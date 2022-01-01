Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Gentle Perch

747 Reviews

$$

112 Graham Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Beer

Five Boroughs Brewing Co. Pilsner

$7.00

5% ABV. Light and deceptively delicious. Saaz hops impart soft, floral, and grassy aromas, complemented by a clean, bitter finish.

Five Boroughs Brewing Tiny Juicy IPA

$7.00

Lunar Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Asian Craft Hard Seltzer. Crafted with real, premium fruit from Asia. Made without artificial flavors or chemicals. Born and raised in NYC. 4.8% ABV.

Makku Mango

$5.00

Soju

Bokbunja

$10.00

Sweet and aromatic korean black raspberry wine, without pigments or preservatives. Rich in anti-oxidants.

Good Day

$16.00

Natural Hints of Botanicals.

Peach Makgeolli

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Red Devil

$15.00

Green Dragon

$15.00

Seoul City

$15.00

Wild Perch

$15.00

Ades

Green Plum-Ade

$4.00

Hibiscus-Ade

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

