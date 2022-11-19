Restaurant header imageView gallery

Genos Pizzeria, Tioga Texas

review star

No reviews yet

223 Gene Autry Dr

Tioga, TX 76271

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own - 16"
Build Your Own - 10"
Pepperoni - 16"

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own - 10"

Build Your Own - 10"

$7.99

It starts as a cheese pizza, then you make it your own, or just leave it a cheese pizza. We are happy either way

Build Your Own - 12"

Build Your Own - 12"

$10.49

It starts as a cheese pizza, then you make it your own, or just leave it a cheese pizza. We are happy either way

Build Your Own - 16"

Build Your Own - 16"

$13.99

It starts as a cheese pizza, then you make it your own, or just leave it a cheese pizza. We are happy either way

Pepperoni

Red sauce, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni
Pepperoni - 10"

Pepperoni - 10"

$8.59

Red sauce, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni

Pepperoni - 12"

Pepperoni - 12"

$10.99

Red sauce, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni

Pepperoni - 16"

Pepperoni - 16"

$14.99

Red sauce, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni

Geno's Specialty

Our signature pizza with Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Black olives, and Jalapenos
Geno's Specialty - 10"

Geno's Specialty - 10"

$10.49

Our signature pizza with Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Black olives, and Jalapenos

Geno's Specialty - 12"

Geno's Specialty - 12"

$12.99

Our signature pizza with Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Black olives, and Jalapenos

Geno's Specialty - 16"

Geno's Specialty - 16"

$17.99

Our signature pizza with Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Black olives, and Jalapenos

Meat Feast

Meat Feast - 10"

Meat Feast - 10"

$10.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, and Hamburger

Meat Feast - 12"

Meat Feast - 12"

$13.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, and Hamburger

Meat Feast - 16"

Meat Feast - 16"

$17.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, and Hamburger

Meat Beast

Meat Beast - 10"

Meat Beast - 10"

$11.99

The Ultimate Meat Pizza includes Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Meatballs, and Bacon

Meat Beast - 12"

Meat Beast - 12"

$14.99

The Ultimate Meat Pizza includes Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Meatballs, and Bacon

Meat Beast - 16"

Meat Beast - 16"

$19.99

The Ultimate Meat Pizza includes Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Meatballs, and Bacon

The Big Pig

The Big Pig - 10"

The Big Pig - 10"

$11.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Bacon

The Big Pig - 12"

The Big Pig - 12"

$14.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Bacon

The Big Pig - 16"

The Big Pig - 16"

$19.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Bacon

Gracie's

Gracie's - 10"

Gracie's - 10"

$8.99

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos

Gracie's - 12"

Gracie's - 12"

$11.49

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos

Gracie's - 16"

Gracie's - 16"

$14.99

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and Jalapenos

Saucequatch

Saucequatch - 10"

Saucequatch - 10"

$11.99

Geno's Exclusive: Red Sauce, Double Cheese (mozzarella), Double Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Bacon, and Sriracha Sauce. Caution! I'm Spicy!

Saucequatch - 12"

Saucequatch - 12"

$14.99

Geno's Exclusive: Red Sauce, Double Cheese (mozzarella), Double Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Bacon, and Sriracha Sauce. Caution! I'm Spicy!

Saucequatch - 16"

Saucequatch - 16"

$19.99

Geno's Exclusive: Red Sauce, Double Cheese (mozzarella), Double Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Bacon, and Sriracha Sauce. Caution! I'm Spicy!

Emily's

Emily's - 10"

Emily's - 10"

$9.49

One of our best sellers: White Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Ricotta

Emily's - 12"

Emily's - 12"

$11.99

One of our best sellers: White Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Ricotta

Emily's - 16"

Emily's - 16"

$15.99

One of our best sellers: White Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Ricotta

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork - 10"

Pulled Pork - 10"

$10.99

Smoked on premises, Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella. Be sure to add Pickles and Onions

Pulled Pork - 12"

Pulled Pork - 12"

$13.99

Smoked on premises, Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella. Be sure to add Pickles and Onions

Pulled Pork - 16"

Pulled Pork - 16"

$17.99

Smoked on premises, Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella. Be sure to add Pickles and Onions

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger - 10"

$8.99

Ketchup, Mustard, Hamburger, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese. Add Pickles and Onions - You won't miss the bun

Cheeseburger - 12"

$11.49

Ketchup, Mustard, Hamburger, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese. Add Pickles and Onions - You won't miss the bun

Cheeseburger - 16"

$14.99

Ketchup, Mustard, Hamburger, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese. Add Pickles and Onions - You won't miss the bun

Audrey's Classic

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Spinach and Black Olives
Audrey's Classic - 10"

Audrey's Classic - 10"

$9.49

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Spinach and Black Olives

Audrey's Classic - 12"

Audrey's Classic - 12"

$11.99

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Spinach and Black Olives

Audrey's Classic - 16"

Audrey's Classic - 16"

$15.99

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Spinach and Black Olives

Charlotte's

Charlotte's - 10"

Charlotte's - 10"

$9.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta

Charlotte's - 12"

Charlotte's - 12"

$11.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta

Charlotte's - 16"

Charlotte's - 16"

$15.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Feta

Oliver's

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Green Peppers

Oliver's - 10"

$9.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Green Peppers

Oliver's - 12"

$11.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Green Peppers

Oliver's - 16"

$15.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Green Peppers

The Downtown

The Downtown - 10"

$9.99

Red Sauce (easy), Mozzarella (easy), Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers

The Downtown - 12"

$11.99

Red Sauce (easy), Mozzarella (easy), Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers

The Downtown - 16"

$16.99

Red Sauce (easy), Mozzarella (easy), Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers

Pasta

Spaghetti

$8.50

Premium Tomato Pasta sauce with Spaghetti Noodles

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.50

Our Signature Alfredo sauce made fresh with Fettuccine Noodles. Yes we make the sauce in-house, fresh to order.

Lasagna

$8.99Out of stock

Available the first week of the Month until we run out. Geno's Traditional Lasagna made from a family recipe, delicious Italian comfort food.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, and Cucumber. Your choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Fresh Romain Lettuce, Parmesan cheese Caesar Dressing and Croutons

Geno's Salad

$9.99

Large Dinner Salad with Romain Lettuce, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and your choice of dressing

Lean and Green Salad

$9.99

Fresh Romain Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olives, and Grilled Chicken with your choice of Dressing. Four our Optavia customers this is a Lean/Green with two healthy fats.

Breads/Calzones

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.99

Warm Knots with Garlic and Parmesan

Cheesy Flat Bread

Cheesy Flat Bread

$10.49+

Seasoned with garlic, Basil, and Rosmary

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.49

Baked to order rolls with Pepperoni, garlic, and Parmesan. Comes with Marinara for dipping.

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and your imagination. Baked fresh to golden brown with Marinara for dipping.

Classic Calzone

$11.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, and Ricotta. Baked fresh to golden brown with Marinara for dipping.

Geno's Specialty Calzone

$13.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage Crumble, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Jalapenos. Baked fresh to golden brown with Marinara for dipping.

Desserts

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$3.99
Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Sides

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Alfredo Sauce

$1.00
Sriracha Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned, fresh daily goodness!

Website

Location

223 Gene Autry Dr, Tioga, TX 76271

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pilot Point Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
110 West Main Street Pilot Point, TX 76258
View restaurantnext
Viva El Taco
orange starNo Reviews
1800 N US HWY 377 Pilot Point, TX 76258
View restaurantnext
Gunter Brew House
orange starNo Reviews
515 North Preston Road Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurantnext
North Side Pie
orange starNo Reviews
610 N. 8th Street, Suite 3 Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurantnext
Ruby Cates Bake + Shop - 202 b S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
202 b S Main St Aubrey, TX 76227
View restaurantnext
Granny's Sweeties - Cakes & Confections
orange starNo Reviews
31 Forest Hills Circle Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Tioga
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston