General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom

210 S Main St
Zelienople, PA 16063
Popular Items
Appetizers
Egg Roll (1)
pork | napa cabbage | carrot | scallion | garlic | tare 1 per order
Veggie Egg Roll (1) (v)
napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-spice | ginger-scallion puree 1 per order
Brussels Sprouts***(ve)
wok-fried with scallions | spicy sesame-peanut sauce | roasted peanuts
Wonton Soup
chicken broth | pork wonton | scallion
Hot & Sour Soup
pork | tofu | mushroom | bamboo | scallion
Spicy Crispy Chicken
crispy chicken thigh pieces seasoned with salt-sichuan blend & chili oil | chilis | scallion | served with ginger-scallion aioli
Crab Rangoon Dip
crab | cream cheese | garlic | scallion | ginger apricot sauce | served with warm wonton nachos
Chef Features
Mongolian Beef
onion, scallion, mushroom, sweet soy sauce
Kung Pao Brisket
Smoked brisket in our spicy Kung Pao sauce with wok-roasted peanuts, garlic and scallion
Moo Shu Chicken Noodles
Wheat noodles with shiitake mushrooms, napa cabbage, onions, chicken with a Moo Shu sauce.
Little Shu (Kids Options)
16oz Chicken Nuggets
Kids Chicken Nuggets. Reminiscent to America's favorite nuggets, except even available Sundays. comes with a sauce (general shu's, garlic, kung pao, black pepper) or ketchup
26oz Chicken Nuggets
Kids Chicken Nuggets. Reminiscent to America's favorite nuggets, except even available Sundays. sauce choices- general shu's, garlic, kung pao, black pepper or ketchup
Plain Lo Mein Noodles
Just as described- lo mein noodles tossed with our soy blend sauce. no veggies, just noodles. comes in a 16 oz size box
"Just Egg" Fried Rice
fried rice, our house soy blend and egg. 16 oz serving size
Rice & Noodles 🍚
Lo Mein
egg noodles | cabbage | onion | carrot | scallion
Fried Rice
cabbage | carrot | egg | scallion
Spicy Garlic Noodles
Wheat noodles in a spicy garlic sauce egg | cabbage | bok choy | carrot | chili oil
Street Noodles
wheat noodle | fried chicken | baby bok choy | carrot | sweet soy
Hawaiian Fried Rice
pork belly | pineapple | bell pepper | spam | egg | crunchy wonton strips | chili aioli
Burnt Ends (Brisket) Fried Rice
cherry wood smoked white & Sichuan peppercorn rubbed Piedmontese Beef Brisket, dippy egg, napa cabbage, carrot, scallion, & a chinese bbq sauce
Dan Dan Noodles***
wheat noodle | minced pork sauce | chili oil peanuts | sesame | scallion
Side of White Rice
Side of Brown Rice
Chicken🐔
General Shu's Chicken
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Chicken With Garlic Sauce
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Black Pepper Chicken
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Kung Pao Chicken***
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Chicken & Vegetables**
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Chicken & Gai Lan (Broccoli)**
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. chicken & gai lan **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Beef 🐮
General Shu's Beef
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Beef With Garlic Sauce
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Black Pepper Beef
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Kung Pao Beef***
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Beef & Vegetables**
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Beef & Gai Lan (Broccoli)**
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. beef & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Pork Belly🐷
General Shu's Pork Belly
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Pork Belly With Garlic Sauce
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Black Pepper Pork Belly
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Kung Pao Pork Belly***
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Veg Out & Tofu🍆
General Shu's Tofu (ve)
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan (chinese broccoli) *Tofu dishes come with sauce on the side to keep tofu from getting mushy* Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Tofu With Garlic Sauce (v)
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Black Pepper Tofu (v)
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Kung Pao Tofu (v)***
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
General Shu's Eggplant (ve)
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Eggplant With Garlic Sauce (v)
lightly fried and wok finished eggplant served in a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Baby Bok Choy With Garlic Sauce (v)
baby bok choy served in a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Mixed Vegetables**
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available ~substitute general shu's , garlic, black pepper or kung pao sauce .~ Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Shrimp🍤
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce**
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option.
Kung Pao Shrimp***
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Shrimp & Vegetables**
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Beer Cans To-Go
4-Pack Shunami PB&J Dessert Stout
10.1% Peanut Butter | Grape | Lactose
Single Can Shunami PJ&J Dessert Stout
10.1% Peanut Butter | Grape | Lactose
4-Pack Hey Day Golden Ale
5% light bodied, late summer ale to celebrate the good ole' days
Single Can Hey Day Golden Ale
5% light bodied, late summer ale to celebrate the good ole' days
4-Pack ShuBoo Pumpkin Spiced Ale
4.74% | pumpkin | ginger | nutmeg | clove | cinnamon | vanilla | medium body with assertive spice character
Single Can ShuBoo Pumpkin Spiced Ale
4.74% | pumpkin | ginger | nutmeg | clove | cinnamon | vanilla | medium body with assertive spice character
4-Pack Smooshie Pumpkin Cheesecake Fruited Sour
Single Can Smooshie Pumpkin Cheesecake Fruited Sour
4-Pack College Light American Lager
A 4.6%American lager with a light body, mildly dry, sweet malt characteristic, and easy drinking.
Single Can College Light American Lager
A 4.6%American lager with a light body, mildly dry, sweet malt characteristic, and easy drinking.
4-Pack Jungle Boot West Coast IPA
7.5% citrus | bitter orange | lemon | dry finish
Single Can Jungle Boot West Coast IPA
7.5% citrus | bitter orange | lemon | dry finish
4-Pack Dankerton West-Coast IPA
Dank, floral, pine, citrus, light caramel sweetness. Pleasant bitterness on the finish.
Single Can Dankerton West-Coast IPA
4-Pack Magic Mushroom Pixelated IPA
7% dank | melon | cantaloupe
Single Can Magic Mushroom Pixelated IPA
7% dank | melon | cantaloupe
4-Pack Sucker Punch Blueberry Hard Lemonade Fruited Seltzer
5% blueberry puree | lemon puree | sweet & tart
Single Can Sucker Punch Blueberry Hard Lemonade Fruited Seltzer
5% blueberry puree | lemon puree | sweet & tart
4-Pack Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Cherry
5% Cherry | taste like candy
Single Can Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Cherry
5% Cherry | Tastes like candy
4-Pack Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Grape
Single Can Sucker Punch Happy Farmer Grape
Lunch
General Shu's Chicken - L
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
General Shu's Beef - L
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
General Shu's Pork Belly- L
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
General Shu's Eggplant (ve)(v) - L
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
General Shu's Tofu (ve)(v) - L
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's. Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Chicken & Vegetables**-L
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Beef & Vegetables**-L
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Shrimp & Vegetables** - L
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Chicken & Gai Lan (Broccoli)** - L
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. Chicken & Gai Lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Beef & Gai Lan (Broccoli)** - L
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. beef & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Mixed Vegetables**(v)-L
traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Kung Pao Chicken*** - L
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Kung Pao Beef - L
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Kung Pao Pork Belly*** - L
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Kung Pao Shrimp*** - L
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Kung Pao Tofu ***(v) -L
a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Black Pepper Chicken - L
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Black Pepper Beef - L
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Black Pepper Pork Belly - L
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Black Pepper Tofu - L
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Chicken & Garlic Sauce - L
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Beef & Garlic Sauce - L
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Pork Belly & Garlic Sauce - L
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Shrimp & Garlic Sauce - L
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Tofu & Garlic Sauce (ve)(v) - L
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom Entrees come with white rice. Substitute brown rice for $1. Fried rice is not a side option
Appetizers - Catering
Egg Rolls - Half (12)
12 Egg Rolls Per Half Tray 24 Egg Rolls Per Full Tray pork | napa | cabbage | carrot | scallion | garlic | tare Comes with Duck and Mustard sauces
Veggie Egg Rolls (v) - Half (12)
12 Veggie Egg Rolls Per Half Tray 24 Veggie Egg Rolls Per Full Tray napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-Spice | ginger-scallion puree Comes with Duck and Mustard sauces
Spicy Crispy Chicken - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) crispy chicken thigh pieces seasoned with salt-sichuan blend & chili oil | chilis | scallion | comes with ginger scallion aioli
Chicken Nuggets - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) comes with your choice of sauce (general shu's, garlic, kung pao, black pepper) or ketchup
Egg Rolls - Full (24)
12 Egg Rolls Per Half Tray 24 Egg Rolls Per Full Tray pork | napa | cabbage | carrot | scallion | garlic | tare Comes with Duck and Mustard sauces
Veggie Egg Rolls (v) - Full (24)
12 Veggie Egg Rolls Per Half Tray 24 Veggie Egg Rolls Per Full Tray napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-Spice | ginger-scallion puree Comes with Duck and Mustard sauces
Spicy Crispy Chicken - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) crispy chicken thigh pieces seasoned with salt-sichuan blend & chili oil | chilis | scallion | comes with ginger scallion aioli
Chicken Nuggets - Full
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) comes with your choice of sauce (general shu's, garlic, kung pao, black pepper) or ketchup
Rice & Noodles - Catering
Lo Mein - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | carrot | onion | scallion
Fried Rice - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | carrot | egg | scallion
Spicy Garlic Noodles - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | bok choy | carrot | chili oil
Street Noodles - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) crispy chicken | carrot | bok choy | sweet soy
Plain Lo Mein - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) Just as described- lo mein noodles tossed with our soy blend sauce. no veggies, just noodles.
Plain Fried Rice - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) fried rice, our house soy blend and egg.
Dan Dan Noodles - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) pork sauce | peanut | sesame | scallion
Lo Mein - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | carrot | onion | scallion
Fried Rice - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | carrot | egg | scallion
Spicy Garlic Noodles - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) cabbage | bok choy | carrot | chili oil
Street Noodles - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) crispy chicken | carrot | bok choy | sweet soy
Plain Lo Mein - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) Just as described- lo mein noodles tossed with our soy blend sauce. no veggies, just noodles. comes in a 16 oz size box
Plain Fried Rice - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) fried rice, our house soy blend and egg.
Dan Dan Noodles - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) pork sauce | peanut | sesame | scallion
General Shu's Sauce Entrees - Catering
General Shu's Chicken - Half Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Beef - Half Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Pork Belly - Half Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Tofu (ve) - Half Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Eggplant (ve) - Half Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Chicken - Full Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Beef - Full Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Pork Belly - Full Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Tofu (ve) - Full Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
General Shu's Eggplant (ve) - Full Tray
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's. comes with gai lan
Garlic Sauce Entrees - Catering
Chicken With Garlic Sauce - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Beef With Garlic Sauce - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Pork Belly With Garlic Sauce - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Tofu With Garlic Sauce (v) - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce** - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Chicken With Garlic Sauce - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Beef With Garlic Sauce - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Pork Belly With Garlic Sauce - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Tofu With Garlic Sauce (v) - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce** - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil. bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Kung Pao Sauce Entrees - Catering
Kung Pao Chicken*** - Half
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Beef*** - Half
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Pork Belly*** - Half
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Tofu*** (v) - Half
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Shrimp*** - Half
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Chicken*** - Full
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Beef*** - Full
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Pork Belly*** - Full
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Tofu*** (v) - Full
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Kung Pao Shrimp*** - Full
Half Tray (serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a spicy sauce with balanced flavors of chili paste, brown sugar, and vinegar with heat from sichuan pepper. bell peppers, onion, peanuts***, scallion & sichuan peppers ***contains peanuts
Brown Sauce Entrees - Catering
Chicken & Gai Lan** - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. chicken & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Beef & Gai Lan** - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. beef & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Chicken & Vegetables** - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Beef & Vegetables** - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Shrimp & Vegetables** - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Mixed Vegetables** - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available ~substitute general shu's , garlic, black pepper or kung pao sauce .~
Chicken & Gai Lan** - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. chicken & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Beef & Gai Lan** - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. beef & gai lan (chinese broccoli) **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Chicken & Vegetables** - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Beef & Vegetables** - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Shrimp & Vegetables** - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available
Mixed Vegetables** - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) traditional chinese brown sauce, umami rich soy based sauce made with dark soy, shaoxing wine, ginger and garlic. bell peppers, onion, shiitake mushrooms, matchstick carrots & green beans **sauce contains shellfish** gluten free brown sauce available ~substitute general shu's , garlic, black pepper or kung pao sauce .~
Black Pepper Sauce Entrees - Catering
Black Pepper Chicken - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
Black Pepper Beef - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
Black Pepper Pork Belly - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
Black Pepper Tofu (v) - Half
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
Black Pepper Chicken - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
Black Pepper Beef - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
Black Pepper Pork Belly - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
Black Pepper Tofu (v) - Full
Half Tray (Serves 4-6) Full Tray (Serves 6-10) a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice. bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Chinese fare with menu ranging from authentic Chinese cuisine, American-Chinese cuisine & our own creations. Features a ShuBrew taproom and local wine, cider & spirits.
210 S Main St, Zelienople, PA 16063