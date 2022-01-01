Restaurant header imageView gallery

George Bistro + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

6205 N. 9th Avenue

PENSACOLA, FL 32504

Popular Items

Alfredo Pappardelle
GL Burger
Fall Harvest Salad

Appetizers

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$17.00

featuring three gourmet cheeses, toasted artisan bread, drunken mustard, pepper jelly, lavender honey, fresh berries, a selection of nuts, and olives

Crispy Artichokes

Crispy Artichokes

$10.00

crispy artichoke hearts, shaved parmesan, dill jalapeño sauce

Fig + Pear Ricotta

Fig + Pear Ricotta

$10.00

whipped lemon ricotta, poached pears, white Turkish figs, spiced pumpkin seeds, thyme, and honey, served with toasted artisan bread

George Fries

George Fries

$15.00

hand cut fries, andouille sausage, cremini mushrooms, parmesan, feta, rosemary, sea salt, served with curry ketchup, basil aioli, roasted red bell pepper aioli

Heirloom Tomato + Burrata

Heirloom Tomato + Burrata

$15.00

burrata, yellow + red tomatoes, 18-year aged balsamic, basil oil, toasted artisan bread

Mini Crab Cakes

Mini Crab Cakes

$15.00

lump crab cakes, chipotle aioli, lemon

Pear Gorgonzola Rosemary Tart

Pear Gorgonzola Rosemary Tart

$10.00

puff pastry, green d'anjou pears, dolce gorgonzola, rosemary, arugula, scallions, walnuts, 18-year aged balsamic

Petite Kale Caesar

$9.00

kale, romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, signature Caesar dressing

Soup of the Day — Cup

$8.00

Sweet Potato Bisque

Soup of the Day — Bowl

$13.00

Sweet Potato Bisque

Salads

Fall Harvest Salad

Fall Harvest Salad

$15.00

roasted butternut squash, spinach, endives, scallions, dried cranberries, dolce gorgonzola, candied pecans, toasted pumpkin seeds, maple cider balsamic creamy dressing

Kale + Quinoa Salad

Kale + Quinoa Salad

$14.00

kale, tricolor quinoa, cranberries, marcona almonds, avocado, walnut grain mustard olive oil dressing

Large Kale Caesar

Large Kale Caesar

$12.50

kale, romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, signature Caesar dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Arcadian mixed greens and arugula, roasted beets, scallions, watermelon radishes, pickled onions, green apples, walnuts, goat cheese crumble, 18-year aged balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

Bonita's Lobster Roll

Bonita's Lobster Roll

$22.00

Maine lobster, basil aioli, cucumber, micro greens, lettuce, served with hand cut rosemary sea salt fries or mixed greens salad

GL Burger

$16.00

100% angus beef patty, tomato, pickled red onion, lettuce, sharp cheddar, and a trio of sauces (curry ketchup, basil mayo, roasted red bell pepper aioli), served with hand cut rosemary sea salt fries or side salad

Entrees

Alfredo Pappardelle

Alfredo Pappardelle

$21.00

house made pappardelle, creamy alfredo sauce, wild mushrooms, white truffle oil, parmesan, scallions

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8 oz sous vide filet mignon, black garlic dolce gorgonzola Amish butter, roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, bouquet of fresh herbs in lemon dressing

Grilled Lamb Chops

Grilled Lamb Chops

$39.00

grilled lamb chops dusted with Chef’s spice blend, Mediterranean gouda polenta cake, sautéed green beans with caramelized shallots, toasted almonds, 18 year-aged balsamic reduction

Local Grouper

Local Grouper

$36.00

seared local grouper, brown butter roasted spaghetti squash, honey lavender glazed tricolor carrots, corn + leek emulsion, parsley oil

Ribeye Steak Frites

Ribeye Steak Frites

$41.00

16 oz split bone - in CAB ribeye, topped with herb butter served with hand cut rosemary sea salt fries or side salad

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$35.00

seared diver scallops, creamy parsnip puree, sauteed spinach, Swiss chard, fennel, with garlic + shallots, crisp apple, parsley oil, citrus beurre blanc

Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$22.00

sauteed kale with garlic, marcona almonds + dried cranberries, mushrooms, asparagus, crispy artichoke hearts, tricolor carrots, roasted butternut squash, 18 year balsamic and arbequina olive oil

Short Ribs + Mushroom Ravioli

Short Ribs + Mushroom Ravioli

$36.00

72-hour braised short ribs, wild mushroom parmesan ravioli, wild mushrooms, demi-glace, cream sauce, chives

Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$22.00

parmesan cheese grits, blackened shrimp, andouille sausage, cremini mushrooms, olive oil

Sides / Sauces

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.50

Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Side toasted Ciabatta bread

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Menu (MDD)

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast sliced into strips, choice of fries, salad, or fresh berries (+$2.50)

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Brioche bun with cheddar cheese, choice of fries, side salad or grits

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

4 grilled shrimp, choice of fries, salad, or fresh berries (+$2.50)

Butter Noodles

$9.50

Buttered house-made pasta

Desserts

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$7.00

graham cracker crust, creamy key lime, fresh blackberries, berry compote

Peanut Butter Explosion

$8.00

A decadent combination of fudge brownies, velvety smooth peanut butter mousse and chocolate cake topped with brownie chunks and peanut butter chips

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

$8.00

Vanilla genoise, lemon mousse and a hint of European raspberry preserves, finished with a lemon glaze, white chocolate curls and fresh raspberries

Tiramisu

$7.00

traditional style lady fingers surrounded by a sweet and cinnamon flavored mascarpone, finished with cocoa powder

Tuxedo Cake

Tuxedo Cake

$9.00

layers of chocolate cake, creamy vanilla bean cheesecake and a rich, velvety chocolate mousse finished with lines of chocolate glaze

NA Beverages

Apple Cider Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Perrier

$5.00

Powerade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee + Tea

Bananas Foster Latte

Bananas Foster Latte

$6.95
Burnt Sugar Latte

Burnt Sugar Latte

$6.95

Cappuccino

$4.50
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Hazelnut Matcha Latte

$6.95
Honey Latte

Honey Latte

$6.95

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Latte

$5.00
Macaron Latte

Macaron Latte

$6.95

Mocha

$6.95
Salted Caramel Rosemary Latte

Salted Caramel Rosemary Latte

$6.95

Spiced Pumpkin Tea

$6.95

Spicy Maple Chai

$6.95
Sweater Weather Latte

Sweater Weather Latte

$6.95

Butterscotch + Cardamom Latte

Toasted Coconut Latte

Toasted Coconut Latte

$6.95

Cocktails

Aperol, prosecco, soda, orange slices
Burnt Fashioned

Burnt Fashioned

$13.00

Old Forester Bourbon, burnt sugar, Angostura bitters, orange bitters, rosemary smoke rinse You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Falling For You

Falling For You

$13.00

Se Busca Mezcal, Passionfruit purée, earl grey agave, lime, amaretto, basil, egg whites You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Figgy-tini

Figgy-tini

$13.00

6 O’Clock Damson Plum gin, fig preserves, red wine-honey syrup, lemon, black walnut bitters, Kübler Absinthe You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Get Figgy Wit It

Get Figgy Wit It

$12.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon, fig preserves, cinnamon, lemon You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Out of My Pumpkin Mind

Out of My Pumpkin Mind

$12.00

Old St. Pete Spiced Rum, pumpkin purée, orgeat, lime, triple sec You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Pomegranate Spritz

Pomegranate Spritz

$12.00

Cappelletti, pomegranate juice, spicy kumquat syrup, Santa Marina Prosecco, soda water You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Sage It Ain't So

Sage It Ain't So

$11.00

Sage infused Damrak gin, guava, lemon, topped with sparkling wine You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Spiced Cherry Mule

Spiced Cherry Mule

$10.00

vodka, allspice dram, cherry, cinnamon, simple, lime, Q Ginger Beer You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Spiced Pear Margarita

Spiced Pear Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, pear purée, St. George Spiced Pear Liquor, lime, cinnamon simple You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

What’s the Buzz?

What’s the Buzz?

$12.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin, Lemon, cransauce-honey syrup You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Beer

30A Beach Blonde Ale

30A Beach Blonde Ale

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Abita Amber

Abita Amber

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Dr. Juice IPA

Dr. Juice IPA

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Elysian Space Dust IPA

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Funky Buddha Hefeweizen

Funky Buddha Hefeweizen

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan Brown Ale

Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan Brown Ale

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

New Holland Dragon's Milk White Stout

New Holland Dragon's Milk White Stout

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Victory Golden Monkey

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

You must be at least 21 years or older to order.

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At George Bistro + Bar, we believe that food is the language of the soul and is at the heart of everything we do. It's communicated through a masterfully crafted menu, exceptional service and a relatable modern space that exudes Southern charm. Whether it's for a sweet and savory brunch, a light lunch during the workday or a romantic candlelit dinner – you are always welcome. At George, you are family.

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA, FL 32504

