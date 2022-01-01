George Bistro + Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At George Bistro + Bar, we believe that food is the language of the soul and is at the heart of everything we do. It's communicated through a masterfully crafted menu, exceptional service and a relatable modern space that exudes Southern charm. Whether it's for a sweet and savory brunch, a light lunch during the workday or a romantic candlelit dinner – you are always welcome. At George, you are family.
Location
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA, FL 32504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Texas Ranch Restaurant - 2540 Interstate 10E.
No Reviews
2510 Interstate 10E. Beaumont, TX 77662
View restaurant
Delicias Latin Food and Bar - 1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1
No Reviews
1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1 Pensacola, FL 32514
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in PENSACOLA
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurant