- Home
- /
- Long Beach
- /
- Greek
- /
- George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
Greek
Caterers
Mediterranean
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
No reviews yet
135 Pine Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Tickets 2022
Six Course Dinner
$120.00
This seating starts at 9pm and includes dips, greek salad, spanakopita, gyro meat, chicken kabobs, rice and access to a dessert bar. ** This pricing includes gratuity **
VIP Party Package
$180.00
This seating starts at 8:30, includes a 6 course dinner, glass of champagne and free access to our photo booth. ** This pricing includes gratuity **
Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Bloody Mary
$5.00Out of stock
Club Soda
$0.75
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.50
Diet Pepsi Can
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.50
Mango Iced Tea
$4.50
Margarita
$5.00Out of stock
Orange Crush Can
$2.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.50
Pepsi Can
$2.00
Perrier
$4.00
Pink Lemonade
$3.50
Pure Leaf
$2.95
Raspberry Iced Tea
$3.50
Red Bull
$4.00
Sierra Mist Can
$2.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.95
Tonic
$0.75
Water Bottle
$2.00
Strawberry Refill
$0.25
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.75
Beer
Red Wine
GGC Cabernet Glass
$9.00
GGC Pinot Noir Glass
$9.00
GGC Merlot Glass
$9.00
Amethystos Red Glass
$14.00
Federalist Glass
$12.00
La Crema Pinot Noir Glass
$12.00
McManis Glass
$9.00
Meomi Pinot Noir glass
$12.00
Tom Gore Glass
$12.00
Knotty Vines Pinot Noir Glass
$10.00Out of stock
Unshackled Red Blend Glass
$14.00
Serial Cabernet Glass
$12.00
Padrillos Malbec Glass
$9.00Out of stock
GGC Cabernet Btl
$34.00
GGC Pinot Noir Btl
$34.00
GGC Merlot Btl
$34.00
Amethystos Red Btl
$54.00
Cava Btl
$85.00
McManis Cabernet Btl
$32.00
Federalist Btl
$46.00
La Crema Pinot Noir Btl
$46.00
Tom Gore Btl
$46.00
Meomi Pinot Noir btl
$42.00
Knotty Vines Pinot Noir Btl
$38.00Out of stock
Unshackled Red Blend Btl
$52.00
Simi Cabernet Btl
$48.00
Serial Cabernet Btl
$46.00
Padrillos Malbec Btl
$36.00
Corkage
$15.00
White Wine
GGC Chardonnay Glass
$9.00
GGC Pinot Grigio Glass
$9.00
Amethystos White Glass
$12.00
Oyster Bay Glass
$11.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio Glass
$9.00
Seven Daughters Moscato Glass
$9.00
Saint M. Riesling Glass
$9.00
Retsina Glass
$10.00
Unshackled Rose Glass
$14.00
Butter Chardonnay Glass
$9.00Out of stock
Cambria Chardonnay Glass
$11.00
Matanzas Souv Blanc Glass
$13.00
Miraval Rose Glass
$11.00Out of stock
GGC Chardonnay Btl
$36.00
GGC Pinot Grigio Btl
$36.00
Amethystos White Btl
$44.00
Mantanzas Creek Sauv Blanc BTL
$46.00
Oyster Bay Btl
$38.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio Btl
$36.00
7 Daughters Moscato Btl
$36.00
Saint M. Riesling Btl
$34.00
Attica Retsina Btl
$40.00
Butter Chardonnay Btl
$34.00Out of stock
Ferrari Carano Chardonnay Btl
$46.00
Unshakled Rose Btl
$50.00</