Restaurant header imageView gallery

Genesis Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

N Cedar Ave

Fresno, CA 93720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Strawberry Shortcake
Bruschetta

Appetizers

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.50

Seasoned Shrimp mixed with Tomatoes, Onion, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Marinated In Our House Cocktail Sauce Served Up

Hummus

Hummus

$13.00

Garbanzo Bean Dip, Blended With Garlic, Lemon Juice & Sesame Cream (Tahini). Served With Pita Bread

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Chefs choice of two rotating cheeses, meats, strawberry jelly, blue cheese stuffed olives, pickles, fruit, honey, crackers.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.50

Tomato, garlic and basil, topped on a toasted baguette, finished with a balsamic drizzle.

Chips And Salsa

$8.00

Mushroom Bruschetta

$12.50

Sauteed mushrooms and onions on top of a toasted baguette with pepper jelly, and topped with goat cheese.

Corn Salsa

$8.00

House made salsa with corn, bacon, citrus, peppers, onions, and greek yogurt.

French Fries

$6.00

House cut potatoes, fried to perfection

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Delicious sweet potatoes deep fried and served with a side of honey mustard dipping sauce.

Gourmet Tacos

All gourmet tacos served with chips and salsa.
Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

Two slow-cooked shredded beef tacos served on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage slaw, onion, cilantro, and avocado crema. All gourmet tacos served with chips and salsa.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Two grilled shrimp tacos, served on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage slaw, and sweet lime crema. All gourmet tacos served with chips and salsa.

Fish tacos

$15.00

Salad

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Baby spinach, freshly cut strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, dressed in our house made poppy seed dressing.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Shredded kale, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Tuscan mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, thin sliced red onion, your choice of dressing.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with your choice of french fries or house salad. Sweet potatoes upgrade $2.
Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, balsamic reduction drizzle. Severed on sourdough bread.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, provolone cheese, marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato. Served on sourdough bread.

Turkey Club

$15.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, italian dressing. Served on sourdough bread.

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

House made roast beef, sauteed peppers, onions, and provolone cheese. Served on a parmesan toasted french roll with a side of honey mustard. Add mushrooms $2

Sweets

Affogato

Affogato

$8.00

Two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream topped with dark chocolate and caramel sauce, double shot of espresso and whipped cream.

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Specials

Chicken Special

$26.00

Rotating chicken special

Seafood special

$28.00

Steak special

$35.00

Rotating steak special.

Late Night

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Potato Skins

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Street Tacos

$8.00

Hot

12 oz Roca Mocha

12 oz Roca Mocha

$4.85

Almond Roca, hazelnut, chocolate

12 oz Whole Lotta Lavender

12 oz Whole Lotta Lavender

$4.85

Lavender, Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk

12 oz Sweet N Spicy

12 oz Sweet N Spicy

$4.85

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk honey, vanilla, cinnamon.

12 oz Latte

12 oz Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso and steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ghirardelli cocoa power, chocolate syrup, steamed milk.

12 oz Mocha

12 oz Mocha

$4.50

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate.

12 oz Earl Grey Tea Latte

12 oz Earl Grey Tea Latte

$4.00

Earl grey tea, steamed milk, and lavender

12 oz Matcha

12 oz Matcha

$4.00

Matcha, steamed milk, and vanilla

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.00

Iced

16 oz Iced Roca Mocha

16 oz Iced Roca Mocha

$4.85

Double shot of espresso, milk, almond roca, chocolate

16 oz Iced Whole Lotta Lavender

16 oz Iced Whole Lotta Lavender

$4.85

Double shot of espresso, milk, lavender, and vanilla.

16 oz Iced Sweet N Spicy

16 oz Iced Sweet N Spicy

$4.85

Double shot of espresso, milk, honey, vanilla, and cinnamon.

16 oz Iced Latte

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk

16 oz Iced Mocha

16 oz Iced Mocha

$4.50

Double shot of espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Iced Americano

$4.00

16 oz Iced Tea

$3.00

16 oz Iced Matcha

$4.00

Matcha, milk, and vanilla

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where inspiration and motivation leads to creation. Our bistro offers gourmet small bites, specialty coffees, craft cocktails and fine wines! :)

Location

N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
1137 E. Champlain Dr. Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Sequoia Brewing Company Champlain - 1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant - Cedar & Nees
orange starNo Reviews
8048 N. Cedar Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Batter Up Pancakes - 8029 N Cedar Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8029 N Cedar Ave Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
13 Prime Steak - 1345 N Willow Suite 190
orange star4.6 • 18
1345 N Willow Suite 190 Clovis, CA 93619
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fresno

Hunan Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 5,897
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Quesadilla Gorilla - Fresno
orange star4.7 • 2,833
608 E Weldon Ave Fresno, CA 93704
View restaurantnext
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000799 - Kings Canyon & Clovis
orange star4.7 • 1,835
570 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis Tulare
orange star4.4 • 1,734
1441 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93724
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.0 • 1,476
1781 E Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fresno
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston