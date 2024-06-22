Patatas Nana's

Fried in a pan at 155 degrees and salted by hand. Patatas nana returns to renew the world of chips with a nostalgic look at the matchless potato chips from the childhood of those like us who grew up in the 70-80s. Launched by the slogan “the future is only a memory”, the Patatas Nana matches reignite the memory of a retro snack updated to our times: gluten-free, only from genuine products, with essential and eco-sustainable packaging in 100% plastic-free recyclable aluminum. A dive into the past to arrive at the future of snack culture. For those who are nostalgic for simplicity and the explorers of new flavors. We choose only selected raw materials, and simplicity is the key to the whole project. In fact, at the base of these potato matches there are only three ingredients, but of quality, potatoes, pure sea salt and sunflower oil, and an entirely artisanal production process.