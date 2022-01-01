George Street Pub

- Home
Small Plates
Calamari
$14.95
Cheese Quesadilla
$9.95
Crab Cakes
$16.95
George Street Wings
$14.95
Hand Dipped Chicken Strips
$13.95
Hummus & Toasted Pita
$14.95
Jalapeno Pank Encrusted Cheese Sticks
$14.95
Pecan Encrusted Chicken Strips
$14.95
Pesto Bruschetta
$14.95
Prince Edward Island Steamed Mussels
$19.95
Pub Chips
$12.95
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$12.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$10.00+
Vegetable of the Day
$8.00
Waffle Fries
$8.00+
Elote Cup
$5.95
Soup
Burgers
Big Plates
Salad/Wraps
Sandwiches
Specials
Mac & Cheese
$8.95
Pasta Special
$18.95
Steak Tacos
$9.95
Sandwich Special
$14.99
Lobster Roll
$27.95
Turkey Club
$10.95
Sriracha Cheese Curds
$12.95Out of stock
Pepperoni Sausage Flat Bread
$13.95
Appetizer Special
$12.95
Polish Sausage
$7.95
Jalapeno Cheese Curds
$11.95
Boneless Wings
$10.95
Steak Nachos
$10.95
Steak Sandwich
$15.95
Philly Cheese Steak
$14.95
Italian Sausage
$14.95
Pork Chop Dinner
$18.95
Fried Shrimp
$15.95
French Toats
$10.00
Breakfeast Sand
$10.00
Crapes
$11.00
Sorbet
$12.95
Cheesecake
$9.95
Creme Brule
$8.00
Family Style Menu
100 Wings
$125.00
25 Wings
$31.00
50 Wings
$62.00
Bruschetta Platter
$27.00
Bruschetta Platter with Avocado
$33.00
Bruschetta Platter with Bacon
$33.00
Bruschetta Platter with Bacon and Avocado
$32.00
Caesar Salad Platter
$71.00
Caesar Salad with Chicken
$89.00
Greek Salad Platter
$81.00
Greek Salad with Chicken
$99.00
Half Tray of Sweet Potato Fries
$25.00
Half Tray of Waffle Fries
$25.00
Hummus Platter
$50.00
Large BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches (20)
$81.00
Large Cheese Sticks (30)
$56.00
Large Chicken Strips (20)
$43.00
Large Mini Burgers or Mini Veggie Burgers (20)
$84.00
Large Pecan Chicken Strips (20)
$50.00
Pork Quesadilla Platter
$37.00
Small BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches (10)
$43.00
Small Cheese Sticks (15)
$28.00
Small Chicken Strips (10)
$22.00
Small Mini Burgers or Mini Veggie Burgers (10)
$37.00
Small Pecan Chicken Strips (10)
$25.00
Veggie Tray
$43.00
Mac And Cheese Platter
$60.00
St Pat's Food menu 2022
Draught Beer
Speakerswagon
$7.00
Hazer Tag
$7.00
Breckenridge Xmas
$7.00
90 Schilling
$7.00
Gumball Head
$8.00Out of stock
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
$7.00
Lagunitas Ipa
$7.00
Miller Lt Draft
$4.00
Son Of Juice
$7.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Stiegl Grapefruit
$7.00
Vodka Radler
$9.00
Zombie Dust
$8.00
Kentucky Bourbon
$7.00
Brownie Points
$7.00
Central Waters 12oz
$9.00
Burl 12oz
$8.00
Freedom Of Speach
$7.00
Bottle Beer
312
$6.00
Ace Pear Cider
$6.50Out of stock
All Day Ipa
$4.00
Angry Orchard
$6.50
Anti Hero
$6.50
Atb Valerie
$4.00
Becks
$3.00
Bells Two Hearted
$7.00
Big Wave
$7.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Blueberry Pancake Sour
$7.00
Boulevard Wheat
$7.00
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
$7.00
Brooklyn Amber NA
$4.00Out of stock
Brooklyn IPA NA
$4.00
Brooklyn Lager
$6.50
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Chicago Handshake
$8.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Delirium Tremens
$10.00
Dragon's Milk
$8.00
Fat Tire
$6.50
Flywheel Bright Lager
$6.50
Heineken
$6.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$8.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$8.00
High Noon Lemon
$8.00
High Noon Mango
$8.00
High Noon Peach
$8.00
High Noon Pineapple
$8.00
High Noon Watermelon
$8.00
Kentucky Bourbon
$8.00
Krankshaft Kolsch
$6.50
Longboard
$7.00
Magners Cider
$7.00
Maple Wood Pulaski Pils
$6.00
Maple Wood Son Of Juice
$7.00Out of stock
Matilda
$9.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Milk Stout Nitro
$6.50
Miller High Life
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
Montuckey
$5.00
Old Style
$5.00
Scrimshaw Pilsner
$6.50
Seattle Basil Mint
$7.50
Seattle Dry Cider
$7.50
Shiner Bock
$4.00
Sofie
$7.50
Tangerine Wheat
$6.50
Tripel Karmeliet
$10.00
White Claw Grapefruit
$6.50
White Claw Raspberry
$6.50
White Claw Watermelon
$6.50
White Claw-Black Cherry
$6.50
White Claw-Mango
$6.50
Topo Chico
$7.00
MGD tall Boy
$5.00
Guinness
$7.00
T . C Ranch Water
$8.00
Delirium Noel
$10.00
Pilsner Urquel
$7.00
Wines
Btl Nine Hats Blend
$35.00
Angeline Cabernet
$10.00
Angeline Pinot Noir
$10.00
Nine Hats Red Blend
$14.00
Sin Zin Zinfandel
$14.00
Santa Julia Malbec
$10.00
Blt Kim Crawford S. B
$35.00
Btl LaMarca prosecco
$35.00
Btl Wycliff Champagne
$25.00
Btl Rose
$35.00
Glass LaMarca Prosecco
$10.00
Glass Wycliff Champagne
$5.00
LaRoque Chardonnay
$10.00
Morgan Chardonnay
$14.00
Attems Pinot Grigio
$12.00
Riff Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Kim Crawford Love Block Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
ZOE Rose
$10.00
Juliette Rose
$12.00Out of stock
DeLoach
$12.00
Liquor
Martell Vs
$10.00
Fernet
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Courvoiser
$10.00Out of stock
Korbel Brandy
$10.00
Campari
$10.00
Baileys
$8.00
Gran Gala
$9.00
Ciroc Vs
$9.00Out of stock
Bombay
$11.00
Hendricks Gin
$11.00
Nolets
$12.00
Tanqueray Gin
$11.00
Well Gin
$10.00
Bacardi Well Rum
$10.00
Captain Morgan Rum
$11.00
Malibu
$11.00
Malibu Lime
$11.00
Myers
$11.00
Auchentoshan
$10.00Out of stock
Glenmorangie
$11.00
Chivas Extra
$12.00Out of stock
Johnny Black
$10.00
Dewars
$11.00
Laphroaig
$14.00Out of stock
Macallan 12
$14.00
1800 Reposado
$11.00
1800 Silver
$11.00
Don Julio Repo
$11.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo
$11.00Out of stock
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
Well Tequila
$10.00
Julio 1942
$24.00
1800 Anejo
$11.00
Casamigos
$11.00
Don Julio Primavera
$12.00Out of stock
Don Julio Primavera
$24.00Out of stock
Absolut
$11.00
Elit
$11.00
Deep Eddy Gfrt
$10.00
Effen Black Cherry
$11.00
Effen Cucumber
$11.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Jeremiah Weed
$11.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Ketel One Citroen
$12.00Out of stock
Ketel One Oranje
$12.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$11.00Out of stock
Smirnoff Cherry
$11.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$11.00
Smirnoff Grape
$11.00
Smirnoff Peach
$11.00Out of stock
Smirnoff Raspberry
$9.00
Smirnoff Watermelon
$11.00
Titos Special
$8.00
Titos
$12.00
Well Vodka
$10.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Blantons
$17.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Bulleit
$12.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Bushmills
$11.00
Crown Apple
$10.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jack Bonded
$15.00
Jameson
$11.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Jim Beam Rye
$11.00
Knob Creek 9 yr
$12.00
Knob Rye
$12.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Powers Irish Gold
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$11.00
Seagram VO
$9.00Out of stock
Skrewball
$11.00
Templeton Rye
$12.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Well Whiskey
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00Out of stock
Yellow Spot 12 yr
$12.00
Legent
$12.00
Peerless Rye
$14.00
Jim Beam Peach
$10.00
Angels Envy
$15.00Out of stock
Jefferson
$11.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00Out of stock
Bowman Brothers
$18.00Out of stock
Weller Special
$22.00
Weller Antique
$25.00
Sazerac Rye
$16.00Out of stock
Taylor Sm Barch
$22.00
Jack Triple Mash
$15.00
Westward
$11.00
Macallan 12 Y
$12.00
Shot
Apple Pie Shot
$6.00
Don Julio Shot
$8.00
Dr. McGillicuddy
$8.00
Fernet
$6.00
Fireball
$8.00
Jack Daniels Shot
$8.00
Jager Shot
$8.00
Jameson Shot
$8.00
Jim Beam Shot
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Makers Shot
$8.00
Malort
$8.00
Pineapple Shot
$6.00
Powers Shot
$8.00
Rumplemintz Shot
$8.00
Tullamore Dew Shot
$8.00
Titos Shot
$8.00
Bailys
$8.00
Screwball
$8.00
Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Bulleit
$8.00
1800 Shot
$8.00
Well Tequila Shot
$6.00
Well Gin Shot
$6.00
Casamigos Shot
$8.00
Captain Morgan Shot
$8.00
Eagle Rare Shot
$8.00
1942
$20.00
Well Whiskey Shot
$6.00
Crown Shot
$8.00
Coronitas
$7.00
Pink Whitney Shot
$4.00Out of stock
Green Tea Shot
$8.00
Jameson Orange
$5.00Out of stock
Jack Bonded
$8.00
Jack Triple Mash
$8.00
Ketel
$8.00
Mixed Drinks
Amaretto Sour
$11.00
Apple Pie Rocks
$10.00
Bacon Bloody Mary
$7.00
Black Russian
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Bloody Mary Call
$11.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
John Daly
$10.00
Long Island
$12.00
Ma Mosa
$9.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Margarita
$11.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Pineapple Rocks
$10.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
Screwdriver
$10.00
Spiced Eggnog
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$11.00
Vodka Collins
$10.00
Well Special
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
$11.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Pimms Cocktail
$11.00
PALOMA
$10.00
CH MOSCOW MULE
$10.00Out of stock
CH SOUTHSIIIDE
$8.00
Negroni
$11.00
CH Gold Rush
$10.00Out of stock
CH Rum Old Fashioned
$10.00
Frozen Southside
$10.00
Froszen Lemonade
$10.00
Frozen Margarita
$10.00
Apple Cider Martini
$13.00
Hot Ciderr
$6.00
Spiked Punch
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Mixed Drinks
$5.00
Vodka Lemonade Pint
$6.00
St Germain
$12.00
Dirty Shirley
$10.00
Well Cocktail
$8.00
Champagne Sp
$6.00
Sp Chardonnay
$8.00
Sp Cabernet Gls
$8.00
Bomb Shots
Martinis
Fountain
Milk/Coffee/Juice
Energy/Other
Brunch Cocktails
St Pat's Drinks 2022
Short Sleeved T-shirts
Long Sleeved T-shirts
Hoodies
Youth T-shirts
Masks
Blanket
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2858 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657
Gallery
