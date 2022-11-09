- Home
The General Store
No reviews yet
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8
Lewes, DE 19958
Hershey's Hand Dipped Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Barbecue Grilled Chicken
A delicious never frozen all white meat chicken breast capped with BBQ Sauce & Pepper Jack Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A golden brown chicken breast patty, served with mayo, pickles and a lightly grilled brioche bun. Serve with chips.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
2 crispy tenders on a bed of shredded lettuce and mayo, on a lightly toasted brioche roll.
Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich
2 crispy tenders, tossed in chili oil and peri-peri, served on a toasted brioche roll, with ketchup, mayo and shredded lettuce. Served with chips.
Turkey Club
On 3 piece of toasted wheat, mayo, oven roasted turkey, leaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, salt and pepper. Served with chips.
BLT Sandwich
On toasted white mayo, 3 strips of bacon, leaf lettuce, and tomato, Served with chips.
Custom Cold Sandwich
On your choice of bread, create your own cold sandwich. Pick a meat sliced to perfection, cheese and any toppings you can think of.
Cold Subs
Classic Italian Wrap
On a Wrap, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bed on genoa salami, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and oil. Topped with Provolone cheese, spicy capicola and peppered ham.
Classic Italian
On a whole roll, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bed on genoa salami, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and oil. Topped with Provolone cheese, spicy capicola and peppered ham.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Boiled Ham & Provolone Cheese on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Oil.
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Oven Turkey & Provolone Cheese on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Oil.
Roast Beef & Cheese Sub
Roast Beef & Provolone Cheese on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Oil.
Cheese Sub
Three Delightful Cheeses: Swiss, White American & Provolone combined with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, and Mayonnaise make for a delightful sandwich you are sure to love.
Chicken Salad Sub
Homestyle Chicken Salad on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Mayo.
Cold Cut Sub
Cooked salami, White American Cheese, Spicy Capicola and Boiled Ham on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Mayo.
Custom Wrap
On a 12" wrap, build your own wrap. Start with your choice of meat, cheese, toppings and seasonings.
Custom Cold Sub
On a whole roll, build your own sub. Start with your choice of meat, cheese, toppings and seasonings.
Hot Subs
Custom Ribeye Steak
Create your own whole cheesesteak or cheeseburger sub. Start off with a meat to put onto our delicious lightly toasted rolls, choose a cheese to be melted to perfection and any toppings you can think of.
Custom Chicken Steak
Create your own whole cheesesteak or cheeseburger sub. Start off with a meat to put onto our delicious lightly toasted rolls, choose a cheese to be melted to perfection and any toppings you can think of.
Pizza Steak
A whole ribeye steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with pepperoni, marinara sauce and white American cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
A whole chicken steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak
A whole chicken steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with bacon, ranch and gooey white American cheese.
Standard Cheeseburger Sub
Two 1/4 lbs burgers seasoned to perfection, cut in half, and topped with raw onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Topped with melted yellow American cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak
A whole ribeye steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with fried onions and topped with melted provolone cheese.
Custom Hot Sub
Create your own whole cheesesteak or cheeseburger sub. Start off with a meat to put onto our delicious lightly toasted rolls, choose a cheese to be melted to perfection and any toppings you can think of.
Burgers & Hot Dogs
Custom Burger
Our 1/4 lbs burger seasoned to perfect on a roll of your choice, topped with a cheese and toppings of your choice.
The Cheese Monster Burger
On a buttery, toasted, inverted grilled brioche roll, 2 1/4 fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, topped with an abundance of gooey yellow american cheese.
Double Deluxe Cheeseburger
On a lightly toasted brioche roll, two 1/4 fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, on a bed of lettuce, raw onions and pickles. Topped with tomato, ketchup and mustard.
The Bacon Double Take
On a lightly toasted brioche roll, two fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, on a bed of lettuce, raw onions and pickles. Topped with tomato, ketchup, mustard and four pieces of crispy bacon.
Barbecue Grilled Chicken
A delicious never frozen all white meat chicken breast capped with BBQ Sauce & Pepper Jack Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.
Beef Hot Dog 1/4 lb
An all beef 1/4 LB hot dog, topped with your choice of toppings.
Mushroom and Swiss Double Burger
On a lightly toasted brioche roll, two fresh beef patties seasoned to perfection, topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and special sauce.
The Standard Cheeseburger
On a lightly toasted brioche roll, one 1/4 fresh beef patty seasoned to perfection, laying on raw onions and pickles, topped with ketchup and mustard.
North Carolina Smash Double Burger
Smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll
North Carolina Smash Triple Burger
Smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll
Double Smash Cheese Burger
Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, served plain with American cheese on a bun
Bacon & Fries Double Smash Burger
Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, bacon, and topped with crinkle fries.
Single Smash Burger Melt
a crispy beef patty with house seasoning, caramelized onions and cheese on buttery, toasted inverted split top bun.
1/4 Pound Truffle Burger
All beef 1/4 lb burger, American cheese, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce & special truffle sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Wings & Tenders
5 Piece Traditional Wings
5 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
8 Piece Traditional Wings
8 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
12 Piece Traditional Wings
12 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
16 Piece Traditional Wings
16 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
24 Piece Traditional Wings
24 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
32 Piece Traditional Wings
32 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
40 Piece Traditional Wings
40 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
48 Piece Traditional Wings
48 wings cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
3 Piece Tenders
3 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
5 Piece Tenders
5 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
10 Piece Tenders
10 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
15 Piece Tenders
15 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
20 Piece Tenders
20 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
25 Piece Tenders
25 tenders cooked and seasoned to perfection, with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce.
Truffle Tenders
3 crispy chicken tenders tossed with your choice of truffle sauce
Truffle Wings
6 crispy wings, seasoned with truffle oil and truffle zest.
Appetizers & Sides
Loaded Fries
Seasoned crinkle fries loaded with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, mayo, ketchup and mustard
Loaded Truffle Fries
Chopped hamburger, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles & fried parsley
Buffalo Truffle Fries
crispy chicken, truffle buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & fried parsley
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Crispy Crinkle Cut Truffle Fries topped with Garlic powder, and Parmesan Cheese.
Truffle Fries
Crispy crinkle cut fries with truffle oil, truffle zest & fried parsley
Mozzarella Sticks
Delicious mozzarella cheese deep fried in seasoned breading. Served with marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Deep fried, beer battered onion rings.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Golden, deep fried, Mac n cheese filled nuggets.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded, deep fried, cream cheese filled jalapeños.
Broccoli Bites
Broccoli and melted cheddar inside of a golden, crispy nugget. Served with marinara sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms
Deep fried breaded mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce.
Large Crinkle Cut Fries
A pound of crispy crinkle cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.
Fried Cheese Curds
Dollops of mozzarella cheese, deep fried into a crispy nugget.
Large Steak Cut Fries
A pound of thick steak cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.
Small Steak Cut Fries
Half of a pound of thick steak cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.
Small Crinkle Cut French Fries
Half a pound of crispy crinkle cut fries, with your choice of seasoning.
Side Cups
French Toast Sticks
Five Crispy French Toast sticks deep fried to perfection and served with syrup.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
American Style Hot Foods and Cold Sandwiches available for takeout.
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes, DE 19958