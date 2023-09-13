Restaurant info

Welcome to Gem Bar Lounge . Come see our Establishment in person to get a personalized tastè of our Beautiful Venuè. Our Establishment is Available for Rental for private events also to events open to the public. We cater to your needs please feel free to ask us questions. Experience every week a great start with us, A Great time is what you expect and we shall meet those expectation come out and Turn up with us weekly. We are also Open for Happy Hour 5-8pm Wed-Sat We are Located in 1595 Broadway Brooklyn Ny 11207 WIlliamsburg New York looking to host for you We offer Celebration Packages for Birthdays, Graduation, Holidays, Weddings