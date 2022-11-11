George's Greek Cafe Lakewood
3,030 Reviews
$$
5252 Faculty Avenue
Lakewood, CA 90712
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Saganaki
The Saganaki is an absolute favorite among the George's family. It is a lightly pan fried cheese that is set aflame and cooked to perfection. Topped with Kalamata olives and lemon juice and served with pita.
Spanakopites
Spanakopites are flakey filo dough pastries stuffed with a wonderful blend of spinach, feta cheese, and Greek spices. After being baked to a golden perfection, it is served alongside a mix of chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.
Dolmathes
Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, tomato, and spices. Served on top of tzantziki sauce with tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.
Falafel
Vegetarian falafel made from garbanzo bean and spices. Served on top of hummus with tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.
Combo App
Selection of dolmathes, spanakopites, kalamari, and gyro feta falafel. Served with tzantziki sauce, marinara sauce, humus, and pita bread.
Veg Combo App
Selection of vegetarian dolmathes, falafel, spanakopites, and kalamata olives. Served with tzantziki sauce, humus, and pita bread.
(4) Chops App
Our very own, locally famous, succulent New Zeland lamb chops marinated in lemon juice, EVOO, oregano, and spices.
(6) Lamb Chops App
Our very own, locally famous, succulent New Zeland lamb chops marinated in lemon juice, EVOO, oregano, and spices.
(8) Lamb Chops App
Our very own, locally famous, succulent New Zeland lamb chops marinated in lemon juice, EVOO, oregano, and spices.
(1) Dip
Your choice of any one of our delicious dips. Served with pita.
(2) Dip
Choose any combination of two dips from the list below. Served with pita.
(3) Dip
Choose any combination of three dips from the list below. Served with pita.
(4) Dip
Choose any combination of four dips from the list below. Served with pita.
Gyro App
Shaved beef and lamb cooked on a spit. Served with pita bread and tzantziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Shaved chicken cooked on a spit. Served with pita bread and tzantziki sauce.
Gyro Falafel
Our gyro falafel is a new take on an old favorite. We took our original falafel blend and crumbled bits of gyro meat and feta into the mix. Served with 4 deliciously fried pieces and side of chopped onion, cucumber, and tomato.
Hallumi
Sliced cyprus cheese grilled to perfection and topped with sliced tomato. Served with pita bread.
(6) Veg Dolm App
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, lemon juice, and spices. Served on top of tzantziki sauce with tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.
Poppers
Wonton wrapper stuffed with feta cheese, spinach, and spices with ranch and tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.
Feta/Olives
Kalamari
Entrees
Combo
This entrée allows you to Build Your Own Grill by selecting any combination of the proteins below. Choose one or choose them all, the options are endless! Each entrée includes tzantziki, pita, and two sides.
Falafel Co
Vegetarian falafel made from garbanzo beans and spices served with humus. Served with your choice of two sides, pita, ad tzantziki.
(4) Lamb Chops
Our very own, locally made, succulent New Zealand lamb chops marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.
(6) Lamb Chops
Our very own, locally made, succulent New Zealand lamb chops marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.
(8) Lamb Chops
Our very own, locally made, succulent New Zealand lamb chops marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.
Chicken Spanachi
Marinated chicken breast topped with spinach and feta cheese. Served with your choice of two sides and pita.
Salmon Co
Fresh salmon marinated in lemon juice, EVOO, fresh garlic, and dill. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.
Stuffed Salmon
Filet of fresh salmon stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and Greek spices. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.
Spanakopita
Filo dough pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese. The entrée is served with six pieces.
Pastitso
Pasta and spiced ground beef topped with a creamy bechamel sauce. Served with your choice of two sides and pita bread.
Dolmathes
Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, tomato, and spices served with tzantziki, your choice of two sides, and pita bread.
Steak Co
Flat iron steak marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides, tzantziki, and pita bread.
Stuffed Steak Co
Flat iron steak marinated in fresh lemon juice, EVOO, and spices, butterflied and stuffed with spinach and feta cheese. Served with your choice of two sides, tzantziki, and pita bread.
Gyro Falafel Co
Our gyro falafel is a new take on an old favorite. We took our original falafel blend and crumbled bits of gyro meat and feta into the mix. The entrée is served with 4 deliciously fried pieces.
Veggie Dolmathes
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, lemon juice, and spices. Served with your choice of two sides, tzantziki, and pita bread.
Kleftico
Mousaka
Salads
Sm Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and bell peppers tossed in our signature, homemade George's Greek Dressing.
Sm Horiatiki Salad
Fresh hearty chunks of tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, and bell peppers tossed in George's Greek Dressing.
Sm Mediterranean Kale Salad
Shredded kale, assorted cabbage, raisins, feta, and pumpkin seeds tossed with our signature homemade George's Greek Dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and bell peppers tossed in our signature, homemade George's Greek Dressing.
Horiatiki Salad
Fresh hearty chunks of tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, and bell peppers tossed in George's Greek Dressing.
Mediterranean Kale Salad
Shredded kale, assorted cabbage, raisins, feta, and pumpkin seeds tossed with our signature homemade George's Greek Dressing.
Sandwiches
Gyro
Shaved beef and lamb cooked on a spit, topped with tzantziki, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in pita.
Chicken Gyro
Shaved chicken cooked on a spit, topped with tzantziki, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in a pita.
Falafel
Vegetarian falafel made daily from garbanzo beans and spices topped with humus, fresh tomato, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in a pita.
Chicken Souvlaki
Chunks of boneless chicken breast served in a pita with tzantziki, tomato, cucumber, and red onion.
Filet Mignon Souvlaki
Chunks of filet mignon served in a pita with tzantziki, cucumber, tomato, and red onion.
Lamb Souvlaki
Chunks of lamb served in a pita with tzantziki, tomato, cucumber, and red onion.
Greek Chicken
Seasoned and grilled boneless chicken breast served on pita bread with kalamata spread, onion, tomato, provolone cheese, and lettuce.
Gyro Falafel
Falafel stuffed with gryo and feta with humus, tomato, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in a pita.
Falafel Burger
Vegetarian falafel patty made from garbanzo beans and spices with humus, onions, feta, fresh tomatoes, and mixed greens served on a burger bun.
Burger
1/3 lb. All beef burger, special sauce, lettuce, fresh tomato, onion, and pickles.
Cheese Burger
1/3 lb. All beef burger, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce, fresh tomato, onion, and pickles.
Grilled Cheese Pita
Soups
Sm Tomato
A zesty blend of tomatoes, cream, chicken broth, and spices.
Sm Avgolemono
Chicken broth soup with rice and lemon juice.
Sm Lentil
A traditional vegetarian blend of lentils, carrots, celery, fresh garlic, and onion in a tomato broth.
Lg Tomato Soup
A zesty blend of tomatoes, cream, chicken broth, and spices.
Lg Avgolemono
Chicken broth soup with rice and lemon juice.
Lg Lentil
A traditional vegetarian blend of lentils, carrots, celery, fresh garlic, and onion in a tomato broth.
Soup/Salad
Your choice of soup along side our small traditional Greek salad served with pita.
Bottles of Wine
BTL GGC Pinot Noir
BTL Coppola Pinot Noir
Carefully cultivated, first in the vineyards and later in the cellar, this vintage boasts complex notes of small red fruits, with a supple entrance and balanced acidity. Mid-palate is round and velvety. The lingering finish is harmonious and balanced
BTL Meiomi Noir
BTL GGC Cabernet
BTL McManis Cabernet
Dark garnet in color with a bouquet full of blueberry, blackberry and black cherry notes and a hint of smoke. Medium-bodied on the palate with juicy black currant and black cherry flavors, it finishes with rounded, creamy tannins and a hint of mocha.
BTL Tom Gore
Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon is dark red in color with aromas of cherry and currant and notes of leather and tobacco leaf, along with hints of dark chocolate and mocha from oak aging. This wine is fruit forward on the entry with a rich, round mouthfeel and fine, supple tannins leading to a long finish.
BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon is crafted with fruit from California's cool-climate Central Coast vineyards, where slow ripening encourages complexity and depth of flavor. Ripe and elegant, with soft red and black fruit flavors and gentle tannins, this wine was aged in a combination of American and French oak.
BTL GGC Merlot
BTL The Federalist
The Federalist is a bourbon-barrel aged blend of Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, and Merlot, this wine has armoas and flavors of black fruit, smoke, caramel, and vanilla.
BTL Malbec
A Malbec of deep red color with ruby hues. Intense aromas of dark fruit with notes of smoke, mint, spices, thyme, graphite, and licorice. In the mouth, it is fruity and minerally with gripping tannins and a lingering finish.
BTL Unshackled Red Blend
Aromas of raspberry, blueberry and crushed violets. Flavors of spiced dried cherries, florals and a hint of white pepper translate to a balanced wine supported with generous mouthfeel.
BTL Amethystos Red
It is a high specification wine, with a complex and attractive aroma, which it acquired from its stay in 225 liters oak barrels for approximately 1 year. Its overflowing taste and rich body surround its vanilla structure and spread their wings majestically with grilled meat and game.
BTL Cava
Solid, almost black, dark red. Multilayered aromatic bouquet, with big development potential. Violet, blackcurrant, a hint of plum jam, mint, cedar and tasted bread alternate in the foreground. The sense of richness and power dominates without sacrificing balance.