- Home
- /
- Clarksville
- /
- GENOVA - 12250 Clarksville Pike
GENOVA 12250 Clarksville Pike
No reviews yet
12250 Clarksville Pike
Clarksville, MD 21029
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Shrimp & Crab Cocktail Salad
Gulf jumbo shrimp, Maryland lump crab, avocado, pineapple salsa, pink sauce
Caprese Salad
Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh Italian buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, aged balsamic, touch of pesto
Beef Carpaccio
Thinly sliced raw beef tenderloin, orange segments, arugula, shaved Parmesan, Dijon vinaigrette
Grilled Octopus
Mediterranean octopus, black and green olives, tomatoes, arugula, roasted garlic sauce
Cream of Crab
Maryland lump crab meat, sherry wine, house focaccia
Avocado and Tomato
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
Insalata Cesare Cardini (Caesar)
Roasted Beta Salad
Toscana soup
Tapas
Entrees
Confit Duck with Orange & Polenta
Confit Rohan duck leg, fresh orange sauce, creamy Italian polenta
Pasta Pesto Genovese with Lemon Chicken
Fresh strozzapretti/troffi pasta with Pesto Genovese, EVOO, potatoes, green beans, grilled lemon chicken
Mignon with Rigatoni Tartufata
Grilled filet mignon tips with rigatoni pasta and tartuffata sauce (foie gras, black truffle)
Risotto Chesapeake
Italian risotto with Maine lobster tail, Maryland lump crab meat, jumbo gulf shrimp
Honey Salmon with Touch of Citrus
Honey citrus glazed Wild Alaskan King Salmon with crab mash, house vegetables
Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola Sauce
8 oz grilled filet mignon with gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, crab mash, rapini
Pappardelle Bolognese di Cinghiale
Ossobuco with Pesto Risotto
Wild Cobia With Panceta
Lobster Fra Diavolo
Desserts
Kids Menu
Alcohol Menu
Italian Wine by the Glass
Prosecco, Maschio, Veneto, NV
Pinot Grigio, Cantine di Verona, Veneto, 2022
It has a straw like yellow hue, and has clear scents of pineapple, peach, apricot, broom and magnolia. On the palate it is soft, abundant and balanced, thus amplifying its olfactory qualities.
Chardonnay, Cantine di Verona, Veneto, 2022
Mabilia, Gaglioppo, Ippolito, Calabria, 2021
Deep pink. Red fruits, iron, violet and tobacco on the perfumed nose. Juicy, spicy and ripe, offering...
Montepulciano d’Abruzzo “Dama”, Marramiero, Abruzzo, 2020
The colour of Dama is ruby red intense with some dark red nuances, it has a good olfactory persistence tending to liquorice flavour. It is rich and harmonious on the palate. It can be served with everything, but it links perfectly with roasted and stewed meat, with salami, ham and cheese.
Marche Rosso, Sangiovese/Cabernet/Merlot, Fontezoppa, Marche, 2020
Dark ruby red with violet reflections, good consistency. Notes of red wild berries on the nose with hints of violets, roses, carnations and tobacco. A dry and enveloping flavour, with a nice freshness. Velvety tannin on the palate. Smooth and well poised with a long finish. Marche Rosso is made with 50% Sangiovese, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Merlot. The wine is aged 3 months in stainless steel tanks and 12 months large oak casks.
Chianti DOCG, Fattoria Poggio Alloro , Toscana, 2020
Blend of Sangiovese, Canaiolo, Colorino and Ciliegiolo. Intense, deep ruby red with bouquet broad and elegant with pleasant odors of red fruit, cherry, blackcurrant and raspberry with final flowery notes of sweet violets. The taste is pleasantly tannic, dry, warm and full-bodied.
Super Tuscan “Mora del Roveto”, Usiglian del Vescovo, Toscana, 2019
Made with Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon; it is then left to age in oak barriques. A red wine with elegant aromas of red fruits which captivates with its decisive, enveloping character. Dark in colour with purple nuances. Intense on the nose with pronounced small red fruit notes. Soft and enveloping impact on the palate with a pleasant lingering finish. It goes perfectly with white and red meats and pasta.
Moscato d'Asti "Ciombo", Il Falchetto, Piemonte, 2022
Prosecco, Maschio, Veneto, NV
Pinot Grigio, Cantine di Verona, Veneto, 2022
It has a straw like yellow hue, and has clear scents of pineapple, peach, apricot, broom and magnolia. On the palate it is soft, abundant and balanced, thus amplifying its olfactory qualities.
Chardonnay, Cantine di Verona, Veneto, 2022
Verdejo, Honora Vera, Rioja, Spain, 2022
Sauvignon Blanc, Matua, New Zealand, 2021
Chardonnay, Greg Norman, California, 2020
Chardonnay, La Crema, Monterey, California, 2021
Cinque Terre, Bosco/Albarola/Vermentino, Cantina Cinque Terre, Italy, 2021
Mabilia, Gaglioppo, Ippolito, Calabria, 2021
Deep pink. Red fruits, iron, violet and tobacco on the perfumed nose. Juicy, spicy and ripe, offering...
Montepulciano d’Abruzzo “Dama”, Marramiero, Abruzzo, 2020
The colour of Dama is ruby red intense with some dark red nuances, it has a good olfactory persistence tending to liquorice flavour. It is rich and harmonious on the palate. It can be served with everything, but it links perfectly with roasted and stewed meat, with salami, ham and cheese.
Marche Rosso, Sangiovese/Cabernet/Merlot, Fontezoppa, Marche, 2020
Dark ruby red with violet reflections, good consistency. Notes of red wild berries on the nose with hints of violets, roses, carnations and tobacco. A dry and enveloping flavour, with a nice freshness. Velvety tannin on the palate. Smooth and well poised with a long finish. Marche Rosso is made with 50% Sangiovese, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Merlot. The wine is aged 3 months in stainless steel tanks and 12 months large oak casks.
Chianti DOCG, Fattoria Poggio Alloro , Toscana, 2020
Blend of Sangiovese, Canaiolo, Colorino and Ciliegiolo. Intense, deep ruby red with bouquet broad and elegant with pleasant odors of red fruit, cherry, blackcurrant and raspberry with final flowery notes of sweet violets. The taste is pleasantly tannic, dry, warm and full-bodied.
Super Tuscan “Mora del Roveto”, Usiglian del Vescovo, Toscana, 2019
Made with Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon; it is then left to age in oak barriques. A red wine with elegant aromas of red fruits which captivates with its decisive, enveloping character. Dark in colour with purple nuances. Intense on the nose with pronounced small red fruit notes. Soft and enveloping impact on the palate with a pleasant lingering finish. It goes perfectly with white and red meats and pasta.
Tempranillo, Honora Vera, Rioja, Spain, 2022
Pinot Noir, Joel Gott, California, 2020
Malbec, Colores del Sol, Argentina, 2020
Cabernet Sauvignon, Joel Gott, California, 2019
Cinque Terre, Muretti, Cantina Cinque Terre, Italy, 2018
Moscato d'Asti "Ciombo", Il Falchetto, Piemonte, 2022
Around the World Wine by the Glass
Verdejo, Honora Vera, Rioja, Spain, 2022
Sauvignon Blanc, Matua, New Zealand, 2021
Chardonnay, Greg Norman, California, 2020
Chardonnay, La Crema, Monterey, California, 2021
Tempranillo, Honora Vera, Rioja, Spain, 2022
Pinot Noir, Joel Gott, California, 2020
Malbec, Colores del Sol, Argentina, 2020
Cabernet Sauvignon, Joel Gott, California, 2019
Cinque Terre, Bosco/Albarola/Vermentino, Cantina Cinque Terre, Italy, 2021
Cinque Terre, Muretti, Cantina Cinque Terre, Italy, 2018
Cocktails
Beers
Drink Menu
Fountain Drinks
Lunch Menu
Entrees
Cream of Crab Soup
Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Beet Salad
Grilled Portobello
Zucchini & Eggplant Napoleon
Linguine Arrabbiata with Shrimp
Pesto Pasta with Lemon Chicken
Pappardelle Bolognese
Penne alla Norma
Cacio e Pepe
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Pesto Risotto with Shrimp
Mushroom Risotto
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029