GENJIGO Columbus Gay

500 Reviews

$$

77 East Gay Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Steak Bowl
Chicken + Steak Bowl

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$11.00

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$12.00

Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$8.00

Grilled mushroom, onion, zucchini, and bean sprout. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Chicken + Shrimp Bowl

Chicken + Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Chicken + Steak Bowl

Chicken + Steak Bowl

$16.00

Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Steak + Shrimp Bowl

Steak + Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl

Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl

$19.00

Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Double Chicken Bowl

Double Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Grilled all natural chicken breast meat with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Double Shrimp Bowl

Double Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Double Steak Bowl

Double Steak Bowl

$18.00

Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$9.00

Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Double Tofu Bowl

Double Tofu Bowl

$13.00

Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Double Veggie Bowl

Double Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Grilled mushroom, onion, zucchini, and bean sprout. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Kids Bowls

Kids Chicken Bowl

Kids Chicken Bowl

$6.00

Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Kids Steak Bowl

Kids Steak Bowl

$6.00

Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Kids Shrimp Bowl

Kids Shrimp Bowl

$6.00

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Kids Veggie Bowl

Kids Veggie Bowl

$6.00

Choice of 2 vegetables; onion, mushroom, zucchini, or bean sprout with rice. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.00

Romaine, iceberg, cabbage and carrots, served with a side of our housemade creamy ginger dressing. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Yum Yum Sauce

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Individual portion of our famous housemade sauce. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

16oz Yum Yum Sauce

16oz Yum Yum Sauce

$5.00

A full pint of our famous housemade sauce. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Ginger Sauce

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Individual portion of our soy based housemade sauce. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

16oz Ginger Sauce

16oz Ginger Sauce

$5.00

A full pint of our soy based housemade sauce. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$2.00

8 oz. of fried rice ALLERGEN: soy, egg

Side Steamed Rice

Side Steamed Rice

$1.00

8 oz. of steamed white rice

Side 1/2 & 1/2 Rice

Side 1/2 & 1/2 Rice

$1.00

4 oz. of fried rice and 4 oz. of steamed white rice. ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten, egg

Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$5.00

Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Steak

Side Steak

$7.00

Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish

Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$4.00

Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Zucchini

Side Zucchini

$1.00

ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Onions

Side Onions

$1.00

ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Mushrooms

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Side Bean Sprouts

Side Bean Sprouts

$1.00

ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten

Drinks

Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

Sierra Mist Bottle

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

Mountain Dew Bottle

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

Diet Mountain Dew Bottle

Diet Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

Dr Pepper Bottle

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

Gatorade Frost Bottle

Gatorade Frost Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

Gatorade Fruit Punch Bottle

Gatorade Fruit Punch Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

Dole Lemonade Bottle

Dole Lemonade Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

20oz. bottle

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea Bottle

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea Bottle

$2.00

18.5oz. bottle

Ocean Spray Cran Grape Juice Bottle

Ocean Spray Cran Grape Juice Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

18.5oz. bottle

Aquafina Bottle

Aquafina Bottle

$2.00

20oz. bottle

