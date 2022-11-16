Restaurant header imageView gallery

GENESIS RESTAURANT

331 West 6th Street

Saint Charles, MN 55972

TACOS
BURRITO SUPREMO/BOWL
CHIPS & QUESO DIP 6OZ

Breakfast

Butter Pancakes

$9.99

3 pancakes

Country Fried Chicken

$11.25

hashbrown, 2 eggs(choice) with sausage gravy and toast.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Hashbrown, choice eggs with gravy sausage.

Egg Platter

$10.99

2 eggs, 2 toast, hash brown and choice protein.

French Toast

$9.99

choice (protein, eggs and breads) powdered sugar.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

scrambled eggs and cheese, served with hashbrown.

Genesis Omelet

$10.50

4 eggs, ham, onion, tomato, sausage, cheddar cheese. comes with hash browns. side of toast.

Genesis Vegetables Omelet

$10.50

Tomato, mushroom, spinach, bell pepper, onion, served with hashbrown and side of toast.

Denver Omelet

$10.50

Ham, red and green pepper, onions and cheddar cheese with side of toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

3 EGGS OVER EASY, 3 TOSTADAS (CRISPY TORTILLAS), BEANS, HASHBROWN, HOUSE SAUCE, QUESO FRESCO.

EGGS BENEDICTS

$9.95

English muffin, ham, sunny out, holiday sauce with hashbrown.

English muffin sandwich

$6.45

Scramble egg, bacon or ham and cheddar cheese.

White bread sandwich

$6.45

Scramble egg, choice meat and cheddar cheese.

Bagel sandwich

$6.45

Scramble egg, choice meat and cheddar cheese.

Biscuit sandwich

$6.45

Scramble egg, choice meat and cheddar cheese.

Biscuit Grave

$11.99

Kids Meal

Kids 1 French Toast

$3.99

Kids 3 Small Pancakes

$3.29

APPETIZER

$4.99

chips and guacamole 6OZ

$4.75

CHIPS & QUESO DIP MIX with ground beef 6oz

$5.25

cheese curds with ranch

$7.99

CLASSIC NACHOS

$9.50

Chips, ground beef or chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, nacho sauce.

Chips and salsa

$2.45

CHICKEN BONELESS

$12.45

GUACAMOLE

$3.50

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.99

Chicken strips with fries.

QUESO DIP

$4.49

LUNCH

GENESIS BURRITO/BOWL

$10.99

Choice meat, guacamole, beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, with fries.

BURRITO SUPREMO/BOWL

$13.45

HUGE BURRITO WITH GROUND BEEF, CHORIZO, PINTO BEANS, RICE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOPPED QUESO SAUCE and PICO DE GALLO.

BURRITO FIRE (HOT)/BOWL

$10.99

Choice meat, Mexican rice, pinto beans, shredded cheese, jalapenos, hot sauce, served with fries.

BURRITO FAJITAS/BOWL

$12.99

Choice meat, veggie fajitas, zucchini, served with side salad, pico de gallo, cheese.

BURRITO GRANDE/BOWL

$13.45

BURRITO GRANDE: Juicy ground beef, queso sauce, white rice, lime juice, cilantro, corn salsa, and tater tots served with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

CHIMICHANGA FRITO

$11.45

Fried burrito (choice your favorite meat), rice, beans, sheered cheese with side of salad.

TACOS

$11.50

MEAT CHOICE, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, lime, with side of rice and beans.

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.99

Shrimp, Lettuce, pico de gallo, red onions, sriracha sauce, lime with side of rice and beans.

AUTHENTIC MEXICAN ENCHILADAS ROJAS Y VERDES

$12.99

3 double corn tortillas deep into green or red sauce with chicken, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, radish or tomato, side of rice and beans.

CARNE ASADA

$12.99

Carne asada, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans with corn or flour tortilla and sauce.

MACHETE (new)

$14.99

20" HANDMADE CORN TORTILLA, CHOICE MEAT, QUESO OAXACA, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, QUESO FRESCO, RADISH AND CHILE TOREADO.

PICADAS WITH CARNE ASADA

$11.99

3 Handmade tortillas, Mexican sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, queso fresco with carne asada.

GUARACHE WITH CARNE ASADA

$11.99

Handmade tortilla 12 inches with green sauce, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, queso fresco, served with carne asada.

FAJITAS

$12.99

Choice meat, bell peppers, onions, zucchini served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortilla with homemade sauce.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$14.25

Shrimp with bell peppers, onions, zucchini served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortilla with home sauce side.

COMBO FAJITAS

$17.50

(Shrimp, carne asada and chicken), bell peppers, onions, zucchini, side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas and homemade sauce.

TORTA DE MILANESA

$11.99

Telera bread, mayo, milanesa (marinated chicken), beans, leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, onion, chile vinagre(jalapeno in vinegar).

AUTHENTIC TAMALES

$11.99

3 homemade tamales with red sauce and chicken or pork, served with rice and side salad.

SINGLE TAMALE

$3.99

Homemade tamale with red sauce and meat.

GENESIS BURGER AVOCADO

$10.45

Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, served with fries.

SCORPION BURGER

$10.45

Juicy burger patty, Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ghost pepper, served with fries or tots.

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$10.00

Juicy burger patty, Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo with fries.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.45

Juicy burger patty, Bacon, American cheese served with fries.

GRILL or CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

come with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, and chipotle mayo with fries.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.49

choice meat, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, served with sour cream.

BUILD OWN BURRITO

$11.99

Build your own style burrito.

TORTA CUBANA

$14.99

MAYO, MILANESA BEEF, SALCHICHA, HAM, CHORIZO, EGG, VINEGAR, JALAPENO, QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND ONIONS.

Kid's Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Taco

$4.99

One taco, served with rice and beans.

Kids Mac And Cheese

$4.99

with fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

With fries.

Kids pizza

$5.50

SPECIAL TODAY

EVERY MONDAY TACOS

$8.99Out of stock

EVERY TUESDAY BURRITO

$8.99

SPECIAL ON WEDNESDAY AUTHENTIC ENCHILADAS VERDES Y ROJAS

$9.99Out of stock

Corn tortillas deep into green or red sauce with chicken, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, tomato, side of rice and beans.

CHIMICHANGA SPECIAL

$9.99Out of stock

LUNCH SPECIALS

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Chicken or ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$9.99

2 eggs mix with chorizo, rice, beans, side of hot sauce, served with tortillas.

CHICKEN AVOCADO

$12.75

Seasoned chicken, Swiss cheese, onions, chipotle mayo, avocado, tomatoes, served with fries.

BLT

$8.99

EXTRA LUCH SIDE

French fries

$4.95

Rice

$2.75+

Beans

$1.99

Chile toreado

$0.99

EXTRA SIDES

$0.75

HOT, MEDIUM, PICO DE GALLO AND MILD SAUCE

Tomato

$0.75

corn tortilla

$1.50

flour tortilla

$1.50

extra cheese

$0.99

single taco

$3.75

2 slices bacon

$2.99

EXTRA MEAT

$3.99

Salsa

$1.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist (Lemon-Lime)

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Lipton

$2.00

Lemonade Tropicana

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.99+

Varieties

Bottle water

$1.99

HORCHATA

$2.99

JAMAICA

$2.99

COCONUT DRINK

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Kids Drinks

Apple Juice

$0.99

Orange Juice

$0.99

Milk

$0.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.45

Pepsi

$1.45

BOTTLE DRINKS

PEPSI BOTTLE

$3.25

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

MOUNT DEW

$3.25

DIET MOUNT DEW

$3.25

SIERRA MIST

$3.25

TAMPICO CITRUS

$3.25

DOLE APPLE JUICE

$3.25

DOLE ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

MOCHA COFFEE

$3.50

VANILLA COFFEE

$3.50

Lipton

$3.00

Kickstart

$3.50

Ice Cream

Zanzibar Chocolate

All-natural and award-winning chocolate ice cream made with three kinds of cocoa for a rich, fudge brownie taste.

Old Fashioned Vanilla

An award-winning and all-natural classic vanilla ice cream made with Wisconsin cream, cane sugar and pure vanilla.

Exhausted Parent

Bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream swirled with bittersweet chocolate chunks.

Strawberry

Fresh Strawberry based ice cream with real whole strawberries.