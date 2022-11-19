Restaurant header imageView gallery

George’s Coney Island

1,100 Reviews

$

158 Southbridge St

Worcester, MA 01608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Grill Items

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.57

Our signature menu item with any topping you like!

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.85
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.25
Worksburger

Worksburger

$9.25

Cheeseburger with our signature chili sauce, mustard, and onion.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Sides

Chips (Plain)

$1.50

Chips (Sour Cream & Onion)

$1.50

Chips (Barbeque)

$1.50
Mac & Cheese 8 oz

Mac & Cheese 8 oz

$4.50

Homemade and cheesy goodness.

Baked Beans 8 oz

Baked Beans 8 oz

$4.50

Homemade and delicious.

Pickle

Pickle

$2.00

Brownies

$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies (pack of 3)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (pack of 3)

$1.50

Chocolate Eclair Pie - Table Talk

$1.50

Apple Pie - Table Talk

$1.50

Blueberry Pie - Table Talk

$1.50Out of stock

Sodas

Cola

$1.75

Orange Dry

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Cream Soda

$1.75Out of stock

7 UP

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Grape

$1.75

Diet Cola

$1.75

Diet Orange Dry

$1.75

Snapples

Lemon Iced Tea

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Mango Madness

$2.50

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Half & Half

$2.50

Diet Lemon Tea

$2.50

Diet Peach Tea

$2.50

Milks

White Milk Carton

White Milk Carton

$1.50
Chocolate Milk Carton

Chocolate Milk Carton

$1.50
Chocolate Milk Bottle

Chocolate Milk Bottle

$5.50

Water / Seltzers

Water Bottle

$1.50

Online Meal Deal

Night Time Meal Deal

$19.99

Gift Shop

White Coney Island T-Shirt

$20.00

Black Coney Island T-Shirt

$20.00

Tattoo

$2.00

Pin

$5.00

Small Sticker

$1.00

Postcards

$1.00

Beer Bottles/Cans

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller Highlife

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00Out of stock

Guinness

$5.00

O'Douls

$2.00Out of stock

Narragansett

$4.00

Redemption Rock

$5.00Out of stock

Cocktail Cans

Margarita Can

$5.00

Mai Tai Can

$5.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary Can

$5.00Out of stock

White Russian Can

$5.00Out of stock

Vodka Mule Can

$5.00Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea Can

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving Worcester Over 100 Years!

Website

Location

158 Southbridge St, Worcester, MA 01608

Directions

Gallery
George's Coney Island image
George's Coney Island image

