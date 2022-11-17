  • Home
A map showing the location of Gemini Bar & Grill 456 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034View gallery

Gemini Bar & Grill 456 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

review star

No reviews yet

456 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Handbreaded, deep fried w/marinara

Gemini Wings

$14.00

Marinated, then fried to perfection. Tossed in BBQ, Hot Wing sauce or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese and celery.

Signature Chili

$6.00Out of stock

In-house prepared beef chili with a mix of spices, vegetables, and beans. Served with garlic bread.

Reuben

$14.00

Freshly sliced corned beef cooked in-house, with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, and swiss cheese on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries or small salad.

Gemini Burger

$14.00

Seasoned 1/2 lb. burger served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. served MW. Served with french fries or small salad.

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef cooked in-house with melted swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with au jus and french fries or small salad

CHIX STRIPS

$12.00

grilled cheese

$10.00

hummus

$12.00

cheese pizza

$14.00

pepperoni pizza

$16.00

canadian bacon/pin

$16.00

Fries /Ranch

$5.50

Tater Tots /Ranch

$6.50

Onion Rings/Ranch

$7.50

Cajun Tots

$6.50

Beef Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Steak Nachos

$12.00

Burger Sliders

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

COFFEE

$3.50

Salad

Caesar salad

$7.00

Crispy chopped romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons.

House salad

$7.00

A mix of crisp iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons.

Northwest salad

$8.00

A bed of mixed greens, red grapes, walnuts, pear slices, and gorgonzola.

fountain

7 up

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

SIMPSON

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Juice

$3.50

Sides/To Go

Ranch

$0.50

To Go

$1.00

Split Plate

$1.00

Open dressing

$0.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Absolut

$9.00+

Chopin

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00+

Ketel One

$10.50+

Tito's

$9.00+

mono

$8.50+

stoli

$9.00+

stoli orange

$9.25+

stoli vanilla

$9.25+

stoli ras

$9.25+

stoli blue

$9.25+

stoli lime

$9.25+

44 north

$9.00+

Smirnoff

$8.50+

Wild Roots

$9.50+

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00+

Beefeater

$8.50+

Bombay Saphire

$10.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

aviation

$9.00+

MULE

$2.50

JUICE

$0.50

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Meyers

$8.00+

malibu

$8.00+

151

$7.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Don Julio reposado

$13.00+

Patron Reposado

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Hornitos Plata

$9.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00+

Casadores REP

$9.50+

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00+

don julio blanco

$12.50+

hornitos cristalino

$9.00+

WAHAKA MEZCAL

$12.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.50+

Casamigos Rep

$12.50+

1942

$30.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.50

EL TESORO REP

$14.00+

EL TESORO BLANCO

$12.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00+

Angels Envy

$12.00+

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Bulliet

$9.00+

jack

$8.50+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$9.50+

Makers Mark

$9.50+

Wild Turkey

$8.50+

bullit rye

$9.00+

black velvet

$8.00+

pendleton

$9.00+

jamison

$9.00+

jim beam blk

$8.00+

screwball

$10.00+

segrams 7

$8.00+

crown royal

$9.00+

crown r apple

$9.00+

FIREBALL

$9.00+

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00+

Broken Top

$12.50+

Broken 113

$16.00+

Woodford

$12.00+

TURKEY 101

$10.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$7.00+

Chivas Regal

$10.00+

Dewars

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.50+

glenlivet 12

$12.00+

balvienie 12

$13.00+

macallen 12

$14.00+

macallen gold

$13.00+

oban 14

$15.00+

glenfiddich 15

$14.00+

OBAN LITTLE BAY

$12.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00+

Cointreau

$10.00+

Drambuie

$10.00+

Frangelico

$8.50+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

rumple

$9.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

southern com

$8.00+

baileys

$9.00+

chamborg

$11.00

tuaca

$8.00+

lucid

$14.00+

goldschalager

$9.00+

sambuca

$7.00+

rumchatta

$9.00+

C.B. BRANDY

$7.00+

courvosier

$10.00+

hennessy

$12.00+

Chivas Regal

$11.00+

Cocktails

Green Tea

$11.00

Tick Tack

$11.75

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Jager Bomb

$11.50

Mai Tai

$11.50

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Special Long Island

$13.00

Kamakazi

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Moraccan Coffee

$12.50

White Russian

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$10.00

MIMOSA

$9.00

AM Bloody Marry

$12.00

SRREW DRIVER

$7.50

Michelada

$7.50

J SHOT

$2.00

RED

ERATH ROSE

$10.00

HERITAGE 2019 CAB

$12.00

PRIMARIUS PINOT

$12.00

COLUMBIA RED

$10.00

STERLING MERLOT

$7.00

STERLING PINOT

$7.00

HOUSE CAB SAUV

$8.00

BROWN VIN CAB SAUV

$12.00

WHITE

CLOS DU BOIS CHARD

$10.00

NOBILO SAUV BLANC

$10.00

J VINYARD PINOT GRIS

$10.00

HOUSE CHARD

$8.00

Wine Bottle

Bottle

$36.00

Wine Bottle

Bottle

$30.00

BEER

#1 MOSQUITO

$7.00

#2 ECLIPTIC PHASER

$7.00

#3 S.N. HAZY

$7.00

#4 CRUX

$7.00

#5 JUBLE ALE

$7.00

#6 BREAKSIDE PIL

$7.00

#7 FORT GEORGE

$7.00

#8 N.W. LAGER

$7.00

#9 BBP

$7.00

#10 MIRRIOR POND

$7.00

#11 STELLA

$7.00

#12 G MAN HEF

$7.00

#13 SIERRA NEVADA

$7.00

#14 CIDER

$7.00

#15 COORS LITE

$6.00

#16 7 PEAKS SELTZER

$7.00

BUD BOTTLE

$5.00

BUD LITE

$5.00

MODELO

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

GUINNESS

$8.00

BANQUET

$5.00

LITE

$5.00

ATHLETIC GOLDEN/IPA

$7.00

SPLIT

$8.00

White Claw

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

CBD

$8.00

BEER PITCHER

G MAN HEFF #12

$24.00

BBP #9

$24.00

MIRROR POND #10

$24.00

stella #11

$24.00

#8 N.W. LAGER

$24.00

FORT G VORTEX #7

$24.00

BREAKSIDE PIL #6

$24.00

CRUX #4

$24.00

SIERRA NEVADA #13

$24.00

#1 MOSQUITO

$24.00

COORS LITE #15

$22.00

#5 JUBLE

$24.00

#3 S.N. HAZY

$24.00

ecliptic phaser #2

$24.00

Breakfast Food

Waffles

$12.95

Steak and Eggs

$17.95

Build your own Omelette

$15.95

Fruit Bowl

$11.95

Eggs Benedict

$15.95

Huevos Rancheros

$16.95

Coffee

$3.50

Pre Auth

Gave card back

Paying cash

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

456 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

