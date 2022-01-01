Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

George Howell Coffee - Newtonville

387 Reviews

$

311 Walnut Street

Newtonville, MA 02460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte - 12 oz
Flat White - 8 oz
Iced Latte - 16 oz

Featured

Hot Apple Cider - 12oz

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider - 16 oz

$3.95

Iced Apple Cider - 16oz

$3.95
Iced Apple Cider - 20 oz

Iced Apple Cider - 20 oz

$4.25

Hot Chai-der - 12oz

$4.50

Hot Chai-der - 16oz

$4.95

Iced Chai-der - 16oz

$4.50

Iced Chai-der - 20oz

$4.95

Coffee

The Original - 16 oz

$5.50

Frozen coffee made with Tarrazu French Roast, Costa Rica, blended with whole milk from High Lawn Farms

Hot Coffee - 12 oz

Hot Coffee - 12 oz

$3.45

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee

Hot Coffee - 16 oz

Hot Coffee - 16 oz

$3.95

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee

Cafe Au Lait - 12 oz

Cafe Au Lait - 12 oz

$3.75

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee finished with steamed milk.

Cafe Au Lait - 16 oz

Cafe Au Lait - 16 oz

$4.25

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee finished with steamed milk.

Iced Coffee - 16 oz

Iced Coffee - 16 oz

$3.95

Flash-chilled batch coffee over ice

Iced Coffee - 20 oz

Iced Coffee - 20 oz

$4.45

Flash-chilled batch coffee over ice

Cold Brew - 16 oz

Cold Brew - 16 oz

$4.50

Cold steeped from a blend of Arabica cultivars from the Daterra Farm, Brazil. Our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.

Cold Brew - 20 oz

Cold Brew - 20 oz

$4.95

Cold steeped from a blend of Arabica cultivars from the Daterra Farm, Brazil. Our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.

Shaken Cold Brew - 16 oz

$4.95

Daterra Calabria - Brazil cold brew coffee shakin’ up with your milk of choice and poured over ice.

Shaken Cold Brew - 20 oz

$5.45

Daterra Calabria - Brazil cold brew coffee shakin’ up with your milk of choice and poured over ice.

Red Eye - 12 oz

Red Eye - 12 oz

$4.95

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Red Eye - 16 oz

Red Eye - 16 oz

$5.45

Batch-brewed hot drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Red Eye Iced - 16 oz

Red Eye Iced - 16 oz

$4.95

Batch-brewed iced coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Red Eye Iced - 20 oz

Red Eye Iced - 20 oz

$5.45

Batch-brewed iced coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Snapchilled Iced Coffee - 6 Cans

$30.00
Mamuto Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can

Mamuto Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can

$5.00

blackberry, cherry, plum

Odako Village Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can

Odako Village Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can

$5.00Out of stock

muscat grape, jasmine, lemongrass

Montecarlos Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can

Montecarlos Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can

$5.00

chocolate, nougat, pecan

Guduba Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can

$5.00

Espresso

Alchemy Espresso

Alchemy Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our signature Alchemy blend, traditional rich Italian-style espresso with notes of chocolate, almond & cherry.

Single Estate Espresso

Single Estate Espresso

$4.00
Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$4.50

A double shot of our house Alchemy espresso poured over a 8oz cup of ice.

Iced Single Estate Espresso

Iced Single Estate Espresso

$4.75

A double shot of Single Estate espresso pulled into 9oz cup

Macchiato - 4 oz

Macchiato - 4 oz

$3.95

A double shot of espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk.

Cortado - 4.5 oz

Cortado - 4.5 oz

$4.45

A double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk.

Cappuccino - 8 oz

Cappuccino - 8 oz

$4.75

A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.

Flat White - 8 oz

Flat White - 8 oz

$4.75

Similar to a latte but smaller in volume, a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.

Hot Latte - 12 oz

Hot Latte - 12 oz

$5.25

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.

Iced Latte - 16 oz

Iced Latte - 16 oz

$5.25

A double shot of espresso poured with cold milk over ice.

Americano - 12 oz

Americano - 12 oz

$4.00

Hot water topped with a double shot of espresso.

Iced Americano - 16 oz

Iced Americano - 16 oz

$4.00

Ice water infused with a double shot of espresso.

Honey Latte - 12 oz

Honey Latte - 12 oz

$6.25
Iced Honey Latte - 16 oz

Iced Honey Latte - 16 oz

$6.25
Mocha - 12 oz

Mocha - 12 oz

$6.25
Iced Mocha - 16 oz

Iced Mocha - 16 oz

$6.25
Vanilla Latte - 12 oz

Vanilla Latte - 12 oz

$6.25
Iced Vanilla Latte - 16 oz

Iced Vanilla Latte - 16 oz

$6.25
Runamok Maple Latte - 12 oz

Runamok Maple Latte - 12 oz

$6.25

Latte made with Runamok maple syrup

Iced Runamok Maple Latte - 16 oz

Iced Runamok Maple Latte - 16 oz

$6.25

Iced Latte made with Runamok maple syrup

Lavender Latte - 12 oz

Lavender Latte - 12 oz

$6.25
Iced Lavender Latte - 16 oz

Iced Lavender Latte - 16 oz

$6.25
Shorty Traditional Latte - 1 qt

Shorty Traditional Latte - 1 qt

$13.49Out of stock
Shorty Mocha - 1 qt

Shorty Mocha - 1 qt

$15.49Out of stock
Affogato

Affogato

$7.00

Rancatore's Ice Cream + GHC's Alchemy Espresso = Warm Weather Bliss

Pour Overs

Inza, Colombia - 12 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: papaya, lime, brown sugar

Daterra Sundrop, Brazil - 12 oz

$7.00

Tasting Notes: butterscotch, blueberry, clove

Mamuto AB, Kenya - 12 oz

$8.00

Tasting Notes: blackberry, cherry, plum

Genji Challa, Ethipoia - 12 oz

$7.00

Tea

Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.75
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.75
Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea

$3.75
London Fog - 12 oz

London Fog - 12 oz

$4.25

Our London Fogs are made by combining loose leaf earl grey tea and milk of choice steamed with our homemade vanilla syrup.

London Fog - 16 oz

London Fog - 16 oz

$4.75

Our London Fogs are made by combining loose leaf earl grey tea and milk of choice steamed with our homemade vanilla syrup.

Hot Chai Latte - 12 oz

Hot Chai Latte - 12 oz

$4.75
Hot Chai Latte - 16 oz

Hot Chai Latte - 16 oz

$5.25
Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz

Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz

$4.75
Iced Chai Latte - 20 oz

Iced Chai Latte - 20 oz

$5.25
Turmeric Latte - 12 oz

Turmeric Latte - 12 oz

$5.25

Shorty Chai Latte - 1 qt

$15.49

Iced Traditional Black Tea - 16oz

$3.75

Iced Traditional Black Tea - 20oz

$4.25
Iced Moroccan Mint - 16 oz

Iced Moroccan Mint - 16 oz

$3.75

Chinese Gunpowder green tea & mint leaves combine for strong mint flavor.

Iced Moroccan Mint - 20 oz

Iced Moroccan Mint - 20 oz

$4.25

Chinese Gunpowder green tea & mint leaves combine for strong mint flavor.

Iced Mango Tango Black Tea - 16 oz

$3.75

Iced Mango Tango Black Tea - 20 oz

$4.25

Iced Strawberry Fields Herbal Tea - 16oz

$3.75Out of stock

Caffeine Free - Lightly Sweetened Tart, slightly sweet, and refreshing fruit tea with cranberries, hibiscus, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, black currants, and raspberry.

Iced Strawberry Fields Herbal Tea - 20oz

$4.25Out of stock

Caffeine Free - Lightly Sweetened Tart, slightly sweet, and refreshing fruit tea with cranberries, hibiscus, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, black currants, and raspberry.

Other

Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.50
Hot Chocolate - 8 oz

Hot Chocolate - 8 oz

$3.75
Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$4.50
Steamer Milk - 12 oz

Steamer Milk - 12 oz

$2.75

Hot Apple Cider - 12oz

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider - 16 oz

$3.95

Hot Chai-der - 12oz

$4.50

Hot Chai-der - 16oz

$4.95

Iced Apple Cider - 16oz

$3.95
Iced Apple Cider - 20 oz

Iced Apple Cider - 20 oz

$4.25

Iced Chai-der - 16oz

$4.50

Iced Chai-der - 20oz

$4.95

Pastries & Baked Goods

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75Out of stock
Whole Wheat Croissant

Whole Wheat Croissant

$3.75Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Croissant Twist

Chocolate Chip Croissant Twist

$3.25Out of stock

A croissant in twist form with chocolate chips & topped with powdered sugar

Chocolate and Almond Croissant

Chocolate and Almond Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Weekends only: Twice-baked croissant with almond paste and chocolate filling, finished with powdered sugar. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, RI

Berry Muffin

Berry Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Mixed Berry

Corn Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Blueberry Corn Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Carrot Oatmeal

$3.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Walnut Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Cheddar Scone

$4.50Out of stock
Ginger Scone

Ginger Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Lightly sweetened, biscuit-like pastry filled with candied ginger and topped with granulated sugar. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.

Lemon Currant Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Granola Nut Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Pecan Cranberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.95

Chewy oatmeal cookie with raisins.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$3.50Out of stock
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.95Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

Coffee Cake Slice

Coffee Cake Slice

$2.25Out of stock
Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$5.25

Mini pound cake soaked in fresh sweet lemon juice syrup, it's lemonade in cake form!

Pantry

Runamok Maple Syrup

Runamok Maple Syrup

$19.95
Runamok Maple Sparkle Syrup - LIMITED

Runamok Maple Sparkle Syrup - LIMITED

$22.95

Created with one purpose: to make you smile. Life has been very, very serious lately and we're offering this little bit of whimsy to help make everyone smile.

Runamok Honey

Runamok Honey

$14.95

WhistlePig Whiskey Maple 375ml

$25.95
Owl Bars

Owl Bars

$3.95
Chequessett Chocolate Bars

Chequessett Chocolate Bars

$12.00
Turmeric Tonic, Organic - 15 Sachets

Turmeric Tonic, Organic - 15 Sachets

$9.50

Triple root chai with ginger, cinnamon, fennel, and turmeric spices

Immunity Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea - 15 Sachets

Immunity Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea - 15 Sachets

$9.50

Lifestyle Friendly: Vegan, Keto, gluten-free, organic, kosher, no added preservatives or artificial sweeteners. Elderberry, echinacea, and tusli holy basil

Retail Coffee

Alchemy Espresso - 12 oz Bag

Alchemy Espresso - 12 oz Bag

$17.00

A blend of coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Kenya and Ethiopia. This espresso cuts through milk beautifully. Bright, sweet, clean, quick finish

Genji Challa, Ethiopia - 12 oz

$20.00

Tasting Notes: peach, white honey, anise

Guduba - 12 oz Bag

Guduba - 12 oz Bag

$22.00

Ethiopia - Nectarine, bergamot, honey.

Guduba Medium - 12 oz Bag

Guduba Medium - 12 oz Bag

$22.00

Ethiopia - Nectarine, honey, milk chocolate.

La Soledad H1 Centro-Americano - 12 oz Bag

$20.00Out of stock

Montecarlos Bourbon - 12 oz Bag

$19.00

Dark Chocolate, Nougat, Pecan

Pulcal - 12 oz Bag

$21.00

Cherry, Milk Chocolate, Citrus

Pulcal Medium - 12oz Bag

$21.00

San Martin Small Farmer Lots - 12 oz Bag

$18.00

Notes: Chocolate, molasses. tangerine

Bukeye - 12oz Bag

$19.50Out of stock

Inza, Colombia - 12 oz bag

$21.00

Tasting Notes: Papaya, Lime, Brown Sugar

Kirinyaga County AB, Kenya - 12 oz bag

$19.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Black Currant, Plum

Guadalupe Miramar, Mexico - 12 oz

$24.00

Tasting Notes: Tangerine, lime, milk chocolate

Txo'L Witz, Guatemala - 12 oz

$21.00Out of stock

Txo'L Witz, Guatemala - Medium Roast - 12 oz

$21.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate, Cherry, Pamegrante

Cold Brew Blend - 12 oz

$17.00Out of stock

La Minita, Costa Rica - 12 oz

$25.00

Finca Mandor, Peru 12 oz

$28.00
Tarrazu Espresso - 12 oz Bag

Tarrazu Espresso - 12 oz Bag

$18.00

Costa Rica - Chocolate, Caramel, Walnut

Tarrazu French - 12 oz Bag

Tarrazu French - 12 oz Bag

$18.00

Costa Rica - Dark Caramel, Cola, Walnut

Dota - 12 oz Bag

$18.00

Dota Vienna - 12 oz Bag

$18.00

Daterra Sundrop - 12 oz Bag

$19.00

Brazil TASTING NOTES: Butterscotch, blueberry, clove

Daterra Espresso - 12 oz Bag

Daterra Espresso - 12 oz Bag

$19.00

Brazil - Chocolate, Blueberry, Caramelized Hazelnut

Daterra Calabria - 12 oz Bag

Daterra Calabria - 12 oz Bag

$19.00Out of stock

Brazil - Bittersweet Chocolate, Walnut, Cherry

Alto Lagunillas - 8 oz Bag

$22.00

Peru - Nectarine, Lemongrass, White Grape

Alto Lagunillas Medium - 8 oz Bag

$22.00Out of stock

Borboya December 2014 Harvest. Ethiopia - 8 oz Bag

$24.00Out of stock

Finca Deborah Gesha Terroir. Panama - 4 oz Bag

$59.00Out of stock

Peach, Apricot, Bergamot

La Esmeralda Bosque, Panama - 4 oz

$59.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Jasmine, cooked peach, ginger

La Soledad Gesha - 8 oz Bag

$32.00

Jasmine, Honeysuckle, Chocolate

Makena AA, Kenya - 8 oz Bag

$24.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: blackberry, cranberry, dark nougat

Mamuto AA Kenya 8 oz

$30.00Out of stock

blackberry, cherry, plum

Mamuto AB - 8 oz Bag

$28.00Out of stock

Odako Village, Ethiopia - 8 oz Bag

$30.00Out of stock

Muscat Grape, Jasmine, Lemongrass

Paltaypampa, Peru - 12 oz Bag

$28.00Out of stock

San Pedro Yosotatu, Mexico - 12 oz

$24.00Out of stock
Los Idolos Decaf - 12 oz Bag

Los Idolos Decaf - 12 oz Bag

$24.00

Colombia - Kiwi, Blueberry, Light Caramel

Jardin Decaf Espresso - 12 oz Bag

Jardin Decaf Espresso - 12 oz Bag

$17.00

Colombia - Cherry, Chocolate, Raisin, Maple

Jardin Decaf - 12 oz Bag

Jardin Decaf - 12 oz Bag

$17.00

Colombia - Cherry, Chocolate, Raisin, Lime

2 Pound Bags

Alchemy Espresso - 2 lb

$43.00

A blend of coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Kenya and Ethiopia. This espresso cuts through milk beautifully. Bright, sweet, clean, quick finish

Cold Brew Blend - 2 lb

$43.00Out of stock

a full-bodied, stout beer-like drink with lower perceived acidity and distinctive notes of bittersweet chocolate. For this blend, we specifically selected darker roasted coffees from Guatemala and Costa Rica

Daterra Calabria - 2 lb

$48.00

Tasting Notes: bittersweet chocolate, walnut, cherry

Guduba Light - 2 lb

$56.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Nectarine, bergamot, honey

Guduba Medium - 2 lb

$56.00

Tasting Notes: Nectarine, honey, milk chocolate

Los Idolos Decaf - 2 lb

$60.00

Tarrazu French Roast - 2 lb

$45.00Out of stock

Dota Vienna Roast - 2 lb

$45.00

San Martin Small Farmer Lots - 2 lb

$45.00Out of stock

Inza, Colombia - 2 lb

$49.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Papaya, lime, brown sugar

Daterra Sundrop Light - 2 lb

$48.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Butterscotch, blueberry, clove

Txo'l Witz Medium - 2 lb

$48.50Out of stock

Genji Challa Ethiopia - 2lb

$50.00Out of stock

Cometeer Pods

Cometeer Pods

$16.00

Note to Customer: Cometeer Pods must be kept frozen/cold, please keep that in mind when placing a pick up order. :)

Brewers

Kalita 185 Dripper

Kalita 185 Dripper

$39.95Out of stock

The Wave Series by Kalita brings a classic brewing dynamic to the hand-drip pourover action that's taken the world by storm. The Kalita Wave dripper features a flat-bottomed brew bed for even extraction, and a filter design that reduces contact between the brewing space and the dripper itself.

Chemex Six Cup with Wood Collar

Chemex Six Cup with Wood Collar

$43.50

The Six Cup Classic Series used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. CM-6A six cup brewer (brews approximately 30 ounces).

Pouragami Kit

$45.00Out of stock

Hario V60 Ceramic Dripper

$25.00Out of stock
Aeropress Brewer with Tote Bag

Aeropress Brewer with Tote Bag

$44.95

Clara French Press 24oz

$99.00Out of stock

The cure for the common cafetière. Clara’s unique vacuum-insulated walls maintain the ideal brewing temperature for optimal extraction and keep your coffee hot for your second and third cups, while the enhanced mesh filtration makes them taste as smooth and silt-free as the first. Effortless to use—just fill to the ratio lines, stir, then plunge—and with a nonstick interior that’s a dream to clean, all in a striking and shatterproof design: Clara is your forever French Press.

Filters & Accessories

Filtropa Filters

Filtropa Filters

$5.75
Bunn Flat Botton Filters

Bunn Flat Botton Filters

$4.00
Kalita 185 Large Filters

Kalita 185 Large Filters

$12.95Out of stock
Chemex Filters 1-3 cup

Chemex Filters 1-3 cup

$9.50Out of stock
Chemex Filters 6 Cup

Chemex Filters 6 Cup

$10.89Out of stock
Hario No.02 Filters - 100 Count

Hario No.02 Filters - 100 Count

$8.50Out of stock

No .02 Conical Coffee Filters for use with the V60-02 Coffee Dripper. Available in 100 Count packages

Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$7.49

Kalita 155 Small Filters

$10.95Out of stock
Kalita Wave Server

Kalita Wave Server

$25.00Out of stock

atched to all Kalita drippers and compatible with most other coffee drippers, the 300G and 500G are straight-forward, elegant, and durable. Made of tempered glass and ready for your gas or electric stove, the 300G and 500G glass servers will be a useful addition to your coffee-making toolkit. Includes a sized black lid.

Rattleware Macchiato Pitcher 12oz

Rattleware Macchiato Pitcher 12oz

$15.00
Barista Basics SS Pitcher 20oz

Barista Basics SS Pitcher 20oz

$20.00

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister - Black

$35.00Out of stock

Logoware

CamelBak Water Bottles

$20.00
Miir 20oz Rainbow Tumbler

Miir 20oz Rainbow Tumbler

$36.00Out of stock

The Miir Rainbow Travel Tumbler makes a colorful statement. Show your support with this stainless-steel, double wall vacuum insulated Tumbler that will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine.

GHC Logo Carter Move Travel Mug

GHC Logo Carter Move Travel Mug

$34.00Out of stock
GHC Black Etched Mug

GHC Black Etched Mug

$25.00Out of stock

GHC Gibraltar Glass

$8.00Out of stock
Roasting Since 1975 Diner Mug

Roasting Since 1975 Diner Mug

$10.00

Our 2020 diner mug features our new Probat coffee roaster while paying homage to the fact that George Howell has been roasting coffee locally since 1975!

MiiR Logo Tumber - 8 oz

MiiR Logo Tumber - 8 oz

$22.00Out of stock

Insulated Tumbler w/Sip Lid 8oz. Features • Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology • 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn't transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste • Hardshell™ powder coat • Lid and cup are BPA free. • Press-on lid prevents splashes and keeps drinks warm longer • Cup holder compatible

Miir 16oz Map Tumbler

Miir 16oz Map Tumbler

$32.00Out of stock

Our 16oz MiiR Map Travel Tumbler has returned in a beautiful shade of blue that MiiR calls "Home". This stainless-steel, double wall vacuum insulated Tumbler will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine.

Sttoke Ceramic Travel Mug - 12 oz

Sttoke Ceramic Travel Mug - 12 oz

$44.00Out of stock

Enjoy your morning coffee in our new double walled ceramic mug. The Sttoke mug keeps your coffee hot for 3 hours or cold for 6 hours and is the World’s First “Shatterproof Ceramic”! It’s ergonomic design fits perfectly in your hand and no metallic aftertaste. Hand picked by George as our new seasonal logo mug!

Ms. Violet Good Morning Mug

Ms. Violet Good Morning Mug

$14.00

Introducing our New Natural Dairy mugs that were created for The Specialty Coffee Association Expo 2022.

Dudley Fresh Pot Mug

Dudley Fresh Pot Mug

$14.00Out of stock

Introducing our New Natural Dairy mugs that were created for The Specialty Coffee Association Expo 2022

Carter Boston Move Mug - Mint Chip

$35.00Out of stock

Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go

Carter Boston Move Mug - Butter

$35.00Out of stock

Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go

Carter Boston Move Mug - Corduroy Red

$35.00Out of stock

Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go

Carter Boston Move Mug - Matte White

$35.00Out of stock

Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go

Dudley Howell Canvas Bag

Dudley Howell Canvas Bag

$16.00Out of stock

Our 2021 canvas tote bag pays homage to Dudley, the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell. Dudley passed this year but will live forever in our hearts.

George Howell Canvas Bag

George Howell Canvas Bag

$16.00

George Howell has finally made it onto the Swag! Check out our brand new 2022 canvas bag with a pattern of vibrant analogous colors of George on a farm tour with his camera and recorder. George has been meeting with Farmers since the Coffee Connection days. With that in mind this design has been given a retro feel. On the back it reads "In Search of the Ultimate cup since 1975" because that has always been George's mission.

Canvas Logo Bag Small

Canvas Logo Bag Small

$16.00

Canvas Bag - Blue Print

Cotton Bandana Probat Design

Cotton Bandana Probat Design

$10.00Out of stock
Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women M

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women M

$15.00Out of stock

Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women L

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women L

$15.00

Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women XL

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women XL

$15.00Out of stock

Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men M

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men M

$15.00Out of stock

Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men L

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men L

$15.00Out of stock

Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men XL

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men XL

$15.00Out of stock

Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade

Good Morning Violet! Hoodie M

Good Morning Violet! Hoodie M

$45.00Out of stock

Stay warm this winter winter with our new Unisex Heathered French Terry Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt made by Independent Trading Co. in Burnt Orange.

Good Morning Violet! Hoodie L

Good Morning Violet! Hoodie L

$45.00Out of stock

Stay warm this winter winter with our new Unisex Heathered French Terry Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt made by Independent Trading Co. in Burnt Orange.

Good Morning Violet! Hoodie XL

Good Morning Violet! Hoodie XL

$45.00Out of stock
Coffee Farm Map Hoddie M

Coffee Farm Map Hoddie M

$45.00Out of stock

Stay warm this winter winter with our new Unisex Heathered French Terry Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt made by Independent Trading Co. in Burgundy.

Coffee Farm Map Hoodie L

Coffee Farm Map Hoodie L

$45.00

Stay warm this winter winter with our new Unisex Heathered French Terry Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt made by Independent Trading Co. in Burgundy.

Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie M - Burgundy

Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie M - Burgundy

$39.00Out of stock
Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie L - Burgundy

Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie L - Burgundy

$39.00Out of stock
Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie XL - Burgundy

Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie XL - Burgundy

$39.00Out of stock
Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie L - Navy

Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie L - Navy

$39.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

311 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA Open 7:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Website

Location

311 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA 02460

Directions

Gallery
George Howell Coffee image
George Howell Coffee image
George Howell Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

D'Angelo - 5272 - Waltham, River St.
orange starNo Reviews
49 River St. Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Newton Centre
orange starNo Reviews
1241 Centre Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park
orange starNo Reviews
55 William Street Wellesley, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
Cafe Landwer - Cleveland Circle
orange star4.7 • 1,405
383 Chestnut Hill Ave Boston, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Watertown
orange starNo Reviews
810 Mount Auburn St Watertown, MA 02742
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - Brighton Marine
orange starNo Reviews
77 Warren Street Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Newtonville
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston