Super Tuscan “Mora del Roveto”, Usiglian del Vescovo, Toscana, 2019

$14.00 +

Made with Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon; it is then left to age in oak barriques. A red wine with elegant aromas of red fruits which captivates with its decisive, enveloping character. Dark in colour with purple nuances. Intense on the nose with pronounced small red fruit notes. Soft and enveloping impact on the palate with a pleasant lingering finish. It goes perfectly with white and red meats and pasta.