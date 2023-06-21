GenX Tavern imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

GenX Tavern

198 Reviews

$$

103 E Jackson St

Tampa, FL 33602

Popular Items

Wings

Wings

par baked and fried to perfection with your choice of sauce or dry rub

Smashmouth Burger

$12.80

Buffalo Chicken

$13.80

FOOD

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

par baked and fried to perfection with your choice of sauce or dry rub

Jap Poppers

Jap Poppers

$13.90

pulled pork, smoked gouda, cream cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon, smoked on our Big Green Egg!! Served with our BBQ Sriracha Ranch

Slider Trio

Slider Trio

$13.90

Choose: French Onion Burger, Nashville Chicken, OR BBQ Pork n' Tanglers (can't decide?? try one of each!)

Fried Pickle

$9.90

chips, spears, or fries.... whatever we have in stock- served with a side of ranch

Corn Dog Nuggets

$9.90

served with cracked peppercorn honey mustard

Cheese Curds

$10.90

garlic bread flavored curds- served with a side of marinara

Chicken Tendies

$12.90

Tender, breaded strips of all white meat chicken. Try it tossed in one of our signature sauces

Cauliflower

$11.90

Battered and fried to perfection with your choice of sauce

Chips n' Dips

Chips n' Dips

$7.00

Choose between Guacamole, Pico, Spinach Artichoke dip and Buffalo Chicken dip. Try any combination or have them all!

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.00

Our slider version of the GenX Cheeseburger! 3 sliders with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our Big Mick Sauce

Richard Simmons (Salads and Bowls)

Cobb Salad

$14.90

Hail, Caesar salad

$12.80

Tombstone Bowl

$12.90

Gen TSO's Bowl

$13.90

Chef's Salad

$13.90

Burgers

Smashmouth Burger

$12.80

GenX Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.80

Macgyver

$14.80

French Onion

$15.80

Truffle Shuffle

$14.80

Peanut Butter Solution

$15.80

Hotel California

$14.80

Always Bet On Black...and Bleu

$14.80

Fire That Pigskin

$15.80

Handhelds

Hellraiser

$14.90

Buffalo Chicken

$13.80

Freebird

$13.80

Chix Bacon Ranch Philly

$14.90

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.80

The Tampa Club Wrap

$13.90

Quesadillas

Desserts

Dunkaroos

$9.80

Not Your Fathers Root Beer

$11.90

N/A Coke Or Dr Pepper Float

$8.90

Sides

Tater Tots

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

NO SIDE

Chip Refill

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sauces

ALABAMA WHITE

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

CEASAR Dressing

$0.50

HORSERADDISH

$0.50

HOUSE VIN

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

MT. ST. HELEN

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BACON JAM

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Idaho Fry Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Nashville Sauce

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Pizza

Pizza

$12.90

BEVERAGES

NA BEVS

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Q Grapefruit

$4.00

Tonic

$2.69

Soda

$2.69

OJ

$2.69

Pineapple

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Tang

$2.69

Tea

$2.39

Cranberry

$2.69

Juice

$2.69

Tea

$2.69

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bloody Virgin

$5.00

Water

JUNE SPECIALS

FOOD

Empanadas

$11.00

M. Bait Burger

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Bar Crawl Specials

Drinks

FL Green Tea Shot

$6.00

High Boltage IPA

$6.00

Food

Pickle Chips

$6.00

Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

103 E Jackson St, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

GenX Tavern image

