Restaurant header imageView gallery

General Porpoise Pioneer Square

review star

No reviews yet

401 1st Ave South

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla Custard
Quince Jam
Chocolate Marshmallow

Doughnuts

Vanilla Custard

$5.50

Chocolate Marshmallow

$5.50

Lemon Curd

$5.50Out of stock

Maple Cream

$5.50Out of stock

Quince Jam

$5.50

N/A Bev

Coconut Water

$6.00

Ollipop

$4.00

Rowdy Mermaid

$6.00

Something and Nothing

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

General Porpoise serves doughnuts made daily with fresh eggs filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. A rotating selection of top, quality coffees from multiple roasters are available for espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew.

Location

401 1st Ave South, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery
GP Pioneer Square image
GP Pioneer Square image
GP Pioneer Square image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Metropolitan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
820 Second Avenue Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
orange starNo Reviews
508 2nd AVE Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza - Columbia Tower
orange star3.8 • 78
701 5th Ave Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Matsu
orange star4.6 • 422
501 Stadium Place S Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 5,414
200 S Jackson St Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine - 625 1st Ave Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
625 1st Avenue Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Fat Shack - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 5,414
200 S Jackson St Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Altstadt
orange star4.1 • 358
209 1st Ave S Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Third Culture Coffee - Pioneer Square
orange star4.8 • 30
323 1st Ave South Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston