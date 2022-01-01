George Howell Coffee - Newtonville

Dudley Howell T-Shirt Men M

$15.00 Out of stock

Our Dudley canvas bag has sold out 2 times this year so we decided to put it on a t-shirt for our loyal fans. Dudley the beloved family pet of both George & Jenny Howell passed this year and we continue to pay homage to him. Details Women's Shirts have a snug fit and are made by Next Level Apparel Men's Shirts have a looser fit and are made by District Trade