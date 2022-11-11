Main picView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Salad

George's Greek Cafe Lakewood

3,030 Reviews

$$

5252 Faculty Avenue

Lakewood, CA 90712

Combo
Greek Salad
Gyro

Appetizers

Saganaki

Saganaki

$14.00

The Saganaki is an absolute favorite among the George's family. It is a lightly pan fried cheese that is set aflame and cooked to perfection. Topped with Kalamata olives and lemon juice and served with pita.

Spanakopites

Spanakopites

$9.00

Spanakopites are flakey filo dough pastries stuffed with a wonderful blend of spinach, feta cheese, and Greek spices. After being baked to a golden perfection, it is served alongside a mix of chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.

Dolmathes

Dolmathes

$9.00

Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, tomato, and spices. Served on top of tzantziki sauce with tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.

Falafel

Falafel

$9.00

Vegetarian falafel made from garbanzo bean and spices. Served on top of hummus with tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.

Combo App

Combo App

$19.00

Selection of dolmathes, spanakopites, kalamari, and gyro feta falafel. Served with tzantziki sauce, marinara sauce, humus, and pita bread.

Veg Combo App

Veg Combo App

$17.00

Selection of vegetarian dolmathes, falafel, spanakopites, and kalamata olives. Served with tzantziki sauce, humus, and pita bread.

(4) Chops App

(4) Chops App

$21.00

Our very own, locally famous, succulent New Zeland lamb chops marinated in lemon juice, EVOO, oregano, and spices.

(6) Lamb Chops App

(6) Lamb Chops App

$28.00

Our very own, locally famous, succulent New Zeland lamb chops marinated in lemon juice, EVOO, oregano, and spices.

(8) Lamb Chops App

(8) Lamb Chops App

$35.00

Our very own, locally famous, succulent New Zeland lamb chops marinated in lemon juice, EVOO, oregano, and spices.

(1) Dip

(1) Dip

$8.00

Your choice of any one of our delicious dips. Served with pita.

(2) Dip

(2) Dip

$12.00

Choose any combination of two dips from the list below. Served with pita.

(3) Dip

(3) Dip

$15.00

Choose any combination of three dips from the list below. Served with pita.

(4) Dip

(4) Dip

$18.00

Choose any combination of four dips from the list below. Served with pita.

Gyro App

Gyro App

$11.00

Shaved beef and lamb cooked on a spit. Served with pita bread and tzantziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$11.00

Shaved chicken cooked on a spit. Served with pita bread and tzantziki sauce.

Gyro Falafel

Gyro Falafel

$10.00

Our gyro falafel is a new take on an old favorite. We took our original falafel blend and crumbled bits of gyro meat and feta into the mix. Served with 4 deliciously fried pieces and side of chopped onion, cucumber, and tomato.

Hallumi

Hallumi

$14.00

Sliced cyprus cheese grilled to perfection and topped with sliced tomato. Served with pita bread.

(6) Veg Dolm App

(6) Veg Dolm App

$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, lemon juice, and spices. Served on top of tzantziki sauce with tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.

Poppers

Poppers

$8.00

Wonton wrapper stuffed with feta cheese, spinach, and spices with ranch and tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.

Feta/Olives

$12.00

Kalamari

$14.00

Entrees

Combo

Combo

$10.00

This entrée allows you to Build Your Own Grill by selecting any combination of the proteins below. Choose one or choose them all, the options are endless! Each entrée includes tzantziki, pita, and two sides.

Falafel Co

Falafel Co

$16.00

Vegetarian falafel made from garbanzo beans and spices served with humus. Served with your choice of two sides, pita, ad tzantziki.

(4) Lamb Chops

(4) Lamb Chops

$28.00

Our very own, locally made, succulent New Zealand lamb chops marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.

(6) Lamb Chops

(6) Lamb Chops

$34.00

Our very own, locally made, succulent New Zealand lamb chops marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.

(8) Lamb Chops

(8) Lamb Chops

$40.00

Our very own, locally made, succulent New Zealand lamb chops marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.

Chicken Spanachi

Chicken Spanachi

$21.00

Marinated chicken breast topped with spinach and feta cheese. Served with your choice of two sides and pita.

Salmon Co

Salmon Co

$22.00

Fresh salmon marinated in lemon juice, EVOO, fresh garlic, and dill. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.

Stuffed Salmon

Stuffed Salmon

$25.00

Filet of fresh salmon stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and Greek spices. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$19.00

Filo dough pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese. The entrée is served with six pieces.

Pastitso

Pastitso

$21.00

Pasta and spiced ground beef topped with a creamy bechamel sauce. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.

Dolmathes

Dolmathes

$19.00

Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, tomato, and spices served with tzantziki, your choice of two sides, and pita bread.

Steak Co

Steak Co

$25.00

Flat iron steak marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides, tzantziki, and pita bread.

Stuffed Steak Co

Stuffed Steak Co

$28.00

Flat iron steak marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices, butterflied and stuffed with spinach and feta cheese. Served with your choice of two sides, tzantziki, and pita bread.

Gyro Falafel Co

Gyro Falafel Co

$18.00

Our gyro falafel is a new take on an old favorite. We took our original falafel blend and crumbled bits of gyro meat and feta into the mix. The entrée is served with 4 deliciously fried pieces.

Veggie Dolmathes

Veggie Dolmathes

$16.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, lemon juice, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides, tzantziki, and pita bread.

Kleftico

Kleftico

$18.95Out of stock

Mousaka

$16.95Out of stock

Salads

Sm Greek Salad

Sm Greek Salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and bell peppers tossed in our signature, homemade George's Greek Dressing.

Sm Horiatiki Salad

Sm Horiatiki Salad

$9.00

Fresh hearty chunks of tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, and bell peppers tossed in George's Greek Dressing.

Sm Mediterranean Kale Salad

$9.00

Shredded kale, assorted cabbage, raisins, feta, and pumpkin seeds tossed with our signature homemade George's Greek Dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and bell peppers tossed in our signature, homemade George's Greek Dressing.

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$13.00

Fresh hearty chunks of tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, and bell peppers tossed in George's Greek Dressing.

Mediterranean Kale Salad

$13.00

Shredded kale, assorted cabbage, raisins, feta, and pumpkin seeds tossed with our signature homemade George's Greek Dressing.

Sandwiches

Gyro

Gyro

$16.00

Shaved beef and lamb cooked on a spit, topped with tzantziki, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in pita.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$16.00

Shaved chicken cooked on a spit, topped with tzantziki, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in a pita.

Falafel

Falafel

$14.00

Vegetarian falafel made daily from garbanzo beans and spices topped with humus, fresh tomato, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in a pita.

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$16.00

Chunks of boneless chicken breast served in a pita with tzantziki, tomato, cucumber, and red onion.

Filet Mignon Souvlaki

Filet Mignon Souvlaki

$18.00

Chunks of filet mignon served in a pita with tzantziki, cucumber, tomato, and red onion.

Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$18.00

Chunks of lamb served in a pita with tzantziki, tomato, cucumber, and red onion.

Greek Chicken

Greek Chicken

$16.00

Seasoned and grilled boneless chicken breast served on pita bread with kalamata spread, onion, tomato, provolone cheese, and lettuce.

Gyro Falafel

Gyro Falafel

$16.00

Falafel stuffed with gryo and feta with humus, tomato, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in a pita.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$14.00

Vegetarian falafel patty made from garbanzo beans and spices with humus, onions, feta, fresh tomatoes, and mixed greens served on a burger bun.

Burger

Burger

$15.00

1/3 lb. All beef burger, special sauce, lettuce, fresh tomato, onion, and pickles.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb. All beef burger, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce, fresh tomato, onion, and pickles.

Grilled Cheese Pita

$12.00

Soups

Sm Tomato

Sm Tomato

$7.00

A zesty blend of tomatoes, cream, chicken broth, and spices.

Sm Avgolemono

Sm Avgolemono

$7.00

Chicken broth soup with rice and lemon juice.

Sm Lentil

Sm Lentil

$7.00

A traditional vegetarian blend of lentils, carrots, celery, fresh garlic, and onion in a tomato broth.

Lg Tomato Soup

Lg Tomato Soup

$10.00

A zesty blend of tomatoes, cream, chicken broth, and spices.

Lg Avgolemono

Lg Avgolemono

$10.00

Chicken broth soup with rice and lemon juice.

Lg Lentil

Lg Lentil

$10.00

A traditional vegetarian blend of lentils, carrots, celery, fresh garlic, and onion in a tomato broth.

Soup/Salad

Soup/Salad

$14.00

Your choice of soup along side our small traditional Greek salad served with pita.

Bottles of Wine

BTL GGC Pinot Noir

BTL GGC Pinot Noir

$36.00
BTL Coppola Pinot Noir

BTL Coppola Pinot Noir

$20.00

Carefully cultivated, first in the vineyards and later in the cellar, this vintage boasts complex notes of small red fruits, with a supple entrance and balanced acidity. Mid-palate is round and velvety. The lingering finish is harmonious and balanced

BTL Meiomi Noir

BTL Meiomi Noir

$42.00
BTL GGC Cabernet

BTL GGC Cabernet

$36.00
BTL McManis Cabernet

BTL McManis Cabernet

$32.00

Dark garnet in color with a bouquet full of blueberry, blackberry and black cherry notes and a hint of smoke. Medium-bodied on the palate with juicy black currant and black cherry flavors, it finishes with rounded, creamy tannins and a hint of mocha.

BTL Tom Gore

BTL Tom Gore

$20.00

Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon is dark red in color with aromas of cherry and currant and notes of leather and tobacco leaf, along with hints of dark chocolate and mocha from oak aging. This wine is fruit forward on the entry with a rich, round mouthfeel and fine, supple tannins leading to a long finish.

BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet

BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$20.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon is crafted with fruit from California's cool-climate Central Coast vineyards, where slow ripening encourages complexity and depth of flavor. Ripe and elegant, with soft red and black fruit flavors and gentle tannins, this wine was aged in a combination of American and French oak.

BTL GGC Merlot

BTL GGC Merlot

$36.00
BTL The Federalist

BTL The Federalist

$46.00

The Federalist is a bourbon-barrel aged blend of Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, and Merlot, this wine has armoas and flavors of black fruit, smoke, caramel, and vanilla.

BTL Malbec

BTL Malbec

$36.00

A Malbec of deep red color with ruby hues. Intense aromas of dark fruit with notes of smoke, mint, spices, thyme, graphite, and licorice. In the mouth, it is fruity and minerally with gripping tannins and a lingering finish.

BTL Unshackled Red Blend

BTL Unshackled Red Blend

$52.00

Aromas of raspberry, blueberry and crushed violets. Flavors of spiced dried cherries, florals and a hint of white pepper translate to a balanced wine supported with generous mouthfeel.

BTL Amethystos Red

BTL Amethystos Red

$54.00

It is a high specification wine, with a complex and attractive aroma, which it acquired from its stay in 225 liters oak barrels for approximately 1 year. Its overflowing taste and rich body surround its vanilla structure and spread their wings majestically with grilled meat and game.

BTL Cava

$85.00

Solid, almost black, dark red. Multilayered aromatic bouquet, with big development potential. Violet, blackcurrant, a hint of plum jam, mint, cedar and tasted bread alternate in the foreground. The sense of richness and power dominates without sacrificing balance.

BTL Standord Champ

BTL Standord Champ

$36.00