choice of sauce.
Full Mostaccioli*
Topped with our original marinara sauce. Includes Side Salad with choice of dressing and bread.
Half Mostaccioli*
Topped with our original marinara sauce.
Full Spaghetti*
Topped with our original marinara sauce. Includes Side Salad with choice of dressing and bread.
Half Spaghetti*
Topped with our original marinara sauce.
Full Tommy G*
Fettuccine noodles topped with our special Tommy G's sauce. Includes Side Salad with choice of dressing and bread.
Half Tommy G*
Fettuccine noodles topped with our special Tommy G's sauce.
Lasagna*
Our original recipe. Includes Side Salad with choice of dressing and bread.
Spin & Garlic Tort. *
12 tortellini served in your choice of sauce. Includes Side Salad with choice of dressing and bread.
SALADS*
Antipasto Salad (Lg)
Ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, green and black olives, tomatoes, and pepper-on-cini over a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Antipasto Salad (Sm)
Ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, green and black olives, tomatoes, and pepper-on-cini over a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Gel's Cobb
Seasoned grilled chicken, hardwood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and diced tomatoes on mixed greens. Served with two breadsticks and your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken, hard boiled egg, hardwood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and dried cranberries on mixed greens. Served with two breadsticks and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad (Lg)
A bed of Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad (Sm)
A bed of Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Dinner Salad (Lg)
A bed of iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Dinner Salad (Sm)
A bed of iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Popcorn shrimp tossed in our buffalo sauce served over a bed of romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spinach Salad (Lg)
A bed of baby spinach with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Spinach Salad (Sm)
A bed of baby spinach with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
DESSERT*
DRINKS TOGO*
SIDES & EXTRAS*
Pasta Bread (Half Loaf)*
Pasta Bread (Full Loaf)*
Antipasto Bread (Half Loaf)*
Antipasto Bread (Whole Loaf)*
Grilled Chicken Breast*
Meatball*
Served in marinara sauce.
Sausage Link*
Served in marinara sauce.
Extra Salad Dressing*
Chose from ranch, our house Italian, french...etc.
Extra Side Sauces*
Additional Side Cups*
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
11319 South Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307