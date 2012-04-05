George's Lowcountry Table 420 Macon Hwy
420 Macon Hwy
Athens, GA 30606
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served over Hoppin Johns and topped with remoulade sauce
Mussels
Steamed mussels in garlic and white wine with french bread
Pimento Cheese and Fried Okra
Served with crackers
Popcorn Crawfish
Fried crawfish tails served with remoulade sauce
Shrimp and Grits App
Shrimp and andouille sausage in cream sauce served over grit cake
Smoked Bacon Deviled Eggs
Topped with fried oysters
Grilled Ando App
1/2 lb grilled andouille sausage
Crab App
1 Crab Cake over stewed corn
Chicken Shrimp
Oysters
1/2 Dozen Oysters
1/2 Dozen served on the halfshell
Dozen Oysters
1 Dozen served on the halfshell
Fried Oysters
1/2 lb Fried oysters
Oysters Pimento
1/2 Dozen baked oysters topped with pimento cheese and bacon
Oysters Rockefeller
1/2 Dozen backed oysters with spinach, celery, and onion topping
Oyster Sampler
Salads
Iceburg Wedge
Iceburg with bacon, egg, tomato, and bleu cheese
1/2 Wedge
Iceburg with bacon, egg, tomato, and bleu cheese
Garden Salad
Romaine with tomato, cucumber, cheese, and croutons
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, and avocado
1/2 Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, and avocado
Soup
Entrees
Angus Hamburger
Served with pimento cheese and fried potatoes
BLT
Chicken Finger Plate
Classic Crawfish Etouffee
Creole stew of crawfish tails served over rice
Country Fried Chicken
Fried chicken layered with grilled ham, Marchand de Vin, and bernaise
Crab Cakes
Two cakes over stewed corn and tomato topped with remoulade
Eggplant Pirogue
Fried eggplant with shrimp/crab stuffing topped with etouffee
Fried Shrimp
1/2 lb Corn dusted shrimp served with stewed corn and fried potatoes
Grilled Salmon
Served with roasted tomatoes, crispy onions, and rosemary creme fraiche
Lowcountry Enchiladas
Stuffed with grilled shrimp and crawfish tails served with red beans and rice
Mardi Gras Trio
Pan Seared Redfish
Over rice and topped with etouffee
Po Boy
Seafood Jambalaya
Redfish, oysters, shrimp, crawfish in creole sauce over chicken and andouille jambalaya
Seared Scallops
Over roasted tomato rissoto, side spinach, topped with bacon buerre blanc
Shrimp and Grits Entree
Shrimp and Tortellini Carbonara
Shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, and bacon in parmesan cream sauce
Special
Vegan
WINE DINNER
Beef
Braised Boneless Short Ribs
Served with pan drippings over mashed potatoes
Filet Mignon
Served with fried potatoes and chef veg
Stuffed Filet
stuffed with bleu cheese and topped with port wine, served with fried potato and chef veg
Carpetbagger
Topped with fried oysters and bernaise, served with fried potatoes and chef veg
Filet Au Poivre
Pepper crusted beef tenderloin topped with Marchand de Vin served with fried potatoes and chef veg
Thursday Prime Rib
Date Night Prime Rib
Prime Rib
Dinner Sides
Avocado
Chef Vegetable
Rotating vegetable
Collard Greens
Extra Dressing
Extra Pimento Cheese
Fried Okra
Fried Potatoes
Grit Cake
Hoppin John
Mashed Potatoes
Red Beans and Rice
Risotto
Roasted tomato risotto
Sauteed Spinach
Side Chicken
Side Garlic Toast
3 sides of garlic toast
Side Jambalaya Rice
Side of Etouffee
Side of Fried Green Tomatoes
Side Pimento Cheese and Crackers
Side Roasted Tomatoes
Side Salad
Side Salmon
Side Sauteed Mushroms
Side Scallops
Side Shrimp
Stewed Corn
Sub Cobb
Sub Soup
Sub Wedge
White Rice
Kids Menu
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Peaches and Raisin, topped with Chantilly and bourbon sauce
Cheescake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Mousse cake with chunks of cheesecake, almonds, carmel drizzle and topped with Chantilly
Key Lime
Topped with Chantilly
Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream
Dessert Special
Birthday Dessert
Brunch Entrée
Angus Hamburger BR
Served with pimento cheese and fried potatoes
Braised Boneless Short Ribs BR
Served with pan drippings over mashed potatoes
Classic Crawfish Etouffee BR
Creole stew of crawfish tails served over rice
Eggplant Pirogue BR
Fried eggplant with shrimp/crab stuffing topped with etouffee
Fried Shrimp BR
1/2 lb Corn dusted shrimp served with stewed corn and fried potatoes
Meatloaf
Served over mashed potatoes and gravy
Smoked Pork and Grits
Slow smoked pork over cheese grits with spicy vinegar sauce topped with cucumber slaw
Low Country Boil
Brunch
1/2 French Toast Casserole
Topped with strawberry rum sauce
Cakes and Eggs
Crab cakes topped with poached egg and hollandaise over drop biscuits
Country Fried and Eggs
Fried steak over mashed potatoes and gravy and fried eggs
French Toast Casserole
Topped with strawberry rum sauce
George's Omelette
Andouille sausage, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese topped with creole sauce
Geroge's Scramble
Drop biscuits with gravy, scrambled eggs, and bacon
Green Eggs and Ham
Scrambled Eggs with spinach and parmesan over country ham
Lowcountry Eggs Benedict
Drop biscuits topped with fried green tomatos, country ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise
Pimento Cheese Grits and Eggs
Pimento cheese grits, eggs, fruit, potatoes
Quiche of the Day
Rotating quiche
Brunch Sides
2 Eggs
Two eggs served to order
Andouille Sausage
Side of andouille sausage
Bacon
Side of bacon
Breakfast Sausage
Side of breakfast sausage
Bscuits and Gravy
Drop buscuits and mushroom gravy
Country Ham
Side of country ham
Mixed Fruit
Side of mixed fruit
Pimento Cheese Grits
Beverages
Juice
Beer
Beer Special
Blue Moon
Boulevard Singlewide IPA
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Creature Comforts
DRAFT - Creature
DRAFT - Terrapin
Fat Tire
Guinness
Long Drink
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Newcastle
Non-Alcoholic
Savannah River Pilsner
Stella Artois
Terrapin Hopsecutioner
Terrapin Los Bravos
Trimtab Berliner Weisse
Raspberry Berliner Weisse
White Claw
Yuengling
White Wine by Glass
GL Aviva Vinho Verde
GL Zoe Rose
GL Cave de Pomerols Picpoul de Pinet
GL Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc
GL Chemistry Chardonnay
GL J.H. Selbach Riesling
GL La Vis Pinot Grigio
GL White Zinfandel
GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
GL William Hill Chardonnay
GL Wine Special
GL House White
Half Glass White
White Wine by Bottle
BTL Aviva Vinho Verde
BTL Cave de Pomerols Picpoul de Pinet
BTL CHateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc
BTL Chemistry Chardonnay
BTL Chotard Sancerre
BTL Gotas de Mar Godello
BTL J.H. Selbach Riesling
BTL La Vis Pinot Grigio
BTL Pieropan Soave
BTL Russian Rivers Chardonnay
BTL Selbach Oster Riesling Kabinett
BTL Sequinot-Bordet Chablis
BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
BTL WIlliam Hill Chardonnay
BTL Zoe Rose
BTL House White
BTL Wine Special
Date Night White Wine
Red Wine by Glass
Red Wine by Bottle
BTL Alpha Estate Tannat
BTL Boursan Chateauneuf du Pape
BTL Bread & Butter Pinot Noir
BTL Campogiovanni Di Montalcino
BTL Chateau Saint-Sulpice Bordeaux
BTL Cotes du Rhone
BTL Don Rodolfo Malbec
BTL Frei Brothers Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Gran Pasas Bottle
BTL Llama Malbec
BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Murphy Goode Blend
BTL Murphy Goode Zinfandel
BTL Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend
BTL Renato Ratti
BTL Ridge Tree Valleys Zinfandel
BTL Talbott Kali Heart Pinot Noir
BTL Wakefield Shiraz
BTL House Red
Date Night Red Wine
Bubbles
Signature Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bourbon Street
Cranberry Crush
El Dorado rum, cranberry juice, ginger beer
Drink Special
French 76 Grenade
French Gimlet
Hendrick Gin, edlerflower liqueur, lime, soda
Georgia Mimosa
Prichard's peach mango rum, orange juice, and club soda
Hurricane
Georgia special mix of alcohol and juices
Irish Fog
Irish Whisky, lime, ginger beer
Long Drink
Lowcountry Lemonade
Bucks bourbon, lemonade, promegranate liqueur
Mardi Gras Sour
Michter's Rye Old Fashion
Mitcher's rye whisky. Simple syrup, dash of bitters, orange slice
Mint Julep
Blade & Bow Whisky, Mint, simple syrup, dash bitters
Modern Royale
Ketel One vodka, elderflower liqueur, lime, lemon, grapefruit juice, prosecco
Pomegranate Margarita
Porch Swing
Tito's vodka, muddled cucumber and lime, ginger beer
The French Quarter
The George
Simply Dewar's and water
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto and sour mixed, topped with cherry
Bloody Mary
Vodka, tomato juice, lime, lemon, olive juice
Dark Russian
Vodka and Kahlua topped with a cherry
DBL Mimosa
Orange juice and house bubbles
French 75
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, gin, rum, tequila, sour mix, splash of coke
Mai Tai
Rum, pineapple and orange juice, lime, and cherry juice
Manhattan
Manmosa
Margarita
Tequila, sour mix, triple sec
Mimosa
Orange juice and house bubbles
Moscow Mule
Vodka , ginger beer, lime
Old Fashion
Whiskey, orange, cherry, bitters, and simple syrup
Salty Dog
Vodka, grapefruit juice, salted rim
Screwdriver
Vodka and orange juice
Spicy Bloody Mary
Spicy vodka, tobasco, horseradish, tomato juice, lime, lemon, olive juice
Tequila Sunrise
Top Shelf LIIT
Top shelf vodka, gin, rum, tequila, sour mix, splash of coke
Whisky Sour
White Russian
Vodka, Kahlua, and cream topped with a cherry
Sea Breeze
Bay Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Martinis
Kahlua Chocolate Martini
Cosmo
Vodka, triple sec, splash cranberry and sour mix, lime wheel
Gerogia Peach Martini
360 Peach vodka, sweet & sour mix, cranberry juice, lime
Grasshopper
Lemon Delight Martini
Cytron vodka, splash of simple syrup, sweet&sour
Lemon Drop Martini
Vodka, sour mix, lemon, lime with sugar rim
Pomegranate Martini
Vodka, pama liqueur, sour mix, and lemon twist
Rumor Had It Martini
Vanilla vodka, elderflower liqueur, splash of lime
Sunset Martini
Orange vodka, promegranate liqueur, splash of orange juice
French Martini
Shots
Blended Scotch/Well
Whiskey/Bourbon
American Honey
Basil Hayden
Blade & Bow
Buck's
Bulleit
Contradiction
Hunter & Scott
Jack Daniel's
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Legends Bourbon
McKENNA
Michter's
Michter's Rye
Misunderstood
Moonrise Bourbon
Moonrise Rye
Moonrise Snow Cream
Seagram's 7
Whistle Pig Rye
Woodford
Wolf Moon
Well Whiskey
Vodka
Cordials
Rum
Tequila
Scotch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
420 Macon Hwy, Athens, GA 30606
