General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom

General Shu's Tofu (ve)

$14.00

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan (chinese broccoli) *Tofu dishes come with sauce on the side to keep tofu from getting mushy* Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.