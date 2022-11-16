- Home
- Saint Charles
- GENESIS RESTAURANT
GENESIS RESTAURANT
331 West 6th Street
Saint Charles, MN 55972
Popular Items
Breakfast
Butter Pancakes
3 pancakes
Country Fried Chicken
hashbrown, 2 eggs(choice) with sausage gravy and toast.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Hashbrown, choice eggs with gravy sausage.
Egg Platter
2 eggs, 2 toast, hash brown and choice protein.
French Toast
choice (protein, eggs and breads) powdered sugar.
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs and cheese, served with hashbrown.
Genesis Omelet
4 eggs, ham, onion, tomato, sausage, cheddar cheese. comes with hash browns. side of toast.
Genesis Vegetables Omelet
Tomato, mushroom, spinach, bell pepper, onion, served with hashbrown and side of toast.
Denver Omelet
Ham, red and green pepper, onions and cheddar cheese with side of toast.
Huevos Rancheros
3 EGGS OVER EASY, 3 TOSTADAS (CRISPY TORTILLAS), BEANS, HASHBROWN, HOUSE SAUCE, QUESO FRESCO.
EGGS BENEDICTS
English muffin, ham, sunny out, holiday sauce with hashbrown.
English muffin sandwich
Scramble egg, bacon or ham and cheddar cheese.
White bread sandwich
Scramble egg, choice meat and cheddar cheese.
Bagel sandwich
Scramble egg, choice meat and cheddar cheese.
Biscuit sandwich
Scramble egg, choice meat and cheddar cheese.
Biscuit Grave
APPETIZER
CHIPS & QUESO DIP 6OZ
chips and guacamole 6OZ
CHIPS & QUESO DIP MIX with ground beef 6oz
cheese curds with ranch
CLASSIC NACHOS
Chips, ground beef or chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, nacho sauce.
Chips and salsa
CHICKEN BONELESS
GUACAMOLE
CHICKEN STRIPS
Chicken strips with fries.
QUESO DIP
LUNCH
GENESIS BURRITO/BOWL
Choice meat, guacamole, beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, with fries.
BURRITO SUPREMO/BOWL
HUGE BURRITO WITH GROUND BEEF, CHORIZO, PINTO BEANS, RICE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOPPED QUESO SAUCE and PICO DE GALLO.
BURRITO FIRE (HOT)/BOWL
Choice meat, Mexican rice, pinto beans, shredded cheese, jalapenos, hot sauce, served with fries.
BURRITO FAJITAS/BOWL
Choice meat, veggie fajitas, zucchini, served with side salad, pico de gallo, cheese.
BURRITO GRANDE/BOWL
BURRITO GRANDE: Juicy ground beef, queso sauce, white rice, lime juice, cilantro, corn salsa, and tater tots served with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
CHIMICHANGA FRITO
Fried burrito (choice your favorite meat), rice, beans, sheered cheese with side of salad.
TACOS
MEAT CHOICE, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, lime, with side of rice and beans.
SHRIMP TACOS
Shrimp, Lettuce, pico de gallo, red onions, sriracha sauce, lime with side of rice and beans.
AUTHENTIC MEXICAN ENCHILADAS ROJAS Y VERDES
3 double corn tortillas deep into green or red sauce with chicken, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, radish or tomato, side of rice and beans.
CARNE ASADA
Carne asada, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans with corn or flour tortilla and sauce.
MACHETE (new)
20" HANDMADE CORN TORTILLA, CHOICE MEAT, QUESO OAXACA, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, QUESO FRESCO, RADISH AND CHILE TOREADO.
PICADAS WITH CARNE ASADA
3 Handmade tortillas, Mexican sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, queso fresco with carne asada.
GUARACHE WITH CARNE ASADA
Handmade tortilla 12 inches with green sauce, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, queso fresco, served with carne asada.
FAJITAS
Choice meat, bell peppers, onions, zucchini served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortilla with homemade sauce.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Shrimp with bell peppers, onions, zucchini served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortilla with home sauce side.
COMBO FAJITAS
(Shrimp, carne asada and chicken), bell peppers, onions, zucchini, side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas and homemade sauce.
TORTA DE MILANESA
Telera bread, mayo, milanesa (marinated chicken), beans, leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, onion, chile vinagre(jalapeno in vinegar).
AUTHENTIC TAMALES
3 homemade tamales with red sauce and chicken or pork, served with rice and side salad.
SINGLE TAMALE
Homemade tamale with red sauce and meat.
GENESIS BURGER AVOCADO
Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, served with fries.
SCORPION BURGER
Juicy burger patty, Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ghost pepper, served with fries or tots.
CALIFORNIA BURGER
Juicy burger patty, Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo with fries.
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Juicy burger patty, Bacon, American cheese served with fries.
GRILL or CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
come with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, and chipotle mayo with fries.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
choice meat, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, served with sour cream.
BUILD OWN BURRITO
Build your own style burrito.
TORTA CUBANA
MAYO, MILANESA BEEF, SALCHICHA, HAM, CHORIZO, EGG, VINEGAR, JALAPENO, QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND ONIONS.
Kid's Menu
SPECIAL TODAY
LUNCH SPECIALS
TACO SALAD
Chicken or ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
2 eggs mix with chorizo, rice, beans, side of hot sauce, served with tortillas.
CHICKEN AVOCADO
Seasoned chicken, Swiss cheese, onions, chipotle mayo, avocado, tomatoes, served with fries.
BLT
EXTRA LUCH SIDE
Beverages
BOTTLE DRINKS
Ice Cream
Zanzibar Chocolate
All-natural and award-winning chocolate ice cream made with three kinds of cocoa for a rich, fudge brownie taste.
Old Fashioned Vanilla
An award-winning and all-natural classic vanilla ice cream made with Wisconsin cream, cane sugar and pure vanilla.
Exhausted Parent
Bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream swirled with bittersweet chocolate chunks.
Strawberry
Fresh Strawberry based ice cream with real whole strawberries.