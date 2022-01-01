George's Burgers 3101 lincoln blvd

A map showing the location of George's Burgers 3101 lincoln blvdView gallery

Breakfast Plates

Bacon and Eggs

$9.99

two eggs, four bacon strips, hashbrowns and toast.

Sausage and Eggs

$9.99

four sausage links, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.

Ham and Eggs

$9.99

one large piece of ham steak, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.

Burger Patty and Eggs

$9.99

One 1/4 burger patty, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.

Two Eggs

$8.29

two large eggs, hashbrowns and toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Two over easy eggs on a tostada showered in our house salsa ranchera, rice and beans, flour or corn tortilla.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.99

two eggs scramble with tomato, onion, jalapeño, rice and beans, flour or corn tortilla.

Chorizo and Eggs

$9.99

Two eggs scramble with chorizo, hashbrowns and beans, flour or corn tortilla.

Three Eggs Any Style

$9.99

Three eggs, hashbrowns, toast and jelly.

Turkey Patty and Eggs

$11.99

Turkey patty, 2 large eggs, hash browns and toast

Chicken and Eggs

$16.99

Chicken breast, 2 large eggs, hash browns and toast

Omelettes

Bacon Omelette

$11.99

Three egg omelette with bacon, cheddar and American cheese, side of toast.

Sausage Omelette

$11.99

Three egg omelette with sausage, cheddar and american cheese, side of toast and jelly.

Ham Omelette

$11.99

Three egg omelette, with ham, american and chedder cheese, side of toast and jelly.

Denver Omelette

$11.99

Three egg omelette, ham , bell peppers, onions, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast and jelly.

Chili Omelette

$11.99

Three egg omelette, filled with our best seller in house made chili, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast with jelly.

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Three egg omelette, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast and jelly.

Veggie Omelette

$13.99

Three egg omelette, bell peppers, onion, tomato, avocado, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast and jelly.

Steak Omelette

$14.99

Three egg omelette, delicious steak, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast and jelly

Chicken Omelette

$14.99

Three egg omelette with our delicious home made marinated chicken, american and cheddar cheese, toast and jelly.

Pastrami Omelette

$15.99

Three egg omelette, filled with our famous pastrami, american and cheaddar cheese, toast and jelly

Turkey Omelette

$14.99

Three egg omelette, deli turkey breast, american and cheddar cheese, toast and jelly.

Three Meat Omelette

$15.99

Three egg omelette. Bacon, ham, sausage, american and cheddar cheese, toast and jelly

Big Ass Omelette

$17.99

Five egg omelette, ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions tomatoes, avocado, american and cheddar cheese, toast and jelly.

Off The Grill

French Toast and Eggs

$9.99

French toast, two eggs, two sausage, two bacon, served with butter and syrup.

Pancakes and Eggs

$9.29

Two fluffy pancakes, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage served with butter and syrup.

Two Pancakes

$5.99

Two fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.

Four Pancakes

$7.99

Four fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.

French Toast

$7.99

Full order of our delicious French Toast, served with butter and syrup.

Breakfast Burritos/Tacos

Egg Burrito

$7.99

Two eggs, hashbrowns, cheese and our house made Pico de Gallo.

Bacon Burrito

$9.49

Two eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, cheese and our house made Pico de Gallo.

Sausage Burrito

$9.49

Two eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, cheese and our house made Pico de Gallo.

Ham Burrtio

$9.49

Two eggs, Ham, hashbrowns, cheese and our house made Pico de Gallo.

Three Meat Burrito

$11.99

Two eggs, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, hashbrowns, cheese an our in house made Pico de Gallo

Chorizo and Egg Burrito

$9.49

Two eggs, Chorizo, hashbrowns, beans and our in house made Pico de Gallo.

Turkey and Egg Burrito

$10.49

Two eggs, Turkey Deli breast, hashbrowns, cheese and our in house made Pico de Gallo.

Steak and Egg Burrito

$11.99

Two eggs, Steak, hashbrowns, cheese, and our in house made Pico de Gallo.

Chicken and Egg Burrito

$11.99

Two eggs, our delicious marinated chicken, hashbrowns, cheese and our in house made Pico de Gallo.

Veggie and Egg Burrito

$11.99

Two Eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, avocado, cheese and our in house made Pico de Gallo.

Egg taco

$2.79

One egg taco on double tortilla topped with cheese.

Bacon taco

$3.19

One egg taco with bacon on a double tortilla, topped with cheese.

Sausage Taco

$3.19

One egg with sausage Taco on double tortilla, topped with cheese.

Ham Taco

$3.19

One egg taco with ham on a double tortilla topped with cheese.

Pastrami Egg burrito

$12.99

Costumer favorite Pastrami, hashbrowns, cheese and in house Pico de Gallo.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$6.79

Two eggs, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$7.29

Two eggs, Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$7.29

Two eggs, sausage, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$7.29

Two eggs, Ham, mayo lettuce and tomatoes.

Turkey and Egg Sandwich

$8.99

Two eggs, Turkey deli breast, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Steak and Egg Sandwich

$16.99

Two Eggs, Rib eye steak, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Chicken and Egg Sandwich

$16.99

Two Eggs, delicious chicken breast, mayo lettuce and tomatoes.

Thick Ham sandwich

$9.99

Ham steak sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Pastrami and Egg Sandwich

$16.99

Costumer Favorite pastrami with two eggs on a French Roll with Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Burger patty and egg sandwich

$8.99

burger patty mayo lettuce and tomatoes.

Breakfast Sides

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Hashbrowns

$3.99

Side Burger Patty

$3.99

Side Steak

$9.99

Sides Turkey Patty

$3.99

Side Chicken breast.

$7.99

Side Toast

$1.79

Side Chorizo and eggs

$6.99

Side 1 egg

$1.99

Side 2Eggs

$3.99

Side Salsa Ranchera

$1.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids French Toast and Egg

$6.99

French Toast, one scramble Egg served with butter and syrup.

Kids Pancakes and Egg

$6.99

Two Kids size pancakes, one scrambled egg served with butter and syrup.

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.99

1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Cheeseburger

$5.49

1000 island, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Double Burger

$6.99

1000 island, double patty, lettuce tomatoes and onions.

Double Cheeseburger

$7.49

1000 island, double patty, double cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Bacon Burger

$6.49

Bacon, 1000 island lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Bacon, cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Avocado Burger

$6.49

Avocado,1000 island, lettuce tomatoes and onions .

Avocado Cheeseburger

$6.99

Avocado, Cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Chili Burger

$6.49

Best seller in house made Chili, lettuce tomatoes and onions.

Chili Cheeseburger

$6.99

Best seller in house made Chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Garden Burger

$6.99

Veggy patty, on a wheat bun, 1000 island leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Pastrami Burger

$7.49

Burger Patty, our famous Pastrami, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$8.79

Avocado, Bacon, Cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Patty Melt

$6.39

Patty on Rye toast, cheese, grilled onions.

Grilled SourdoughBurger

$7.19

Patty on sourdough toast, cheese bacon and tomatoes.

Turkey Burger

$6.99

Turkey patty on a wheat bun, 1000 island, leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Turkey Cheeseburger

$7.49

Turkey patty, cheese, on a wheat bun, leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Jr. Burger

$3.59

Jr patty, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Jr. Cheeseburger

$3.99

Jr patty, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Family Pack #1

$33.99

4 hamburgers with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, 4 fries and 4 drinks.

Family Pack #2

$37.99

4 hamburgers with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, 2 fries, 1 onion rings, 1fried zucchini, 4 drinks.

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Ham, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Deli Breast, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

BLT Sandwich

$6.39

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$7.19

Fish fillet on a hamburger bun with mayo, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomatoes.

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.99

Customer Favorite Pastrami on a French Roll with Mustard and Pickles.

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Delucios Rib Eye steak cooked to your preference, on a French roll, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Tuna Sandwich

$6.99

Tuna salad, lettuce and tomatoes.

Tuna Melt

$7.99

tuna salad, american cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Delicious ooey gooey Grill Cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled ham, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken SANDWICH

$7.99

Delucio's house marinated chicken Brest on a hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Gyro sandwich

$9.99

Lamb meat, TZATZIKI sauce, tomatoes, onions on a pita bread.

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Three layers, with turkey breast, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, Bacon and mayo.

Chicken club

$13.99

Salads

Dinner Salad

$8.19

Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, dressing of you're choice.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Ham and Turkey, Greens, boiled Egg, cucumber, cheese, tomatoes and dressing of you're choice.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Delucios house marinated chicken breast on top of a bed of greens, boiled egg , tomatoes , cheese and dressing of you're choice.

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Tuna salad on a bed of greens, boiled egg, cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, and the dressing of you're choice

Asada Salad

$12.99

Generous Portion of Carne Asada on a bed of greens with a boiled egg, cucumber, cheese, tomatoes and you're choice of dressing.

Tostada Salad Chicken

$15.99

House made tostada bowl with a base of rice and greens, topped with sour cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our delicious Marinated Chicken breast with a side of dressing.

Tostada Salad Asada

$15.99

House made tostada bowl with a base of rice and greens, topped with sour cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our delicious Carne asada with a side of dressing.

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Pinto beans and cheddar cheese, in house made Pico de Gallo.

Asada Burrito

$11.49

Carne Asada, pinto beans, Rice, cheese and in house Pico de gallo.

Chicken Burrito

$11.49

Chicken breast, pinto beans, Rice, cheese and in house Pico de gallo.

Veggie Burrito

$10.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, rice, pinto beans, cheese, in house Pico de Gallo.

California Burrito

$11.49

Carne Asada, French fries, sour cream and in house Pico de Gallo.

Pastrami Burrito

$14.99

Costumer Favorite Pastrami with mustard and pickles.

Tacos

Asada Taco

$3.99

Carne Asada, lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo on two corn tortillas.

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Marinated Chicken breast, lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo on two corn tortillas.

Fish Taco

$3.99

Fried fish, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream on two corn tortillas.

3 Taquitos

$4.99

3 Crunchy beef taquitos with a side of avocado sauce

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese with a side of house made Pico de Gallo

Asada Quesadilla

$10.99

Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese, Carne Asada with a side of house made Pico de Gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese, marinated chicken breast with a side of house made Pico de Gallo.

Mexican Plates

Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Carne Asada, rice, beans, fries and onion rings, side of corn or flour tortilla.

Taquito Plate

$10.99

Three crunchy beef taquitos on a bed of lettuce, avocado sauce, Pico de Gallo, rice and beans

2 Asada Taco Plate

$11.99

2 Carne Asada Tacos with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo on two corn tortillas, side of rice and beans.

2 Chicken Taco Plate

$11.99

2 Marinated Chicken breast Tacos with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo on two corn tortillas, side of rice and beans.

Asada Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese, Carne Asada, a side of rice, beans and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese, Marinated Chicken breast, a side of rice, beans and Pico de Gallo.

Fish Taco Plate

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla Plate

$9.99

Chicken fajitas

$17.99

Steak fajitas

$17.99

Dinners

Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Half of a chicken, side salad with choice of dressing, fries and onion rings, one piece of Texas Toast.

Steak Dinner

$18.99

Rib Eye Steak cook to your preference, side salad with choice of dressing, Fries, onion Rings and one piece of Texas toast.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$16.99

Marinated Chicken breast, side salad with choice of dressing, fries and onion rings, one piece of Texas Toast.

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Fried Breaded shrimp, side salad with choice of dressing, fries and onion rings, one piece of Texas Toast and cocktail sauce.

Fish & Chips

$14.99

3 Pieces of fried Cod fish, side salad with choice of dressing, fries and onion rings, one piece of Texas Toast and a side of Tartar sauce.

Side Fried Chicken.

$9.99

Half of a Chicken.

Side of Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Breaded Shrimp with cocktail sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.49

JR Cheeseburger with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

1 Corndog, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

1 Hotdog, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

1 ooey gooey Grill cheese, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.

Kiids Burger

$7.99

JR Hamburger with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.

Side Orders

Small Fries

$4.29

Large Fries

$5.29

Small Onion Rings

$5.29

Large Onion Rings

$6.29

Small Zucchini

$5.29

Large Zucchini

$6.29

Small Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$8.59

Small Cheese Fries

$6.99

Large Cheese Fries

$8.29

Hot Dog

$4.19

Hotdog with Ketchup, mustard, onions and sweet relish.

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.29

Corn Dog

$3.99

Chicken Strips 4pc

$5.99

4 chicken strips with a side of Ranch.

Chicken Wings

$10.99

8-piece wings, mix flats and drums, deep fried and smothered in tangy buffalo sauce with a side of in-house ranch.

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

A bed of French Fries topped with Carne Asada, cheese and Pico de Gallo.

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries

$13.99

Mind blowing combination, our two best sellers on a bed of crispy Fries, topped with Cheese.

Side Beans.

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Sode Avocado

$2.00

Side Chili

$4.50

Side Pastrami

$9.99

Side Garden Patty

$3.89

SIDE JALAPENO

$0.75

Drinks

Regular Drink

$3.19

Large Drink

$3.89

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$3.19

Orange Juice

$3.79

Hot Tea

$3.19

Hot Choccolate

$3.19

Bottle water

$1.75

Condiments

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Salsa Ranchera

$1.00

Side 1000 island.

$0.50

Stk Sauce

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Sour-cream

$1.75

side Tzatziki Sauce

$1.75

Side Guacamole sauce

$1.75

Side Buffalo Sauce.

$0.50

Combo

Fries and Drink

$4.99

Onion Rings and Drink

$5.99

Zucchini and Drink

$5.99

Small Salad and Drink

$5.99

Small Chili Cheese Fries and Drink

$6.99

Fries & Onion Rings and Drink

$7.49

Fries & Zucchini and Drink

$7.49

Onion rings & Zucchini and a Drink

$8.49

Large combo/ FF

$6.99

Large Combo/ OnRings

$7.99

Large Combo/ Zucchini

$7.99

Make it Large Drink

$0.75

Breakfast Specials

Ham and Eggs

$9.99

one large piece of ham steak, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast and jelly.

Pancakes and Eggs

$9.29

Two Fluffy pancakes, two eggs, two sausage, two bacon, served with butter and syrup.

Chorizo and Eggs

$9.99

Two eggs scramble with chorizo, hashbrowns and beans, flour or corn tortilla.

French Toast and Eggs

$9.99

French toast, two eggs, two sausage, two bacon, served with butter and syrup.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Two over easy eggs on a tostada showered in our house salsa ranchera, rice and beans, flour or corn tortilla.

2 Breakfast Tacos Bacon

$6.29

Eggs scramble with bacon on double corn tortilla, topped with cheese and a side of Pico de Gallo.

2 Breakfast Tacos Sausage

$6.29

Eggs scramble with Sausage on double corn tortilla, topped with cheese and a side of Pico de Gallo.

2 Breakfast Tacos Ham

$6.29

Eggs scramble with Ham on double corn tortilla, topped with cheese and a side of Pico de Gallo.

2 Breakfast Tacos Chorizo

$6.29

Eggs scramble with Chorizo on double corn tortilla, topped with cheese and a side of Pico de Gallo.

Breakfast Burger

$8.79

breakfast Favorite, cheeseburger with bacon hashbrowns one fried egg, ketchup and mayo.

Georges Giant Breakfast

$14.99

Two Eggs, Ham steak, 2 Bacon strips, 2 Sausage Links, hashbrowns, Toast and Two fluffy pancakes.

Lunch Specials

Hamburger Special

$9.99

1/4 Pound hamburger with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Fries and a Drink.

Double Cheeseburger Special

$11.99

Double Patty, Double cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Fries and a Drink.

Swiss Burger Special

$13.99

Cheeseburger with Swiss cheese, Bacon, Avocado, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Fries & onion rings and a Drink.

Club Sandwich Special

$13.99

Three layers, with turkey breast, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, Bacon and mayo, Fries & Onion Rings and a Drink.

Pastrami Sandwich Special

$18.99

Customer Favorite Pastrami on a French Roll with Mustard and Pickles with a side of Fries & Onion Rings and a Drink.

Steak Sandwich Special

$18.99

Delucios Rib Eye steak cooked to your preference, on a French roll, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, side of Fries And a Drink.

Chicke Breast Sandwich Special

$12.99

Delucio's house marinated chicken Brest on a hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes with a side of Fries and a Drink.

Gyro Sandwich Special

$12.99

Lamb meat, TZATZIKI sauce, tomatoes, onions on a pita bread with a side of Fries and a Drink.

Buffalo Wings Special

$14.99

8-piece wings, mix flats and drums, deep fried and smothered in tangy buffalo sauce with a side of Fries & Onion Rings, in-house Ranch, and a Drink.

Chili Cheese Fries w/ Pastrami

$14.99

Mind Blowing combination, our two best sellers on top of a bed of crispy French Fries and lots of cheese with a Drink.

Chicken Club special

$17.99
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

3101 lincoln blvd, santa monica, CA 90405

Directions

