Vegan

Gentle Grill

review star

No reviews yet

43053 Margarita Rd.

Temecula, CA 92592

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich
Beyond Burger
One Love Burrito

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$7.45
Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

$7.95

Lightly battered and seasoned cauliflower tossed in Buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch. GF

Gentle Style Fries

Gentle Style Fries

$6.95

House 1000 & melted cheddar topped with caramelized onions. GF

Gyro Fries

$7.25

Seasoned fries with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce topped with feta cheese.

Hummus Platter

$7.95

Roasted red pepper hummus & tzatziki sauce with fresh veggies and pita bread. GFO: sub pita bread for corn tortilla chips.

Nachos

$7.20

Bed of corn tortilla chips, house seasoned ground 'beef', black beans, melted 'cheddar' topped with cilantro and salsa. *Sub ground beef for pulled pork for GFO.

Poutine Style Fries

Poutine Style Fries

$6.95

Housemade 'beef' gravy topped with melted cheddar. -Gravy: Vegetable broth (better than bouillon base), rue (thickening agent) -Melted Cheddar: soymilk, gluten free tapioca flour -Bacon Bits: GF, made from TVP

Entrees

Beyond Burger

$12.95

Beyond burger patty, 'cheese', lettuce, tomato, onion with house 1000 served on a potato bun. *Substitute bun for lettuce bun for GFO.

BLTA

$10.25

Homemade applewood 'bacon', lettuce, tomato, 'mayonnaise' and avocado served on sourdough. -Bacon is made from vital wheat gluten.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.25

Our famous homemade seitan, barbecue sauce and coleslaw served on ciabatta. BBQ Sauce: Contains very little agave. Coleslaw: contains corn, cabbage mix, mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Crispy 'chicken' patty, lettuce, tomato, 'mayonnaise', pickles served on potato bun. -GFO: sub the bun for lettuce bun. -'Chicken' is battered with brown rice flour.

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$12.75

Our famous homemade seitan, onions and tomatoes with Tzatziki sauce served on pita.

Macho Burrito

$12.25

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, melted cheddar cheese, fries in a flour tortilla.

One Love Burrito

One Love Burrito

$12.25

Housemade carne asada seitan, avocado cream, fries, melted 'cheddar', pico de gallo and a small side of chips served on the side.

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.25

Housemade seitan, mustard, shredded lettuce and pickle chips served on a potato bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.45

House marinated jackfruit, pickled onion with 'mayonnaise' served on a ciabatta. *Sub bread for lettuce bun for GFO.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Housmade seitan, saurkraut, swiss cheese, house 1000 served on rye.

Tacos

Tacos

$8.95

Your choice of (2): Seasoned ground 'beef', lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar with baja sauce. Pulled 'Pork', pickled onions, cilantro, baja sauce. (GFO)

Bowls

Cabo Bowl

Cabo Bowl

$9.95

Cilantro-lime quinoa, crispy chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, pickled jalapenos with chipotle cashew cheese dressing. GF UPON REQUEST

Ceasar Quinoa Salad

$8.95

Chopped romaine, artichoke hearts, tomato and roasted chickpea croutons with dijon caesar dressing. GF

Gentle Bowl

Gentle Bowl

$8.95

Spinach, broccoli, edamame beans, cucumbers with drizzle of Italian dressing and topped with chimichurri. GF

Gyro Bowl

$8.95

Our famous Housemade gyro seitan, onions, tomatoes, with Tzatziki sauce on a bed of chopped romaine.

Health Nut Bowl

$9.95

Mixed greens, craisins, candied walnuts, feta cheese with raspberry vinaigrette dressing. GF

Chipotle Bowl

$9.95

Teriyaki Bowl

$10.25

Specials

NO SUBSTITUTIONS WITH SPECIALS. ANY ADD-ONS ARE EXTRA!

Tuesday: Carne Asada Taco

$1.95Out of stock

Carne Asada street style taco. (carne asada, baja sauce, cilantro and white onion)

Tuesday: Ground Beef Taco

$1.95Out of stock

Ground 'Beef' street style taco. (carne asada, baja sauce, cilantro and white onion)

Wednesday : Gyro Wrap With Fries

$8.95Out of stock

Thursday: Buffalo Cali Ranch Wrap

$8.95Out of stock

Friday Chef Special: Chicken BBQ Bacon Sandwich With Fries

$10.75

Saturday: Cheesy Buffalo Avo Tots

$6.25Out of stock

Sunday: GG Breakfast Burrito

$10.25Out of stock

Friday Chef Special: BBQ Brisket Burrito With Fries

$10.75

Kids

Bean N' Cheese & Fruit

$4.95

Refried beans with melted cheddar.

Cheese Quesadilla & Fruit

$4.95

Chicken Nuggets & Fruit

$4.95

Sides

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Crispy 'Chicken'

$2.00

Side of Feta Cheese

$1.00

House Side Salad

$2.95

Chopped romaine, onions, cucumbers, tomato with ranch dressing.

Side Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Side of Fruit

$2.95

Seasonal Fruit

Soup

Lentil Soup 12oz

$4.95

Tofu Noodle Vegetable Soup 12oz

$4.95Out of stock

Desserts

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.25

Carrot Cake Donut

$4.25

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Donut

$4.25

Salted Chocolate Brownie Donut

$4.25Out of stock

Cookies And Cream Donut

$4.25

Boston Cream Donut

$4.25Out of stock

NORA'S Chocolate Ganache Cake

$7.95

NORA'S Blueberry Lemon Cake

$7.95Out of stock

NORA'S Strawberry & Cream Cake

$7.95

NORA'S Tiramisu Cake

$7.95

Gentle Grill Hand Sanitizer

GG Hand Sanitizer

GG Hand Sanitizer

$1.50

Custom Gentle Grill Hand Sanitizer.

T Shirt

$10.95

Dog Treats

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
At Gentle Grill we offer a completely plant-based vegan menu. Our menu is very universal from healthy options to comfort dishes. Here at Gentle Grill many of the highlights of traditional comfort foods are re-imagined as vegan. We have created a menu full of traditional meat recreations (faux meats), a plethora of non-dairy cheeses, delicious accompanying sauces, and many other items that you’ll have to taste to believe. In addition to our expansive menu, we invite you to come and gaze upon our deli case. It offers many of the menu items, in addition to a few tasty surprises. We welcome all of you, our friends, to come visit us and try our delicious food.

