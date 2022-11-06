Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Middle Eastern

Georges King of falafel and cheese steak

904 Reviews

$

1205 28th St NW

Washington, DC 20007

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma
Steak & Cheese
Beef Shawarma

APPETIZERS

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$7.95

Pureed chickpeas, tahini, fresh lemon juice, olive oil and pita bread

Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$8.95

Parsley, tomatoes, onion, bulgur wheat, salt, pepper and olive oil

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, sumac and vinaigrette

Falafel & Pita

Falafel & Pita

$8.95

Five (5) pieces of fried falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles, tahini sauce and pita bread

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$8.95Out of stock

Six (6) grape leaves stuffed with basmati rice, onion and tomato

SANDWICHES (Sides Not Included)

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$9.95

Marinated chicken, french fries (inside) and garlic whip

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$9.95

Marinated beef, onions, pickles, parsley, sumac and tahini sauce

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$10.95

Grilled shaved rib eye steak with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Chicken & Cheese

Chicken & Cheese

$9.95

Grilled chicken with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$9.95

Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$9.95

Marinated lamb, lettuce, tomatoes and yogurt cucumber sauce

PLATES WITH BASMATI RICE

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.95

Chicken shawarma, grilled vegetables, basmati rice, garlic whip, kabis and pita bread

Lamb Gyro Plate

Lamb Gyro Plate

$14.95

Marinated lamb, grilled vegetables, basmati rice, hummus, kabis and pita bread

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$4.95
Kabis

Kabis

$4.95

Pickled turnips

Basmati Rice

$4.95

Side of Garlic

$1.25

Side of Hummus

$1.25
Side of Chatta

Side of Chatta

Hot sauce

DESSERTS

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$7.95
Kinder Crepe

Kinder Crepe

$8.95
Oreo Nutella Crepe

Oreo Nutella Crepe

$8.95
Baklawa

Baklawa

$5.95
Pistachio Halawa Nutella Crepe

Pistachio Halawa Nutella Crepe

$8.95

Nutella topped with halawa - a sweet tahini dessert - in a crepe

DRINKS

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.50
Water

Water

$2.50
Yogurt Drink

Yogurt Drink

$3.95

T-Shirts

Street View T-Shirt

Street View T-Shirt

$20.00+

100% cotton short-sleeved shirt in White with George's logo on the front left chest and street view graphic on back.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern Middle Eastern sandwiches with classic American cheesesteaks.

Website

Location

1205 28th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

