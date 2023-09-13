Food Menu

5pc Wings

$10.00

8pc Wings

$14.00

6pc Shrimp

$10.00

10pc Shrimp

$15.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

W/ Guava Sauce

Plaintian(Green)

$6.00

W/ Guava Sauce

Beef Empandas

$8.00

24k Gold Wings

$25.00

5pc Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Liquor

Vodka

House Vodka

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Titos

$14.00

House Liqs

Gin

House Gin

$13.00

Rum

House Rum

$13.00

Bumbu Rum

$15.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Barancourt

$14.00

Barancourt Dark

$14.00

Armaretto

$14.00

Malibu

$13.00

Wray and Nephew

$17.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$13.00

Casamigo

$15.00

Azul

$22.00

Casamigo Reposado

$17.00

Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Patron

$16.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Labos Respo

$17.00

Mi-Campo

$14.00

Mi-Campo Respo

$15.00

818 Blanco

$14.00

818 Respo

$15.00

Espolon

$15.00

Premium Margarita

$18.00

Whiskey/Cognac

House Whiskey

Jefferson

$16.00

Jameson

$15.00

High west Whiskey

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

Duesse

$16.00

Henny

$15.00

Fireball

$12.00

Jhonny Walker

$15.00

Jim Beam Apple

$14.00

Scotch/Bourbon

House Scotch

Chivas Regal

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Liqueurs/Champagne

Amaretto

$12.00

House Champagne

Cocktails & Buckets

Cocktails

Gems Punch

$17.00

Broadway

$15.00

After Hour

$14.00

IF I Duesse Say

$16.00

Wild and Whiskey

$12.00

Water

$3.00

Fish Bowls

$25.00

GEms Tower

$80.00

Margarita

$80.00

Red Wine Sangria Tower

$80.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sauced Drink Buckets

32oz Gems Punch

$30.00

32oz Red Wine Sanagria

$30.00

16 oz Bucket Maragrita

$20.00

32oz Margarita

$30.00

16oz Mojito

$20.00

32oz Mojito

$30.00

16oz Frozee Bucket

$20.00

32oz Frozew Bucket

$30.00

16oz Henny Lada

$20.00

32oz Henny Lada

$30.00

5ct Beer Bucket

$35.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Heinken

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Prestige

$6.00

Wine

GLS Bartenura

$10.00

GLS Yellow Tail Wine

$10.00

GLS Red Wine

$10.00

GLS White Wine

$10.00

GLS Pink Moscato

$10.00

BTL Bartenura

$50.00

NA Beverages

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Frozen Passionfruit

$7.00

Homeade Lemonde

$3.00

Soft Drinks Soda

$3.00

Virgin Pincolda

$8.00