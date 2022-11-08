Restaurant header imageView gallery
George Howell Coffee - The Godfrey - DTX

963 Reviews

$$

505 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Hot Latte - 12 oz
Iced Latte - 16 oz
Cappuccino - 8 oz

Coffee

Hot Coffee - 12 oz

Hot Coffee - 12 oz

$3.45

Batch brew of Daterra from Cerrado, Brazil. Tasting notes of butterscotch, blueberry, and clove.

Hot Coffee - 16 oz

Hot Coffee - 16 oz

$3.95

Batch brew of Daterra from Cerrado, Brazil. Tasting notes of butterscotch, blueberry, and clove.

Cafe Au Lait - 12 oz

Cafe Au Lait - 12 oz

$3.75

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee finished with steamed milk.

Cafe Au Lait - 16 oz

Cafe Au Lait - 16 oz

$4.25

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee finished with steamed milk.

Cold Brew - 16 oz

Cold Brew - 16 oz

$4.50

Cold steeped using a blend of Central American coffees, our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.

Cold Brew - 20 oz

Cold Brew - 20 oz

$4.95

Cold steeped using a blend of Central American coffees, our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.

Iced Coffee - 16 oz

Iced Coffee - 16 oz

$3.95

Flash-chilled batch coffee over ice made with one of our single estate coffees.

Iced Coffee - 20 oz

Iced Coffee - 20 oz

$4.45

Flash-chilled batch coffee over ice made with one of our single estate coffees.

Shaken Cold Brew - 16 oz

Shaken Cold Brew - 16 oz

$6.25

Cold steeped using a blend of Central American coffees, our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.

Red Eye - 12 oz

Red Eye - 12 oz

$4.95

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Red Eye - 16 oz

Red Eye - 16 oz

$5.45

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Iced Red Eye - 16 oz

Iced Red Eye - 16 oz

$4.95

Batch-brewed iced coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Iced Red Eye - 20 oz

Iced Red Eye - 20 oz

$5.45

Batch-brewed iced coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Catered Gallon Coffee

$35.00

Espresso

Alchemy Espresso

Alchemy Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our signature Alchemy blend, traditional rich Italian-style espresso with notes of chocolate, almond & cherry.

Single Estate Espresso

Single Estate Espresso

$4.00

Double shot of the Medium Roast Kirinyaga County AB from Kirinyaga, Kenya. Tasting notes of chocolate, black currant, plum.

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$4.50

A double shot of our house Alchemy espresso poured over a 9oz cup of ice.

Iced Single Estate Espresso

Iced Single Estate Espresso

$4.75

Double shot of our Single Estate Espresso poured over Ice

Macchiato - 4 oz

Macchiato - 4 oz

$3.95

A double shot of espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk.

Cortado - 6 oz

Cortado - 6 oz

$4.45

A double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk.

Cappuccino - 8 oz

Cappuccino - 8 oz

$4.75

A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.

Flat White - 8 oz

Flat White - 8 oz

$4.75

Similar to a latte but smaller in volume, a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.

Hot Latte - 12 oz

Hot Latte - 12 oz

$5.25

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.

Iced Latte - 16 oz

Iced Latte - 16 oz

$5.25

A double shot of espresso poured with cold milk over ice.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25
Mocha - 12 oz

Mocha - 12 oz

$6.25

A double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and mocha syrup made using local Goodnow Farms chocolate.

Iced Mocha - 16 oz

Iced Mocha - 16 oz

$6.25

A double shot of espresso with milk and mocha syrup made using local Goodnow Farms chocolate over ice

Americano - 12 oz

Americano - 12 oz

$4.00

Hot water topped with a double shot of espresso.

Iced Americano - 16 oz

Iced Americano - 16 oz

$4.00

Ice water infused with a double shot of espresso.

Shorty Traditional Latte - 1 qt

Shorty Traditional Latte - 1 qt

$13.49
Shorty Mocha - 1 qt

Shorty Mocha - 1 qt

$15.49

Affogato

$7.00

Pour Over Bar