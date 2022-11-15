General Porpoise Pioneer Square
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
General Porpoise serves doughnuts made daily with fresh eggs filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. A rotating selection of top, quality coffees from multiple roasters are available for espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew.
401 1st Ave South, Seattle, WA 98104
