Geno’s Pizza And Burgers
3693 Lief Erikson Drive
Astoria, OR 97103
Pizza Menu
Small Specialty Pizza
- S Cheese$10.50
Homemade pizza sauce and triple pizza cheese on your choice of crust.
- S Pepperoni$11.25
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, and pepperoni on your choice of crust.
- S Hawaiian$11.95
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, canadian bacon, and pineapple with your choice of crust.
- S Bartenders$12.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, canadian bacon, ground beef, and fresh tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- S Seafood$12.75
Shrimp, Imitation crab, and special sauce on your choice of crust.
- S Manager's Special$12.95
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, green peppers, onion, and fresh tomatos on your choice of crust.
- S Supreme$13.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, olive, and mushroom on your choice of crust.
- S Vegetarian$13.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and fresh tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- S Geno's Special$14.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, and olive on your choice of crust.
- S Meaty Special$14.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, ground beef, sausage, and smoked bacon on your choice of crust.
- S Taco$14.50
Homemade bean sauce, triple pizza cheese, taco meat, and onions on your choice of crust topped with lettuces, tomatoes, crushed tortilla chips, and cheddar cheese.
- S BLTA$14.50
Olive Oil Base, triple pizza cheese, and smoked bacon on your choice of crust topped with mayo, lettuce, and avocado.
- S Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
Special sauce base, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, smoked bacon, onion on your choice of crust topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and cheddar cheese.
- S Peter's Preference$13.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, spinach, garlic, and feta cheese on your choice of crust.
- S Tomato Basil$13.50
Olive Oil Base, triple pizza cheese, garlic, cooked tomato, basil, and shaved parmesan cheese on your choice of crust.
- S Misty's Garlic Chicken$13.50
Ranch base, triple pizza cheese, garlic, cooked tomatoes, and grilled chicken on your choice of crust.
- S Alfredo Chicken$13.50
Alfredo sauce base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, garlic, artichoke hearts, and cooked tomatoes on your choice of crust spinkled with basil and oregano.
- S Scotty's Southwestern$13.50
Homemade BBQ sauce base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and either garlic or grilled onion on your choice of crust.
- S Otis Opus$14.95
Olive oil base, smoked gouda cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, garlic, and sundried tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- S Lennon's Pestorific$14.95
Pesto sauce base, triple cheese blend, garlic, cooked tomatos, mushrooms, jalapenos, and pepperoncini peppers on your choice of crust.
- S Breakfast Lovers$14.95
Country gravy base, triple pizza cheese, scrambled eggs, onion, and your choice of sausage or smoked bacon served on a pan crust.
- S Santa Clarita$14.95
Ranch base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onion on your choice of crust topped with fresh avocado.
- S Philly Cheesesteak$14.95
Cheesebread spread base, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and swiss cheese on your choice of crust.
Medium Specialty Pizza
- M Cheese$14.75
Homemade pizza sauce and triple pizza cheese on your choice of crust.
- M Pepperoni$15.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, and pepperoni on your choice of crust.
- M Hawaiian$16.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, canadian bacon, and pineapple with your choice of crust.
- M Bartenders$16.95
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, canadian bacon, ground beef, and fresh tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- M Seafood$16.95
Shrimp, Imitation crab, and special sauce on your choice of crust.
- M Manager's Special$17.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, green peppers, onion, and fresh tomatos on your choice of crust.
- M Supreme$17.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, olive, and mushroom on your choice of crust.
- M Vegetarian$17.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and fresh tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- M Geno's Special$18.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, and olive on your choice of crust.
- M Meaty Special$18.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, ground beef, sausage, and smoked bacon on your choice of crust.
- M Taco$18.75
Homemade bean sauce, triple pizza cheese, taco meat, and onions on your choice of crust topped with lettuces, tomatoes, crushed tortilla chips, and cheddar cheese.
- M BLTA$18.75
Olive Oil Base, triple pizza cheese, and smoked bacon on your choice of crust topped with mayo, lettuce, and avocado.
- M Bacon Cheeseburger$18.75
Special sauce base, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, smoked bacon, onion on your choice of crust topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and cheddar cheese.
- M Peter's Preference$17.95
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, spinach, garlic, and feta cheese on your choice of crust.
- M Tomato Basil$17.95
Olive Oil Base, triple pizza cheese, garlic, cooked tomato, basil, and shaved parmesan cheese on your choice of crust.
- M Misty's Garlic Chicken$17.95
Ranch base, triple pizza cheese, garlic, cooked tomatoes, and grilled chicken on your choice of crust.
- M Alfredo Chicken$17.95
Alfredo sauce base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, garlic, artichoke hearts, and cooked tomatoes on your choice of crust spinkled with basil and oregano.
- M Scotty's Southwestern$17.95
Homemade BBQ sauce base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and either garlic or grilled onion on your choice of crust.
- M Otis Opus$19.95
Olive oil base, smoked gouda cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, garlic, and sundried tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- M Lennon's Pestorific$19.95
Pesto sauce base, triple cheese blend, garlic, cooked tomatos, mushrooms, jalapenos, and pepperoncini peppers on your choice of crust.
- M Breakfast Lovers$19.95
Country gravy base, triple pizza cheese, scrambled eggs, onion, and your choice of sausage or smoked bacon served on a pan crust.
- Medium Santa Clarita$19.95
Ranch base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onion on your choice of crust topped with fresh avocado.
- Medium Philly Cheesesteak$19.95
Cheesebread spread base, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and swiss cheese on your choice of crust.
Large Specialty Pizza
- Lrg Cheese$20.95
Homemade pizza sauce and triple pizza cheese on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Pepperoni$21.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, and pepperoni on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Hawaiian$23.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, canadian bacon, and pineapple with your choice of crust.
- Lrg Bartenders$25.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, canadian bacon, ground beef, and fresh tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Seafood$25.00
Shrimp, Imitation crab, and special sauce on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Manager's Special$26.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, green peppers, onion, and fresh tomatos on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Supreme$26.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, olive, and mushroom on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Vegetarian$26.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and fresh tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Geno's Special$29.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, and olive on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Meaty Special$29.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, ground beef, sausage, and smoked bacon on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Taco$29.00
Homemade bean sauce, triple pizza cheese, taco meat, and onions on your choice of crust topped with lettuces, tomatoes, crushed tortilla chips, and cheddar cheese.
- Lrg BLTA$29.00
Olive Oil Base, triple pizza cheese, and smoked bacon on your choice of crust topped with mayo, lettuce, and avocado.
- Lrg Bacon Cheeseburger$29.00
Special sauce base, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, smoked bacon, onion on your choice of crust topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and cheddar cheese.
- Lrg Kitchen Sink$36.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, ground beef, sausage, smoked bacon, shrimp, onion, green pepper, mushroms, olives, garlic, pineapple, and fresh tomatos on a thin and cripsy crust (no substitutions permitted).
- Lrg Peter's Preference$30.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, spinach, garlic, and feta cheese on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Tomato Basil$30.00
Olive Oil Base, triple pizza cheese, garlic, cooked tomato, basil, and shaved parmesan cheese on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Misty's Garlic Chicken$30.00
Ranch base, triple pizza cheese, garlic, cooked tomatoes, and grilled chicken on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Alfredo Chicken$30.00
Alfredo sauce base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, garlic, artichoke hearts, and cooked tomatoes on your choice of crust spinkled with basil and oregano.
- Lrg Scotty's Southwestern$30.00
Homemade BBQ sauce base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and either garlic or grilled onion on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Otis Opus$31.00
Olive oil base, smoked gouda cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, garlic, and sundried tomatoes on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Lennon's Pestorific$31.00
Pesto sauce base, triple cheese blend, garlic, cooked tomatos, mushrooms, jalapenos, and pepperoncini peppers on your choice of crust.
- Lrg Breakfast Lovers$31.00
Country gravy base, triple pizza cheese, scrambled eggs, onion, and your choice of sausage or smoked bacon served on a pan crust.
- Lrg Santa Clarita$31.00
Ranch base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onion on your choice of crust topped with fresh avocado.
- Lrg Philly Cheesesteak$31.00
Cheesebread spread base, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and swiss cheese on your choice of crust.
Party Pizza
- P Cheese$26.00
Homemade pizza sauce and triple pizza cheese on thin and crispy crust.
- P Pepperoni$28.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, and pepperoni on thin and crispy crust.
- P Hawaiian$30.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, canadian bacon, and pineapple on thin and crispy crust.
- P Bartenders$31.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, canadian bacon, ground beef, and fresh tomatoes on thin and crispy crust.
- P Seafood$31.00
Shrimp, Imitation crab, and special sauce on thin and crispy crust.
- P Manager's Special$32.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, green peppers, onion, and fresh tomatos on thin and crispy crust.
- P Supreme$32.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, olive, and mushroom on thin and crispy crust.
- P Vegetarian$32.75
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, mushroom, onion, green pepper, olive, and fresh tomatoes on thin and crispy crust.
- P Geno's Special$35.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, salami, ground beef, sausage, mushroom, and olive on thin and crispy crust.
- P Meaty Special$35.50
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, ground beef, sausage, and smoked bacon on thin and crispy crust.
- P Taco$35.50
Homemade bean sauce, triple pizza cheese, taco meat, and onions on thin and crispy crust topped with lettuces, tomatoes, crushed tortilla chips, and cheddar cheese.
- P BLTA$35.50
Olive Oil Base, triple pizza cheese, and smoked bacon on thin and crispy crust topped with mayo, lettuce, and avocado.
- P Bacon Cheeseburger$35.50
Special sauce base, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, smoked bacon, onion on thin and crispy crust topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and cheddar cheese.
- P Kitchen Sink$42.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, ground beef, sausage, smoked bacon, shrimp, onion, green pepper, mushroms, olives, garlic, pineapple, and fresh tomatos on a thin and cripsy crust (no substitutions permitted).
- P Peter's Preference$35.00
Homemade pizza sauce, triple pizza cheese, spinach, garlic, and feta cheese on thin and crispy crust.
- P Tomato Basil$35.00
Olive Oil Base, triple pizza cheese, garlic, cooked tomato, basil, and shaved parmesan cheese on thin and crispy crust.
- P Misty's Garlic Chicken$35.00
Ranch base, triple pizza cheese, garlic, cooked tomatoes, and grilled chicken on thin and crispy crust.
- P Alfredo Chicken$35.00
Alfredo sauce base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, garlic, artichoke hearts, and cooked tomatoes on thin and crispy crust spinkled with basil and oregano.
- P Scotty's Southwestern$35.00
Homemade BBQ sauce base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and either garlic or grilled onion on thin and crispy crust.
- P Otis Opus$36.00
Olive oil base, smoked gouda cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, garlic, and sundried tomatoes on thin and crispy crust.
- P Lennon's Pestorific$36.00
Pesto sauce base, triple cheese blend, garlic, cooked tomatos, mushrooms, jalapenos, and pepperoncini peppers on thin and crispy crust.
- P Santa Clarita$36.00
Ranch base, triple pizza cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onion on thin and crispy crust topped with fresh avocado.
- P Philly Cheesesteak$36.00
Cheesebread spread base, triple pizza cheese, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green peppers, and swiss cheese on thin and crispy crust.
Create Your Own Pizza
- S-Create Your Own- Small 1 Topping$11.25
- S-Create Your Own-Small 2 Topping$11.95
- S-Create Your Own-Small 3 Topping$12.75
- S-Create Your Own-Small 4 Topping$13.75
- S-Create Your Own- Small 5 Topping$14.50
- M-Create Your Own- Medium 1 Topping$15.50
- M-Create Your Own- Medium 2 Topping$16.50
- M-Create Your Own- Medium 3 Topping$16.95
- M-Create Your Own- Medium 4 Topping$17.50
- M-Create Your Own- Medium 5 Topping$18.75
- L-Create Your Own- Large 1 Topping$21.75
- L-Create Your Own- Large 2 Topping$23.75
- L-Create Your Own- Large 3 Topping$25.00
- L-Create Your Own- Large 4 Topping$26.50
- L-Create Your Own- Large 5 Topping$29.00
- P-Create Your Own- Party 1 Topping$28.00
- P-Create Your Own- Party 2 Topping$30.00
- P-Create Your Own- Party 3 Topping$31.00
- P-Create Your Own- Party 4 Topping$32.75
- P-Create Your Own- Party 5 Topping$35.50
1/2 and 1/2 Pizza
Have to Have 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
- 1/2 Cheese, 1/2 Pepperoni
- 1/2 Cheese, 1/2 Hawaiian
- 1/2 Hawaiian, 1/2 Pepperoni
- 1/2 Vegetarian, 1/2 Pepperoni
- 1/2 Vegetarian, 1/2 Supreme
- 1/2 Geno's Special, 1/2 Meaty Special
- 1/2 Geno's Special, 1/2 Pepperoni
- 1/2 Geno's Special, 1/2 Cheese
- 1/2 Meaty Special, 1/2 Pepperoni
- 1/2 Meaty Special, 1/2 Cheese
- 1/2 Otis Opus, 1/2 Lennon's Pestorific$2.00
- 1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger, 1/2 Taco Pizza
Full Menu
Burger
- Deluxe Burger$9.95
1/3 pound beef patty cooked to perfection fo the quarterback appetite.
- Deluxe Cheese Burger$10.75
1/3 pound beef patty cooked to perfection with american cheese.
- Deluxe Bacon Cheese Burger$11.50
1/3 pound beef patty cooked to perfect with yummy bacon and american cheese.
- Granny Burger$7.50
1/5 pound beef patty with smokey bacon for the kicker appetite.
- Granny Cheese Burger$7.95
1/5 pound beef patty with smokey bacon and american cheese.
- Super Burger$13.45
2/3 pounds of beef patty for the halfback appetite.
- Super Cheese Burger$14.50
2/3 pounds of beef patty with american cheese.
- Super Bacon Cheese Burger$15.25
2/3 pounds of beef patty with yummy bacon and american cheese.
- Double Super Burger$16.50
1 1/3 pounds of beef patty for the fullback appetite.
- Double Super Cheese Burger$17.75
1 1/3 pounds of beef patty with american cheese.
- Double Super Bacon Cheese Burger$17.95
1 1/3 pounds of beef patty with yummy bacon and american cheese.
- Junior Burger$7.00
1/5 pound beef patty for the punter appetite.
- Junion Cheese Burger$7.50
1/5 pound beef patty with american cheese.
- Crispy Chicken Burger$11.00
Breaded chicken breast fried to crispy perfection.
- Crispy Chicken Cheese Burger$11.50
Breaded chicken breast fried crispy with american cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Cheese Burger$11.50
Fresh grilled chicken breast with american cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Burger$11.00
Fresh grilled chicken breast grilled to perfection.
- Blue Cheese Burger$12.50
1/3 pound beef patty topped with smokey bacon and melty blue cheese crumbles.
- California Chicken Burger$13.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled jalapenos, pickled red onions, melty pepper jack cheese, and fresh avocado.
- Hawaiian Chicken Burger$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and melty swiss cheese.
- Jalapeno Jack Burger$12.00
1/3 pound beef patty topped with grilled jalapeno's and pepper jack cheese.
- Steakhouse Burger$13.50
1/3 pound beef patty with smokey bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms, deep fried onion rings, smothered in steak sauce and swiss cheese.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$12.00
1/3 pound beef patty topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and melty swiss cheese.
- Teriyaki Chicken Burger$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with a teriyake sauce drizzle and pepper jack cheese.
- Veggie Burger$10.50
Black bean patty served grilled and delicious.
- Veggie Cheese Burger$11.25
Black bean patty with american cheese.
- Western BBQ Beef Burger$12.95
1/3 pound beef patty on a bed of homemade BBQ sauce topped with smokey bacon, deep fried onion rings and melty swiss cheese.
- Western BBQ Chicken Burger$12.95
Crispy Chicken patty on a bed of homemade BBQ Sauce topped with smokey bacon, deep fried onion rings, and melty swiss cheese.
- Cajun Salmon Burger$15.50
Season salmon filet with a generous squeeze of lemon.
- Wild Coho Salmon Burger$15.50
Grilled salmon filet with melty smoked gouda cheese.
- Alaskan Cod Cheese Burger$11.75
Beer-battered Alaskan cod fried and topped with american cheese.
- Alaskan Cod Burger$11.25
Beer-battered Alaskan cod fried to perfection.
- Chicken Strips$12.50
Four golden, crispy chicken strips served with your choice of side and garlic toast.
Subs
- Hot Hero$8.50+
Roughly a foot of tasted bakery fresh bread with baked salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, and melty swiss cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing.
- Philly Steak$8.75+
Roughly a foot of tasted bakery fresh bread with melty swiss cheese and grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.
- Philly Chicken$8.50+
Roughly a foot of tasted bakery fresh bread with melty swiss cheese and grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.
- Grilled Chicken$8.50+
Roughly a foot of tasted bakery fresh bread with melty swiss cheese and grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Dip$8.50+
tasted bakery fresh bread with melty swiss cheese and grilled steak served with au jus.
- BBQ Beef Sub$8.50+
Tasty bakery fresh bread with melty swiss cheese and grilled steak smothered in homemade BBQ sauce.
- BBQ Chicken Sub$8.50+
Tasty bakery fresh bread with melty swiss cheese and grilled chicken smothered in homemade BBQ sauce.
- Pizza Sub$8.75+
toasted bakery fresh bread with baked salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, gooey triple pizza cheese and homemade pizza sauce.
- Turkey and Swiss Sub$8.50+
toasted bakery fresh bread with melty swiss cheese and grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Ham and Swiss Sub$8.50+
Toasty bakery fresh bread with melty swiss cheese and grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Hawaiian Sub$8.50+
toasted bakery fresh bread with baked canadian bacon and pineapple with melty swiss cheese and mayo
- Italian Meatball$8.50+
toasted bakery fresh bread with yummy italian meatballs, rich parmesan cheese and homemade pizza sauce.
- Chicken Parm$8.50+
toasted bakery fresh bread with crispy deep fried chicken, rich parmesan cheese, and homemade pizza sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$8.75+
toasty bakery fresh bread with grilled chicken, smokey bacon, cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and housemade ranch.
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$7.75
Gooey American cheese on golden Texas Toast.
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$9.25
Gooey American cheese on golden Texas Toast with grilled sliced ham.
- Grilled Turkey and Cheese$9.25
Gooey American cheese on golden Texas Toast with grilled sliced turkey.
- Grilled Bacon and Cheese$9.25
Gooey American cheese on golden Texas Toast with slices of smokey bacon.
- BLT$8.95
Smokey bacon, lettuce, and fresh tomato on crispy Texas Toast.
- Patty Melt$11.75
1/3 pound beef patty smothered in grilled onions with swiss cheese on golden Texas Toast.
- Club House$12.45
Three pieces of crispy Texas Toast with sliced ham and turkey, American and Swiss cheese with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and smokey bacon.
- Crispy Chicken Club House$12.45
Three pieces of crispy Texas Toast with crispy fried chicken, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and smokey bacon.
Seafood
- Wild Coho Salmon Burger$15.50
Grilled salmon filet with melty smoked gouda cheese.
- Cajun Salmon Burger$15.50
Season salmon filet with a generous squeeze of lemon.
- Fried Shrimp$11.75
Six butterfly shrimp served with your choice of side and garlic toast.
- Clam Strips$12.00
Eight ounce of deep fried clam strip served with your choice of side and garlic toast.
- Fish & Chips$15.50
Four pieces of beer battered Alaskan cod served with your choice of side and garlic toast.
- Seafood Combo$18.00
Two pieces of beer battered Alaskan cond, four butterfly shrimp, and Four ounces of deep fried clam strip served with your choice of side and garlic toast.
- Alaskan Cod Burger$11.25
Beer-battered Alaskan cod fried to perfection.
- Alaskan Cod Cheese Burger$11.75
Beer-battered Alaskan cod fried and topped with american cheese.
Appetizer
- Chicken Wings$11.00+
1 pound or 2. Deep fried All-American Wings tossed in sauce of choice.
- Combo Appetizer Plate$14.00
Crispy combo of Chicken Wings, Mozzarella Stix, Cheesy Jalapeno Bites, Waffle Fries & Beer Battered Mushrooms.
- Beer Battered Mozzorella Sticks$10.00
Eight beer battered sticks served with marinara.
- Deep Fried Mushrooms$8.00
- Cheezy Bread Stix$10.00
6 sticks brushed in garlic butter and topped in melty cheese. Served in marinara.
- Bread Stix$8.00
6 sticks brushed in garlic butter and golden. Served with marinara.
- Dill Pickle Spears$8.00
- Cheezy Jalapeno Potato Bites$8.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
- Cheese Bread$5.95+
Gooey cheese bread baked to perfection.
- Shrimp Bread$7.45+
Gooey cheese bread topped with bay shrimp and baked to perfection. (8 pieces)
Kids Meal
- Kids Hamburger Meal$6.50
1/4 Pound beef patty with fry sauce and lettuce. Served with fries or tots and your choice of 12 ounce drink.
- Kids Cheeseburger Meal$7.00
1/4 Pound beef patty covered in american cheese with fry sauce and lettuce. Served with fries or tots and your choice of 12 ounce drink.
- Kids Corndog Meal$6.25
Served with fries or tots and your choice of 12 ounce drink.
- Kids Grill Cheese Meal$6.50
Grilled Texas Toast with gooey American cheese. Served with fries or tots and your choice of 12 ounce drink.
- Kids Chicken Strip Basket$7.25
Two crispy chicken strips. Served with fries or tots and your choice of 12 ounce drink.
- Kids Shrimp Basket$6.75
Three crispy fried butterfly shrimp. Served with fries or tots and your choice of 12 ounce drink.
- Kids Fish & Chips$7.25
Two pieces cristy fried Alaskan Cod. Served with fries or tots and your choice of 12 ounce drink.
- KIds Mac N Cheese Meal$7.00
Kraft Mac N Cheese served with fries or tots and your choice of 12 ounce drink.
Salads
- Chef Salad$12.95
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Egg, Tomato & Onion w/ Garlic Toast
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.95
Tomato, Onion, Olive & Cheddar Cheese w/ Garlic Toast
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Tomato, Onion, Olive & Cheddar Cheese w/ Garlic Toast
- Caesar Salad$10.00+
Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Red Onion, & Croutons on Romaine Hearts
- NW Chicken Salad$12.50
Spinach, Feta, Red Onion, Pecans, Dried Blueberries with a balsamic glaze served w/ Garlic Toast
- NW Salmon Salad$15.50
Spinach, Feta, Red Onion, Pecans, Dried Blueberries with a balsamic glaze served w/ Garlic Toast
- Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$13.50
Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Tomato, Egg & Onion served w/ Garlic Toast
- Taco Salad$11.25
Taco Meat, Tomato, Onion, Olive & Cheddar Cheese seved in a Taco Shell with Sour Cream and Salsa
- Shrimp Salad$11.95
Egg, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese served w/ Garlic Toast
- Greek Salad$9.95
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Olive, Red Onion & Artichoke Hearts
- Wild Coho Salmon Salad$14.95
Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, and Smoked Gouda Cheese served w/ Garlic Toast
- House Salad$5.95+
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Olive, Cheese & Croutons
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fast, casual pizza and burger establishment.
