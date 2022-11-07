Restaurant header imageView gallery

Geneva Ale House

874 Reviews

$$

319 W. State St

Geneva, IL 60134

Order Again

Popular Items

Just the Burger
Ale House Burger
Fried Pickles

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Napkins

Silverware

Appetizers

Bacon Chive Kegs

$10.99

Bacon cheddar and chive stuffed giant tater tots!

Buffalo Shrimp 12pc

$14.99

Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in mild buffalo, served w/ranch, carrot and celery sticks.

Buffalo Shrimp 24pc

$24.99

Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in mild buffalo, served w/ranch, carrot and celery sticks.

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Crispy French Fries tossed in homemade Cajun seasoning blend.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Beer Battered, served with bacon aioli.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions, red peppers and chihuahua cheese on corn tortillas. Served with house-made guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Wings 12 pc

$24.99

Ranch or Blue Cheese, carrot & celery sticks and your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings 6 pc

$12.99

Ranch or Blue Cheese, carrot & celery sticks and your choice of sauce.

Chips

$4.99

Our Home-Made chips served with spicy ranch.

Chips And Guac

$9.99

Our house made tortilla chips and guac.

Fried Asparagus Spears

$9.99

Jumbo asparagus spears, breaded, deep fried and served with a side of horseradish ranch.

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Our Home-Made fried pickle chips served with spicy ranch.

Fries

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$12.99

French fries topped with chihuahua cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, sour cream and a fried egg!

Mini Sandwiches

$14.99Out of stock

Filet, Burger or Pulled Pork. Choose any three, all served on Turano mini pretzel rolls.

Onion Rings

$10.99

Beer battered jumbo onion rings served with a spicy avocado ranch sauce.

Onion Straws

$4.99

Thinly sliced and deep fried to a golden brown.

Parmesan Fries

$5.99

French Fries tossed in garlic and parmesan.

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Warm garlic butter pretzel bites served with a mustard trio!

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

Crispy, delicious and tossed with grated parmesan cheese.

Sandwiches

Ale House BLT

$16.99

A double stacked BLT with applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, american & sun-dried tomato mayo.

Ale House Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Our staff favorite! Provolone, American and Chihuahua cheeses with tomatoes and bacon. Get it Brian-Style with a fried egg!

Artichoke Chicken Panini

Artichoke Chicken Panini

$14.99

Chicken, artichokes, roasted bell peppers and onions, provolone and pesto.

Bahn Mi

$14.99

The GAH version of the Vietnamese classic (pronounced bon me). Grilled pork belly, cucumbers, pickled jalapeño, peppers, onion, cilantro and sriracha aioli on a ciabatta roll. Substitute our marinated portabella to make it vegetarian friendly!

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.99

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with onion straws and mild BBQ sauce. Served on a pretzel roll.

Black Forest Turkey

$15.99

Smoked turkey piled high with Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and topped with honey-mustard sauce. Served on a pretzel roll.

Brie Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Creamy Brie cheese with thinly sliced Granny Smith apples and apricot jam.

Cubano

$15.99

A perfect combination of slow roasted pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss cheese, crunchy pickles, red onions and whole grain mustard and garlic aioli.

Reuben

Reuben

$17.99

House-made corned beef with swiss, homemade sauerkraut & our thousand island sauce on rye.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.99

Grilled Ribeye on garlic Chiabatta bread topped with homemade horseradish-dijon sauce, caramelized onions and mixed greens. Served with parmesan fries.

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

We bread 8 jumbo shrimp, fry ‘em up, and top with lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon mustard & garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll with side of cajun fries.

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$15.99

Fried catfish filet, sriracha, chipotle slaw & pickles topped with dijon mustard.

Salads & Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Soup of Day Bowl

$6.99

Baked French Onion Soup

$5.99

French Onion Soup topped with Swiss and parmesan cheeses and baked to a golden brown.

Bowl Baked French Onion

$6.99

French Onion Soup topped with Swiss and parmesan cheeses and baked to a golden brown.

Ghost Pepper Chili BOWL

$8.99

Ghost Pepper Chili CUP

$5.99

Ghost Pepper Chili Quart

$15.99

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens topped with shredded carrot, tomato, cucumbers and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Irish Cobb Salad

Irish Cobb Salad

$15.99

House-made corned beef, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion and cucumber on a bed of romaine tossed in cucumber vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$17.99

Sliced chicken breast over mixed greens and romaine with feta cheese, artichokes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions. Dressed with oregano lemon vinaigrette.

Shrimp & Fennel Salad

Shrimp & Fennel Salad

$15.99

Sautéed Gulf Shrimp with braised fennel and onions,avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers on a bed of mixed greens with lemon poppy seed dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.99

Grilled chicken with avocado, pico de gallo, black bean-corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, tortilla strips and jalapeño vinaigrette all over crispy romaine and field greens.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.99

Sliced ribeye over mixed greens and romaine with blue cheese, hard boiled egg, caramelized onions and diced tomatoes. Dressed in homemade ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crispy romaine with shredded Parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing. Served with garlic croutons. Upgrade with grilled chicken, salmon or shrimp.

Small Side Salad

$4.99

Small Ceasar Salad

$4.99

Soup Of Day Quart

$14.99

Burgers

Just the Burger

$13.99

Build it your way! Our 8oz Angus beef on a pretzel roll.

Ale House Burger

$17.99

Our signature burger! 8oz Angus Beef with Applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, grilled onions and a fried egg.

Black and Blue

$16.99

Bacon and blue cheese on our 8oz Angus patty.

Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Our home-made black bean burger with roasted bell peppers, corn, walnut & chimichurri. Topped with pico de gallo and feta.

Campfire Burger

$16.99

8oz Angus Beef topped with sharp cheddar, maple-BBQ glazed pork belly, onion straws & maple chipotle BBQ sauce.

Grilled Cheese Burger

Grilled Cheese Burger

$19.99

8oz Angus Beef between two grilled cheese sandwiches topped with cheddar cheese. Try it with bacon and a fried egg!

Guac Burger

Guac Burger

$20.99

8oz Angus Beef Patty topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos and cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun with our house made chips and guac.

Kentucky Burger

$17.99

8oz Angus beef patty topped with Apple Wood smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & mushrooms and our house made Sweet Whiskey Sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss

$16.99

8oz Angus Beef smothered in swiss cheese and mushrooms.

Stuffed Burger

$16.99

8oz Angus Beef hand pattied and stuffed with blue cheese, bacon and jalapeños.

Entrees

Adult Chicken Fingers

$15.99
Cajun Rigatoni

Cajun Rigatoni

$16.99

Rigatoni pasta with andouille, diced tomatoes and feta cheese in a cajun cream sauce.

Carnitas Tacos

$16.99

Three shredded pork tacos topped with chihuahua cheese, cabbage and pico de gallo.

Chimichurri Steak

$20.99

Black Angus filet grilled, sliced and topped with home-made chimichurri, teriyaki mushrooms, red potatoes.

Chipotle Chicken

$16.99

Chipotle BBQ grilled chicken breast served with grilled asparagus and house made slaw.

East Coast Cod

$18.99

East Coast Cod lightly pan fried with our blend of cajun seasoning and served with fried brussel sprouts and crispy potatoes.

Etouffee

Etouffee

$18.99

New Orleans style etouffee with shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage over rice.

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$16.99

Three beer-battered catfish filets served with fries and a side of coleslaw.

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Sautéed East Coast Cod with warm corn tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and served with corn and black bean salad and jalapeno vinaigrette.

Pesto Shrimp Pasta

$23.99

Rigatoni with pesto, red & yellow peppers, caramelized onions topped with shrimp, scallops & shaved parmesan.

Pork Belly Tacos

$15.99

Slow Roasted Pork Belly with jalapeño-maple BBQ glaze, shaved cabbage and grilled peaches on corn tortillas with a side of chipotle pepper sauce.

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$17.99

Three corn tortillas, topped with spicy shredded chicken, feta cheese, spicy slaw and pico de gallo.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Sweet Potato Cheese Cake

$9.00

Kids

Kids Mini Hamburger

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Noodles

$6.95

Kids PB&J

$6.95

POP

Ginger Beer CAN

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.95

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Tip the Kitchen!

$3

$3.00

$5.00

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Geneva Ale House has the BEST burgers in the Fox Valley. No time to go out? Order online! Our kitchen is open 'til midnight everyday! We offer a full menu and are open for lunch, dinner and special events. Our

Website

Location

319 W. State St, Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

