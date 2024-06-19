Geneva Riverside Tiki Bar
3147 Memorial Highway
Lake Lure, NC 28746
Featured Items
Food
Starters
- Bowl of Chili
Meaty and loaded with beans, topped with cheese and onions.$9.00
- Cheese Curds$9.00
- Chicken Tenders
Generous portion of tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.$14.00
- Chicken Wings
10 Piece - One Flavor / One Dipping Sauce. 20 Piece - Two Flavors / Two Dipping Sauces. Sauce Choices: Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Barbeque, or Butter Garlic Parmesan served with celery sticks and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing.
- Fried Pickle Chips
Dipped and Dusted pickle chops, fried to golden brown and served with a side of ranch.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mozzarella Sticks
A battered twist on the classic, served with marinara sauce.$9.00
- Peel And Eat Shrimp$18.00
- Soft Pretzel
Warm and Salty! Served with a side of Nacho Cheese.$7.00
- Spicy Potato Wedges$9.00
- Ultimate Nachos
Tricolored crispy tortilla chips piled high and topped with chili, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno and diced onion. Servied with salsa and Sour Cream on the side.$13.50
Tiki-wiches
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
The name says it all! Tender strips of grilled or fried chicken wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.$12.50
- The Tiki Burger
1/2 Lb Patty! Topped with Cheese (American, Swiss, Provolone, or Pimento), lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and fries.$13.50
- Build Your Own Tiki Burger
The title says it all!$12.50
- All Beef Hot Dog
Jumbo all beef hot dog, served on a generous roll. Hope you are hungry! Choose your toppings wisely! Add chili, nacho cheese or sauerkraut +$2$8.00
- World Famous Tiki Cheese Steak
The true classic, served with melted provolone cheese, onions, peppers and mushrooms.$15.00
- Thick Grilled Cheese
The one we all know, made with Texas Toast and your choice of American cheese, Swiss or Provolone!$7.50
- Tiki Fried Chicken Sandwich
Golden fried topped with Bacon Jam, lettuce and tomato.$14.50
Signature Munchie Baskets
Kid's Menu
Drinks
NA Beverages
Beer
- Gaelic$5.50
- Highlands$6.00
- Landshark$5.50
- Mango Cart$6.00
- Modelo$5.50
- Oskar Blues IPA$6.00
- PBR$2.75
- Pernicious IPA$7.00
- Sierra Nevada$6.00
- Space Dust IPA$6.00
- White Zombie$6.00
- Yuengling$5.50
- Corona Extra$3.75
- Michelob Lt$5.00
- Red Stripe$3.75
- BoldRock Apple$3.75
- Budlight$3.75
- Budlight Lime$4.00
- Budweiser$3.75
- Busch Light$3.75
- Coors Light$3.75
- Fruit Smash$4.00
- Guinness$4.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.75
- Miller Light$3.75
- Modelo$3.75
- Monster Hard Tea$3.75
- Natty Lt$4.00
- PBR$3.75
- White Claw$3.75
- Yuengling$3.75
- Athletic Brewing IPA NA$3.75
- Busch NA$3.75
- O'douls NA$3.75
Liquor
- Angels Envy$11.00
- Canadian Club$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.25
- Crown Blackberry$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.75
- Crown Royal$7.75
- Crown Salted Caramel$7.00
- Fireball Cinnamon Whisky$6.00
- George Dickel$7.00
- Inverhouse$6.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$8.50
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Makers Mark$8.25
- Premium Select Jr Walton's$9.00
- Seagrams 7$8.00
- Seagrams VO$7.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Weller's Antique 107$18.75
- Wild Turkey$6.25
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Well - Walton's Vodka$6.00
- Tito's$7.00
- 99 Bananas$6.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Absolute Citron$7.50
- Absolute Peppar$5.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Smirnoff$7.50
- Smirnoff Caramel$7.00
- Smirnoff Whipped$7.50
- Smirnoff Cherry$8.00
- Smirnoff Orange$8.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$8.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$8.00
- Smirnoff Watermelon$8.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Altos$8.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$8.00
- Espolon Gold$8.25
- Espolon Silver$8.25
- Margaritaville Silver$8.00
- Montezuma Gold$6.00
- Patron Silver$8.50
- Patsch Blanco$18.75
- Well - Waltons Rum$6.00
- Admiral Nelson$6.00
- Bacardi Lt$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.25
- Coconut Rum$7.25
- Ron Rico Rum$7.00
- Whalers Coconut Rum$7.00
- Jr. Walton's Pine Shine Colada$6.50
- EM Walton's Premium Salted Caramel$6.50
- London's Gin$5.50
- Tanqueray$7.25
- Apple Pucker$6.50
- Baileys Cream$7.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$6.50
- Frangelico$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Midori$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.50
- Rum Chata Limon$7.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Rumple Minze$7.50
- Watermelon Pucker$6.00
- Ciroc BRANDY$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Rd$8.00
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$8.50
- Apple Martini$8.50
- Bahama Mama$9.00
- Baileys & Coffee$8.50
- Bay Breeze$8.50
- Black Russian$7.50
- Bloody Mary$7.50
- Blue Hawaian$9.00
- Blue Motorcycle$11.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.50
- Daiquiri Mango$8.50
- Daiquiri Strawberry$8.50
- Fuzzy Navel$8.50
- Green Tea (D)$9.00
- Grey Hound$8.00
- Irish Coffee$7.50
- Liquid Marijuana$9.50
- Long Beach Tea$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Mai Tai$9.50
- Margarita$8.50
- Mimosa$7.50
- Mojito$10.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Orange Creamsicle$9.00
- Painkiller$8.50
- Pina Colada$9.00
- Red Headed Slut$10.00
- Royal Flush (D)$10.00
- Salty Dog$6.50
- Screw Driver$8.50
- Seabreeze$8.00
- Sex On The Beach$9.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tiki Rum Punch$10.00
- Tiki Russian$9.00
- Tom Collins$7.50
- Top Shelf Blue Motor$13.50
- Top Shelf Long Island$13.50
- Vegas Bomb$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.50
- White Russian$8.50
Shots
- B52 (S)$7.00
- Baby Guiness (S)$7.00
- Brain Hemerage (S)$6.00
- Buttery Nipple (S)$6.50
- Cherry Bomb (S)$8.00
- Green Tea (S)$6.00
- Irish Car Bomb (S)$8.00
- Kamikaze (S)$6.00
- Lemon Drop (S)$7.00
- Lil' Beer (S)$6.00
- Melon Ball (S)$7.00
- Orange Creamsicle$9.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Ck (S)$7.50
- Red Headed Slut (S)$9.00
- Royal Flush (S)$8.00
- Vegas Bomb (S)$11.00
- Washington Apple (S)$8.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! Thank you for supporting our local business
3147 Memorial Highway, Lake Lure, NC 28746