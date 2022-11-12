Restaurant info

At Gentle Grill we offer a completely plant-based vegan menu. Our menu is very universal from healthy options to comfort dishes. Here at Gentle Grill many of the highlights of traditional comfort foods are re-imagined as vegan. We have created a menu full of traditional meat recreations (faux meats), a plethora of non-dairy cheeses, delicious accompanying sauces, and many other items that you’ll have to taste to believe. In addition to our expansive menu, we invite you to come and gaze upon our deli case. It offers many of the menu items, in addition to a few tasty surprises. We welcome all of you, our friends, to come visit us and try our delicious food.

