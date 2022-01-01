- Home
- /
- Santa Monica
- /
- George's Burgers - 3101 lincoln blvd
George's Burgers 3101 lincoln blvd
No reviews yet
3101 lincoln blvd
santa monica, CA 90405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Plates
Bacon and Eggs
two eggs, four bacon strips, hashbrowns and toast.
Sausage and Eggs
four sausage links, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.
Ham and Eggs
one large piece of ham steak, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.
Burger Patty and Eggs
One 1/4 burger patty, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.
Two Eggs
two large eggs, hashbrowns and toast.
Huevos Rancheros
Two over easy eggs on a tostada showered in our house salsa ranchera, rice and beans, flour or corn tortilla.
Huevos a la Mexicana
two eggs scramble with tomato, onion, jalapeño, rice and beans, flour or corn tortilla.
Chorizo and Eggs
Two eggs scramble with chorizo, hashbrowns and beans, flour or corn tortilla.
Three Eggs Any Style
Three eggs, hashbrowns, toast and jelly.
Turkey Patty and Eggs
Turkey patty, 2 large eggs, hash browns and toast
Chicken and Eggs
Chicken breast, 2 large eggs, hash browns and toast
Omelettes
Bacon Omelette
Three egg omelette with bacon, cheddar and American cheese, side of toast.
Sausage Omelette
Three egg omelette with sausage, cheddar and american cheese, side of toast and jelly.
Ham Omelette
Three egg omelette, with ham, american and chedder cheese, side of toast and jelly.
Denver Omelette
Three egg omelette, ham , bell peppers, onions, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast and jelly.
Chili Omelette
Three egg omelette, filled with our best seller in house made chili, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast with jelly.
Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast and jelly.
Veggie Omelette
Three egg omelette, bell peppers, onion, tomato, avocado, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast and jelly.
Steak Omelette
Three egg omelette, delicious steak, american and cheddar cheese, side of toast and jelly
Chicken Omelette
Three egg omelette with our delicious home made marinated chicken, american and cheddar cheese, toast and jelly.
Pastrami Omelette
Three egg omelette, filled with our famous pastrami, american and cheaddar cheese, toast and jelly
Turkey Omelette
Three egg omelette, deli turkey breast, american and cheddar cheese, toast and jelly.
Three Meat Omelette
Three egg omelette. Bacon, ham, sausage, american and cheddar cheese, toast and jelly
Big Ass Omelette
Five egg omelette, ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions tomatoes, avocado, american and cheddar cheese, toast and jelly.
Off The Grill
French Toast and Eggs
French toast, two eggs, two sausage, two bacon, served with butter and syrup.
Pancakes and Eggs
Two fluffy pancakes, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage served with butter and syrup.
Two Pancakes
Two fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.
Four Pancakes
Four fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.
French Toast
Full order of our delicious French Toast, served with butter and syrup.
Breakfast Burritos/Tacos
Egg Burrito
Two eggs, hashbrowns, cheese and our house made Pico de Gallo.
Bacon Burrito
Two eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, cheese and our house made Pico de Gallo.
Sausage Burrito
Two eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, cheese and our house made Pico de Gallo.
Ham Burrtio
Two eggs, Ham, hashbrowns, cheese and our house made Pico de Gallo.
Three Meat Burrito
Two eggs, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, hashbrowns, cheese an our in house made Pico de Gallo
Chorizo and Egg Burrito
Two eggs, Chorizo, hashbrowns, beans and our in house made Pico de Gallo.
Turkey and Egg Burrito
Two eggs, Turkey Deli breast, hashbrowns, cheese and our in house made Pico de Gallo.
Steak and Egg Burrito
Two eggs, Steak, hashbrowns, cheese, and our in house made Pico de Gallo.
Chicken and Egg Burrito
Two eggs, our delicious marinated chicken, hashbrowns, cheese and our in house made Pico de Gallo.
Veggie and Egg Burrito
Two Eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, avocado, cheese and our in house made Pico de Gallo.
Egg taco
One egg taco on double tortilla topped with cheese.
Bacon taco
One egg taco with bacon on a double tortilla, topped with cheese.
Sausage Taco
One egg with sausage Taco on double tortilla, topped with cheese.
Ham Taco
One egg taco with ham on a double tortilla topped with cheese.
Pastrami Egg burrito
Costumer favorite Pastrami, hashbrowns, cheese and in house Pico de Gallo.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Bacon and Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Sausage and Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, sausage, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Ham and Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, Ham, mayo lettuce and tomatoes.
Turkey and Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, Turkey deli breast, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Steak and Egg Sandwich
Two Eggs, Rib eye steak, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Chicken and Egg Sandwich
Two Eggs, delicious chicken breast, mayo lettuce and tomatoes.
Thick Ham sandwich
Ham steak sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Pastrami and Egg Sandwich
Costumer Favorite pastrami with two eggs on a French Roll with Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Burger patty and egg sandwich
burger patty mayo lettuce and tomatoes.
Breakfast Sides
Kids Breakfast
Burgers
Hamburger
1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Cheeseburger
1000 island, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Double Burger
1000 island, double patty, lettuce tomatoes and onions.
Double Cheeseburger
1000 island, double patty, double cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Bacon Burger
Bacon, 1000 island lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Avocado Burger
Avocado,1000 island, lettuce tomatoes and onions .
Avocado Cheeseburger
Avocado, Cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Chili Burger
Best seller in house made Chili, lettuce tomatoes and onions.
Chili Cheeseburger
Best seller in house made Chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Garden Burger
Veggy patty, on a wheat bun, 1000 island leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Pastrami Burger
Burger Patty, our famous Pastrami, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger
Avocado, Bacon, Cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Patty Melt
Patty on Rye toast, cheese, grilled onions.
Grilled SourdoughBurger
Patty on sourdough toast, cheese bacon and tomatoes.
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty on a wheat bun, 1000 island, leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Turkey Cheeseburger
Turkey patty, cheese, on a wheat bun, leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Jr. Burger
Jr patty, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Jr. Cheeseburger
Jr patty, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Family Pack #1
4 hamburgers with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, 4 fries and 4 drinks.
Family Pack #2
4 hamburgers with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, 2 fries, 1 onion rings, 1fried zucchini, 4 drinks.
Sandwiches
Ham Sandwich
Ham, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey Deli Breast, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and mayo.
Fish Sandwich
Fish fillet on a hamburger bun with mayo, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomatoes.
Pastrami Sandwich
Customer Favorite Pastrami on a French Roll with Mustard and Pickles.
Steak Sandwich
Delucios Rib Eye steak cooked to your preference, on a French roll, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad, lettuce and tomatoes.
Tuna Melt
tuna salad, american cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Grilled Cheese
Delicious ooey gooey Grill Cheese.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken SANDWICH
Delucio's house marinated chicken Brest on a hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Gyro sandwich
Lamb meat, TZATZIKI sauce, tomatoes, onions on a pita bread.
Club Sandwich
Three layers, with turkey breast, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, Bacon and mayo.
Chicken club
Salads
Dinner Salad
Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, dressing of you're choice.
Chef Salad
Ham and Turkey, Greens, boiled Egg, cucumber, cheese, tomatoes and dressing of you're choice.
Chicken Salad
Delucios house marinated chicken breast on top of a bed of greens, boiled egg , tomatoes , cheese and dressing of you're choice.
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad on a bed of greens, boiled egg, cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, and the dressing of you're choice
Asada Salad
Generous Portion of Carne Asada on a bed of greens with a boiled egg, cucumber, cheese, tomatoes and you're choice of dressing.
Tostada Salad Chicken
House made tostada bowl with a base of rice and greens, topped with sour cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our delicious Marinated Chicken breast with a side of dressing.
Tostada Salad Asada
House made tostada bowl with a base of rice and greens, topped with sour cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our delicious Carne asada with a side of dressing.
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Pinto beans and cheddar cheese, in house made Pico de Gallo.
Asada Burrito
Carne Asada, pinto beans, Rice, cheese and in house Pico de gallo.
Chicken Burrito
Chicken breast, pinto beans, Rice, cheese and in house Pico de gallo.
Veggie Burrito
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, rice, pinto beans, cheese, in house Pico de Gallo.
California Burrito
Carne Asada, French fries, sour cream and in house Pico de Gallo.
Pastrami Burrito
Costumer Favorite Pastrami with mustard and pickles.
Tacos
Asada Taco
Carne Asada, lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo on two corn tortillas.
Chicken Taco
Marinated Chicken breast, lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo on two corn tortillas.
Fish Taco
Fried fish, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream on two corn tortillas.
3 Taquitos
3 Crunchy beef taquitos with a side of avocado sauce
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese with a side of house made Pico de Gallo
Asada Quesadilla
Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese, Carne Asada with a side of house made Pico de Gallo
Chicken Quesadilla
Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese, marinated chicken breast with a side of house made Pico de Gallo.
Mexican Plates
Carne Asada Plate
Carne Asada, rice, beans, fries and onion rings, side of corn or flour tortilla.
Taquito Plate
Three crunchy beef taquitos on a bed of lettuce, avocado sauce, Pico de Gallo, rice and beans
2 Asada Taco Plate
2 Carne Asada Tacos with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo on two corn tortillas, side of rice and beans.
2 Chicken Taco Plate
2 Marinated Chicken breast Tacos with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo on two corn tortillas, side of rice and beans.
Asada Quesadilla Plate
Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese, Carne Asada, a side of rice, beans and Pico de Gallo.
Chicken Quesadilla Plate
Buttery Flour Tortilla with ooey gooey blend of Cheese, Marinated Chicken breast, a side of rice, beans and Pico de Gallo.
Fish Taco Plate
Cheese Quesadilla Plate
Chicken fajitas
Steak fajitas
Dinners
Fried Chicken Dinner
Half of a chicken, side salad with choice of dressing, fries and onion rings, one piece of Texas Toast.
Steak Dinner
Rib Eye Steak cook to your preference, side salad with choice of dressing, Fries, onion Rings and one piece of Texas toast.
Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated Chicken breast, side salad with choice of dressing, fries and onion rings, one piece of Texas Toast.
Shrimp Basket
Fried Breaded shrimp, side salad with choice of dressing, fries and onion rings, one piece of Texas Toast and cocktail sauce.
Fish & Chips
3 Pieces of fried Cod fish, side salad with choice of dressing, fries and onion rings, one piece of Texas Toast and a side of Tartar sauce.
Side Fried Chicken.
Half of a Chicken.
Side of Shrimp Basket
Breaded Shrimp with cocktail sauce.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
JR Cheeseburger with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.
Kids Corn Dog
1 Corndog, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.
Kids Hot Dog
1 Hotdog, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
1 ooey gooey Grill cheese, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.
Kiids Burger
JR Hamburger with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, small side of fries, and a Jr drink.
Side Orders
Small Fries
Large Fries
Small Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Small Zucchini
Large Zucchini
Small Chili Cheese Fries
Large Chili Cheese Fries
Small Cheese Fries
Large Cheese Fries
Hot Dog
Hotdog with Ketchup, mustard, onions and sweet relish.
Chili Cheese Dog
Corn Dog
Chicken Strips 4pc
4 chicken strips with a side of Ranch.
Chicken Wings
8-piece wings, mix flats and drums, deep fried and smothered in tangy buffalo sauce with a side of in-house ranch.
Carne Asada Fries
A bed of French Fries topped with Carne Asada, cheese and Pico de Gallo.
Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries
Mind blowing combination, our two best sellers on a bed of crispy Fries, topped with Cheese.
Side Beans.
Side Rice
Sode Avocado
Side Chili
Side Pastrami
Side Garden Patty
SIDE JALAPENO
Drinks
Condiments
Combo
Fries and Drink
Onion Rings and Drink
Zucchini and Drink
Small Salad and Drink
Small Chili Cheese Fries and Drink
Fries & Onion Rings and Drink
Fries & Zucchini and Drink
Onion rings & Zucchini and a Drink
Large combo/ FF
Large Combo/ OnRings
Large Combo/ Zucchini
Make it Large Drink
Breakfast Specials
Ham and Eggs
one large piece of ham steak, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast and jelly.
Pancakes and Eggs
Two Fluffy pancakes, two eggs, two sausage, two bacon, served with butter and syrup.
Chorizo and Eggs
Two eggs scramble with chorizo, hashbrowns and beans, flour or corn tortilla.
French Toast and Eggs
French toast, two eggs, two sausage, two bacon, served with butter and syrup.
Huevos Rancheros
Two over easy eggs on a tostada showered in our house salsa ranchera, rice and beans, flour or corn tortilla.
2 Breakfast Tacos Bacon
Eggs scramble with bacon on double corn tortilla, topped with cheese and a side of Pico de Gallo.
2 Breakfast Tacos Sausage
Eggs scramble with Sausage on double corn tortilla, topped with cheese and a side of Pico de Gallo.
2 Breakfast Tacos Ham
Eggs scramble with Ham on double corn tortilla, topped with cheese and a side of Pico de Gallo.
2 Breakfast Tacos Chorizo
Eggs scramble with Chorizo on double corn tortilla, topped with cheese and a side of Pico de Gallo.
Breakfast Burger
breakfast Favorite, cheeseburger with bacon hashbrowns one fried egg, ketchup and mayo.
Georges Giant Breakfast
Two Eggs, Ham steak, 2 Bacon strips, 2 Sausage Links, hashbrowns, Toast and Two fluffy pancakes.
Lunch Specials
Hamburger Special
1/4 Pound hamburger with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Fries and a Drink.
Double Cheeseburger Special
Double Patty, Double cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Fries and a Drink.
Swiss Burger Special
Cheeseburger with Swiss cheese, Bacon, Avocado, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Fries & onion rings and a Drink.
Club Sandwich Special
Three layers, with turkey breast, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, Bacon and mayo, Fries & Onion Rings and a Drink.
Pastrami Sandwich Special
Customer Favorite Pastrami on a French Roll with Mustard and Pickles with a side of Fries & Onion Rings and a Drink.
Steak Sandwich Special
Delucios Rib Eye steak cooked to your preference, on a French roll, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, side of Fries And a Drink.
Chicke Breast Sandwich Special
Delucio's house marinated chicken Brest on a hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes with a side of Fries and a Drink.
Gyro Sandwich Special
Lamb meat, TZATZIKI sauce, tomatoes, onions on a pita bread with a side of Fries and a Drink.
Buffalo Wings Special
8-piece wings, mix flats and drums, deep fried and smothered in tangy buffalo sauce with a side of Fries & Onion Rings, in-house Ranch, and a Drink.
Chili Cheese Fries w/ Pastrami
Mind Blowing combination, our two best sellers on top of a bed of crispy French Fries and lots of cheese with a Drink.
Chicken Club special
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3101 lincoln blvd, santa monica, CA 90405
Photos coming soon!