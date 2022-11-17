Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Generations Grill and Sports Bar

23 Reviews

1500 N E St

Richmond, IN 47374

Order Again

Starters

Chic bites

$9.49

Combo platter

$14.95

Greek Fries

$9.49

Jumbo Pretzel

$7.49

Mozzy Angles

$9.95

Nacho supreme

$11.95

Pepper Cheese Bites

$7.49

Pork rinds

$5.49

Potato Skins

$10.75

quesadilla

$8.49+

strips

$8.49+

Wings

$8.49+

Broccoli Bites

$7.49

Cauliflower Bites

$7.49

Chips and salsa

$5.95

Pulled pork fries

$6.95

Soup

Coach's Sideline Chili

Potato Soup

Tomato Basil

Salads

Caesar Salad Entree

$9.49

Chef Salad Entree

$11.95

Greek Salad Entree

$10.95

Home Court Salad Entree

$8.49

Taco Salad Entree

$9.49

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beef Manhattan

$11.95

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Classic G Burger

$11.95

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Italian Sub

$11.95

Loaded Bacon Ched Burg

$8.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.95

Tenderloin

$9.49

Triple Play Club

$11.95

Ultimate G Burger

$12.95

Meatball Sub

$9.49

Blt

$10.95

Playbook Dinner

12 oz NY Strip

$19.95

8 oz Sirloin

$14.95

Mahi Mahi

$16.95

Pork Chop

Salmon

$16.95

Chicken breast dinner

$12.95

Special Playbook

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Fish 'n' Chips

$13.49

Fried Chicken

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.95

Pizza

Small Breadstick

$4.49

Large Breadstick

$8.49

Small Cheesy Breadstick

$5.95

Large Cheesy Breadstick

$9.95

8 Inch Cheese

$8.49

10 Inch Cheese

$10.95

12 Inch Cheese

$13.95

16 Inch Cheese

$17.95

8 Inch Chicken Ranch

$13.95

10 Inch Chicken Ranch

$15.95

12 Inch Chicken Ranch

$17.95

16 Inch Chicken Ranch

$20.95

8 inch Deluxe

$14.49

10 inch Deluxe

$18.49

12 inch Deluxe

$21.49

16 inch Deluxe

$28.95

16 Inch

8 Inch Feast

$15.49

10 Inch Feast

$19.49

12 Inch Feast

$22.95

16 Inch Feast

$29.95

8 Inch Hawaiian

$13.95

10 Inch Hawaiian

$15.95

12 Inch Hawaiian

$17.95

16 Inch Hawaiian

$20.95

8 Inch Mexican

$13.95

10 Inch Mexican

$15.95

12 Inch Mexican

$17.95

16 Inch Mexican

$20.95

8 Inch Seafood

$15.49

10 Inch Seafood

$20.49

12 Inch Seafood

$25.49

16 Inch Seafood

$34.95

Sidelines

Baked Potato

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

CRISPY Fries

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Greek Side Salad

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.49

House Chips

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Mixed veggies

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.95

Corn

$3.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Caesar side salad

$3.95

Old School

Powerhouse

Hi Boy

$4.50

Extras

Add Side Ranch

$0.50

Add Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Add Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Add Extra 4 Cheese Blend

$1.00

Add Side Salsa

$0.50

Add Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Add Side BBQ

$0.50

Add Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Add Side Mild

$0.50

Add Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Add Side Boom Boom

$0.50

Add Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Add Side Srirachi Bourbon

$0.50

Add Side Marinara

$0.50

Add Side Alfredo

$0.50

Add Side Powerhouse Sauce

$0.50

Add Parm Cheese

$0.50

Add Swiss

$1.00

Add Provolone

$1.00

Add SideChili

$1.50

Make Fries Greek

$2.00

Add Garlic Bread

$1.50

Sweet hickory bbq

$50.00

Desserts

Brownie

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Plain Cheesecake

$4.50

Funnel Cake fries

$4.95

Tacos

1 Street Taco

$1.50

6 Street Tacos

$7.00

Soft Tacos

$1.50

Hard Tacos

$1.50

6 hard tacos

$7.00

6 soft tacos

$7.00

KIds

Kids quesadilla

$5.50

Kids pizza

$5.50

Kids bites

$5.50

Kids cheeseburger

$5.50

Corndog

$5.50

St paddy

Sliders

$4.00

Reuben & ff

$6.95

Irish breakfast

$6.00

Irish carbomb

$5.00

Irish cola

$5.00

Gold emerald shot

$4.00

Draft Day

16 inch

$19.95

Bucket

Cinco de mayo

Corona bucket

$15.00

Margarita bucket

$6.95

Hard shell taco

$0.75

Soft shell taco

$0.75

Street taco

$0.75

Specials

Chicken salad sandwich

$7.95

Pork chop dinner

$12.00

Pulled pork sliders w/mac

$6.95

Dart league

Loaded cheese fries

$5.00

Pretzel

$5.00

4 beef taco

$5.00

5 street taco

$5.00

Pork rinds

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

League Beer Bucket

$12.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Miller Light

$2.00

Natural Light Naturday

$2.00

SoLo

$3.00

N/A Bev

Coffee

$0.99

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.95

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Water

Coors Edge

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Seltzer

Black Cherry

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Corona Seltzer

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.00

Truly

$3.00

Flat bread pizza

Flat Bread Pizza

$6.95

Delivery Fee

DELIVERY FEE 5 MILE RADIUS

$3.00

DELIVERY FEE OVER 5 MILE RADIUS

$5.00

Ticket $3

Ticket$3

$3.00

Ticket$5

$5.00

Plain white shirt

$5.00

Cover

10$

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 N E St, Richmond, IN 47374

Directions

Gallery
Generations Grill and Sports Bar image
Generations Grill and Sports Bar image

Map
