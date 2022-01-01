Restaurant header imageView gallery

Genesee Brew House

25 Cataract Street

Rochester, NY 14605

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Genesee Brew House is a beer destination - featuring interactive exhibits, multimedia content, a gift shop, pilot brewery and pub-style restaurant. The Brew House was created to capture and share with you the long history of The Genesee Brewery - one of the largest and oldest continually operating breweries in America.

25 Cataract Street, Rochester, NY 14605

