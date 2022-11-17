  • Home
Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken

Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks Crismon and Baseline

No reviews yet

9937 E. Baseline Rd

Mesa, AZ 85209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.95+

Supreme Pizza

$11.50+

Meatlovers Pizza

$11.50+

Philly Steak Pizza

$11.50+

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.50+

Veggie Pizza

$11.50+

Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50+

Margherita

$11.50+

Ghost Pizza

$11.50+

Dough Ball

$5.00

Build Your Own GF

$12.95

Supreme GF

$17.50

Meatlovers GF

$17.50

Philly Steak GF

$17.50

Hawaiian GF

$17.50

Veggie GF

$17.50

Extreme Cheese and Pepperoni GF

$17.50

Margherita GF

$17.50

$8.00 Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Hope Cheese

$9.25

Hope Pepperoni

$11.45

Firefighter Slices

$2.00

Philly's

Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95+

Geno's Famous Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95+

Provolone Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95+

Pepper Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95+

Ghost Pepper Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95+

BYO Philly

$10.95+

Hoagie Cheesesteak

$10.95+

Classic Cheesesteak

$10.95+

West Side Vinny Cheesesteak

$10.95+

The Pops Punch Cheesesteak

$10.95+

Pizza Cheesesteak

$10.95+

Sampler

$28.95

Toasted Sandwiches

Steak & Mushroom

$11.50+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.50+

Spicy Pepper Sub

$11.50+

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.50+

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.50+

Pizza Sub

$11.50+

Meatball Sub

$11.50+

Wings

12 Piece Bone in Wing

$18.99

6 Piece Chicken Strips

$13.99

6 Bone In

$9.99

18 Piece Bone in Wing

$26.99

36 Piece Bone in Wing

$51.99

Stix

Cheese Bread Stix

$8.50

Jalapeno Cheddar

$8.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$10.95

Steak Fajita Salad

$10.95

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.95

Antipasto

$10.95

Fries

Full Basket of Fries

$5.50

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.50

Philly Fries

$8.50

Delivery

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$6.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Limoncello mascarpone cake

$6.00

Tillamook Chocolate Custard

$6.50

Tillamook Strawberry Custard

$6.50

Tillamook Caramel Custard

$6.50

Tillamook Vanilla

$3.50

Tillamook Huckleberry

$3.50

Tillamook Mint

$3.50

Cold Sandwiches

Low Salt Turkey w/ Gouda

$10.50+

Cold Italian

$10.50+

Chipotle Chicken Chipotle Gouda

$10.50+

Red Pastrami Horse Cheddar

$10.50+

Rosemary Ham Dill Havarti

$10.50+

Lunch Menu

Lunch Pizza And Salad

$10.00

Lunch Pizza And 4 Wings

$12.00

Lunch Penne Alfredo With Chicken

$10.00

Lunch Chicken Strips

$10.00

Lunch Pizza Sub

$10.00

Pasta

Penne Meatballs

$12.95

Penne Alfredo Chicken

$12.95

CYOP

$13.95

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00+

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.00+

Fried Zucchini

$6.00+

Philly Egg Rolls

$9.00+

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00+

Onion Rings

$6.00+

Mushroom Caps

$6.00+

Garbage Sampler

$13.95

Calamari

$8.00+

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Caeser

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Whiz

$1.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Malt Vinegar

$0.50

Sweet and Sour

$0.50

Seafood

Fish and Chips

$12.95

Lobster Ravioli

$20.95

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$2.99

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2L Sierra Mist

$2.99

2L Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

2L Mountain Dew

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Draft Cola

$2.75+

Draft Cola Zero Sugar

$2.75+

Black Cherry Tarragon

$2.75+

Agave Vanilla Cream

$2.75+

Classic Rootbeer

$2.75+

Lemon Berry Acai

$2.75+

Pineapple Cream

$2.75+

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$2.75+

20 oz Bottles

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mug Rootbeer

$2.50

Bang Energy

Strawberry Blast

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Peach Mango

$3.00

Apparel

Genos Shirt Orange

$19.95

Genos Shirt Black

$19.95

Genos Yupong Snapback Grey

$19.95

Genos Yupong Snapback Black

$19.95

Genos Branded Bills Snapback

$44.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9937 E. Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Directions

