Bagels

Nik's Donuts Aurora

review star

No reviews yet

1023 N Aurora Rd

Aurora, OH 44202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Mixed Dozen
Honey Oat Milk Latte

Coffee

Solstice Roasters Coffee - Chef owned and foodie driven, serving Cleveland for over a quarter century. Coffee is acquired through Direct Trade means. Freshly roasted and distributed high quality coffee.

Solstice Coffee

$1.50+

The best quality beans from our local roaster Solstice

Hand Crafted Latte

$3.90+

Create your perfect Latte! Our Baristas will grind, hand-tamp, brew, and pour your latte to your liking using the best quality Solstice Coffee espresso beans!

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte (Extra Spicy)

$3.50

Dirty Chai

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.65+

Mocha

$4.00+

Cappuccino with Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Cortado

$2.95

Equal Parts Espresso and Steamed Chocolate Milk

Cortado

$2.65

Equal Parts Espresso and Steamed Milk

Americano

$2.00+

Espresso and Hot Water

Red Eye (Small)

$3.00

Large Coffee Topoped with a Shot of Espresso

Tea

$1.50+

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Refil

$1.00

Honey Oat Milk Latte

$4.40+

Solstice Espresso Beans freshly ground, hand tamped, and brewed. Oat milk frothed with vanilla and honey!

Reese's Cup Latte

$4.40+

Espresso with a shot of vanilla topped with frothed Chocolate Peanut Butter Almond milk. A delicious nutty way to wake up!

Drink

Cranberry Apple Raspberry Juice

Cranberry Apple Raspberry Juice

$1.85

Minute Maid 12oz.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.85

Minute Maid 12oz.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.85

Minute Maid 12oz.

Cranberry Grape Juice

Cranberry Grape Juice

$1.85

Minute Maid 12oz.

Water

Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

Milk

$1.85

14oz.

Chocolate Milk

$1.85

14oz.

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Super creamy chocolate cocoa Hot!

RedBull

RedBull

$2.25

Gatorade

$1.70

Pop

$1.70

Hint Water

$1.25

Kids Juice

$1.68

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Cake Donuts

Glazed Cake Donut

Glazed Cake Donut
$1.70

$1.70
Delicious Original Plain Cake Donut

Delicious Original Plain Cake Donut

$1.70
Cake Donut Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar

Cake Donut Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar

$1.70
Cake Donut Topped with Chocolate Icing

Cake Donut Topped with Chocolate Icing

$1.70
Cake Donut Topped with Maple Icing

Cake Donut Topped with Maple Icing

$1.70
Cake Donut Topped with Vanilla Icing

Cake Donut Topped with Vanilla Icing

$1.70
Cake Donut Topped w/ Chocolate Icing and Sprinkles

Cake Donut Topped w/ Chocolate Icing and Sprinkles

$1.70
Cake Donut Topped w/ Vanilla Icing and Sprinkles

Cake Donut Topped w/ Vanilla Icing and Sprinkles

$1.70
Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Rainbow Sprinkles

Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Rainbow Sprinkles

$1.70
Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles

Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles

$1.70
Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Cereal

Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Cereal

$1.70
Cake Donut Rolled in Powdered Sugar

Cake Donut Rolled in Powdered Sugar

$1.70
Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Peanuts

Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Peanuts

$1.70
Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Toasted Coconut

Cake Donut w/ Butter Cream and Toasted Coconut

$1.70

Raised Ring

Raised Ring w/ Vanilla Icing

Raised Ring w/ Vanilla Icing
$1.70

$1.70
Raised Ring w/ Chocolate Icing

Raised Ring w/ Chocolate Icing
$1.70

$1.70
Raised Ring w/ Maple Icing

Raised Ring w/ Maple Icing
$1.70

$1.70
Raised Ring w/ Vanilla Icing and Rainbow Sprinkles

Raised Ring w/ Vanilla Icing and Rainbow Sprinkles
$1.70

$1.70
Raised Ring w/ Chocolate Icing and Rainbow Sprinkles

Raised Ring w/ Chocolate Icing and Rainbow Sprinkles
$1.70

$1.70
Raised Rinb w/ Butter Cream and Rainbow Sprinkles

Raised Rinb w/ Butter Cream and Rainbow Sprinkles
$1.70

$1.70
Raised Ring w/ Butter Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles

Raised Ring w/ Butter Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles
$1.70

$1.70

Raised Ring w/ Butter Cream and Toasted Coconut

$1.70

Raised Ring w/ Butter Cream and Peanuts

$1.70
Raised Glazed Donut

Raised Glazed Donut
$1.70

$1.70
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist
$1.70

$1.70
Cane Sugar Raised Ring

Cane Sugar Raised Ring

$1.70

Our Raised Ring Donut Rolled in Cane Sugar

Raised Ring w/ Strawberry Icing

Raised Ring w/ Strawberry Icing

$1.70Out of stock
Raised Ring w/ Strawberry Icing and Sprinkles

Raised Ring w/ Strawberry Icing and Sprinkles
$1.70Out of stock

$1.70Out of stock
Donut Holes

Donut Holes

$6.00Out of stock

16 Glazed Donut Holes

Filled Donut

Raspberry Filled Bun Rolled in Cane Sugar

Raspberry Filled Bun Rolled in Cane Sugar
$1.95

$1.95
Apple Filled Bun Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar

Apple Filled Bun Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar
$1.95

$1.95
Butter Cream Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing

Butter Cream Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing
$1.95

$1.95
Butter Cream Filled Bun Topped w/ Powder Sugar

Butter Cream Filled Bun Topped w/ Powder Sugar
$1.95

$1.95
Butter Cream Filled Bun w/ Maple Icing

Butter Cream Filled Bun w/ Maple Icing
$1.95

$1.95
Chocolate Cream Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing

Chocolate Cream Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing
$1.95

$1.95
Lemon Filled Bun w/ Lemon Icing

Lemon Filled Bun w/ Lemon Icing
$1.95

$1.95
Blueberry Filled Bun w/ Vanilla Icing

Blueberry Filled Bun w/ Vanilla Icing
$1.95

$1.95
Strawberry Filled Bun w/ Vanilla Icibng

Strawberry Filled Bun w/ Vanilla Icibng
$1.95

$1.95
Custard Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing

Custard Filled Bun w/ Chocolate Icing

$1.95

Boston Cream - Bavarian Cream

Custard Filled Bun w/ Maple Icing

Custard Filled Bun w/ Maple Icing

$1.95

Boston Cream - Bavarian Cream

Cruller Donut

Cruller Donut
French Crullers are lovely fluted, ring-shaped donuts made from pâte à choux that's fried and iced!
Chocolate Iced

Chocolate Iced
$1.70

$1.70

French Crullers are lovely fluted, ring-shaped donuts made from pâte à choux that's fried and iced!

Maple Iced

$1.70

Vanilla Iced

$1.70

Cinnamon Roll

Glazed Cinnamon Roll

Glazed Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Our Donut dough rolled up with cinnamon sugar and butter then fried and glazed!

Maple Topped Cinnamon Roll

Maple Topped Cinnamon Roll
$2.95

$2.95
Vanilla Icing Topped Cinnamon Roll

Vanilla Icing Topped Cinnamon Roll
$2.95

$2.95

Mixed Dozen or Half Dozen

A Randomly Mixed Variety of Our Favorite Donuts
Mixed Dozen

Mixed Dozen

$20.00

Mixed Half Dozen

$10.50

Country Parlor Ice Cream

Kid Cup 4oz

$3.00

Medium 6oz

$4.00

Large 8oz

$6.00
Choco Taco

Choco Taco

$2.00
Minion Pop

Minion Pop

$2.00

Nik's Gear! Shirts, Hoodies, Coffee Travelers, and more!

Honey Stick

$0.75

Honey Sticks - 5 included

$3.75
Mike's Maple Syrup

Mike's Maple Syrup

$9.50

Mike's Maple Syrup from Heritage Lake Farm in Garrettsville Ohio. 12oz Glass Bottle

T-shirts Grey w/George's Logo

$12.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious and Fresh Made From Scratch Donuts Croissants & Pastries! Family Recipe and Family Owned for Since 1968! Come Taste the Best! We also offer Espresso, Hand crafted Lattes Ice Cream and more!

Location

1023 N Aurora Rd, Aurora, OH 44202

Directions

