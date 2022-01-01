George Street Pub imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

George Street Pub

799 Reviews

$$

2858 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Calamari

$14.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Crab Cakes

$16.95

George Street Wings

$14.95

Hand Dipped Chicken Strips

$13.95

Hummus & Toasted Pita

$14.95

Jalapeno Pank Encrusted Cheese Sticks

$14.95

Pecan Encrusted Chicken Strips

$14.95

Pesto Bruschetta

$14.95

Prince Edward Island Steamed Mussels

$19.95

Pub Chips

$12.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00+

Vegetable of the Day

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00+

Elote Cup

$5.95

Soup

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.95

Roasted Tomato & Red Pepper Bisque Cup

$6.95

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$6.95

Turkey Chili Cup

$6.95

Morrelo

$5.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.95

Roasted Tomato & Red Pepper Bisque Bowl

$7.95

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$7.95

Turkey Chili Bowl

$7.95

Morrelo

$10.00

Burgers

GSP Burger

$17.95

Classic Burger

$14.95

Turkey Burger

$15.95

GSP Mini Burgers

$13.95

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Bruschetta Burger

$15.95

Mini McGeorge

$16.95

Trivia Burger Special

$14.00

Big Plates

Jambalaya

$21.95

Panko Chicken

$20.95

Pretzel Encrusted Walleye

$19.95

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.95

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Salad/Wraps

George Street Salad

$17.95

Ceasar Salad

$13.95

Greek Salad

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.95

Southwest Salad

$16.95

Side Salad

$4.50

Soup And Salad

$15.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Red Pepper Bisqu

$12.95

George Street Po'Boys

$16.95

Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$16.95

Hot Ham & Swiss

$15.95

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

Filet Sliders

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Italian Beef

$13.95

Specials

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Pasta Special

$18.95

Steak Tacos

$9.95

Sandwich Special

$14.99

Lobster Roll

$27.95

Turkey Club

$10.95

Sriracha Cheese Curds

$12.95Out of stock

Pepperoni Sausage Flat Bread

$13.95

Appetizer Special

$12.95

Polish Sausage

$7.95

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$11.95

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Steak Nachos

$10.95

Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.95

Italian Sausage

$14.95

Pork Chop Dinner

$18.95

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

French Toats

$10.00

Breakfeast Sand

$10.00

Crapes

$11.00

Sorbet

$12.95

Cheesecake

$9.95

Creme Brule

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.00

Family Style Menu

100 Wings

$125.00

25 Wings

$31.00

50 Wings

$62.00

Bruschetta Platter

$27.00

Bruschetta Platter with Avocado

$33.00

Bruschetta Platter with Bacon

$33.00

Bruschetta Platter with Bacon and Avocado

$32.00

Caesar Salad Platter

$71.00

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$89.00

Greek Salad Platter

$81.00

Greek Salad with Chicken

$99.00

Half Tray of Sweet Potato Fries

$25.00

Half Tray of Waffle Fries

$25.00

Hummus Platter

$50.00

Large BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches (20)

$81.00

Large Cheese Sticks (30)

$56.00

Large Chicken Strips (20)

$43.00

Large Mini Burgers or Mini Veggie Burgers (20)

$84.00

Large Pecan Chicken Strips (20)

$50.00

Pork Quesadilla Platter

$37.00

Small BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches (10)

$43.00

Small Cheese Sticks (15)

$28.00

Small Chicken Strips (10)

$22.00

Small Mini Burgers or Mini Veggie Burgers (10)

$37.00

Small Pecan Chicken Strips (10)

$25.00

Veggie Tray

$43.00

Mac And Cheese Platter

$60.00

Sides

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Fondu

$4.00

St Pat's Food menu 2022

Corned Beef Platter

$15.95

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Fish and Chips

$14.95

Gsp Wings

$11.95

Pork Quesadilla

$11.95

Pub Chips

$10.95

Pizza Puff

$5.00

Hummus Plate

$13.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Caeser Salad

$12.95

Draught Beer

Speakerswagon

$7.00

Hazer Tag

$7.00

Breckenridge Xmas

$7.00

90 Schilling

$7.00

Gumball Head

$8.00Out of stock

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$7.00

Lagunitas Ipa

$7.00

Miller Lt Draft

$4.00

Son Of Juice

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stiegl Grapefruit

$7.00

Vodka Radler

$9.00

Zombie Dust

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon

$7.00

Brownie Points

$7.00

Central Waters 12oz

$9.00

Burl 12oz

$8.00

Freedom Of Speach

$7.00

Bottle Beer

312

$6.00

Ace Pear Cider

$6.50Out of stock

All Day Ipa

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$6.50

Anti Hero

$6.50

Atb Valerie

$4.00

Becks

$3.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Big Wave

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Blueberry Pancake Sour

$7.00

Boulevard Wheat

$7.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Brooklyn Amber NA

$4.00Out of stock

Brooklyn IPA NA

$4.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Chicago Handshake

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Dragon's Milk

$8.00

Fat Tire

$6.50

Flywheel Bright Lager

$6.50

Heineken

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

High Noon Lemon

$8.00

High Noon Mango

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon

$8.00

Krankshaft Kolsch

$6.50

Longboard

$7.00

Magners Cider

$7.00

Maple Wood Pulaski Pils

$6.00

Maple Wood Son Of Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Matilda

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Milk Stout Nitro

$6.50

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Montuckey

$5.00

Old Style

$5.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.50

Seattle Basil Mint

$7.50

Seattle Dry Cider

$7.50

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Sofie

$7.50

Tangerine Wheat

$6.50

Tripel Karmeliet

$10.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.50

White Claw Raspberry

$6.50

White Claw Watermelon

$6.50

White Claw-Black Cherry

$6.50

White Claw-Mango

$6.50

Topo Chico

$7.00

MGD tall Boy

$5.00

Guinness

$7.00

T . C Ranch Water

$8.00

Delirium Noel

$10.00

Pilsner Urquel

$7.00

Wines

Btl Nine Hats Blend

$35.00

Angeline Cabernet

$10.00

Angeline Pinot Noir

$10.00

Nine Hats Red Blend

$14.00

Sin Zin Zinfandel

$14.00

Santa Julia Malbec

$10.00

Blt Kim Crawford S. B

$35.00

Btl LaMarca prosecco

$35.00

Btl Wycliff Champagne

$25.00

Btl Rose

$35.00

Glass LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00

Glass Wycliff Champagne

$5.00

LaRoque Chardonnay

$10.00

Morgan Chardonnay

$14.00

Attems Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Kim Crawford Love Block Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

ZOE Rose

$10.00

Juliette Rose

$12.00Out of stock

DeLoach

$12.00

Liquor

Martell Vs

$10.00

Fernet

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Courvoiser

$10.00Out of stock

Korbel Brandy

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Gran Gala

$9.00

Ciroc Vs

$9.00Out of stock

Bombay

$11.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Nolets

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin

$11.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Bacardi Well Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Malibu Lime

$11.00

Myers

$11.00

Auchentoshan

$10.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie

$11.00

Chivas Extra

$12.00Out of stock

Johnny Black

$10.00

Dewars

$11.00

Laphroaig

$14.00Out of stock

Macallan 12

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

1800 Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Repo

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Julio 1942

$24.00

1800 Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Don Julio Primavera

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio Primavera

$24.00Out of stock

Absolut

$11.00

Elit

$11.00

Deep Eddy Gfrt

$10.00

Effen Black Cherry

$11.00

Effen Cucumber

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Jeremiah Weed

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citroen

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel One Oranje

$12.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$11.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Cherry

$11.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$11.00

Smirnoff Grape

$11.00

Smirnoff Peach

$11.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Raspberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$11.00

Titos Special

$8.00

Titos

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bushmills

$11.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Bonded

$15.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jim Beam Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek 9 yr

$12.00

Knob Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Powers Irish Gold

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Seagram VO

$9.00Out of stock

Skrewball

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00Out of stock

Yellow Spot 12 yr

$12.00

Legent

$12.00

Peerless Rye

$14.00

Jim Beam Peach

$10.00

Angels Envy

$15.00Out of stock

Jefferson

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00Out of stock

Bowman Brothers

$18.00Out of stock

Weller Special

$22.00

Weller Antique

$25.00

Sazerac Rye

$16.00Out of stock

Taylor Sm Barch

$22.00

Jack Triple Mash

$15.00

Westward

$11.00

Macallan 12 Y

$12.00

Shot

Apple Pie Shot

$6.00

Don Julio Shot

$8.00

Dr. McGillicuddy

$8.00

Fernet

$6.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$8.00

Jager Shot

$8.00

Jameson Shot

$8.00

Jim Beam Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Makers Shot

$8.00

Malort

$8.00

Pineapple Shot

$6.00

Powers Shot

$8.00

Rumplemintz Shot

$8.00

Tullamore Dew Shot

$8.00

Titos Shot

$8.00

Bailys

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

1800 Shot

$8.00

Well Tequila Shot

$6.00

Well Gin Shot

$6.00

Casamigos Shot

$8.00

Captain Morgan Shot

$8.00

Eagle Rare Shot

$8.00

1942

$20.00

Well Whiskey Shot

$6.00

Crown Shot

$8.00

Coronitas

$7.00

Pink Whitney Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$5.00Out of stock

Jack Bonded

$8.00

Jack Triple Mash

$8.00

Ketel

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Apple Pie Rocks

$10.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$7.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary Call

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

John Daly

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Ma Mosa

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pineapple Rocks

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Spiced Eggnog

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Well Special

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Pimms Cocktail

$11.00

PALOMA

$10.00

CH MOSCOW MULE

$10.00Out of stock

CH SOUTHSIIIDE

$8.00

Negroni

$11.00

CH Gold Rush

$10.00Out of stock

CH Rum Old Fashioned

$10.00

Frozen Southside

$10.00

Froszen Lemonade

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Apple Cider Martini

$13.00

Hot Ciderr

$6.00

Spiked Punch

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mixed Drinks

$5.00

Vodka Lemonade Pint

$6.00

St Germain

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

Well Cocktail

$8.00

Champagne Sp

$6.00

Sp Chardonnay

$8.00

Sp Cabernet Gls

$8.00

Bomb Shots

Billy Bomb

$9.00

Cherry Bomb

$11.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

O Bomb

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Bomb

$8.00

Martinis

Appletini

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

French Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Pineapple Martini

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Fountain

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk/Coffee/Juice

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pinapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Energy/Other

Barrits Ginger

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Vodka St. Germain

Gin Rosemary

Peach Manhatten

Peach Manhatten

Buler Bomb

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Party

$25.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Champagne

$6.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$7.00Out of stock

Full

$100.00

Crab Sides

$70.00

Drinks

$40.00

St Pat's Drinks 2022

Green Miller Lite

Well Drinks

Mimosas

Bloody Marys

Tito's Call Drinks

Jameson Shots

$6.00

Trinity Shots

$6.00

Irish Bombs

$10.00

Bombs

$8.00

Corazon Shots

$6.00

Evan Williams Shots

$6.00

Short Sleeved T-shirts

Standard GSP Med Gray SS

$25.00

Standard Ravens Light Gray SS

$25.00

L Ricketts Shirt

$22.00

XL Ricketts

$22.00

XXL RICKETS

$22.00

Full Pack

$100.00

Crab Sides

$70.00

Drinksc

$30.00

Long Sleeved T-shirts

GSP Orange LS

$30.00

GSP Standard Dark Gray LS

$30.00

Ravens Standard Purple LS

$30.00

Hoodies

GSP Black Zipper Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Ravens Black Zipper Hoodie

$45.00

Ravens Light Gray 3/4 Zip Hoodie

$45.00

Youth T-shirts

Youth Light Gray LS

$25.00

Masks

Masks

$10.00

Blanket

Full Pack

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2858 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
George Street Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Galit
orange star5.0 • 5,268
2429 N. Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Sabri Nihari
orange star3.7 • 1,252
2500-02 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Reza's Restaurant - Evanston
orange star3.0 • 21
1557 Sherman Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Rehman Sweets
orange star4.3 • 281
204 Roosevelt Rd Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Reza's Restaurant - Oak Brook
orange star4.4 • 365
40 N Tower Rd Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Reza's Restaurant Andersonville - 5255 N Clark St
orange star4.2 • 2,103
5255 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 7,863
2954 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
orange star4.8 • 3,810
3461 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston