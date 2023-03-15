Gen Bobabee & Coffee House
10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104
Austin, TX 78753
DRINK MENU
ICED TEA
F1. Bee Vietnamese Style
Brewed black tea with strawberry, kumquat and lychee. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Rainbow jelly.
F2. Austin Signature Ice Tea
Brewed green tea with kumquat, lychee, guava, and orange. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: combination rainbow jelly, apple jelly, mango jelly.
F3. Black Special
Brewed black tea with guava, kumquat, and mango. Toppings not include. Recommended topping: crystal boba, crystal mango.
F4. Peach Oolong
Brewed peach Oolong tea with Peach, orange, grapefruit, and kumquat. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Crystal mango, mango jelly, Ai yu jelly.
F5. Blossom Assam
Brewed Assam tea with orange, mango and guava. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Combination apple jelly, rainbow jelly, mango jelly.
F6. Raspberry & Strawberry Fruity Tea
Brewed raspberry and strawberry tea with kumquat, orange, mango, and peach. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Bursting strawberry, ai yu jelly, crystal mango.
F7. Japanese Mango Kumquat Green Tea
Brewed green tea with kumquat, mango, and lychee. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Mango jelly, crystal mango.
F8. Lychee green tea
Brewed Green tea with lychee. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Lychee jelly.
F8. Fruity Lychee
Brewed fruity tea with lychee flavor. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Boba, lychee jelly.
F9. Fruity Orange Guava
Brewed fruity tea with orange and guava flavor. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Bursting strawberry, apple jelly, mango jelly.
F10. Passion Fruit Green Tea
Brewed green tea with passionfruit. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: bursting strawberry, chia seed.
F11. Strawberry green tea
Brewed green tea with strawberry. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: rainbow jelly, bursting strawberry, aloe vera.
F11. Mango green tea
Brewed green tea with mango. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: mango jelly, crystal mango.
F11. Mango Strawberry Green Tea
Brewed green tea with Strawberry and Mango. Toppings not included.
F12. Peach Green Tea
Brewed green tea with peach. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Mango jelly, crystal mango.
F13. Peach Orange Lemongrass
Brew green tea, lemongrass together with orange and peach. Toppings not included. Topping recommend: combination chia seed, Ai yu jelly, crystal boba.
F14. Wintermelon ice tea
Brewed Jasmine tea with wintermelon flavor. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Lychee jelly, apple jelly.
F15. Honey Kumquat Green (new)
Brewed green tea with kumquat and honey. Toppings not included. Recommend topping: Crystal mango, chia seed, rainbow jelly.
F16. Passion Grapefruit Green (new)
Brewed Jasmine tea with passionfruit and grapefruit. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: combination apple jelly, chia seed, mango jelly.
ICY SLUSH
Y1. Passion Fruit Icy Slush
Blended passionfruit with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, mango jelly, crystal mango.
Y2. Grapefruit Icy Slush
Y3. Lychee Icy Slush
Blended lychee with ice. No milk, no toppings included. Recommended toppings: Apple jelly, lychee jelly, rainbow jelly.
Y4. Peach Icy Slush
Blended peach with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal mango, apple jelly, mango jelly.
Y5. Strawberry Mango Icy Slush
Blended strawberry and mango with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal mango, mango jelly, apple jelly, rainbow jelly.
Y5. Strawberry Ice Slush
Blended strawberry with ice. No milk, no topping included. Recommended toppings: Bursting strawberry, rainbow jelly, crystal mango.
Y5. Mango Icy Slush
Blended mango with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal mango, mango jelly, rainbow jelly.
Y6. Honeydew Icy Slush
Y7. Winter Melon Icy Slush
Blended wintermelon with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Apple jelly, mango jelly, rainbow jelly.
COFFEE
C1. House Coffee
Vietnamese ice strong coffee with condensed milk. minimum 25% sweet. Topping recommended: Coffee jelly, coffee jello.
C2. Coffee Latte
Vietnamese ice coffee latte with condensed milk. Less stronger than Ice house coffee. Not too sweet. Recommended toppings: coffee jelly, coffee jello.
C3. Coffee Milk Tea
Tea and coffee mix. Toppings not included. Recommended: Coffee Jelly, honey boba, coffee jello.
C4. Coffee Frappe'
Blended Coffee with condensed milk. Toppings not included. Minimum 50% sweet. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, coffee jello, boba.
C5. Chocolate Coffee Frappe
Blended coffee with chocolate. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jello, egg pudding, coffee jelly.
C7. Oreo Frappe
Blended Oreo with milk and ice. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, egg pudding, coffee jello.
C7. Oreo coffee Frappe
Blended coffee with Oreo. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, egg pudding, coffee jello.
C8. Matcha Frappe
Blended matcha. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: coffee jelly, apple jelly.
C9. Coconut Coffee Frappe
Blended coconut with coffee. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, grass jelly, honey boba.
C10: Vietnamese bạc xỉu.
Fresh milk, condensed milk mix with 3 oz of Vietnamese coffee on top. Not adjust sweetness level.
Black Coffee
SMOOTHIE
S1. Taro Smoothie
Blended taro with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal taro, honey boba, crystal boba.
S2. Honeydew Smoothie
Blended honeydew with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Apple jelly, rainbow jelly, crystal boba.
S4. Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Blended strawberry and mango with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Bursting strawberry, rainbow jelly, mango jelly, crystal mango.
S4. Mango Smoothie
Blended mango with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Crystal mango, mango jelly, rainbow jelly.
S4. Strawberry Smoothie
Blended strawberry with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Bursting strawberry, honey boba, crystal mango.
S6. Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Blended strawberry and banana with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, bursting strawberry, crystal mango.
S7. Avocado Smoothie
Blended fresh avocado with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal taro.
S8. Durian Avocado Smoothie
Blended fresh durian and avocado with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal taro.
S9. Durian Smoothie
Blended fresh durian with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal taro.
S10. Mango Avocado Smoothie
S11. Oreo / Coconut Smoothie
Blended Oreo with coconut and milk. Whipping cream on top. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, honey boba, coffee jello.
S11. Coconut Smoothie
MILK TEA
M1. Genmaicha Milk Tea (light)
Genmaicha is roasted rice green tea. Toppings not included. Strongly recommended with seacream. Toppings recommended: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal mango, crystal taro.
M2. Jasmine Milk Tea (light)
Jasmine tea with nondairy milk. No toppings included. Recommended toppings: Seacream, honey boba, crystal boba.
M3. Assam Milk Tea (dark)
Assam black tea with nondairy milk. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Seacream, honey boba, crystal boba.
M5. Earl Grey Milk Tea (dark)
M7. Thai Milk Tea (dark)
M8. Hojicha Milk Tea (light)
Hojicha is roasted green tea.It's good to go with seacream. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, crystal boba, coffee jello.
M9. Taro Milk Tea
Brewed tea with taro milk. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: crystal taro, honey boba.
M10. Honeydew Milk Tea
brew tea with honeydew. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Apple jelly, crystal boba, honey boba.
Dark Roasted Oolong Milk tea
Oolong Tea no milk
Coconut milk tea
GEN SPECIAL MILK TEA
G1. Hongkong (dark)
Strong black tea taste. Close to original milk tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Grass jelly, honey boba, crystal boba.
G2. Iku Matcha Latte
A kind of Japanese matcha milk tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal taro, coffee jelly, honey boba.
G4. Austin Signature (dark)
Strong tea taste with floral aroma. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Grass jelly, crystal boba, honey boba.
G5. Ohara Oolong (light)
Japanese Oolong tea with seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, crystal boba, egg pudding.
G6. Twin Special (dark)
Strong black tea taste with a mix aroma between coffee and floral. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, honey boba, coffee jello.
G7. Chocolate
Brewed tea with chocolate. Topping not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, coffee jelly, grass jelly.
G8. Premium Black (dark)
A kind of floral black tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recomenended toppings: Egg pudding, grass jelly, crystal taro.
G9. Tiramisu (new)
Brewed strong premium black tea with creamy tiramisu foam on top. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jello, eggs pudding.
NON TEA SPECIALS
N1. Creamy Milk w Grass Jelly
Made from milk, creamy foam, 2 oz of coffee and grass jelly. Minimum 25% sweet.
N2. Strawberry Mango Yo-Milk
Strawberry and mango yogurt mix. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: combination 3 mango jelly, rainbow jelly, apple jelly.
N3. Dirty Boba
Fresh milk with brown sugar boba. Including boba in this drink. Minimum 25% sweet.
N4. Coco Kumquat
Coconut juice with kumquat. Coconut meat included. Recommended toppings: crystal boba, aloe vera, chia seed.
N5. Dirty Boba w Espresso shot
Fresh milk with brown sugar boba + coffee. Boba included. Minimum 50% sweet. Recommended toppings: Egg pudding, coffee jello.
N6 Passion Fruit Yakult
Made from Yakut drink and passionfruit. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal mango, chia seed.
N7. Taro Ube
Brown sugar boba + taro milk. Sweet taro lump, boba, and crystal taro included.
N8. Artichoke
Grass jelly, chia seed, aloe vera, crystal boba included. Minimum 25% sweet
FOOD MENU
Mixed Rice Paper
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a small tea and coffee shop located in the Chinatown Center. Our shop is where you can enjoy selection of quality ground teas leaf and Vietnamese strong coffee.
