Genos Pizzeria, Tioga Texas
223 Gene Autry Dr
Tioga, TX 76271
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own - 10"
It starts as a cheese pizza, then you make it your own, or just leave it a cheese pizza. We are happy either way
Build Your Own - 12"
It starts as a cheese pizza, then you make it your own, or just leave it a cheese pizza. We are happy either way
Build Your Own - 16"
It starts as a cheese pizza, then you make it your own, or just leave it a cheese pizza. We are happy either way
Geno's Specialty
Geno's Specialty - 10"
Our signature pizza with Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Black olives, and Jalapenos
Geno's Specialty - 12"
Our signature pizza with Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Black olives, and Jalapenos
Geno's Specialty - 16"
Our signature pizza with Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Black olives, and Jalapenos
Meat Feast
Meat Feast - 10"
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, and Hamburger
Meat Feast - 12"
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, and Hamburger
Meat Feast - 16"
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, and Hamburger
Meat Beast
Meat Beast - 10"
The Ultimate Meat Pizza includes Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Meatballs, and Bacon
Meat Beast - 12"
The Ultimate Meat Pizza includes Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Meatballs, and Bacon
Meat Beast - 16"
The Ultimate Meat Pizza includes Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Meatballs, and Bacon
The Big Pig
The Big Pig - 10"
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Bacon
The Big Pig - 12"
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Bacon
The Big Pig - 16"
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Bacon
Saucequatch
Saucequatch - 10"
Geno's Exclusive: Red Sauce, Double Cheese (mozzarella), Double Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Bacon, and Sriracha Sauce. Caution! I'm Spicy!
Saucequatch - 12"
Geno's Exclusive: Red Sauce, Double Cheese (mozzarella), Double Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Bacon, and Sriracha Sauce. Caution! I'm Spicy!
Saucequatch - 16"
Geno's Exclusive: Red Sauce, Double Cheese (mozzarella), Double Pepperoni, Sausage Crumble, Bacon, and Sriracha Sauce. Caution! I'm Spicy!
Emily's - 10"
One of our best sellers: White Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Ricotta
Emily's - 12"
One of our best sellers: White Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Ricotta
Emily's - 16"
One of our best sellers: White Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, and Ricotta
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork - 10"
Smoked on premises, Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella. Be sure to add Pickles and Onions
Pulled Pork - 12"
Smoked on premises, Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella. Be sure to add Pickles and Onions
Pulled Pork - 16"
Smoked on premises, Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella. Be sure to add Pickles and Onions
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger - 10"
Ketchup, Mustard, Hamburger, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese. Add Pickles and Onions - You won't miss the bun
Cheeseburger - 12"
Ketchup, Mustard, Hamburger, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese. Add Pickles and Onions - You won't miss the bun
Cheeseburger - 16"
Ketchup, Mustard, Hamburger, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese. Add Pickles and Onions - You won't miss the bun
The Downtown
The Downtown - 10"
Red Sauce (easy), Mozzarella (easy), Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers
The Downtown - 12"
Red Sauce (easy), Mozzarella (easy), Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers
The Downtown - 16"
Red Sauce (easy), Mozzarella (easy), Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers
Pasta
Spaghetti
Premium Tomato Pasta sauce with Spaghetti Noodles
Fettuccine Alfredo
Our Signature Alfredo sauce made fresh with Fettuccine Noodles. Yes we make the sauce in-house, fresh to order.
Lasagna
Available the first week of the Month until we run out. Geno's Traditional Lasagna made from a family recipe, delicious Italian comfort food.
Salads
House Salad
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, and Cucumber. Your choice of Dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romain Lettuce, Parmesan cheese Caesar Dressing and Croutons
Geno's Salad
Large Dinner Salad with Romain Lettuce, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and your choice of dressing
Lean and Green Salad
Fresh Romain Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Black Olives, and Grilled Chicken with your choice of Dressing. Four our Optavia customers this is a Lean/Green with two healthy fats.
Breads/Calzones
Garlic Knots
Warm Knots with Garlic and Parmesan
Cheesy Flat Bread
Seasoned with garlic, Basil, and Rosmary
Pepperoni Rolls
Baked to order rolls with Pepperoni, garlic, and Parmesan. Comes with Marinara for dipping.
Build Your Own Calzone
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and your imagination. Baked fresh to golden brown with Marinara for dipping.
Classic Calzone
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, and Ricotta. Baked fresh to golden brown with Marinara for dipping.
Geno's Specialty Calzone
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage Crumble, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Jalapenos. Baked fresh to golden brown with Marinara for dipping.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family-owned, fresh daily goodness!
223 Gene Autry Dr, Tioga, TX 76271