George Howell Coffee - Newtonville
387 Reviews
$
311 Walnut Street
Newtonville, MA 02460
Popular Items
Coffee
The Original - 16 oz
Frozen coffee made with Tarrazu French Roast, Costa Rica, blended with whole milk from High Lawn Farms
Hot Coffee - 12 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee
Hot Coffee - 16 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee
Cafe Au Lait - 12 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee finished with steamed milk.
Cafe Au Lait - 16 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee finished with steamed milk.
Iced Coffee - 16 oz
Flash-chilled batch coffee over ice
Iced Coffee - 20 oz
Flash-chilled batch coffee over ice
Cold Brew - 16 oz
Cold steeped from a blend of Arabica cultivars from the Daterra Farm, Brazil. Our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.
Cold Brew - 20 oz
Cold steeped from a blend of Arabica cultivars from the Daterra Farm, Brazil. Our cold brew is a rich, smooth, full-bodied iced coffee.
Shaken Cold Brew - 16 oz
Daterra Calabria - Brazil cold brew coffee shakin’ up with your milk of choice and poured over ice.
Shaken Cold Brew - 20 oz
Daterra Calabria - Brazil cold brew coffee shakin’ up with your milk of choice and poured over ice.
Red Eye - 12 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Red Eye - 16 oz
Batch-brewed hot drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Red Eye Iced - 16 oz
Batch-brewed iced coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Red Eye Iced - 20 oz
Batch-brewed iced coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Snapchilled Iced Coffee - 6 Cans
Mamuto Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can
blackberry, cherry, plum
Odako Village Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can
muscat grape, jasmine, lemongrass
Montecarlos Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can
chocolate, nougat, pecan
Guduba Snapchilled Iced Coffee Can
Espresso
Alchemy Espresso
A double shot of our signature Alchemy blend, traditional rich Italian-style espresso with notes of chocolate, almond & cherry.
Single Estate Espresso
Iced Espresso
A double shot of our house Alchemy espresso poured over a 8oz cup of ice.
Iced Single Estate Espresso
A double shot of Single Estate espresso pulled into 9oz cup
Macchiato - 4 oz
A double shot of espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk.
Cortado - 4.5 oz
A double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk.
Cappuccino - 8 oz
A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.
Flat White - 8 oz
Similar to a latte but smaller in volume, a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Hot Latte - 12 oz
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Iced Latte - 16 oz
A double shot of espresso poured with cold milk over ice.
Americano - 12 oz
Hot water topped with a double shot of espresso.
Iced Americano - 16 oz
Ice water infused with a double shot of espresso.
Honey Latte - 12 oz
Iced Honey Latte - 16 oz
Mocha - 12 oz
Iced Mocha - 16 oz
Vanilla Latte - 12 oz
Iced Vanilla Latte - 16 oz
Runamok Maple Latte - 12 oz
Latte made with Runamok maple syrup
Iced Runamok Maple Latte - 16 oz
Iced Latte made with Runamok maple syrup
Lavender Latte - 12 oz
Iced Lavender Latte - 16 oz
Shorty Traditional Latte - 1 qt
Shorty Mocha - 1 qt
Affogato
Rancatore's Ice Cream + GHC's Alchemy Espresso = Warm Weather Bliss
Pour Overs
Tea
Black Tea
Green Tea
Herbal Tea
London Fog - 12 oz
Our London Fogs are made by combining loose leaf earl grey tea and milk of choice steamed with our homemade vanilla syrup.
London Fog - 16 oz
Our London Fogs are made by combining loose leaf earl grey tea and milk of choice steamed with our homemade vanilla syrup.
Hot Chai Latte - 12 oz
Hot Chai Latte - 16 oz
Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz
Iced Chai Latte - 20 oz
Turmeric Latte - 12 oz
Shorty Chai Latte - 1 qt
Iced Traditional Black Tea - 16oz
Iced Traditional Black Tea - 20oz
Iced Moroccan Mint - 16 oz
Chinese Gunpowder green tea & mint leaves combine for strong mint flavor.
Iced Moroccan Mint - 20 oz
Chinese Gunpowder green tea & mint leaves combine for strong mint flavor.
Iced Mango Tango Black Tea - 16 oz
Iced Mango Tango Black Tea - 20 oz
Iced Strawberry Fields Herbal Tea - 16oz
Caffeine Free - Lightly Sweetened Tart, slightly sweet, and refreshing fruit tea with cranberries, hibiscus, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, black currants, and raspberry.
Iced Strawberry Fields Herbal Tea - 20oz
Caffeine Free - Lightly Sweetened Tart, slightly sweet, and refreshing fruit tea with cranberries, hibiscus, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, black currants, and raspberry.
Other
Bottle of Water
Hot Chocolate - 8 oz
Hot Chocolate - 12 oz
Steamer Milk - 12 oz
Hot Apple Cider - 12oz
Hot Apple Cider - 16 oz
Hot Chai-der - 12oz
Hot Chai-der - 16oz
Iced Apple Cider - 16oz
Iced Apple Cider - 20 oz
Iced Chai-der - 16oz
Iced Chai-der - 20oz
Pastries & Baked Goods
Butter Croissant
Whole Wheat Croissant
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Chip Croissant Twist
A croissant in twist form with chocolate chips & topped with powdered sugar
Chocolate and Almond Croissant
Weekends only: Twice-baked croissant with almond paste and chocolate filling, finished with powdered sugar. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, RI
Berry Muffin
Mixed Berry
Corn Muffin
Blueberry Corn Muffin
Banana Walnut Muffin
Carrot Oatmeal
Pumpkin Walnut Muffin
Cheddar Scone
Ginger Scone
Lightly sweetened, biscuit-like pastry filled with candied ginger and topped with granulated sugar. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
Lemon Currant Scone
Granola Nut Scone
Pecan Cranberry Scone
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Chewy oatmeal cookie with raisins.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chocolate Chip
Sticky Bun
Pecan Sticky Bun
Coffee Cake Slice
Lemon Cake
Mini pound cake soaked in fresh sweet lemon juice syrup, it's lemonade in cake form!
Pantry
Runamok Maple Syrup
Runamok Maple Sparkle Syrup - LIMITED
Created with one purpose: to make you smile. Life has been very, very serious lately and we're offering this little bit of whimsy to help make everyone smile.
Runamok Honey
WhistlePig Whiskey Maple 375ml
Owl Bars
Chequessett Chocolate Bars
Turmeric Tonic, Organic - 15 Sachets
Triple root chai with ginger, cinnamon, fennel, and turmeric spices
Immunity Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea - 15 Sachets
Lifestyle Friendly: Vegan, Keto, gluten-free, organic, kosher, no added preservatives or artificial sweeteners. Elderberry, echinacea, and tusli holy basil
Retail Coffee
Alchemy Espresso - 12 oz Bag
A blend of coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Kenya and Ethiopia. This espresso cuts through milk beautifully. Bright, sweet, clean, quick finish
Genji Challa, Ethiopia - 12 oz
Tasting Notes: peach, white honey, anise
Guduba - 12 oz Bag
Ethiopia - Nectarine, bergamot, honey.
Guduba Medium - 12 oz Bag
Ethiopia - Nectarine, honey, milk chocolate.
La Soledad H1 Centro-Americano - 12 oz Bag
Montecarlos Bourbon - 12 oz Bag
Dark Chocolate, Nougat, Pecan
Pulcal - 12 oz Bag
Cherry, Milk Chocolate, Citrus
Pulcal Medium - 12oz Bag
San Martin Small Farmer Lots - 12 oz Bag
Notes: Chocolate, molasses. tangerine
Bukeye - 12oz Bag
Inza, Colombia - 12 oz bag
Tasting Notes: Papaya, Lime, Brown Sugar
Kirinyaga County AB, Kenya - 12 oz bag
Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Black Currant, Plum
Guadalupe Miramar, Mexico - 12 oz
Tasting Notes: Tangerine, lime, milk chocolate
Txo'L Witz, Guatemala - 12 oz
Txo'L Witz, Guatemala - Medium Roast - 12 oz
Dark Chocolate, Cherry, Pamegrante
Cold Brew Blend - 12 oz
La Minita, Costa Rica - 12 oz
Finca Mandor, Peru 12 oz
Tarrazu Espresso - 12 oz Bag
Costa Rica - Chocolate, Caramel, Walnut
Tarrazu French - 12 oz Bag
Costa Rica - Dark Caramel, Cola, Walnut
Dota - 12 oz Bag
Dota Vienna - 12 oz Bag
Daterra Sundrop - 12 oz Bag
Brazil TASTING NOTES: Butterscotch, blueberry, clove
Daterra Espresso - 12 oz Bag
Brazil - Chocolate, Blueberry, Caramelized Hazelnut
Daterra Calabria - 12 oz Bag
Brazil - Bittersweet Chocolate, Walnut, Cherry
Alto Lagunillas - 8 oz Bag
Peru - Nectarine, Lemongrass, White Grape
Alto Lagunillas Medium - 8 oz Bag
Borboya December 2014 Harvest. Ethiopia - 8 oz Bag
Finca Deborah Gesha Terroir. Panama - 4 oz Bag
Peach, Apricot, Bergamot
La Esmeralda Bosque, Panama - 4 oz
Tasting Notes: Jasmine, cooked peach, ginger
La Soledad Gesha - 8 oz Bag
Jasmine, Honeysuckle, Chocolate
Makena AA, Kenya - 8 oz Bag
Tasting Notes: blackberry, cranberry, dark nougat
Mamuto AA Kenya 8 oz
blackberry, cherry, plum
Mamuto AB - 8 oz Bag
Odako Village, Ethiopia - 8 oz Bag
Muscat Grape, Jasmine, Lemongrass
Paltaypampa, Peru - 12 oz Bag
San Pedro Yosotatu, Mexico - 12 oz
Los Idolos Decaf - 12 oz Bag
Colombia - Kiwi, Blueberry, Light Caramel
Jardin Decaf Espresso - 12 oz Bag
Colombia - Cherry, Chocolate, Raisin, Maple
Jardin Decaf - 12 oz Bag
Colombia - Cherry, Chocolate, Raisin, Lime
2 Pound Bags
Alchemy Espresso - 2 lb
A blend of coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Kenya and Ethiopia. This espresso cuts through milk beautifully. Bright, sweet, clean, quick finish
Cold Brew Blend - 2 lb
a full-bodied, stout beer-like drink with lower perceived acidity and distinctive notes of bittersweet chocolate. For this blend, we specifically selected darker roasted coffees from Guatemala and Costa Rica
Daterra Calabria - 2 lb
Tasting Notes: bittersweet chocolate, walnut, cherry
Guduba Light - 2 lb
Tasting Notes: Nectarine, bergamot, honey
Guduba Medium - 2 lb
Tasting Notes: Nectarine, honey, milk chocolate
Los Idolos Decaf - 2 lb
Tarrazu French Roast - 2 lb
Dota Vienna Roast - 2 lb
San Martin Small Farmer Lots - 2 lb
Inza, Colombia - 2 lb
Tasting Notes: Papaya, lime, brown sugar
Daterra Sundrop Light - 2 lb
Tasting Notes: Butterscotch, blueberry, clove
Txo'l Witz Medium - 2 lb
Genji Challa Ethiopia - 2lb
Cometeer Pods
Brewers
Kalita 185 Dripper
The Wave Series by Kalita brings a classic brewing dynamic to the hand-drip pourover action that's taken the world by storm. The Kalita Wave dripper features a flat-bottomed brew bed for even extraction, and a filter design that reduces contact between the brewing space and the dripper itself.
Chemex Six Cup with Wood Collar
The Six Cup Classic Series used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. CM-6A six cup brewer (brews approximately 30 ounces).
Pouragami Kit
Hario V60 Ceramic Dripper
Aeropress Brewer with Tote Bag
Clara French Press 24oz
The cure for the common cafetière. Clara’s unique vacuum-insulated walls maintain the ideal brewing temperature for optimal extraction and keep your coffee hot for your second and third cups, while the enhanced mesh filtration makes them taste as smooth and silt-free as the first. Effortless to use—just fill to the ratio lines, stir, then plunge—and with a nonstick interior that’s a dream to clean, all in a striking and shatterproof design: Clara is your forever French Press.
Filters & Accessories
Filtropa Filters
Bunn Flat Botton Filters
Kalita 185 Large Filters
Chemex Filters 1-3 cup
Chemex Filters 6 Cup
Hario No.02 Filters - 100 Count
No .02 Conical Coffee Filters for use with the V60-02 Coffee Dripper. Available in 100 Count packages
Aeropress Filters
Kalita 155 Small Filters
Kalita Wave Server
atched to all Kalita drippers and compatible with most other coffee drippers, the 300G and 500G are straight-forward, elegant, and durable. Made of tempered glass and ready for your gas or electric stove, the 300G and 500G glass servers will be a useful addition to your coffee-making toolkit. Includes a sized black lid.
Rattleware Macchiato Pitcher 12oz
Barista Basics SS Pitcher 20oz
Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister - Black
Logoware
CamelBak Water Bottles
Miir 20oz Rainbow Tumbler
The Miir Rainbow Travel Tumbler makes a colorful statement. Show your support with this stainless-steel, double wall vacuum insulated Tumbler that will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine.
GHC Logo Carter Move Travel Mug
GHC Black Etched Mug
GHC Gibraltar Glass
Roasting Since 1975 Diner Mug
Our 2020 diner mug features our new Probat coffee roaster while paying homage to the fact that George Howell has been roasting coffee locally since 1975!
MiiR Logo Tumber - 8 oz
Insulated Tumbler w/Sip Lid 8oz. Features • Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology • 18/8 Medical grade stainless steel doesn't transfer flavor & no metal aftertaste • Hardshell™ powder coat • Lid and cup are BPA free. • Press-on lid prevents splashes and keeps drinks warm longer • Cup holder compatible
Miir 16oz Map Tumbler
Our 16oz MiiR Map Travel Tumbler has returned in a beautiful shade of blue that MiiR calls "Home". This stainless-steel, double wall vacuum insulated Tumbler will fit in both your cup holder and daily routine.
Sttoke Ceramic Travel Mug - 12 oz
Enjoy your morning coffee in our new double walled ceramic mug. The Sttoke mug keeps your coffee hot for 3 hours or cold for 6 hours and is the World’s First “Shatterproof Ceramic”! It’s ergonomic design fits perfectly in your hand and no metallic aftertaste. Hand picked by George as our new seasonal logo mug!
Ms. Violet Good Morning Mug
Introducing our New Natural Dairy mugs that were created for The Specialty Coffee Association Expo 2022.
Dudley Fresh Pot Mug
Introducing our New Natural Dairy mugs that were created for The Specialty Coffee Association Expo 2022
Carter Boston Move Mug - Mint Chip
Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go
Carter Boston Move Mug - Butter
Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go
Carter Boston Move Mug - Corduroy Red
Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go
Carter Boston Move Mug - Matte White
Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go
Dudley Howell Canvas Bag
Our 2021 canvas tote bag pays homage to Dudley, the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell. Dudley passed this year but will live forever in our hearts.
George Howell Canvas Bag
George Howell has finally made it onto the Swag! Check out our brand new 2022 canvas bag with a pattern of vibrant analogous colors of George on a farm tour with his camera and recorder. George has been meeting with Farmers since the Coffee Connection days. With that in mind this design has been given a retro feel. On the back it reads "In Search of the Ultimate cup since 1975" because that has always been George's mission.
Canvas Logo Bag Small
Canvas Bag - Blue Print
Cotton Bandana Probat Design
Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women M
Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade
Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women L
Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade
Dudley Howell T-Shirt Women XL
Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade
Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men M
Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade
Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men L
Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade
Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men XL
Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade
Good Morning Violet! Hoodie M
Stay warm this winter winter with our new Unisex Heathered French Terry Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt made by Independent Trading Co. in Burnt Orange.
Good Morning Violet! Hoodie L
Stay warm this winter winter with our new Unisex Heathered French Terry Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt made by Independent Trading Co. in Burnt Orange.
Good Morning Violet! Hoodie XL
Coffee Farm Map Hoddie M
Stay warm this winter winter with our new Unisex Heathered French Terry Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt made by Independent Trading Co. in Burgundy.
Coffee Farm Map Hoodie L
Stay warm this winter winter with our new Unisex Heathered French Terry Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt made by Independent Trading Co. in Burgundy.
Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie M - Burgundy
Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie L - Burgundy
Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie XL - Burgundy
Distressed Varsity Logo Hoodie L - Navy
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
