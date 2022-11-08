George Howell Coffee - The Godfrey - DTX

- Home
963 Reviews
$$
505 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02111
Popular Items
Coffee
Hot Coffee - 12 oz
Batch brew of Daterra from Cerrado, Brazil. Tasting notes of butterscotch, blueberry, and clove.
Hot Coffee - 16 oz
Batch brew of Daterra from Cerrado, Brazil. Tasting notes of butterscotch, blueberry, and clove.
Cafe Au Lait - 12 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee finished with steamed milk.
Cafe Au Lait - 16 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee finished with steamed milk.
Cold Brew - 16 oz
Cold steeped using a blend of Central American coffees, our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.
Cold Brew - 20 oz
Cold steeped using a blend of Central American coffees, our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.
Iced Coffee - 16 oz
Flash-chilled batch coffee over ice made with one of our single estate coffees.
Iced Coffee - 20 oz
Flash-chilled batch coffee over ice made with one of our single estate coffees.
Shaken Cold Brew - 16 oz
Cold steeped using a blend of Central American coffees, our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.
Red Eye - 12 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Red Eye - 16 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Iced Red Eye - 16 oz
Batch-brewed iced coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Iced Red Eye - 20 oz
Batch-brewed iced coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Catered Gallon Coffee
Espresso
Alchemy Espresso
A double shot of our signature Alchemy blend, traditional rich Italian-style espresso with notes of chocolate, almond & cherry.
Single Estate Espresso
Double shot of the Medium Roast Kirinyaga County AB from Kirinyaga, Kenya. Tasting notes of chocolate, black currant, plum.
Iced Espresso
A double shot of our house Alchemy espresso poured over a 9oz cup of ice.
Iced Single Estate Espresso
Double shot of our Single Estate Espresso poured over Ice
Macchiato - 4 oz
A double shot of espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk.
Cortado - 6 oz
A double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk.
Cappuccino - 8 oz
A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.
Flat White - 8 oz
Similar to a latte but smaller in volume, a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Hot Latte - 12 oz
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Iced Latte - 16 oz
A double shot of espresso poured with cold milk over ice.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Mocha - 12 oz
A double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and mocha syrup made using local Goodnow Farms chocolate.
Iced Mocha - 16 oz
A double shot of espresso with milk and mocha syrup made using local Goodnow Farms chocolate over ice
Americano - 12 oz
Hot water topped with a double shot of espresso.
Iced Americano - 16 oz
Ice water infused with a double shot of espresso.