Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Generations Grill and Sports Bar

23 Reviews

1500 N E St

Richmond, IN 47374

Popular Items

Pepper Cheese Bites
Small Cheesy Breadstick
Tenderloin

FOOD

Starters

Chic bites

$9.49

Combo platter

$14.95

Greek Fries

$9.49

Jumbo Pretzel

$7.49

Mozzy Angles

$9.95

Nacho supreme

$11.95

Pepper Cheese Bites

$7.49

Pork rinds

$5.49

Potato Skins

$10.75

quesadilla

$8.49+

strips

$8.49+

Wings

$8.49+

Broccoli Bites

$7.49

Cauliflower Bites

$7.49

Chips and salsa

$5.95

Pulled pork fries

$6.95

Soup

Coach's Sideline Chili

Potato Soup

Tomato Basil

Salads

Caesar Salad Entree

$9.49

Chef Salad Entree

$11.95

Greek Salad Entree

$10.95

Home Court Salad Entree

$8.49

Taco Salad Entree

$9.49

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beef Manhattan

$11.95

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Classic G Burger

$11.95

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Italian Sub

$11.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.95

Tenderloin

$9.49

Triple Play Club

$11.95

Ultimate G Burger

$12.95

Meatball Sub

$9.49

Blt

$10.95

Playbook Dinner

12 oz NY Strip

$19.95

8 oz Sirloin

$14.95

Mahi Mahi

$16.95

Pork Chop

Salmon

$16.95

Chicken breast dinner

$12.95

Special Playbook

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.95

Fish 'n' Chips

$13.49

Fried Chicken

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.95

Pizza

Small Breadstick

$4.49

Large Breadstick

$8.49

Small Cheesy Breadstick

$5.95

Large Cheesy Breadstick

$9.95

10 Inch Cheese

$10.95

12 Inch Cheese

$13.95

14 Inch Cheese

$15.95

16 Inch Cheese

$17.95

8 Inch Cheese

$8.49

10 Inch Chicken Ranch

$15.95

12 Inch Chicken Ranch

$17.95

14 Inch Chicken Ranch

$19.95

16 Inch Chicken Ranch

$20.95

8 Inch Chicken Ranch

$13.95

10 inch Deluxe

$18.49

12 inch Deluxe

$21.49

14 Inch Deluxe

$25.49

16 inch Deluxe

$28.95

8 inch Deluxe

$14.49

16 Inch

8 Inch Feast

$15.49

10 Inch Feast

$19.49

12 Inch Feast

$22.95

16 Inch Feast

$29.95

Flat Bread Pizza

$6.95

10 Inch Hawaiian

$15.95

12 Inch Hawaiian

$17.95

14 Inch Hawaiian

$19.95

16 Inch Hawaiian

$20.95

8 Inch Hawaiian

$13.95

10 Inch Mexican

$15.95

12 Inch Mexican

$17.95

14 Inch Mexican

$19.95

16 Inch Mexican

$20.95

8 Inch Mexican

$13.95

8 Inch Seafood

$15.49

10 Inch Seafood

$20.49

12 Inch Seafood

$25.49

16 Inch Seafood

$34.95

14 Inch Seafood

$29.95

Sidelines

Baked Potato

$3.49

Caesar side salad

$3.95

Chef Side Salad

$4.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Corn

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

CRISPY Fries

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Greek Side Salad

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.49

House Chips

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Mixed veggies

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.95

Old School

Powerhouse

Hi Boy

$4.50

Extras

Add Side Ranch

$0.50

Add Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Add Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Add Extra 4 Cheese Blend

$1.00

Add Side Salsa

$0.50

Add Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Add Side BBQ

$0.50

Add Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Add Side Mild

$0.50

Add Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Add Side Boom Boom

$0.50

Add Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Add Side Srirachi Bourbon

$0.50

Add Side Marinara

$0.50

Add Side Alfredo

$0.50

Add Side Powerhouse Sauce

$0.50

Add Parm Cheese

$0.50

Add Swiss

$1.00

Add Provolone

$1.00

Add SideChili

$1.50

Make Fries Greek

$2.00

Add Garlic Bread

$1.50

Sweet hickory bbq

$50.00

Desserts

Brownie

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Plain Cheesecake

$4.50

Funnel Cake fries

$4.95

Ice Cream Float

$3.00

Tacos

1 Street Taco

$2.25

3 hard tacos

$5.25

3 soft tacos

$5.25

3 Street Tacos

$6.00

5 hard tacos

$8.75

5 soft tacos

$8.75

5 Street Tacos

$9.50

1 Hard Taco

$1.75

1 Soft Taco

$1.75

KIds

Kids quesadilla

$5.50

Kids pizza

$5.50

Kids bites

$5.50

Kids cheeseburger

$5.50

Corndog

$5.50

DRINKS

N/A Bev

Coffee

$0.99

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.95

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Water

Coors Edge

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Gold Peak

$1.99

Daily Specials

Monday

Beef Manhattan

$11.95

Tuesday

3 Soft Tacos

$5.25

3 Hard Tacos

$5.25

5 Soft Tacos

$8.75

5 Hard Tacos

$8.75

3 Street Tacos

$6.00

5 Street Tacos

$9.50

Taco Salad

$7.95

Wednesday

Triple Play Club

$11.95

Thursday

Tenderloin

$9.49

Friday

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Saturday

Chicken Bites

$9.49

Combo Platter

$14.95

Greek Fries

$9.49

Jumbo Pretzel

$7.49

Mozzy Angles

$7.95

Nacho Supreme

$11.85

Pepper Cheese Bites

$7.49

Pork Rinds

$5.49

Potato Skins

$10.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Steak Quesadilla

$11.49

Broccoli Bites

$7.49

Cauliflower Bites

$7.49

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Pulled Pork Fries

$6.95

3 Strips

$8.49

5 Strips

$11.95

5 Wings

$8.49

10 Wings

$14.49

20 Wings

$26.95

Sunday

3pc Broasted Chicken

$8.49
check markSports
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 N E St, Richmond, IN 47374

Directions

