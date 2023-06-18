Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers
Seafood

Genesee Pub & BBQ

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F

Golden, CO 80401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

A la cart

BBQ Plate

Angus Genesee Buger

$11.00


Appetizer

Burnt Ends

$15.00

Smokehouse Nachos

$16.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Rib Sampler

$14.00

Steak Tips

$17.00

Stuffed Baker

$12.00Out of stock

Potato Skins

$13.00Out of stock

Slider Sampler

$13.00

Lobster Slider

$12.00

Chicky Tenders

$10.00+

Wings

$11.00+

Shrimp

$15.00

Soup

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Seafood Gumbo

$8.00+

Pork Green Chili

$8.00+

Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Stuffed Avocado Salad

$15.00

Superfood Salad

$13.00

House

$9.00

Lobster Salad

$29.00

Seafood

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00Out of stock

Broiled Cod

$15.00Out of stock

Fishermans Platter

$26.00Out of stock

Honey Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Crab Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Burgers

Angus Genesee Buger

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Bison

$16.00

BBQ

BBQ Plate

Full Sampler

$99.00

1/2 Sampler

$59.00

Shep Pie

$14.99Out of stock

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$14.99Out of stock

Sandwiches & More

Smoked Meat Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Bomb

$13.00

Green Monster

$12.00

Pub Club

$17.00

Prime Rib Dipper

$18.00

Reuben

$14.00

TBA

$14.00

Divine Swine

$12.00

Buff Chk Wrap

$12.00

Smoked Philly

$13.00

Pub Po Boy

$15.00

Cubano

$13.00

Fried Chk Sand

$11.00

Fried Cod Sand

$13.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chimichanga

$17.00

Sides

A la cart

Kids

Kids Chk Tender

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chz Burger

$8.00

Kid Rib

$8.00

Kid Slider

$7.00

Kid Mac

$6.00

Dessert

Cobbler

$8.00

Bread Pudding-blu White

$12.00

Bread Pudding Dark Straw

$12.00Out of stock

Bday Dessert

Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Genesee Pub and BBQ is a family owned and operated restaurant. We have offered our community the highest quality food, service and atmosphere since 2017. We offer hickory smoked BBQ staples, fresh seafood, and delicious salads.. with plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options. We offer heated outdoor dining on 3 different patios and live music on weekends. Please come make some friends and enjoy!!!

