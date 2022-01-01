Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Genji Novi

921 Reviews

$$

27155 S. Karevich Dr.

Novi, MI 48377

Order Again

(C/O) Hibachi

(C/O) Chkn Teriyaki

$28.00

(C/O) Salmon

$30.00

(C/O) Shrimp Teriyaki

$30.00

(C/O) NY Strip

$32.00

(C/O) Filet Mignon

$35.00

(C/O) Ribeye

$35.00

(C/O) Shrimp

$28.00

(C/O) Scallops

$33.00

(C/O) Tofu + Veggies

$22.00

(C/O) Mahi Mahi

$28.00

(C/O) Jumbo Shrimp

$30.00

(C/O) Lobster

$50.00

(C/O) COMBO: Chkn + Stk

$35.00

(C/O) COMBO: Chkn + Shrmp

$33.00

(C/O) COMBO: Stk + Shrmp

$38.00

(C/O) COMBO: Salmon + Shrmp

$35.00

(C/O) COMBO: Stk + Scallops

$43.00

(C/O) COMBO: Stk + Lobster

$51.00

(C/O) SPECIAL: Genji Trio

$42.00

(C/O) SPECIAL: Seafood Trio

$55.00

(C/O) Sushi Platter (Available MON-FRI ONLY)

(C/O) Regular Platter

$45.00

choose 2 basic rolls and 3 premium rolls

(C/O) Deluxe Platter

$63.00

Choose 4 basic rolls and 4 premium rolls

(C/O) Soup/Salad + Rice + Sauce

(C/O) Miso Soup

$2.50

(C/O) Onion Soup

$2.50

(C/O) Genji Salad

$3.00

(C/O) Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

(C/O) Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

(C/O) Steak Fried Rice

$10.00

(C/O) Yumyum

$0.75

(C/O) Eel Sauce

$0.50

(C/O) Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

(C/O) Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

(C/O) Soy Sauce

$0.25

(C/O) Catering

Chicken Hibachi Tray

$120.00

Shrimp Hibachi Tray

$180.00

Steak Hibachi Tray

$230.00

Chicken + Steak Hibachi Tray

$175.00

Chicken + Shrimp Hibachi Tray

$150.00

Steak + Chicken Hibachi Tray

$205.00

Steak + Chicken + Shrimp Hibachi Tray

$180.00

White Rice Tray

$15.00

Veggie Fried Rice Tray

$25.00

Chicken Fried Rice Tray

$30.00

Shrimp Fried Rice Tray

$70.00

Steak Fried Rice Tray

$80.00

Ginger Salad Tray

$30.00

Hibachi Veggies Tray

$30.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

27155 S. Karevich Dr., Novi, MI 48377

Directions

Genji Novi image
Genji Novi image
Genji Novi image

