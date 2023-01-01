Genki Izakaya 9508 Fairfax Boulevard
9508 Fairfax Boulevard
Fairfax, VA 22031
Main Menu
Yakitori Skewers
Yakitori Platter
Momo
Chicken thigh
Negima
Chicken thigh with leek
Sasami
Chicken tender
Sunagimo
Chicken gizzard
Tebasaki
Chicken wings
Tsukune
Chicken meatball
Sausage
Butabara
Pork belly
Bacon Uzura
Quail egg
Gyu-Harami
Beef skirt
Ebi
Shrimp
Eringi
King mushroom
Shishito
Peppers
Zucchini
Cold Appetizer
Hot Appetizer
Mentaiko Fries
Japanese style fries with mentaiko sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Spice salt, and grated cheese
Gyoza
Pan fried pork Japanese dumpling
Ube Fries
Japanese style sweet potato fries with miso honey mustard
Pork Bun
Braised pork between bao bun served with fresh veggies
Takoyaki
Japanese style deep fried octopus balls, drizzled with sauce
Crunchy Spider
Crunchy soft shell crab
Karaage
Japanese style fried chicken
Tonkatsu
Japanese fried pork cutlet
Japanese Chicken Wings
4 pieces. With garlic soy sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu with tempura sauce & bonito flakes
Kaiki Fry
Japanese style fried oyster
Fried Shishito
Deep fried shishito pepper with house sauce
Tonpei Yaki
Stir fried pork and vegetable wrap egg
Ikageso Karaage
Fried squid leg
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar
Cream Croquette
With cheese corn
Miso Soup
Tofu, wakame, scallion - regular or spicy
Fish Appetizer
Sashimi Sampler
6 pieces of assorted sashimi
Nigiri Sampler
6 pieces of assorted nigiri
Nigiri & Sashimi Sampler
3 pieces. Assorted nigiri & 3 pieces. Assorted sashimi
Genki Poke
Mixed fishes with fried garlic, jalapeño pepper, and poke sauce
Salmon Ceviche
5 pieces. Salmon, red onion, yuzu sauce, and rice crackers
Salmon Tartare
Spicy salmon and avocado in tempura nori, avocado sauce, tobiko, orange, and scallion
Dream of Uni
2 pieces
Yellowtail Pino
5 pieces. Yellowtail, jalapeño, with ponzu sauce and red onion
Flounder with Truffle Ponzu
5 pieces. Flounder with black truffle (chopped) and deep fried sweet potato
Torched Sea Fatty Salmon
5 pcs. Torched fatty salmon with mayonnaise
Torched Sea Scallop
6 pieces raw sea scallop served with yuzu sauce and mango sauce, topped with scallions, sea salt, and yuzu tobiko
Tuna Tartare
Tuna, avocado, and tobiko in tuna tartare sauce
Tuna Salmon Tacos
2 pieces. Tuna, avocado, mango, cucumber, red onion, and house sauce
Tuna Crudo
Crush walnut, with spring mix and yuzu wasabi sauce
Tuna Tataki
5 pieces. Seared paper tuna with mango, tomato, shiso salad, ponzu sauce, and mango sauce
Kanpachi Carpaccio
5 pieces. Kanpachi and avocado with black truffle and genki sauce
Yuzu Madai
4 pieces. Seared sea bream and red onion avocado with yuzu sauce and yuzu tobiko
A5 Wagyu Uni with Caviar
1 piece. Torched A5 Japanese Wagyu top with uni and caviar and sea salt
Genki Specialty
Mentaiko Udon
Creamy spicy cod roe sauce with udon
Dashi Steamed Clam
Simmered clam with dashi
Hokkaido Uni Yaki Onigiri
Grilled onigiri with uni sauce
Uni Chawanmushi
Japanese steamed egg custard with Hokkaido uni
Anago Tempura
Whole sea eel tempura with wasabi nori sauce
Wagyu Wasa
A5 Wagyu with wasabi stem
A5-Wagyu Sukiyaki
Hokkaido Uni Toro Tataki
4 pieces. Toro with Hokkaido uni, French caviar and fresh wasabi, topped with truffle oil, yuzu and ponzu sauce
Bluefin Tuna Foie Gras with Uni
4 pieces. Sashimi-style blue fin tuna foie gras with truffle oil, eel sauce topped with French caviar and uni
Wagyu Tataki
Rarely US Wagyu short rib
A5-Wagyu Sukiyaki
Gindara Saikyoaki
Grilled Saba
Nigiri Sashimi a La Carte
Steamed Shrimp
Ebi
Sweet Shrimp
AMA ebi
Salmon
Sake
Smoked Salmon
Salmon Roe
Ikura
Japanese Red Snapper
Madai
Bluefin Tuna
Maguro
Medium Fatty Tuna
Chutoro
Super Fatty Tuna
Otoro
Tofu Skin
Inari
Egg Omelet
Tamago
Smelt Fish Roe
Masago
Fish Roe
Tobiko
Mackerel
Saba
Yellowtail
Hamachi
Fatty Yellowtail
Toro hamachi
Kona Amberjack
Kanpachi
Scallop
Hotate
Crab Stick
Kanikakma
Squid
Ika
Octopus
Tako
Water Eel
Unagi
Flounder
Wagyu
1 piece
A5 Wagyu
Foie Gras
Sea Urchin
Uni
Salmon Belly
Aji Horse Mackeral
Golden Red Eye Snapper
Special Roll
Fancy Shrimp
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with beef, eel sauce, scallion, and black tobiko
Mango Tango
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with lobster salad, mango, tobiko, and drizzled with mango sauce and eel sauce
Volcano
Baked roll with spicy tuna and salmon topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Salmon Twist
Salmon, avocado, and asparagus wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy salmon, mango, and red tobiko. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Cheesy Shrimp
Jumbo crab meat with cream cheese and shrimp tempura topped with avocado, eel sauce, mayo and tempura flakes
What a Tuna
Tuna and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, spicy mayo and sriracha. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Tuna Nana
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy crabmeat, tobiko, with avocado sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Sky & Crumble 007
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and tempura flakes topped with seared salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and red tobiko. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Otome
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado lightly fried and topped with spicy crabmeat, scallop, eel sauce, tobiko, and scallions. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Osaka
Salmon, mango, and cucumber topped with bluefin tuna, mango salsa, and avocado sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Frying Dragon
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with eel, nori and eel sauce
Battlestar
Jumbo crab meat, avocado and cucumber topped with seared scallops, black tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, and asparagus topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Lava
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese, lightly fried topped with spicy jumbo crab meat, mango, scallions, eel sauce, and red tobiko
Sweetheart
Heart shaped roll with spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Genki
Spicy Toro and cucumber topped with seared Toro, uni, black truffle, scallion, eel sauce and ponzu sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Super Foie Gras
Goose liver and avocado topped with soy paper, sea scallop and black tobiko. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Maki Hand Roll
AAC Roll
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber
Alaska Roll
Salmon and avocado. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
California Roll
Crab stick, cucumber and avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin and cucumber
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Salmon Roll
Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Tuna Roll
Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Yellowtail Roll
Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Toro Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Salmon Mango Roll
Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Tuna Mango Roll
Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Spicy Tuna Roll
Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Spicy Jumbo Crabmeat Cucumber Roll
Rice & Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork broth ramen with scallion, chashu, marinated egg, wood ear mushroom, sesame, and pickled ginger
Spicy Miso Ramen
Miso broth ramen with chashu, marinated egg, bean sprouts, scallion, corn, and chili pepper
Yaki Udon
Stir fried udon with pork belly, cabbage, bean sprouts, onions, and carrots topped with bonito flakes, nori, pickled ginger, and tempura flakes
Katsu Curry Udon
Udon with Japanese style curry pork loin, egg,scallion, fried onion, and shichimi pepper
Katsu Curry Rice
Japanese curry rice with pork cutlet, fried onion, parsley, and pickled daikon
Katsu Don
Japanese style pork cutlet
Oyako Don
Chicken and egg rice bowl
Sake Don
Bowl of seasoned rice topped with sliced raw salmon and ikura
Gyu Don
Japanese style rice topped with beef, onion, and egg simmered in a mildly sweet sauce
Tornado Omelet Fried Rice
Japanese style fried rice topped with omelet and truffle with curry sauce
Unagi Don
Grilled freshwater eel served with Japanese pickles, cucumber, rice, and eel sauce
Toro Bowl
Bowl of seasoned rice topped with sliced raw Toro, uni, and and ikura. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Chirashi Don
Bowl of seasoned rice topped with an assortment of sliced raw fish. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering
Sauces
Drink Menu
Classic Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Espresso Martini
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Gin Martini
Last word
Long island ice tea
Lychee Martini
Mai tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mint julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old fashioned
Sazerac
Sidecar
Tom collins
Vesper
Vodka Martini
Whiskey sour
Shooters
Shelf liquor
Angels envy
Basil haydens
Blantons
Buffalo trace
Bulleit bourbon
Colonel E.H. taylor
Courage & conviction fino
Courage & conviction oloroso
Eagle rare 10y
Elijah craig barrel proof
Elijah craig small batch
Elijah craig toasted barrel
Filibuster triple cask
Four roses private selection
Four roses single barrel
Four roses small batch
Heavens door 10y
Henry mckenna
Knob creek
Knob creek 12y
Knob creek single rye
Makers mark
Michters
Old elk 7y straight bourbon
Old elk 7y wheated
Old elk 9y straight wheat
Old elk blended
Old elk straight rye
Rebel distillers
Russells reserve
Widow jane 10y
Wild turkey rare bourbon
Wild turkey rare rye
Woodford
Hennessy VS
Hennessy VSOP
Remy VSOP
Aviation
Beefeater
Bluecoat
Bombay sapphire
Gunpowder
Hendricks
Monkey 47
Plymouth navy
Ransom old tom
Roku
Tanqueray
Tanqueray no.10
Tom cat
Ao
Hibiki
Kamiki
Kujira ryukyu
Nikka pure malt
Tenjaku
Toki
Umiki
Casamigos mezcal
Del maguey vida
Del maguey chichicapa
Del maguey san luis
Bacardi 8y
Bacardi superior
Captain morgan
El dorado 12y
Flor de cana
Kraken
Plantation 3 stars
Plantation original dark
Plantation stiggins fancy
Plantation xo
Pussers
Sailor jerry
Balvenie 12y
Balvenie 14y
Caol ila 12y
Famous grouse
Glenfiddich 12y
Glenlivet 12y
Johnnie walker black
Johnnie walker blue
Laphroaig
Macallan
Royal Salute 21y
Casamigos anejo
Casamigos blanco
Casamigos reposado
Clase azul gold
Clase azul reposado
Codigo 1530 rosa reposado
Don julio 1942
Don julio anejo
Don julio blanco
Don julio reposado
El jimador
Herradura silver
Milargo silver
Olmeca altos plata
Patron barrel select anejo
Patron barrel select reposado
Patron silver
Teremana
Absolut
Barr hill
Belvedere
Grey goose
Haku
Hanger one
Ketel one
Titos
Bulleit rye
Gold spot
Jack daniel
Jack daniel twice barrel
Jameson
Kentucky owl rye XO
Redemption rye
Whistlepig 12y
Whistlepig 15y
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
