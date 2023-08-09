Good Morning

Starters

seasonal fruit

$12.00

avocado toast

$14.00

french toast sticks

$10.00

bruschetta

$9.00

shrimp cocktail

$12.00

Egg Dishes

shrimp & grits

$21.00

country style breakfast

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

corned beef hash

$17.00

Steak & Egg Hoagie

$17.00

breakfast sammy

$17.00

biscuit sandwiches

$14.00

breakfast burrito

$15.00

Omelets

meat omelet

$17.00

ruben omelet

$18.00

greek omelet

$15.00

chicken omelet

$17.00

for the love of bacon omelet

$18.00

veggie omelet

$18.00

jersey omelet

$16.00

crossfit omelet

$21.00

plain omelet

$13.00

Benedicts

traditional benny

$16.00

lox benny

$21.00

belfast benny

$17.00

jersey benny

$16.00

shrimp benny

$21.00

portabella benny

$16.00

steak benny

$19.00

beyond benny

$18.00

Belgian Waffles

belgian waffle platter

$18.00

sweet dream

$14.00

chicken & waffle

$18.00

blueberry lemon waffle

$16.00

From The Griddle

Lumberjack Breakfast

$18.00

Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

Croissant French Toast

$18.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Chunky Monkey Pancakes

$18.00

Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$16.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$19.00

Peaches & Cream Pancakes

$17.00

Red White & Blue Pancakes

$17.00

Crepe - Sweet

smore's crepe

$16.00

caramel apple crepe

$15.00

peaches & cream crepe

$14.00

chunky monkey crepe

$15.00

stawberry banana nutella crepe

$16.00

Crepe - Savory

apple & ham crepe

$17.00

chicken bacon hm crepe

$18.00

crepe vegetariano

$17.00

breakfast crepe

$17.00

crepe de lox

$22.00

greek crepe

$18.00

Sides

2 eggs

$5.00

bacon (3)

$6.00

sausage (3)

$6.00

chicken sausage (3)

$7.00

pork roll (4)

$6.00

Canadian bacon (3)

$6.00

beyond meat sausage (3)

$8.00

chia pudding

$6.00

croissant (1)

$4.00

biscuits (2)

$4.00

toast (2)

$4.00

home fried potatoes

$5.00

Good Afternoon

Appetizers

Jumbo Wings

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Bangin' Shrimp

$12.00

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Fried Gouda

$9.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Asian Nachos

$15.00

Salads

Bacon Avocado Salad

$13.00

Apple Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Burgers

Club Burger

$16.00

Das Burger

$19.00

Jersey Breakfast Burger

$17.00

California Veggie Burger

$15.00

'Wiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Blazin' Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Jalapeno Cheese Steak

$16.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Ruben Sandwich

$16.00

Wraps

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.00

Shrimp & Potato Wrap

$17.00

Bangin' Caulflower Wrap

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Sauces

Chipotle Mayonnaise

$0.50

Siracha Aioli

$0.50

Citrus Aioli

$0.50

Cajun Remoulade

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Bangin' Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.35

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.35

Medium Buffalo

$0.35

Hot Buffalo

$0.35

Teriyanki

$0.35

Garlic Parmesan

$0.35