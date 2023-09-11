George's Little Rock
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Party!
Location
5510 KAVANAUGH BOULEVARD, Little Rock, AR 72207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Little Rock
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant