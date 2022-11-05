Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

Gentleman Jim's

900 Reviews

$$

18257 Flower Hill Way

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Popular Items

16" PIZZA
12" PIZZA
BUFFALO WINGS

APPETIZER

BUFFALO WINGS

$16.50

CRABBY FRIES

$13.00

CRABCAKE SLIDERS

$25.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

CRAB DIP

$13.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

CORONA SHRIMP

$12.00

POTATO SKINS

$10.00

GJS NACHOS

$12.00

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

SAMPLER

$15.00

SW QUESADILLA

$12.00

FRIED PRETZEL BITES

$7.00

PRETZEL STICK EA.

$2.00

SALADS AND SOUPS

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

CHEF SALAD

$13.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

MARKET

CALIFORNIA SALAD

$13.00

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$14.00

SPINACH SALAD

$13.00

STRAWBERRY ALMOND SALAD

$11.00

HARV. RASPBERRY SALAD

$14.00

GARDEN SALAD

$5.00

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.00

GJ'S FIREHOUSE CHILI

$8.00

EXTRA DRESSING-$

$0.50+

SMALL SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

BURGERS

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.00

SMOTHERED PATTY MELT

$12.00

FIREHOUSE BBQ BURGER

$14.00

JESS BACON BURGER

$13.00

BLACK AND BLEU BURGER

$15.00

JUST A BURGER

$11.00

KEVIN'S HALF POUNDER

$15.00

PORK BELLY BURGER

$16.00

MD SURF & TURF BURGER

$20.00

CHEESEBURGER SUB

$14.00

AMERICAN FAVORITES

GJS MEATLOAF

$17.00

NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

$28.00

BROILED NORWEGIAN SALMON

$20.00Out of stock

LIVER & ONIONS

$17.00

GJ'S CHICKEN FIESTA

$17.00

MARYLAND CRABCAKES

$35.00

CHOPPED SIRLOIN

$17.00

CITRUS SALMON

$20.00

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

GRILLED GARDEN VEGETABLES

$4.00

CUP OF PIZZA SAUCE

$3.00

FUNNEL FRIES

$7.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

DINNER ROLL

$2.50

GARLIC ROLL

$2.50

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

EXTRA DRESSING-$

$0.50+

COLE SLAW

$4.00

SIDE OF RICE

$4.00

SANDWICHES AND SUBS

JP SUPER SUB

$13.00

ITALIAN COLD CUT

$12.00

CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

TUNA MELT

$12.00

BILLYS TRIPLE DECKER

$13.00

CLUB SANDWICH

$13.00

BIG JOES CHICKEN

$13.00

ROAST BEEF AU JUS

$14.00

DEB'S BBQ CHICKEN

$14.00

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$22.00

CHICKEN SALAD CROIS

$12.00

TUNA SALAD CROIS

$12.00

REUBEN SANDWICH

$14.00

NC PORK BBQ

$11.00Out of stock

SCOTTS FILET

$20.00

SMOKED TURKEY REUBEN

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$12.00

BRADS RIDE

$11.00

HOT DOG ON PRETZEL ROLL

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE W/chips

$7.50

BLT SANDWICH

$11.00

PIZZA

10" PIZZA

$10.79

12" PIZZA

$12.79

16" PIZZA

$18.79

10" COMBO

$15.00

12" COMBO

$19.00

16" COMBO

$27.00

PASTA

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.00

GJS BAKED LASAGNA

$18.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.00

SPAGHETTI & MEATSAUCE

$15.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$7.00

CARAMEL TRES LECHE

$8.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM

$4.00

A LA MODE

$2.00

LEMON BERRY MASCARPONE CK

$8.25

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

SEASONAL SPECIALS

MD BLUE CRAB BITES

$18.50

FISH & CHIPS

$17.50

MD SURF & TURF

$40.00

NC POTATO SKINS

$10.00

NC PORK BBQ

$12.00

TACO - PORK

$4.00

TACO - CHIX

$4.00

CHIX ALFREDO PIZZA

$15.00

CLOTHING

GJ'S COLLARED

$25.00

GJ'S T-SHIRT

$15.00

GJ'S MASK

$11.00

GJ’s JACKET

$35.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Gentleman Jim’s, a family-owned and operated establishment located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. We have proudly served Montgomery County for three generations and over 50 years! Our modern, relaxed, and family-friendly environment has made us a favorite among locals in the Gaithersburg area. Whether you’re hitting the bar for a fun night with friends or planning a special family dinner, let us be your go-to restaurant for a delicious and enjoyable experience! At Gentleman’s Jim’s, we don’t believe in using prepackaged goods. Our culinary experts use only the freshest ingredients provided by local distributors right here in Maryland. Our large menu includes great appetizers, homemade soups and salads, delicious pastas, savory steaks, fresh seafood and mouth-watering burgers and sandwiches bearing the names of family members and staff. And don’t forget about our world-famous Cavalier-style pizza that brings in visitors from all corners of the US!

