Generations Tap & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our family friendly restaurant, Generations, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner inside our Lake Placid hotel. In keeping with the sustainable philosophy of Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, the menu features many foods that are grown and raised locally. Our goal is to keep it as local and fresh as possible, showcasing the many wonderful farms and products that are grown, raised and cultivated in New York’s Adirondack region.
2543 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY 12946
