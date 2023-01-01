Main picView gallery

Genki Izakaya 9508 Fairfax Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

9508 Fairfax Boulevard

Fairfax, VA 22031

Main Menu

Yakitori Skewers

Yakitori Platter

$20.00

Momo

$3.50

Chicken thigh

Negima

$3.50

Chicken thigh with leek

Sasami

$3.50

Chicken tender

Sunagimo

$3.00

Chicken gizzard

Tebasaki

$5.00

Chicken wings

Tsukune

$3.50

Chicken meatball

Sausage

$3.50

Butabara

$3.50

Pork belly

Bacon Uzura

$4.00

Quail egg

Gyu-Harami

$4.50

Beef skirt

Ebi

$3.50

Shrimp

Eringi

$3.00

King mushroom

Shishito

$3.50

Peppers

Zucchini

$3.00

Cold Appetizer

Kuro Edamame

$7.00

Black color edamame

Takowasa

$10.00

Fresh octopus with wasabi stem

House Salad

$12.00

Kale and tomato topped with tofu cream and yuzu dressing

Wakame Salad

$7.00

Seaweed salad

Genki Tofu

$8.00

Cold tofu with tempura flake and chili oil

Ankimo

$12.00

Monkfish liver with ponzu sauce

Hot Appetizer

Mentaiko Fries

$8.00

Japanese style fries with mentaiko sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Spice salt, and grated cheese

Gyoza

$9.00

Pan fried pork Japanese dumpling

Ube Fries

$12.00

Japanese style sweet potato fries with miso honey mustard

Pork Bun

$6.00

Braised pork between bao bun served with fresh veggies

Takoyaki

$10.00

Japanese style deep fried octopus balls, drizzled with sauce

Crunchy Spider

$10.00

Crunchy soft shell crab

Karaage

$10.00

Japanese style fried chicken

Tonkatsu

$16.00

Japanese fried pork cutlet

Japanese Chicken Wings

$10.00

4 pieces. With garlic soy sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Fried tofu with tempura sauce & bonito flakes

Kaiki Fry

$10.00

Japanese style fried oyster

Fried Shishito

$8.00

Deep fried shishito pepper with house sauce

Tonpei Yaki

$14.00

Stir fried pork and vegetable wrap egg

Ikageso Karaage

$10.00

Fried squid leg

Hamachi Kama

$22.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Cream Croquette

$10.00

With cheese corn

Miso Soup

$4.00

Tofu, wakame, scallion - regular or spicy

Fish Appetizer

Sashimi Sampler

$18.00

6 pieces of assorted sashimi

Nigiri Sampler

$20.00

6 pieces of assorted nigiri

Nigiri & Sashimi Sampler

$20.00

3 pieces. Assorted nigiri & 3 pieces. Assorted sashimi

Genki Poke

$12.00

Mixed fishes with fried garlic, jalapeño pepper, and poke sauce

Salmon Ceviche

$16.00

5 pieces. Salmon, red onion, yuzu sauce, and rice crackers

Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Spicy salmon and avocado in tempura nori, avocado sauce, tobiko, orange, and scallion

Dream of Uni

$18.00

2 pieces

Yellowtail Pino

$18.00

5 pieces. Yellowtail, jalapeño, with ponzu sauce and red onion

Flounder with Truffle Ponzu

$20.00

5 pieces. Flounder with black truffle (chopped) and deep fried sweet potato

Torched Sea Fatty Salmon

$21.00Out of stock

5 pcs. Torched fatty salmon with mayonnaise

Torched Sea Scallop

$22.00

6 pieces raw sea scallop served with yuzu sauce and mango sauce, topped with scallions, sea salt, and yuzu tobiko

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Tuna, avocado, and tobiko in tuna tartare sauce

Tuna Salmon Tacos

$12.00

2 pieces. Tuna, avocado, mango, cucumber, red onion, and house sauce

Tuna Crudo

$21.00

Crush walnut, with spring mix and yuzu wasabi sauce

Tuna Tataki

$21.00

5 pieces. Seared paper tuna with mango, tomato, shiso salad, ponzu sauce, and mango sauce

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$19.00

5 pieces. Kanpachi and avocado with black truffle and genki sauce

Yuzu Madai

$24.00

4 pieces. Seared sea bream and red onion avocado with yuzu sauce and yuzu tobiko

A5 Wagyu Uni with Caviar

$25.00

1 piece. Torched A5 Japanese Wagyu top with uni and caviar and sea salt

Genki Specialty

Mentaiko Udon

$16.00

Creamy spicy cod roe sauce with udon

Dashi Steamed Clam

$16.00

Simmered clam with dashi

Hokkaido Uni Yaki Onigiri

$18.00

Grilled onigiri with uni sauce

Uni Chawanmushi

$22.00

Japanese steamed egg custard with Hokkaido uni

Anago Tempura

$21.00

Whole sea eel tempura with wasabi nori sauce

Wagyu Wasa

$25.00

A5 Wagyu with wasabi stem

A5-Wagyu Sukiyaki

Hokkaido Uni Toro Tataki

$32.00

4 pieces. Toro with Hokkaido uni, French caviar and fresh wasabi, topped with truffle oil, yuzu and ponzu sauce

Bluefin Tuna Foie Gras with Uni

$32.00

4 pieces. Sashimi-style blue fin tuna foie gras with truffle oil, eel sauce topped with French caviar and uni

Wagyu Tataki

$28.00

Rarely US Wagyu short rib

A5-Wagyu Sukiyaki

Out of stock

Gindara Saikyoaki

$20.00

Grilled Saba

$16.00

Nigiri Sashimi a La Carte

Steamed Shrimp

$8.00

Ebi

Sweet Shrimp

$16.00

AMA ebi

Salmon

$9.00

Sake

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Salmon Roe

$16.00

Ikura

Japanese Red Snapper

$14.00

Madai

Bluefin Tuna

$12.00

Maguro

Medium Fatty Tuna

$16.00

Chutoro

Super Fatty Tuna

$24.00

Otoro

Tofu Skin

$7.00

Inari

Egg Omelet

$7.00

Tamago

Smelt Fish Roe

$7.00

Masago

Fish Roe

$8.00

Tobiko

Mackerel

$8.00

Saba

Yellowtail

$10.00

Hamachi

Fatty Yellowtail

$11.00

Toro hamachi

Kona Amberjack

$11.00

Kanpachi

Scallop

$11.00

Hotate

Crab Stick

$7.00

Kanikakma

Squid

$9.00

Ika

Octopus

$9.00

Tako

Water Eel

$12.00

Unagi

Flounder

$12.00

Wagyu

$15.00Out of stock

1 piece

A5 Wagyu

$30.00

Foie Gras

$16.00

Sea Urchin

$22.00

Uni

Salmon Belly

$10.00Out of stock

Aji Horse Mackeral

$12.00Out of stock

Golden Red Eye Snapper

$18.00Out of stock

Special Roll

Fancy Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with beef, eel sauce, scallion, and black tobiko

Mango Tango

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with lobster salad, mango, tobiko, and drizzled with mango sauce and eel sauce

Volcano

$17.00

Baked roll with spicy tuna and salmon topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Salmon Twist

$18.00

Salmon, avocado, and asparagus wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy salmon, mango, and red tobiko. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Cheesy Shrimp

$17.00

Jumbo crab meat with cream cheese and shrimp tempura topped with avocado, eel sauce, mayo and tempura flakes

What a Tuna

$18.00

Tuna and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, spicy mayo and sriracha. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Tuna Nana

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy crabmeat, tobiko, with avocado sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Sky & Crumble 007

$18.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and tempura flakes topped with seared salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and red tobiko. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Otome

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado lightly fried and topped with spicy crabmeat, scallop, eel sauce, tobiko, and scallions. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Osaka

$18.00

Salmon, mango, and cucumber topped with bluefin tuna, mango salsa, and avocado sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Frying Dragon

$21.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with eel, nori and eel sauce

Battlestar

$19.00

Jumbo crab meat, avocado and cucumber topped with seared scallops, black tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Spider

$18.00

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, and asparagus topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Lava

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese, lightly fried topped with spicy jumbo crab meat, mango, scallions, eel sauce, and red tobiko

Sweetheart

$20.00

Heart shaped roll with spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Genki

$28.00

Spicy Toro and cucumber topped with seared Toro, uni, black truffle, scallion, eel sauce and ponzu sauce. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Super Foie Gras

$28.00

Goose liver and avocado topped with soy paper, sea scallop and black tobiko. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Maki Hand Roll

AAC Roll

$8.00

Avocado, asparagus and cucumber

Alaska Roll

$9.00

Salmon and avocado. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

California Roll

$8.00

Crab stick, cucumber and avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Salmon skin and cucumber

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Toro Roll

$12.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Salmon Mango Roll

$8.00

Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Tuna Mango Roll

$9.00

Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Spicy Jumbo Crabmeat Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Rice & Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Pork broth ramen with scallion, chashu, marinated egg, wood ear mushroom, sesame, and pickled ginger

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Miso broth ramen with chashu, marinated egg, bean sprouts, scallion, corn, and chili pepper

Yaki Udon

$16.00

Stir fried udon with pork belly, cabbage, bean sprouts, onions, and carrots topped with bonito flakes, nori, pickled ginger, and tempura flakes

Katsu Curry Udon

$18.00

Udon with Japanese style curry pork loin, egg,scallion, fried onion, and shichimi pepper

Katsu Curry Rice

$18.00

Japanese curry rice with pork cutlet, fried onion, parsley, and pickled daikon

Katsu Don

$18.00

Japanese style pork cutlet

Oyako Don

$18.00

Chicken and egg rice bowl

Sake Don

$21.00

Bowl of seasoned rice topped with sliced raw salmon and ikura

Gyu Don

$21.00Out of stock

Japanese style rice topped with beef, onion, and egg simmered in a mildly sweet sauce

Tornado Omelet Fried Rice

$24.00

Japanese style fried rice topped with omelet and truffle with curry sauce

Unagi Don

$25.00

Grilled freshwater eel served with Japanese pickles, cucumber, rice, and eel sauce

Toro Bowl

$26.00

Bowl of seasoned rice topped with sliced raw Toro, uni, and and ikura. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Chirashi Don

$26.00

Bowl of seasoned rice topped with an assortment of sliced raw fish. Contains raw or uncooked fish or shellfish, if you have allergy please inform our staff before ordering

Desserts

Taiyaki with Ice Cream

$10.00

Matcha Crepe Cake

$12.00

Yuzu Cheesecake

$5.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sauces

Mentaiko Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ube Fry Sauce

$1.00

Kaki Fry Sauce

$1.00

Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.00

Yakitori Paste

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

White Rice

$2.00

Drink Menu

Classic Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00Out of stock

Gimlet

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$15.00

Gin Martini

$14.00

Last word

$15.00

Long island ice tea

$17.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00Out of stock

Mai tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mint julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old fashioned

$14.00

Sazerac

$16.00Out of stock

Sidecar

$16.00

Tom collins

$15.00

Vesper

$17.00

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Whiskey sour

$14.00

Shooters

B52 shooter

$10.00

Blue kamikaze shooter

$10.00

Green tea shooter

$10.00

Jagger bomb

$12.00

Kamikaze shooter

$10.00

Lemon drop shooter

$10.00

Sake bomb

$10.00

Shelf liquor

Angels envy

$14.00

Basil haydens

$14.00

Blantons

$40.00

Buffalo trace

$15.00

Bulleit bourbon

$13.00

Colonel E.H. taylor

$40.00

Courage & conviction fino

$45.00

Courage & conviction oloroso

$45.00

Eagle rare 10y

$20.00

Elijah craig barrel proof

$22.00

Elijah craig small batch

$13.00

Elijah craig toasted barrel

$18.00

Filibuster triple cask

$25.00

Four roses private selection

$60.00

Four roses single barrel

$14.00

Four roses small batch

$13.00

Heavens door 10y

$35.00

Henry mckenna

$18.00

Knob creek

$12.00

Knob creek 12y

$17.00

Knob creek single rye

$18.00

Makers mark

$13.00

Michters

$17.00

Old elk 7y straight bourbon

$21.00

Old elk 7y wheated

$35.00

Old elk 9y straight wheat

$40.00

Old elk blended

$15.00

Old elk straight rye

$36.00

Rebel distillers

$17.00

Russells reserve

$16.00

Widow jane 10y

$20.00

Wild turkey rare bourbon

$15.00

Wild turkey rare rye

$17.00

Woodford

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Aviation

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bluecoat

$12.00

Bombay sapphire

$12.00

Gunpowder

$14.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Plymouth navy

$14.00

Ransom old tom

$15.00

Roku

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray no.10

$13.00

Tom cat

$15.00

Ao

$25.00

Hibiki

$30.00

Kamiki

$20.00

Kujira ryukyu

$22.00

Nikka pure malt

$22.00

Tenjaku

$14.00

Toki

$13.00

Umiki

$15.00

Casamigos mezcal

$18.00

Del maguey vida

$14.00

Del maguey chichicapa

$19.00

Del maguey san luis

$19.00

Bacardi 8y

$13.00

Bacardi superior

$12.00

Captain morgan

$12.00

El dorado 12y

$14.00

Flor de cana

$12.00

Kraken

$12.00

Plantation 3 stars

$12.00

Plantation original dark

$12.00

Plantation stiggins fancy

$12.00

Plantation xo

$15.00

Pussers

$12.00

Sailor jerry

$12.00

Balvenie 12y

$20.00

Balvenie 14y

$22.00

Caol ila 12y

$16.00

Famous grouse

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12y

$15.00

Glenlivet 12y

$15.00

Johnnie walker black

$13.00

Johnnie walker blue

$50.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Macallan

$20.00

Royal Salute 21y

$55.00

Casamigos anejo

$17.00

Casamigos blanco

$15.00

Casamigos reposado

$16.00

Clase azul gold

$75.00

Clase azul reposado

$45.00

Codigo 1530 rosa reposado

$24.00

Don julio 1942

$50.00

Don julio anejo

$18.00

Don julio blanco

$16.00

Don julio reposado

$17.00

El jimador

$12.00

Herradura silver

$15.00

Milargo silver

$13.00

Olmeca altos plata

$13.00

Patron barrel select anejo

$19.00

Patron barrel select reposado

$18.00

Patron silver

$14.00

Teremana

$13.00

Absolut

$12.00

Barr hill

$16.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey goose

$13.00

Haku

$13.00

Hanger one

$12.00

Ketel one

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Bulleit rye

$13.00

Gold spot

$75.00

Jack daniel

$12.00

Jack daniel twice barrel

$60.00Out of stock

Jameson

$12.00

Kentucky owl rye XO

$130.00

Redemption rye

$13.00

Whistlepig 12y

$40.00

Whistlepig 15y

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9508 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

