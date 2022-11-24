Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom

21 Reviews

$$

210 S Main St

Zelienople, PA 16063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Roll (1)
General Shu's Chicken
Lo Mein

Appetizers

Egg Roll (1)

Egg Roll (1)

$4.50

pork | napa cabbage | carrot | scallion | garlic | tare 1 per order

Veggie Egg Roll (1) (v)

Veggie Egg Roll (1) (v)

$4.50

napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-spice | ginger-scallion puree 1 per order

Brussels Sprouts***(ve)

Brussels Sprouts***(ve)

$9.00

wok-fried with scallions | spicy sesame-peanut sauce | roasted peanuts

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$4.50

chicken broth | pork wonton | scallion

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.50

pork | tofu | mushroom | bamboo | scallion

Spicy Crispy Chicken

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$13.00

crispy chicken thigh pieces seasoned with salt-sichuan blend & chili oil | chilis | scallion | served with ginger-scallion aioli

Crab Rangoon Dip

$11.00

crab | cream cheese | garlic | scallion | ginger apricot sauce | served with warm wonton nachos

Chef Features

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

onion, scallion, mushroom, sweet soy sauce

Kung Pao Brisket

Kung Pao Brisket

$19.00

Smoked brisket in our spicy Kung Pao sauce with wok-roasted peanuts, garlic and scallion

Moo Shu Chicken Noodles

$17.00Out of stock

Wheat noodles with shiitake mushrooms, napa cabbage, onions, chicken with a Moo Shu sauce.

Little Shu (Kids Options)

Kids Menu

16oz Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets. Reminiscent to America's favorite nuggets, except even available Sundays. comes with a sauce (general shu's, garlic, kung pao, black pepper) or ketchup

26oz Chicken Nuggets

$14.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets. Reminiscent to America's favorite nuggets, except even available Sundays. sauce choices- general shu's, garlic, kung pao, black pepper or ketchup

Plain Lo Mein Noodles

$5.00

Just as described- lo mein noodles tossed with our soy blend sauce. no veggies, just noodles. comes in a 16 oz size box

"Just Egg" Fried Rice

$5.00

fried rice, our house soy blend and egg. 16 oz serving size

Rice & Noodles 🍚

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$10.00

egg noodles | cabbage | onion | carrot | scallion

Fried Rice

$9.00

cabbage | carrot | egg | scallion

Spicy Garlic Noodles

Spicy Garlic Noodles

$15.00

Wheat noodles in a spicy garlic sauce egg | cabbage | bok choy | carrot | chili oil

Street Noodles

Street Noodles

$16.50

wheat noodle | fried chicken | baby bok choy | carrot | sweet soy

Hawaiian Fried Rice

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$16.00

pork belly | pineapple | bell pepper | spam | egg | crunchy wonton strips | chili aioli

Burnt Ends (Brisket) Fried Rice

$17.00

cherry wood smoked white & Sichuan peppercorn rubbed Piedmontese Beef Brisket, dippy egg, napa cabbage, carrot, scallion, & a chinese bbq sauce

Dan Dan Noodles***

$11.00

wheat noodle | minced pork sauce | chili oil peanuts | sesame | scallion

Side of White Rice

Side of White Rice

$3.00
Side of Brown Rice

Side of Brown Rice

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken🐔

Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
General Shu's Chicken

General Shu's Chicken

$18.00

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Chicken With Garlic Sauce

Chicken With Garlic Sauce

$16.00

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Black Pepper Chicken

$17.00

a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Kung Pao Chicken***

Kung Pao Chicken***

$17.00

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Chicken & Vegetables**

Chicken & Vegetables**

$17.00

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Chicken & Gai Lan (Broccoli)**

Chicken & Gai Lan (Broccoli)**

$15.00

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. chicken & gai lan **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Beef 🐮

Entrees come with white rice. Sub brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
General Shu's Beef

General Shu's Beef

$18.50

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Beef With Garlic Sauce

$18.00

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Black Pepper Beef

Black Pepper Beef

$18.00

a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Kung Pao Beef***

Kung Pao Beef***

$18.00

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Beef & Vegetables**

$18.00

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Beef & Gai Lan (Broccoli)**

$16.00

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. beef & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Pork Belly🐷

Entrees come with white rice. Sub brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
General Shu's Pork Belly

General Shu's Pork Belly

$16.00

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Pork Belly With Garlic Sauce

$16.00

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Black Pepper Pork Belly

Black Pepper Pork Belly

$16.00

a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Kung Pao Pork Belly***

Kung Pao Pork Belly***

$16.00

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Veg Out & Tofu🍆

Entrees come with white rice. Sub brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
General Shu's Tofu (ve)

General Shu's Tofu (ve)

$14.00

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan (chinese broccoli) *Tofu dishes come with sauce on the side to keep tofu from getting mushy* Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Tofu With Garlic Sauce (v)

$15.00

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Black Pepper Tofu (v)

$15.00

a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Kung Pao Tofu (v)***

$14.00

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

General Shu's Eggplant (ve)

$14.00

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Eggplant With Garlic Sauce (v)

Eggplant With Garlic Sauce (v)

$14.00

lightly fried and wok finished eggplant served in a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Baby Bok Choy With Garlic Sauce (v)

$14.00

baby bok choy served in a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Mixed Vegetables**

Mixed Vegetables**

$14.00

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available ~substitute general shu's , garlic, black pepper or kung pao sauce .~ Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Shrimp🍤

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce**

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce**

$17.00

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.

Kung Pao Shrimp***

Kung Pao Shrimp***

$17.00

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Shrimp & Vegetables**

$17.00

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Beer Cans To-Go

We have four packs of 16 oz cans. Add to your order today!

4-Pack Shunami PB&J Dessert Stout

$21.00

10.1% Peanut Butter | Grape | Lactose

Single Can Shunami PJ&J Dessert Stout

$7.00Out of stock

10.1% Peanut Butter | Grape | Lactose

4-Pack Hey Day Golden Ale

$18.00

5% light bodied, late summer ale to celebrate the good ole' days

Single Can Hey Day Golden Ale

$6.00

5% light bodied, late summer ale to celebrate the good ole' days

4-Pack ShuBoo Pumpkin Spiced Ale

$21.00

4.74% | pumpkin | ginger | nutmeg | clove | cinnamon | vanilla | medium body with assertive spice character

Single Can ShuBoo Pumpkin Spiced Ale

$7.00

4.74% | pumpkin | ginger | nutmeg | clove | cinnamon | vanilla | medium body with assertive spice character

4-Pack Smooshie Pumpkin Cheesecake Fruited Sour

$21.00

Single Can Smooshie Pumpkin Cheesecake Fruited Sour

$7.00

4-Pack College Light American Lager

$18.00

A 4.6%American lager with a light body, mildly dry, sweet malt characteristic, and easy drinking.

Single Can College Light American Lager

Single Can College Light American Lager

$6.00

A 4.6%American lager with a light body, mildly dry, sweet malt characteristic, and easy drinking.

4-Pack Jungle Boot West Coast IPA

$18.00

7.5% citrus | bitter orange | lemon | dry finish

Single Can Jungle Boot West Coast IPA

$6.50

7.5% citrus | bitter orange | lemon | dry finish

4-Pack Dankerton West-Coast IPA

$18.00

Dank, floral, pine, citrus, light caramel sweetness. Pleasant bitterness on the finish.

Single Can Dankerton West-Coast IPA

$6.00

4-Pack Magic Mushroom Pixelated IPA

$21.00

7% dank | melon | cantaloupe

Single Can Magic Mushroom Pixelated IPA

$7.00

7% dank | melon | cantaloupe

4-Pack Sucker Punch Blueberry Hard Lemonade Fruited Seltzer

$15.00

5% blueberry puree | lemon puree | sweet & tart

Single Can Sucker Punch Blueberry Hard Lemonade Fruited Seltzer

$5.00

5% blueberry puree | lemon puree | sweet & tart

4-Pack Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Cherry

$15.00

5% Cherry | taste like candy

Single Can Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Cherry

$5.00

5% Cherry | Tastes like candy

4-Pack Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Grape

$15.00

Single Can Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Grape

$5.00

Lunch

We offer lunch specials everyday from Open - 2:30 PM. All meals come with white rice. Sub brown rice for $1.00
General Shu's Chicken - L

General Shu's Chicken - L

$7.50

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

General Shu's Beef - L

$8.50

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

General Shu's Pork Belly- L

$7.50

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

General Shu's Eggplant (ve)(v) - L

$6.50

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

General Shu's Tofu (ve)(v) - L

$6.50

sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Chicken & Vegetables**-L

$7.50

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Beef & Vegetables**-L

$8.50

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Shrimp & Vegetables** - L

$8.50

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Chicken & Gai Lan (Broccoli)** - L

$7.50

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. Chicken & Gai Lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Beef & Gai Lan (Broccoli)** - L

$7.50Out of stock

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. beef & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Mixed Vegetables**(v)-L

$6.50

traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Kung Pao Chicken*** - L

$7.50

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Kung Pao Beef - L

$8.50

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Kung Pao Pork Belly*** - L

$7.50

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Kung Pao Shrimp*** - L

$8.50

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Kung Pao Tofu ***(v) -L

$6.50

a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Black Pepper Chicken - L

$8.50

a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Black Pepper Beef - L

$8.50

a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Black Pepper Pork Belly - L

$8.00

a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Black Pepper Tofu - L

$6.50

a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Chicken & Garlic Sauce - L

$7.50

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Beef & Garlic Sauce - L

$8.50

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Pork Belly & Garlic Sauce - L

$7.50

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Shrimp & Garlic Sauce - L

$8.50

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Tofu & Garlic Sauce (ve)(v) - L

$6.50

a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option

Apparel

General Shu's Black & Red T-Shirt

$18.00

Stickers

Mantis Sticker

Mantis Sticker

$2.00

Mantis Pin

$1.00

Glassware

Generals Tasting Glass

Generals Tasting Glass

$6.00
64oz Growler

64oz Growler

$15.00

Appetizers - Catering

Egg Rolls - Half (12)

$46.00

12 Egg Rolls Per Half Tray 24 Egg Rolls Per Full Tray pork | napa | cabbage | carrot | scallion | garlic | tare Comes with Duck and Mustard sauces

Veggie Egg Rolls (v) - Half (12)

$46.00

12 Veggie Egg Rolls Per Half Tray 24 Veggie Egg Rolls Per Full Tray napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-Spice | ginger-scallion puree Comes with Duck and Mustard sauces

Spicy Crispy Chicken - Half

$58.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) crispy chicken thigh pieces seasoned with salt-sichuan blend & chili oil | chilis | scallion | comes with ginger scallion aioli

Chicken Nuggets - Half

$64.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) comes with your choice of sauce (general shu's, garlic, kung pao, black pepper) or ketchup

Egg Rolls - Full (24)

$90.00

12 Egg Rolls Per Half Tray 24 Egg Rolls Per Full Tray pork | napa | cabbage | carrot | scallion | garlic | tare Comes with Duck and Mustard sauces

Veggie Egg Rolls (v) - Full (24)

$90.00

12 Veggie Egg Rolls Per Half Tray 24 Veggie Egg Rolls Per Full Tray napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-Spice | ginger-scallion puree Comes with Duck and Mustard sauces

Spicy Crispy Chicken - Full

$98.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) crispy chicken thigh pieces seasoned with salt-sichuan blend & chili oil | chilis | scallion | comes with ginger scallion aioli

Chicken Nuggets - Full

$98.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) comes with your choice of sauce (general shu's, garlic, kung pao, black pepper) or ketchup

Rice & Noodles - Catering

Lo Mein - Half

$44.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | carrot | onion | scallion

Fried Rice - Half

$67.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | carrot | egg | scallion

Spicy Garlic Noodles - Half

$68.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | bok choy | carrot | chili oil

Street Noodles - Half

$78.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) crispy chicken | carrot | bok choy | sweet soy

Plain Lo Mein - Half

$24.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) Just as described- lo mein noodles tossed with our soy blend sauce. no veggies, just noodles.

Plain Fried Rice - Half

$24.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) fried rice, our house soy blend and egg.

Dan Dan Noodles - Half

$48.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) pork sauce | peanut | sesame | scallion

Lo Mein - Full

$74.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | carrot | onion | scallion

Fried Rice - Full

$65.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | carrot | egg | scallion

Spicy Garlic Noodles - Full

$114.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | bok choy | carrot | chili oil

Street Noodles - Full

$130.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) crispy chicken | carrot | bok choy | sweet soy

Plain Lo Mein - Full

$40.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) Just as described- lo mein noodles tossed with our soy blend sauce. no veggies, just noodles. comes in a 16 oz size box

Plain Fried Rice - Full

$40.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) fried rice, our house soy blend and egg.

Dan Dan Noodles - Full

$81.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) pork sauce | peanut | sesame | scallion

General Shu's Sauce Entrees - Catering

General Shu's Chicken - Half Tray

$82.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Beef - Half Tray

$82.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Pork Belly - Half Tray

$70.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Tofu (ve) - Half Tray

$63.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Eggplant (ve) - Half Tray

$58.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Chicken - Full Tray

$139.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Beef - Full Tray

$139.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Pork Belly - Full Tray

$119.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Tofu (ve) - Full Tray

$106.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

General Shu's Eggplant (ve) - Full Tray

$98.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan

Garlic Sauce Entrees - Catering

Chicken With Garlic Sauce - Half

$72.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Beef With Garlic Sauce - Half

$82.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Pork Belly With Garlic Sauce - Half

$72.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Tofu With Garlic Sauce (v) - Half

$68.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce** - Half

$78.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Chicken With Garlic Sauce - Full

$122.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Beef With Garlic Sauce - Full

$139.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Pork Belly With Garlic Sauce - Full

$122.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Tofu With Garlic Sauce (v) - Full

$114.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce** - Full

$130.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom

Kung Pao Sauce Entrees - Catering

Kung Pao Chicken*** - Half

$77.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Beef*** - Half

$82.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Pork Belly*** - Half

$72.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Tofu*** (v) - Half

$63.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Shrimp*** - Half

$77.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Chicken*** - Full

$130.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Beef*** - Full

$139.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Pork Belly*** - Full

$122.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Tofu*** (v) - Full

$107.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Kung Pao Shrimp*** - Full

$130.00

Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts

Brown Sauce Entrees - Catering

Chicken & Gai Lan** - Half

$68.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. chicken & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Beef & Gai Lan** - Half

$72.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. beef & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Chicken & Vegetables** - Half

$78.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Beef & Vegetables** - Half

$82.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Shrimp & Vegetables** - Half

$78.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Mixed Vegetables** - Half

$58.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available ~substitute general shu's , garlic, black pepper or kung pao sauce .~

Chicken & Gai Lan** - Full

$114.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. chicken & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Beef & Gai Lan** - Full

$122.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. beef & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Chicken & Vegetables** - Full

$130.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Beef & Vegetables** - Full

$139.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Shrimp & Vegetables** - Full

$130.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available

Mixed Vegetables** - Full

$98.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available ~substitute general shu's , garlic, black pepper or kung pao sauce .~

Black Pepper Sauce Entrees - Catering

Black Pepper Chicken - Half

$78.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans

Black Pepper Beef - Half

$82.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans

Black Pepper Pork Belly - Half

$72.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans

Black Pepper Tofu (v) - Half

$68.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans

Black Pepper Chicken - Full

$130.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans

Black Pepper Beef - Full

$139.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans

Black Pepper Pork Belly - Full

$122.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans

Black Pepper Tofu (v) - Full

$114.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans

Mongolian Beef Entree - Catering

Mongolian Beef - Half

$82.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) onion | scallion | mushroom | sweet soy

Mongolian Beef - Full

$139.00

Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) onion | scallion | mushroom | sweet soy

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chinese fare with menu ranging from authentic Chinese cuisine, American-Chinese cuisine & our own creations. Features a ShuBrew taproom and local wine, cider & spirits.

Website

Location

210 S Main St, Zelienople, PA 16063

Directions

Gallery
General Shu’s image
Banner pic
General Shu’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

ShuBrew - PA
orange star4.7 • 487
205 S Main St. Zelienople, PA 16063
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Wan's | Cranberry
orange starNo Reviews
1686 Route 228 Cranberry, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Big Spring Spirits - Seven Fields
orange starNo Reviews
526 Northpointe Circle Seven Fields, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Riverside Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
1458 Riverside Dr Beaver, PA 15009
View restaurantnext
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
orange starNo Reviews
619 Warrendale Rd. Pine Township, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Hardwood Cafe -Butler
orange star4.0 • 1,056
646 Pittsburgh Rd Butler, PA 16002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Zelienople

ShuBrew - PA
orange star4.7 • 487
205 S Main St. Zelienople, PA 16063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Zelienople
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Mars
review star
No reviews yet
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
Beaver
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Butler
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston