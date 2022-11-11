George's Greek Cafe - Downtown imageView gallery
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown

135 Pine Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90802

Popular Items

Gyro
Greek Salad
Sm Greek Salad

Tickets 2022

Six Course Dinner

Six Course Dinner

$120.00

This seating starts at 9pm and includes dips, greek salad, spanakopita, gyro meat, chicken kabobs, rice and access to a dessert bar. ** This pricing includes gratuity **

VIP Party Package

VIP Party Package

$180.00

This seating starts at 8:30, includes a 6 course dinner, glass of champagne and free access to our photo booth. ** This pricing includes gratuity **

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bloody Mary

$5.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$0.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi Can

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mango Iced Tea

$4.50

Margarita

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Crush Can

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.50
Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$2.00
Perrier

Perrier

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Pure Leaf

$2.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00
Sierra Mist Can

Sierra Mist Can

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Tonic

$0.75
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00

Strawberry Refill

$0.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Beer

Hillas

Hillas

$6.50
Corona

Corona

$6.50

805

$7.00
Guinness

Guinness

$7.00

Mango Whiteclaw

$7.00

Black Cherry Whiteclaw

$7.00
Heineken 00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.50

Red Wine

GGC Cabernet Glass

$9.00

GGC Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

GGC Merlot Glass

$9.00
Amethystos Red Glass

Amethystos Red Glass

$14.00

Federalist Glass

$12.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00
McManis Glass

McManis Glass

$9.00

Meomi Pinot Noir glass

$12.00

Tom Gore Glass

$12.00

Knotty Vines Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Unshackled Red Blend Glass

$14.00

Serial Cabernet Glass

$12.00

Padrillos Malbec Glass

$9.00Out of stock
GGC Cabernet Btl

GGC Cabernet Btl

$34.00
GGC Pinot Noir Btl

GGC Pinot Noir Btl

$34.00
GGC Merlot Btl

GGC Merlot Btl

$34.00
Amethystos Red Btl

Amethystos Red Btl

$54.00
Cava Btl

Cava Btl

$85.00
McManis Cabernet Btl

McManis Cabernet Btl

$32.00
Federalist Btl

Federalist Btl

$46.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Btl

$46.00
Tom Gore Btl

Tom Gore Btl

$46.00
Meomi Pinot Noir btl

Meomi Pinot Noir btl

$42.00

Knotty Vines Pinot Noir Btl

$38.00Out of stock

Unshackled Red Blend Btl

$52.00

Simi Cabernet Btl

$48.00

Serial Cabernet Btl

$46.00

Padrillos Malbec Btl

$36.00

Corkage

$15.00

White Wine

GGC Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

GGC Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Amethystos White Glass

$12.00

Oyster Bay Glass

$11.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Seven Daughters Moscato Glass

$9.00

Saint M. Riesling Glass

$9.00

Retsina Glass

$10.00

Unshackled Rose Glass

$14.00

Butter Chardonnay Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Cambria Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Matanzas Souv Blanc Glass

$13.00

Miraval Rose Glass

$11.00Out of stock
GGC Chardonnay Btl

GGC Chardonnay Btl

$36.00
GGC Pinot Grigio Btl

GGC Pinot Grigio Btl

$36.00
Amethystos White Btl

Amethystos White Btl

$44.00

Mantanzas Creek Sauv Blanc BTL

$46.00
Oyster Bay Btl

Oyster Bay Btl

$38.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio Btl

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Btl

$36.00

7 Daughters Moscato Btl

$36.00

Saint M. Riesling Btl

$34.00

Attica Retsina Btl

$40.00

Butter Chardonnay Btl

$34.00Out of stock

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay Btl

$46.00

Unshakled Rose Btl

$50.00</