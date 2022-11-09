Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The General Store

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8

Lewes, DE 19958

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Italian
Custom Ribeye Steak
Custom Chicken Steak

Hershey's Hand Dipped Ice Cream

REAL Hershey's® Ice Cream, made with quality ingredients in a wide variety of flavors that's sure to please!
Kids Cone

Kids Cone

$1.99

A sugar or cake cone with a single scoop of ice cream. NO BOWL, NO SPOON just a handful of deliciousness.

Small Cup .30 lb

Small Cup .30 lb

$2.50
Medium Cup .60 lb

Medium Cup .60 lb

$3.75
Large Cup 1.00 lb

Large Cup 1.00 lb

$5.50

Small Milkshake 12 oz

$4.25

Large Milkshake 16 oz

$5.50

Sandwiches

Barbecue Grilled Chicken

Barbecue Grilled Chicken

$6.99 Out of stock

A delicious never frozen all white meat chicken breast capped with BBQ Sauce & Pepper Jack Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.95 Out of stock

A golden brown chicken breast patty, served with mayo, pickles and a lightly grilled brioche bun. Serve with chips.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.49 Out of stock

2 crispy tenders on a bed of shredded lettuce and mayo, on a lightly toasted brioche roll.

Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.49 Out of stock

2 crispy tenders, tossed in chili oil and peri-peri, served on a toasted brioche roll, with ketchup, mayo and shredded lettuce. Served with chips.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.25

On 3 piece of toasted wheat, mayo, oven roasted turkey, leaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, salt and pepper. Served with chips.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$5.95

On toasted white mayo, 3 strips of bacon, leaf lettuce, and tomato, Served with chips.

Custom Cold Sandwich

Custom Cold Sandwich

$3.25

On your choice of bread, create your own cold sandwich. Pick a meat sliced to perfection, cheese and any toppings you can think of.

Cold Subs

Classic Italian Wrap

Classic Italian Wrap

$9.25

On a Wrap, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bed on genoa salami, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and oil. Topped with Provolone cheese, spicy capicola and peppered ham.

Classic Italian

Classic Italian

$11.45

On a whole roll, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bed on genoa salami, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and oil. Topped with Provolone cheese, spicy capicola and peppered ham.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.25

Boiled Ham & Provolone Cheese on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Oil.

Turkey & Cheese Sub

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$12.59

Oven Turkey & Provolone Cheese on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Oil.

Roast Beef & Cheese Sub

Roast Beef & Cheese Sub

$14.00

Roast Beef & Provolone Cheese on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Oil.

Cheese Sub

Cheese Sub

$12.75

Three Delightful Cheeses: Swiss, White American & Provolone combined with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, and Mayonnaise make for a delightful sandwich you are sure to love.

Chicken Salad Sub

Chicken Salad Sub

$11.59

Homestyle Chicken Salad on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Mayo.

Cold Cut Sub

Cold Cut Sub

$12.25

Cooked salami, White American Cheese, Spicy Capicola and Boiled Ham on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Mayo.

Custom Wrap

Custom Wrap

$3.25

On a 12" wrap, build your own wrap. Start with your choice of meat, cheese, toppings and seasonings.

Custom Cold Sub

Custom Cold Sub

$5.45

On a whole roll, build your own sub. Start with your choice of meat, cheese, toppings and seasonings.

Hot Subs

Custom Ribeye Steak

Custom Ribeye Steak

$10.89

Create your own whole cheesesteak or cheeseburger sub. Start off with a meat to put onto our delicious lightly toasted rolls, choose a cheese to be melted to perfection and any toppings you can think of.

Custom Chicken Steak

Custom Chicken Steak

$10.89

Create your own whole cheesesteak or cheeseburger sub. Start off with a meat to put onto our delicious lightly toasted rolls, choose a cheese to be melted to perfection and any toppings you can think of.

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$12.59

A whole ribeye steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with pepperoni, marinara sauce and white American cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.19

A whole chicken steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with blue cheese and buffalo sauce.

Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak

Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.55

A whole chicken steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with bacon, ranch and gooey white American cheese.

Standard Cheeseburger Sub

$12.55

Two 1/4 lbs burgers seasoned to perfection, cut in half, and topped with raw onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Topped with melted yellow American cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.60

A whole ribeye steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with fried onions and topped with melted provolone cheese.

Custom Hot Sub

Custom Hot Sub

$5.45

Create your own whole cheesesteak or cheeseburger sub. Start off with a meat to put onto our delicious lightly toasted rolls, choose a cheese to be melted to perfection and any toppings you can think of.

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Custom Burger

Custom Burger

$3.00

Our 1/4 lbs burger seasoned to perfect on a roll of your choice, topped with a cheese and toppings of your choice.

The Cheese Monster Burger

The Cheese Monster Burger

$9.94

On a buttery, toasted, inverted grilled brioche roll, 2 1/4 fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, topped with an abundance of gooey yellow american cheese.

Double Deluxe Cheeseburger

Double Deluxe Cheeseburger

$9.39

On a lightly toasted brioche roll, two 1/4 fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, on a bed of lettuce, raw onions and pickles. Topped with tomato, ketchup and mustard.

The Bacon Double Take

The Bacon Double Take

$11.39

On a lightly toasted brioche roll, two fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, on a bed of lettuce, raw onions and pickles. Topped with tomato, ketchup, mustard and four pieces of crispy bacon.

Barbecue Grilled Chicken

Barbecue Grilled Chicken

$6.99 Out of stock

A delicious never frozen all white meat chicken breast capped with BBQ Sauce & Pepper Jack Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.

Beef Hot Dog 1/4 lb

Beef Hot Dog 1/4 lb

$4.95

An all beef 1/4 LB hot dog, topped with your choice of toppings.

Mushroom and Swiss Double Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Double Burger

$8.50

On a lightly toasted brioche roll, two fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and special sauce.

The Standard Cheeseburger

The Standard Cheeseburger

$4.90

On a lightly toasted brioche roll, one 1/4 fresh beef patty seasoned to perfection, laying on raw onions and pickles, topped with ketchup and mustard.

North Carolina Smash Double Burger

North Carolina Smash Double Burger

$8.39

Smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll

North Carolina Smash Triple Burger

North Carolina Smash Triple Burger

$10.25

Smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll

Double Smash Cheese Burger

Double Smash Cheese Burger

$7.49

Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, served plain with American cheese on a bun

Bacon & Fries Double Smash Burger

Bacon & Fries Double Smash Burger

$8.49

Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, bacon, and topped with crinkle fries.

Single Smash Burger Melt

Single Smash Burger Melt

$6.49

a crispy beef patty with house seasoning, caramelized onions and cheese on buttery, toasted inverted split top bun.

1/4 Pound Truffle Burger

1/4 Pound Truffle Burger

$8.50

All beef 1/4 lb burger, American cheese, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce & special truffle sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Wings & Tenders

5 Piece Traditional Wings

5 Piece Traditional Wings

$6.99

5 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

8 Piece Traditional Wings

8 Piece Traditional Wings

$10.99

8 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

12 Piece Traditional Wings

12 Piece Traditional Wings

$15.99

12 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

16 Piece Traditional Wings

16 Piece Traditional Wings

$22.99

16 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

24 Piece Traditional Wings

24 Piece Traditional Wings

$30.99

24 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

32 Piece Traditional Wings

32 Piece Traditional Wings

$41.99

32 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

40 Piece Traditional Wings

40 Piece Traditional Wings

$52.99

40 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

48 Piece Traditional Wings

48 Piece Traditional Wings

$63.99

48 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$5.29

3 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

5 Piece Tenders

5 Piece Tenders

$9.49

5 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

10 Piece Tenders

10 Piece Tenders

$17.49

10 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

15 Piece Tenders

15 Piece Tenders

$25.49

15 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

20 Piece Tenders

20 Piece Tenders

$34.49

20 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

25 Piece Tenders

25 Piece Tenders

$39.49

25 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.

Truffle Tenders

Truffle Tenders

$9.49

3 crispy chicken tenders tossed with your choice of truffle sauce

Truffle Wings

Truffle Wings

$12.99

6 crispy wings, seasoned with truffle oil and truffle zest.

Appetizers & Sides

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.29

Seasoned crinkle fries loaded with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, mayo, ketchup and mustard

Loaded Truffle Fries

Loaded Truffle Fries

$8.49

Chopped hamburger, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles & fried parsley

Buffalo Truffle Fries

Buffalo Truffle Fries

$7.49

crispy chicken, truffle buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & fried parsley

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.99

Crispy Crinkle Cut Truffle Fries topped with Garlic powder, and Parmesan Cheese.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$4.49

Crispy crinkle cut fries with truffle oil, truffle zest & fried parsley

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.29

Delicious mozzarella cheese deep fried in seasoned breading. Served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.29

Deep fried, beer battered onion rings.

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.75

Golden, deep fried, Mac n cheese filled nuggets.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Breaded, deep fried, cream cheese filled jalapeños.

Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$7.49

Broccoli and melted cheddar inside of a golden, crispy nugget. Served with marinara sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Deep fried breaded mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce.

Large Crinkle Cut Fries

Large Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

A pound of crispy crinkle cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.

Fried Cheese Curds

$4.75

Dollops of mozzarella cheese, deep fried into a crispy nugget.

Large Steak Cut Fries

Large Steak Cut Fries

$5.50

A pound of thick steak cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.

Small Steak Cut Fries

Small Steak Cut Fries

$2.75

Half of a pound of thick steak cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.

Small Crinkle Cut French Fries

Small Crinkle Cut French Fries

$2.50

Half a pound of crispy crinkle cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.

Side Cups

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$4.25

Five Crispy French Toast sticks deep fried to perfection and served with syrup.

Soup

Chili Small 8 oz

Chili Small 8 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Our homemade, hearty beef chili. the perfection combination of sweet and heat.

Chili Large 16 oz

Chili Large 16 oz

$5.50Out of stock

Our homemade, hearty beef chili. the perfection combination of sweet and heat.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Style Hot Foods and Cold Sandwiches available for takeout.

Website

Location

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

Gallery
The General Store image
Banner pic
The General Store image
Main pic

