- Home
- /
- Morristown
- /
- General Coffee Co General Coffee Co – 21 South St
General Coffee Co General Coffee Co – 21 South St
21 South St
Morristown, NJ 07960
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Hot Drinks
- House Blend Drip Coffee
Organic blend. Inherently rich components, featuring a most delicate hint of exotic spice. Smooth, full bodied finish; punctuated by notes of sweetly smoked cocoa. Origins include Ethiopia, Guatemala and Peru.$2.49
- Single Origin Drip
Organic Ethiopian Yirgacheffe. This rich coffee features notes of lemon, chocolate, and florals that pair with a mellowness you'll fall in love with.$2.99
- Decaf Drip Coffee
Organic decaf coffee.$2.49
- Americano$2.99
- Latte
Espresso shots with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam.$4.49
- Cappuccino
Espresso shots with steamed milk foam.$3.99
- Flat White
Espresso shots with hot, silky microfoam.$3.99
- Espresso
Deep and complex flavors with hints of dried fruit and chocolate. Smooth, wonderfully aromatic, full bodied richness. Rain Forest Alliance certified.$2.99
- Macchiato
Espresso shots with a dollop of hot milk foam.$3.99
- Cortado
Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk.$4.49
- Matcha Latte
Organic green tea with steamed milk. Our matcha is hand-plucked, traditionally stone-milled, and air-freighted to ensure optimal freshness.$4.49
- Chai Latte
Organic, Vegan & Gluten-free. Our black tea masala chai is bold, spicy-sweet & soul-warming. No sweeteners added.$4.99
- Hot Tea
All tea bags are Certified Organic and Fair-Trade.$2.49
Iced Drinks
- Classic Cold Brew
Inherently rich components, featuring a most delicate hint of exotic spice. Smooth, full bodied finish; punctuated by notes of sweetly smoked cocoa. Origins include Ethiopia, Guatemala and Peru.$4.99
- New Orleans Cold Brew
Superb, rich flavor. Sweet and full bodied with more bite than most Asian coffees. We take this single origin and combine it with Chicory root, resulting in a woody and nutty taste.$5.49
- Cinnamon Vanilla Cold Brew
Superb, rich flavor. Sweet and full bodied with more bite than most Asian coffees. We take this single origin and combine it with natural and organic flavors to produce a seasonally changing, no sugar added, cold brew.$5.49
- Iced Latte
Espresso shots balanced with milk of your choice over ice.$5.49
- Iced Espresso
Our signature Espresso Blend poured over ice.$3.49
- Iced Americano
Shots of espresso over ice with water.$3.99
- Iced Chai Latte
Organic, Vegan & Gluten-free. Our black tea masala chai is bold, spicy-sweet & soul-warming. No sweeteners added.$5.99
- Brewed Iced Tea
Organic black tea brewed daily with seasonally rotating flavors.$2.99
- Iced Matcha Latte
Organic green tea with milk over ice. Our matcha is hand-plucked, traditionally stone-milled, and air-freighted to ensure optimal freshness.$5.49
- Lemonade$3.49
- Arnold Palmer$3.49
Drink Specials
- Iced Rose Honey Matcha Latte
Honey sweetened organic matcha with rose flavored cold foam.$5.99
- The Big Easy
The Big Easy: the true representative of New Orleans! Featuring our New Orleans style cold brew black with a maple flavored cold foam.$5.99
- Iced Bouquet Latte
White mocha latte with rose and lavender cold foam.$5.99
- Bouquet Latte
Lavender, rose and white chocolate latte.$4.99
Bakery
- Plain Croissant
Buttery, flaky croissant made fresh daily.$2.99
- Chocolate Croissant
The pain au chocolat you've been dreaming about. Made fresh, every day.$3.49
- Vegan Birthday Cake Cookie
Baked fresh daily, berries and cream cookie features raspberries, blueberries and strawberries with white chocolate chunks.$2.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Baked fresh daily!$3.49
- Homemade Granola Bar
Fluffy brioche dough filled with a seasonal filling, rolled and baked to perfection. Flavors change seasonally!$2.99
- Strawberry Poptart
Organic strawberry filling, homemade crust, and even better than you remember!$3.49
- Crumb Cake
Soft cake with crumble topping, scooped right out of the pan.$2.99
Kitchen
- Caesar Salad
Snap peas, yellow wax beans, fresh mint, black peppercorn, dutch runner beans and parmigiano reggiano.$9.99
- Hummus Bowl
Baby spinach, market strawberries, manouri cheese, sunflower seeds, white balsamic vinegar and olive oil.$9.99
- Chopped Salad
Persian cucumber, hot house cucumber, horseradish, white balsamic, lemon juice, pistachio, basil and pecorino romano.$9.99
- Prosciutto Mozzarella
Jersey Girl Mozzerella, prosciutto and basil on a ficelle baguette.$5.99
- Artichoke Caprese
Artichokes, robiolina cheese and parsley on a ficelle baguette.$5.99
- Turkey & Swiss
House roasted turkey, provolone, arugula and red pepper bruschetta spread on a ficelle baguette.$5.99
- Tuna Salad
Callipo tuna, campari tomatoes, fingerling potatoes, haricot vert, nicoise olives, herb de Provence and olive oil.$4.49
- Chicken Salad$4.49
- Seasonal Fruit Cup
Seasonal fruit featuring strawberries, blueberries, melon and pineapple.$3.99
- Ham & Gruyere$5.99
- Breakfast Taco - Potato, Egg, & Cheese$3.99
- Breakfast Taco - Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$3.99
- Grilled Chicken Side$4.49
- Hard Boiled Eggs$2.49
Bottled Drinks
Chocolate
- Bobo's Oat Bites Chocolate Chip$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- HU DARK CHOCOLATE ALMOND BUTTER & PUFFED QUINOA BAR$7.99
- Italian Pistachio Chocolate Bar Mezcla
Our Italian Pistachio Chocolate Puff-Crispy is a plant-based snack bar with 10g of pea protein. Crafted with pistachios sourced directly from Italy, this vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO protein bar is full of clean ingredients and only 170 calories. All of that and a rice-crispy texture. Happy Snacking!$2.99
- JUSTIN'S DARK CHOCOLATE ALMOND BUTTER CUPS 1.4 OZ$4.49
- JUSTIN'S MILK CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUPS 2 PK 1.4 OZ$3.99
- Mexican Hot Chocolate Bar Mezcla
Our Mexican Hot Chocolate Puff-Crispy is a plant-based snack bar with 10g of pea protein. Crafted with chipotle sourced directly from Mexico, this vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO protein bar is full of clean ingredients and only 170 calories. All of that and a rice-crispy like texture with a little kick. Happy Snacking!$2.99
- Muddy Bites Cookies 'n Cream Waffle Cones
Do you remember growing up eating sundae cones, getting to the bottom, and savoring that last bite of the waffle cone filled with chocolatey perfection? Now you can savor that perfect moment over and over again with Muddy Bites, where creamy White Chocolate fills the waffle cone tip for one last hoorah - it's the best bite, every bite! SIMPLE, HIGH-QUALITY INGREDIENTS: We’ve sourced delicious premium chocolate and cones made from simple ingredients that are both non-GMO and Kosher. A VERSATILE TREAT: Eat Muddy Bites straight out of the bag, in a big bowl of ice cream, or topped on desserts like cupcakes or cookies. The possibilities are endless with a Cookies 'n Cream snack this versatile and delicious! RESEALABLE PACKAGING: Enjoy our resealable packaging for easy and safe storage so you can eat the best part of a sundae cone over and over with our Cookies 'n Cream Muddy Bites!$4.49
- Muddy Bites Dark Chocolate Waffle Cones
Do you remember growing up eating sundae cones, getting to the bottom, and savoring that last bite of the waffle cone filled with chocolatey perfection? Now you can savor that perfect moment over and over again with Muddy Bites, where creamy Dark Chocolate fills the waffle cone tip for one last hoorah - it's the best bite, every bite! SIMPLE, HIGH-QUALITY INGREDIENTS: We’ve sourced delicious premium dark chocolate and cones made from simple ingredients that are both non-GMO and Kosher. A VERSATILE TREAT: Eat Muddy Bites straight out of the bag, in a big bowl of ice cream, or topped on desserts like cupcakes or cookies. The possibilities are endless with a Dark Chocolate snack this versatile and delicious! RESEALABLE PACKAGING: Enjoy our resealable packaging for easy and safe storage so you can eat the best part of a sundae cone over and over with our Dark Chocolate Muddy Bites!$4.49
- Muddy Bites Milk Chocolate Waffle Cones
Do you remember growing up eating sundae cones, getting to the bottom, and savoring that last bite of the waffle cone filled with chocolatey perfection? Now you can savor that perfect moment over and over again with Muddy Bites, where creamy Milk Chocolate fills the waffle cone tip for one last hoorah - it's the best bite, every bite! SIMPLE, HIGH-QUALITY INGREDIENTS: We’ve sourced delicious premium dark chocolate and cones made from simple ingredients that are both non-GMO and Kosher. A VERSATILE TREAT: Eat Muddy Bites straight out of the bag, in a big bowl of ice cream, or topped on desserts like cupcakes or cookies. The possibilities are endless with a Milk Chocolate snack this versatile and delicious! RESEALABLE PACKAGING: Enjoy our resealable packaging for easy and safe storage so you can eat the best part of a sundae cone over and over with our Milk Chocolate Muddy Bites!$4.49
- Pocket Latte, Cream & Sugar
Our “Cream + Sugar” coffee bar combines everything you love about a rich, medium-roast coffee, with a silky-smooth blend designed for mocha lovers. Contains 100-120mg of natural caffeine. Made with 100% arabica coffee. Key Attributes: - No synthetic caffeine - Non-GMO - All-natural - Soy-free - Gluten-free - Palm oil-free - Kosher certified - Proudly made in the USA - Responsibly-sourced ingredients - Supports disadvantaged single mothers across America$1.99
- Pocket Latte, Hazelnut
Our “Hazelnut” coffee bar is made with medium-roast 100% arabica colombian coffee. Combine this with rich tones of hazelnut coffee, and you’ll be going nuts for hazelnut. Contains 110-130mg of natural caffeine. What makes our "Hazelnut" awesome? - Natural caffeine from real coffee - Non-GMO Project Verified - Vegan - All-natural - Soy-free - Gluten-free - Palm oil-free - Kosher certified - Proudly made in the USA - Responsibly-sourced ingredients. - Supports struggling single mothers across America$1.99
- Pocket Latte, Lavender Vanilla
Our “Lavender Vanilla” coffee bar is crafted with medium-dark roast coffee infused with notes of french vanilla and lavender flowers. Contains 120-140 mg of natural caffeine. Made with 100% arabica colombian coffee. What makes our "Lavender Vanilla" awesome? - Natural caffeine from real coffee - Non-GMO Project Verified - Vegan - All-natural - Soy-free - Gluten-free - Palm oil-free - Kosher certified - Proudly made in the USA - Responsibly-sourced ingredients - Supports struggling single mothers across America$1.99
- UNREAL MILK CHOCOLATE GEMS 1.3 OZ$2.99
Nuts & Granola
- Almond Butter + Chocolate Chunk Granola Hampton Grocer
Light, crispy, with a perfect chocolate balance. Almond butter enthusiasts, rejoice! Packed with wholesome ingredients like organic gluten free oats, almonds, organic pumpkin seeds, and vegan chocolate chunks, it's a flavor sensation! Organic Certified Gluten-Free Oats Almonds Organic Pumpkin Seeds Organic Maple Syrup Organic Olive Oil Almond Butter Vegan Chocolate Chunks Organic Coconut Flakes Organic Chia Organic Brown Flax Pure Vanilla Extract Organic Cinnamon Sea Salt$10.99
- Almonds in the Raw Nuts.com
Our Raw Almonds are among the largest you can get anywhere. We only source 20/22 nonpareil almonds grown in California. Our farmers weed out the dull almonds so each morsel that makes it to your bag is sweet, meaty and never bitter. Raw Almonds make a healthy snack that’s packed with protein, fiber, calcium, zinc, and antioxidants. These almonds are pasteurized.$3.99
- Bobos Oat Bar$3.50
- Bobo's Oat Bites Chocolate Chip$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Canadian Maple Blueberry Bar Mezcla
Our Canadian Maple Blueberry Puff-Crispy Bar is a plant-based snack bar with 10g of pea protein. Crafted with maple syrup sourced directly from Canada, this vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO protein bar is full of clean ingredients and only 170 calories. All of that and a rice-crispy texture. Happy Snacking!$2.99
- Cashew Laters Nuts.com
These salted cashews are a family favorite that goes back generations. Jumbo cashews freshly roasted to perfection and then slightly salted to enhance a truly delicious taste. You will certainly understand why these salted roasted cashews are one of our top sellers. Our nuts are freshly roasted in-house so that you can taste the difference.$3.99
- Cinnamon + Dried Cherry Granola Hampton Grocer
Have you tried the OG (Original Granola)? Dried Cherry + Cinnamon is our version of your classic everyday breakfast granola that has a very subtle sweetness (local honey of course!). This blend is OVER 50% nuts, seeds, and toasted coconut. It's so Nutty that we like to think that if trail mix and granola had a baby, it would be this granola. ORGANIC CERTIFIED GLUTEN-FREE OATS ORGANIC CASHEWS ORGANIC WALNUTS ALMONDS ORGANIC COCONUT FLAKES DRIED CHERRIES (APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE, SUNFLOWER OIL) NEW YORK STATE WILDFLOWER HONEY ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEEDS ORGANIC FLAX SEEDS ORGANIC SESAME SEEDS ORGANIC CINNAMON ORGANIC PURE VANILLA EXTRACT KOSHER SALT$10.99
- Dark 'n Salties$3.99
- Farmhand's Choice Early Bird Granola
Made with hand-selected pecans. Our original recipe and still our best-seller, Farmhand's is the delicious and utilitarian choice.$2.99
- Italian Pistachio Chocolate Bar Mezcla
Our Italian Pistachio Chocolate Puff-Crispy is a plant-based snack bar with 10g of pea protein. Crafted with pistachios sourced directly from Italy, this vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO protein bar is full of clean ingredients and only 170 calories. All of that and a rice-crispy texture. Happy Snacking!$2.99
- Japanese Matcha Vanilla Bar Mezcla
Our Japanese Matcha Vanilla Puff-Crispy is a plant-based snack bar with 10g of pea protein. Crafted with matcha sourced directly from Japan, this vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO protein bar is full of clean ingredients and only 170 calories. All of that and the texture of a rice-crispy treat and the taste of a matcha latte. Happy Snacking!$2.99
- Jubilee Early Bird Granola
Made with pistachios and cherries. JU.BI.LEE- N any season or occasion of rejoicing or festivity. This recipe is a high-end affair. It might as well be Champagne and caviar. And now in a size you can take on the go!$2.99
- Kiss My Oats Early Bird Granola
Made with Rolled Oats & Maple. Pucker up, buttercup. These oats are ready for a smooch. Fabulous on their own or on top of a mountain of yogurt and fruit. It’s made without nuts, but with plenty of love! And now in a size you can take with you on the go!$2.99
- Mexican Hot Chocolate Bar Mezcla
Our Mexican Hot Chocolate Puff-Crispy is a plant-based snack bar with 10g of pea protein. Crafted with chipotle sourced directly from Mexico, this vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO protein bar is full of clean ingredients and only 170 calories. All of that and a rice-crispy like texture with a little kick. Happy Snacking!$2.99
- Orchard Blend Dried Fruit Rind Snacks
When it comes to fruit, it’s what’s on the outside that counts. That’s why Mother Nature added a peel. Orchard Blend combines sweet hachiya persimmons, apples and tangy yellow peaches for a delicious taste of fall in a bag. Our dried fruit snacks are high fiber, gently dehydrated, vegan, gluten-free and paleo-friendly.$5.49
- Tropical Blend Dried Fruit Rind Snacks
When it comes to fruit, it’s what’s on the outside that counts. That’s why Mother Nature added a peel. The power is in the peel! Ingredients: kiwis, organic pineapples, oranges. May contain seed and/or Pit fragments. Our dried fruit snacks are high fiber, gently dehydrated, vegan, gluten-free and paleo-friendly.$5.49
- Aloha Early Bird Granola
Made with mango & macadamia nuts. Inspired by paradise, sunshine and daydreams, Aloha Recipe is here for anyone who needs a vacation from boring snacks, even if hammock weather is a long way off.$10.99
- Organic Trail Mix Nuts.com$3.99
- CB&J Mix Nuts.com$3.99
- Salt 'n Peppas$3.99
- Solely Organic Dried Mango$8.49
- Solely Organic Dried Pineapple$8.49
- GoMacro Blueberry$2.99
- GoMacro PB Chocolate Chip$2.99
- GoMacro Banana$2.99
Savory
- Classic BjornQorn
BjornQorn Classic is popped in safflower oil and seasoned with nutritional yeast and salt. It is our best seller and customers regularly tell us they are addicted to it.$4.99
- Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels$6.49
- Food Should Taste Good- Multi Grain Tortilla Chips
Flax, sunflower and sesame seeds add to the distinctively nutty flavor, making this chip a wholesome, perfect snack to be enjoyed on its own or dipped into your favorite hummus.$2.99
- Handmade Pretzels, Salted (4pk) Martin's$2.49
- Maple BjornQorn Popcorn
BjornQorn Maple is our take on kettle corn. It is also our first foray into the sweet dimension, and its very nice here! You may have heard of it as a component of our famed Holiday Tin. Maybe you've even been lucky enough to try it. Either way its finally here to stay! The maple sugar is made by our friends at Tree Juice Maple Syrup. They're just up the road and around the bend from BjornQorn HQ. They do all the tapping and tubing and sugar shack stuff. Brrrr no thanks! It makes one great popcorn though!$4.99
- Nantucket Crisps Beach BBQ Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, bbq seasoning (sugar, salt, maltodextrin, tomato powder, onion powder, garlic powder, honey, yeast, citric acid, paprika extract, natural flavoring, natural smoke flavor).$2.99
- Nantucket Crisps Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, salt and vinegar seasoning (maltodextrin, sea salt, citric acid, white vinegar powder).$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Nantucket Crisps Sea Salt Chips
Non-Gmo, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, and Kosher Ingredients: Potatoes, sunflower and/or safflower oil, sea salt.$2.99
- Og Hickory Beef Jerky
The Righteous Felon original recipe and sweet, smoky, hickory flavor that started it all. This O.G. classic hit the streets in '96 and the jerky game ain't been the same ever since.$6.99
- Parm Crisps Four Cheese
ParmCrisps® Four Cheese bring together a 100% cheese blend of parmesan, asiago, romano, and provolone to deliver a milder, authentic taste that you’ll find yourself eating right out of the bag or with endless pairings, like your favorite charcuterie board! Bite-sized and ready to dip or simply crunch.$5.99
- Parm Crisps Jalepeno
ParmCrisps® Four Cheese bring together a 100% cheese blend of parmesan, asiago, romano, and provolone to deliver a milder, authentic taste that you’ll find yourself eating right out of the bag or with endless pairings, like your favorite charcuterie board! Bite-sized and ready to dip or simply crunch.$5.99
- Parm Crisps Original
ParmCrisps® Four Cheese bring together a 100% cheese blend of parmesan, asiago, romano, and provolone to deliver a milder, authentic taste that you’ll find yourself eating right out of the bag or with endless pairings, like your favorite charcuterie board! Bite-sized and ready to dip or simply crunch.$5.99
- Sea Salt Spudsy Vegan Sweet Potato Fries
Keepin’ it simple with our classic Sea Salt Fries. Perfect for dipping, topping, or straight up snacking, these fries contain only 6 ingredients and are sure to be your new go-to! Vegan, Gluten Free, Grain Free, Non GMO, and Kosher!$5.99
- Siete Lime Tortilla Chips
Everyone wants to go to paradise, but not everyone can get there. Thankfully, a bite of our lime infused chips will teleport a palm tree and a straw hat to your location. (Note: this was not replicable outside of our trip to the beach.) And even if they don't, the refreshing sensation of our tart lime seasoning will at least brighten your day. Our lime chips provide the ultimate tailgate or potluck one-up, as they are both the ideal partner to any guacamole and an undeniably zesty solo act.$5.25
- Siete Sea Salt Tortilla Chips
These should have been named Tortilla Chips: The Director's Cut. Our sister, Vero, made tortilla chips without any grains that taste better than any regular tortilla chip you've ever eaten. We were skeptical at first, too, but they're smooth and crispy and light and refreshing. Right when they pop out the oven, we make it rain with sea salt, so you can eat them straight out of the bag or with your favorite dip or salsa. Grain-Free, Paleo, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan.$5.25
- Original Chips The Good Crisp Company
The classic flavor that you know and love. These crisps are actually made with good ingredients (that you can pronounce) and come without the grease and guilt. Perhaps we should call it an instant classic? Also available in a smaller size, perfect for your kiddos lunchbox. Recommended use: These chips are an all-terrain snack. Take em anywhere. To work, on road trips, on sandy beaches, green grass picnics, even as fuel for hiking. These are packed for convenience and ready for transit, be it in hand or fanny pack. Indulge until satisfied.$1.99
- Sour Cream & Onion The Good Crisp Company
A storied flavor for the tastebud adventurer. Sour Cream & Onion has always been for the boundary-pushers, those that aren't afraid to venture into uncharted territory or establish a new tradition. We followed in their footsteps, crafting a great tasting recipe free from gluten, msg, artificial flavors or colors. Recommended use: Replace backseat antics on road trips with the sound of crisp crunching instead.$1.99
- Spicy BjornQorn Popcorn
BjornQorn Spicy is a hot take on our cult-Classic flavor. Popped in safflower oil and seasoned with nutritional yeast, salt, and a special blend of jalapeño peppers. 'The Spice' isn't overwhelming, but deliciously biting. Ingredients: Non-GMO popcorn, Safflower Oil, Nutritional Yeast, Salt, Jalapeño Pepper.$4.99
- The Original The Good Crisps$1.99
- Torres Black Truffle Chips
Indulge in the exquisite taste of Torres Black Truffle Chips, crafted using premium potatoes and infused with the distinct essence of black summer truffles. Delight in the unique flavor of our special recipe, where the earthy richness of truffles meets the crispiness of our chips. Experience the captivating aroma, filled with sweet and fruity notes, that transforms this snack into a true delight for the senses. Torres Black Truffle Chips are more than a mere snack; they are a luxurious experience that elevates any moment into a gourmet affair. At Torres, we uphold tradition with our old-fashioned, artisanal methods, ensuring maximum quality. Crafting healthy, delicious products is our expertise and passion. We invite you to enjoy the Torres experience and savor the pleasures of the senses. MADE IN: Barcelona, Spain$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Truffle BjornQorn Popcorn
Our fanciest of flavors is actually quite down to Earth - meet BjornQorn Earth! It started with a blind date between nutritional yeast and black truffles and I'll get you up to speed - it went very well... We love everything about Earthy-ness. So we put all we could into these kernels. Let the sun shine on it!$4.99
- Truffle-O Bill Beef Jerky
The world's first and only truffle-infused beef jerky. This jerky is made by adding real black truffle powder, sourced from Italy, into our O.G. Hickory marinade. The resulting delicacy is a smoky, savory, sweet, earthy "UMAMI BOMB" with just the right dose of truffle to delight the senses and set your taste buds' gearshift into overdrive.$6.99
- Vegan Hot Spudsy Sweet Potato Fries
Can you take the heat? Our Hot Fries are a better-for-you take on THE ultimate nostalgic snack packed with all of the flavor and none of the guilt. Vegan, Gluten Free, Grain Free, Non-GMO, and Kosher!$5.99
- Patatas Nana's
Fried in a pan at 155 degrees and salted by hand. Patatas nana returns to renew the world of chips with a nostalgic look at the matchless potato chips from the childhood of those like us who grew up in the 70-80s. Launched by the slogan “the future is only a memory”, the Patatas Nana matches reignite the memory of a retro snack updated to our times: gluten-free, only from genuine products, with essential and eco-sustainable packaging in 100% plastic-free recyclable aluminum. A dive into the past to arrive at the future of snack culture. For those who are nostalgic for simplicity and the explorers of new flavors. We choose only selected raw materials, and simplicity is the key to the whole project. In fact, at the base of these potato matches there are only three ingredients, but of quality, potatoes, pure sea salt and sunflower oil, and an entirely artisanal production process.$5.49
Candy
- PLANT BASED RAINBOW GUMMY 4.9 OZ
Celebrate rainbow-colored joy with these unicorns, rainbows and the cutest LOVE shaped message! The vibrant flavor is a mix of cherry, strawberry, blueberry and orange (naturally flavored with other natural flavors). No animal gelatin. No palm oil. No high fructose corn syrup. Plant and algae derived colors.$6.95
- Smart Sweets Gummy Worms
Enjoy the delicious Gummy Worms you know and love with less sugar! These wiggly, stretchy and delicious Gummy Worms are on #TeamSweet and come in a mix of 3 flavor combos per bag: blue raspberry + cherry, pink lemonade + peach and strawberry + pineapple.$4.49
- YUMEARTH ORGANIC LOLLIPOPS$0.75
- BonBon Sour Blackberry Fish
This Sour Blackberry Fish are a commemoration of the homemade jam we used to make with freshly picked blackberries from our summer gardens in Sweden. The blackberry is one of BonBon’s four flavors of summer! This vegan and gluten-free candy is a fresh take on the classic Swedish Fish, perfect for gifting this spring, summer for mother's day, easter or a back to school present.$5.99
- Smart Sweets Red Twists
Red Twists are a twist on the classic licorice you know and love only less sugar. These delicious gluten-free Red Twists are soft and #TeamSweet bursting with a berry punch.$4.49
- YumEarth Organic Fruit Snacks$4.25
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Inspired by Morristown’s rich history, General Coffee Co is a modern take on the classic “general store” combined with a specialty coffee bar. Rooted in quality, convenience, and sustainability, General Coffee Co aims to provide a welcoming space for the community. On the menu you’ll find sustainably sourced coffee and teas, cold brews on tap, fresh pastries, rotating chef-prepared meals, and generally better-for-you snacks.
21 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960