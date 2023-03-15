Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gen Bobabee & Coffee House

review star

No reviews yet

10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104

Austin, TX 78753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINK MENU

ICED TEA

F1. Bee Vietnamese Style

F1. Bee Vietnamese Style

$5.45

Brewed black tea with strawberry, kumquat and lychee. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Rainbow jelly.

F2. Austin Signature Ice Tea

F2. Austin Signature Ice Tea

$5.45

Brewed green tea with kumquat, lychee, guava, and orange. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: combination rainbow jelly, apple jelly, mango jelly.

F3. Black Special

F3. Black Special

$5.45

Brewed black tea with guava, kumquat, and mango. Toppings not include. Recommended topping: crystal boba, crystal mango.

F4. Peach Oolong

F4. Peach Oolong

$5.45

Brewed peach Oolong tea with Peach, orange, grapefruit, and kumquat. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Crystal mango, mango jelly, Ai yu jelly.

F5. Blossom Assam

F5. Blossom Assam

$5.45

Brewed Assam tea with orange, mango and guava. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Combination apple jelly, rainbow jelly, mango jelly.

F6. Raspberry & Strawberry Fruity Tea

F6. Raspberry & Strawberry Fruity Tea

$5.45

Brewed raspberry and strawberry tea with kumquat, orange, mango, and peach. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Bursting strawberry, ai yu jelly, crystal mango.

F7. Japanese Mango Kumquat Green Tea

F7. Japanese Mango Kumquat Green Tea

$5.45

Brewed green tea with kumquat, mango, and lychee. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Mango jelly, crystal mango.

F8. Lychee green tea

F8. Lychee green tea

$5.45

Brewed Green tea with lychee. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Lychee jelly.

F8. Fruity Lychee

F8. Fruity Lychee

$5.45

Brewed fruity tea with lychee flavor. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Boba, lychee jelly.

F9. Fruity Orange Guava

F9. Fruity Orange Guava

$5.45

Brewed fruity tea with orange and guava flavor. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Bursting strawberry, apple jelly, mango jelly.

F10. Passion Fruit Green Tea

F10. Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.45

Brewed green tea with passionfruit. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: bursting strawberry, chia seed.

F11. Strawberry green tea

F11. Strawberry green tea

$5.45

Brewed green tea with strawberry. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: rainbow jelly, bursting strawberry, aloe vera.

F11. Mango green tea

F11. Mango green tea

$5.45

Brewed green tea with mango. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: mango jelly, crystal mango.

F11. Mango Strawberry Green Tea

F11. Mango Strawberry Green Tea

$5.45

Brewed green tea with Strawberry and Mango. Toppings not included.

F12. Peach Green Tea

F12. Peach Green Tea

$5.45

Brewed green tea with peach. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Mango jelly, crystal mango.

F13. Peach Orange Lemongrass

F13. Peach Orange Lemongrass

$6.00

Brew green tea, lemongrass together with orange and peach. Toppings not included. Topping recommend: combination chia seed, Ai yu jelly, crystal boba.

F14. Wintermelon ice tea

F14. Wintermelon ice tea

$5.45

Brewed Jasmine tea with wintermelon flavor. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Lychee jelly, apple jelly.

F15. Honey Kumquat Green (new)

F15. Honey Kumquat Green (new)

$5.45

Brewed green tea with kumquat and honey. Toppings not included. Recommend topping: Crystal mango, chia seed, rainbow jelly.

F16. Passion Grapefruit Green (new)

F16. Passion Grapefruit Green (new)

$5.45

Brewed Jasmine tea with passionfruit and grapefruit. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: combination apple jelly, chia seed, mango jelly.

ICY SLUSH

Y1. Passion Fruit Icy Slush

Y1. Passion Fruit Icy Slush

$5.00

Blended passionfruit with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, mango jelly, crystal mango.

Y2. Grapefruit Icy Slush

Y2. Grapefruit Icy Slush

$5.00
Y3. Lychee Icy Slush

Y3. Lychee Icy Slush

$5.00

Blended lychee with ice. No milk, no toppings included. Recommended toppings: Apple jelly, lychee jelly, rainbow jelly.

Y4. Peach Icy Slush

Y4. Peach Icy Slush

$5.00

Blended peach with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal mango, apple jelly, mango jelly.

Y5. Strawberry Mango Icy Slush

Y5. Strawberry Mango Icy Slush

$5.00

Blended strawberry and mango with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal mango, mango jelly, apple jelly, rainbow jelly.

Y5. Strawberry Ice Slush

Y5. Strawberry Ice Slush

$5.00

Blended strawberry with ice. No milk, no topping included. Recommended toppings: Bursting strawberry, rainbow jelly, crystal mango.

Y5. Mango Icy Slush

Y5. Mango Icy Slush

$5.00

Blended mango with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal mango, mango jelly, rainbow jelly.

Y6. Honeydew Icy Slush

$5.00
Y7. Winter Melon Icy Slush

Y7. Winter Melon Icy Slush

$5.00

Blended wintermelon with ice. No milk added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Apple jelly, mango jelly, rainbow jelly.

COFFEE

C1. House Coffee

C1. House Coffee

$5.45

Vietnamese ice strong coffee with condensed milk. minimum 25% sweet. Topping recommended: Coffee jelly, coffee jello.

C2. Coffee Latte

C2. Coffee Latte

$5.45

Vietnamese ice coffee latte with condensed milk. Less stronger than Ice house coffee. Not too sweet. Recommended toppings: coffee jelly, coffee jello.

C3. Coffee Milk Tea

C3. Coffee Milk Tea

$5.45

Tea and coffee mix. Toppings not included. Recommended: Coffee Jelly, honey boba, coffee jello.

C4. Coffee Frappe'

C4. Coffee Frappe'

$5.75

Blended Coffee with condensed milk. Toppings not included. Minimum 50% sweet. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, coffee jello, boba.

C5. Chocolate Coffee Frappe

$6.00

Blended coffee with chocolate. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jello, egg pudding, coffee jelly.

C7. Oreo Frappe

C7. Oreo Frappe

$6.25

Blended Oreo with milk and ice. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, egg pudding, coffee jello.

C7. Oreo coffee Frappe

C7. Oreo coffee Frappe

$6.25

Blended coffee with Oreo. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, egg pudding, coffee jello.

C8. Matcha Frappe

C8. Matcha Frappe

$6.25

Blended matcha. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: coffee jelly, apple jelly.

C9. Coconut Coffee Frappe

C9. Coconut Coffee Frappe

$6.25

Blended coconut with coffee. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, grass jelly, honey boba.

C10: Vietnamese bạc xỉu.

C10: Vietnamese bạc xỉu.

$5.45

Fresh milk, condensed milk mix with 3 oz of Vietnamese coffee on top. Not adjust sweetness level.

Black Coffee

$5.45

SMOOTHIE

S1. Taro Smoothie

S1. Taro Smoothie

$5.75

Blended taro with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal taro, honey boba, crystal boba.

S2. Honeydew Smoothie

S2. Honeydew Smoothie

$5.75

Blended honeydew with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Apple jelly, rainbow jelly, crystal boba.

S4. Strawberry Mango Smoothie

S4. Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.75

Blended strawberry and mango with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Bursting strawberry, rainbow jelly, mango jelly, crystal mango.

S4. Mango Smoothie

S4. Mango Smoothie

$5.75

Blended mango with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Crystal mango, mango jelly, rainbow jelly.

S4. Strawberry Smoothie

S4. Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75

Blended strawberry with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Bursting strawberry, honey boba, crystal mango.

S6. Strawberry Banana Smoothie

S6. Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Blended strawberry and banana with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, bursting strawberry, crystal mango.

S7. Avocado Smoothie

S7. Avocado Smoothie

$6.25

Blended fresh avocado with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal taro.

S8. Durian Avocado Smoothie

S8. Durian Avocado Smoothie

$9.50

Blended fresh durian and avocado with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal taro.

S9. Durian Smoothie

S9. Durian Smoothie

$10.50

Blended fresh durian with milk. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal taro.

S10. Mango Avocado Smoothie

$6.00
S11. Oreo / Coconut Smoothie

S11. Oreo / Coconut Smoothie

$6.00

Blended Oreo with coconut and milk. Whipping cream on top. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, honey boba, coffee jello.

S11. Coconut Smoothie

$6.00

MILK TEA

M1. Genmaicha Milk Tea (light)

M1. Genmaicha Milk Tea (light)

$5.25

Genmaicha is roasted rice green tea. Toppings not included. Strongly recommended with seacream. Toppings recommended: Crystal boba, honey boba, crystal mango, crystal taro.

M2. Jasmine Milk Tea (light)

M2. Jasmine Milk Tea (light)

$5.20

Jasmine tea with nondairy milk. No toppings included. Recommended toppings: Seacream, honey boba, crystal boba.

M3. Assam Milk Tea (dark)

M3. Assam Milk Tea (dark)

$5.20

Assam black tea with nondairy milk. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Seacream, honey boba, crystal boba.

M5. Earl Grey Milk Tea (dark)

$5.20
M7. Thai Milk Tea (dark)

M7. Thai Milk Tea (dark)

$5.20
M8. Hojicha Milk Tea (light)

M8. Hojicha Milk Tea (light)

$5.20

Hojicha is roasted green tea.It's good to go with seacream. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, crystal boba, coffee jello.

M9. Taro Milk Tea

M9. Taro Milk Tea

$5.20

Brewed tea with taro milk. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: crystal taro, honey boba.

M10. Honeydew Milk Tea

M10. Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.20

brew tea with honeydew. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: Apple jelly, crystal boba, honey boba.

Dark Roasted Oolong Milk tea

$5.20

Oolong Tea no milk

$5.20

Coconut milk tea

$5.75

GEN SPECIAL MILK TEA

G1. Hongkong (dark)

G1. Hongkong (dark)

$5.75

Strong black tea taste. Close to original milk tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Grass jelly, honey boba, crystal boba.

G2. Iku Matcha Latte

G2. Iku Matcha Latte

$5.75

A kind of Japanese matcha milk tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal taro, coffee jelly, honey boba.

G4. Austin Signature (dark)

G4. Austin Signature (dark)

$5.75

Strong tea taste with floral aroma. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Grass jelly, crystal boba, honey boba.

G5. Ohara Oolong (light)

G5. Ohara Oolong (light)

$5.75

Japanese Oolong tea with seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, crystal boba, egg pudding.

G6. Twin Special (dark)

G6. Twin Special (dark)

$5.75

Strong black tea taste with a mix aroma between coffee and floral. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, honey boba, coffee jello.

G7. Chocolate

G7. Chocolate

$5.75

Brewed tea with chocolate. Topping not included. Recommended toppings: Honey boba, coffee jelly, grass jelly.

G8. Premium Black (dark)

G8. Premium Black (dark)

$6.00

A kind of floral black tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included. Recomenended toppings: Egg pudding, grass jelly, crystal taro.

G9. Tiramisu (new)

G9. Tiramisu (new)

$7.00

Brewed strong premium black tea with creamy tiramisu foam on top. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Coffee jello, eggs pudding.

NON TEA SPECIALS

Self mix or Pre mix
N1. Creamy Milk w Grass Jelly

N1. Creamy Milk w Grass Jelly

$5.95

Made from milk, creamy foam, 2 oz of coffee and grass jelly. Minimum 25% sweet.

N2. Strawberry Mango Yo-Milk

N2. Strawberry Mango Yo-Milk

$6.25

Strawberry and mango yogurt mix. Toppings not included. Recommended topping: combination 3 mango jelly, rainbow jelly, apple jelly.

N3. Dirty Boba

N3. Dirty Boba

$5.95

Fresh milk with brown sugar boba. Including boba in this drink. Minimum 25% sweet.

N4. Coco Kumquat

N4. Coco Kumquat

$6.50

Coconut juice with kumquat. Coconut meat included. Recommended toppings: crystal boba, aloe vera, chia seed.

N5. Dirty Boba w Espresso shot

N5. Dirty Boba w Espresso shot

$6.25

Fresh milk with brown sugar boba + coffee. Boba included. Minimum 50% sweet. Recommended toppings: Egg pudding, coffee jello.

N6 Passion Fruit Yakult

N6 Passion Fruit Yakult

$6.25

Made from Yakut drink and passionfruit. Toppings not included. Recommended toppings: Crystal mango, chia seed.

N7. Taro Ube

N7. Taro Ube

$7.25

Brown sugar boba + taro milk. Sweet taro lump, boba, and crystal taro included.

N8. Artichoke

N8. Artichoke

$7.50

Grass jelly, chia seed, aloe vera, crystal boba included. Minimum 25% sweet

FOOD MENU

Mixed Rice Paper

Mixed Rice Paper

$11.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a small tea and coffee shop located in the Chinatown Center. Our shop is where you can enjoy selection of quality ground teas leaf and Vietnamese strong coffee.

Location

10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104, Austin, TX 78753

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Saigon Austin
orange star4.3 • 1,377
10901 N Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Oakwood BBQ
orange star4.2 • 1,466
307 E Braker Ln Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Maudie's North Lamar between Rundberg & Braker Ln
orange star4.0 • 47
10205 N Lamar Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
orange star4.1 • 1,217
3720 Palm Way #170 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
ALLI Mexican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
948 Payton Lane Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston