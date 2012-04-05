George's Lowcountry Table 420 Macon Hwy

A map showing the location of George's Lowcountry Table 420 Macon HwyView gallery
Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.50

Served over Hoppin Johns and topped with remoulade sauce

Mussels

$10.00

Steamed mussels in garlic and white wine with french bread

Pimento Cheese and Fried Okra

$10.00

Served with crackers

Popcorn Crawfish

$9.75

Fried crawfish tails served with remoulade sauce

Shrimp and Grits App

$10.00

Shrimp and andouille sausage in cream sauce served over grit cake

Smoked Bacon Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Topped with fried oysters

Grilled Ando App

$9.95

1/2 lb grilled andouille sausage

Crab App

$13.00

1 Crab Cake over stewed corn

Chicken Shrimp

$11.50

Oysters

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$12.00

1/2 Dozen served on the halfshell

Dozen Oysters

$24.00

1 Dozen served on the halfshell

Fried Oysters

$13.00

1/2 lb Fried oysters

Oysters Pimento

$14.00

1/2 Dozen baked oysters topped with pimento cheese and bacon

Oysters Rockefeller

$14.00

1/2 Dozen backed oysters with spinach, celery, and onion topping

Oyster Sampler

$14.00

Salads

Iceburg Wedge

$10.00

Iceburg with bacon, egg, tomato, and bleu cheese

1/2 Wedge

$6.00

Iceburg with bacon, egg, tomato, and bleu cheese

Garden Salad

$5.00

Romaine with tomato, cucumber, cheese, and croutons

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, and avocado

1/2 Cobb Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens with chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, and avocado

Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Rotating homemade soup

Gumbo Ya Ya

$8.00

Cooked with chicken and andouille served over rice

Sherry Crab Bisque

$8.00

Lump crab in sherry cream

Entrees

Angus Hamburger

$13.00

Served with pimento cheese and fried potatoes

BLT

$8.00

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.00

Classic Crawfish Etouffee

$21.00

Creole stew of crawfish tails served over rice

Country Fried Chicken

$20.00

Fried chicken layered with grilled ham, Marchand de Vin, and bernaise

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Two cakes over stewed corn and tomato topped with remoulade

Eggplant Pirogue

$19.00

Fried eggplant with shrimp/crab stuffing topped with etouffee

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

1/2 lb Corn dusted shrimp served with stewed corn and fried potatoes

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Served with roasted tomatoes, crispy onions, and rosemary creme fraiche

Lowcountry Enchiladas

$19.00

Stuffed with grilled shrimp and crawfish tails served with red beans and rice

Mardi Gras Trio

$21.00

Pan Seared Redfish

$25.00

Over rice and topped with etouffee

Po Boy

$15.00

Seafood Jambalaya

$20.00

Redfish, oysters, shrimp, crawfish in creole sauce over chicken and andouille jambalaya

Seared Scallops

$30.00

Over roasted tomato rissoto, side spinach, topped with bacon buerre blanc

Shrimp and Grits Entree

$22.00

Shrimp and Tortellini Carbonara

$24.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, and bacon in parmesan cream sauce

Special

$28.00

Vegan

$15.00

WINE DINNER

$23.82

Beef

Braised Boneless Short Ribs

$24.00

Served with pan drippings over mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Served with fried potatoes and chef veg

Stuffed Filet

$34.00

stuffed with bleu cheese and topped with port wine, served with fried potato and chef veg

Carpetbagger

$36.00

Topped with fried oysters and bernaise, served with fried potatoes and chef veg

Filet Au Poivre

$33.00

Pepper crusted beef tenderloin topped with Marchand de Vin served with fried potatoes and chef veg

Thursday Prime Rib

$20.00

Date Night Prime Rib

$40.00

Prime Rib

$28.00

Dinner Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Chef Vegetable

$3.00

Rotating vegetable

Collard Greens

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fried Potatoes

$3.00

Grit Cake

$3.00

Hoppin John

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Red Beans and Rice

$3.00

Risotto

$3.50

Roasted tomato risotto

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Garlic Toast

$2.50

3 sides of garlic toast

Side Jambalaya Rice

$3.00

Side of Etouffee

$10.00

Side of Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Pimento Cheese and Crackers

$4.00

Side Roasted Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

Side Sauteed Mushroms

$1.50

Side Scallops

$18.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Stewed Corn

$3.00

Sub Cobb

$5.00

Sub Soup

$3.50

Sub Wedge

$3.50

White Rice

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger

$6.00

Small burger and one side

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

Pasta with one side

Kid's Shrimp

$6.00

Shrimp with one side

Kids Fingers

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Peaches and Raisin, topped with Chantilly and bourbon sauce

Cheescake

$7.25

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Mousse cake with chunks of cheesecake, almonds, carmel drizzle and topped with Chantilly

Key Lime

$6.00

Topped with Chantilly

Ice Cream

$2.00

Vanilla ice cream

Dessert Special

$6.00

Birthday Dessert

Brunch Entrée

Angus Hamburger BR

$13.00

Served with pimento cheese and fried potatoes

Braised Boneless Short Ribs BR

$14.00

Served with pan drippings over mashed potatoes

Classic Crawfish Etouffee BR

$14.00

Creole stew of crawfish tails served over rice

Eggplant Pirogue BR

$13.00

Fried eggplant with shrimp/crab stuffing topped with etouffee

Fried Shrimp BR

$14.00

1/2 lb Corn dusted shrimp served with stewed corn and fried potatoes

Meatloaf

$12.00

Served over mashed potatoes and gravy

Smoked Pork and Grits

$11.00

Slow smoked pork over cheese grits with spicy vinegar sauce topped with cucumber slaw

Low Country Boil

$15.00

Brunch

1/2 French Toast Casserole

$5.00

Topped with strawberry rum sauce

Cakes and Eggs

$15.00

Crab cakes topped with poached egg and hollandaise over drop biscuits

Country Fried and Eggs

$14.00

Fried steak over mashed potatoes and gravy and fried eggs

French Toast Casserole

$8.25

Topped with strawberry rum sauce

George's Omelette

$12.50

Andouille sausage, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese topped with creole sauce

Geroge's Scramble

$11.00

Drop biscuits with gravy, scrambled eggs, and bacon

Green Eggs and Ham

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs with spinach and parmesan over country ham

Lowcountry Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Drop biscuits topped with fried green tomatos, country ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise

Pimento Cheese Grits and Eggs

$10.00

Pimento cheese grits, eggs, fruit, potatoes

Quiche of the Day

$9.50

Rotating quiche

Brunch Sides

2 Eggs

$3.95

Two eggs served to order

Andouille Sausage

$3.95

Side of andouille sausage

Bacon

$3.00

Side of bacon

Breakfast Sausage

$3.95

Side of breakfast sausage

Bscuits and Gravy

$4.50

Drop buscuits and mushroom gravy

Country Ham

$3.95

Side of country ham

Mixed Fruit

$2.95

Side of mixed fruit

Pimento Cheese Grits

$2.95

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda/Water

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Mocktail

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Beer

Beer Special

$5.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Boulevard Singlewide IPA

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$3.75

Creature Comforts

$7.00

DRAFT - Creature

$7.00

DRAFT - Terrapin

$7.00

Fat Tire

$4.25

Guinness

$5.75

Long Drink

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.50

Newcastle

$3.75

Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

Savannah River Pilsner

$7.25

Stella Artois

$3.75

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$7.00

Terrapin Los Bravos

$6.00

Trimtab Berliner Weisse

$4.25

Raspberry Berliner Weisse

White Claw

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.75

White Wine by Glass

GL Aviva Vinho Verde

$7.00

GL Zoe Rose

$10.00

GL Cave de Pomerols Picpoul de Pinet

$9.00

GL Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

$11.00

GL Chemistry Chardonnay

$10.00

GL J.H. Selbach Riesling

$8.00

GL La Vis Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL White Zinfandel

$6.25

GL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Wine Special

$8.00

GL House White

$6.50

Half Glass White

$5.75

White Wine by Bottle

BTL Aviva Vinho Verde

$27.00

BTL Cave de Pomerols Picpoul de Pinet

$36.00

BTL CHateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

$44.00

BTL Chemistry Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Chotard Sancerre

$60.00

BTL Gotas de Mar Godello

$38.00

BTL J.H. Selbach Riesling

$32.00

BTL La Vis Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Pieropan Soave

$38.00

BTL Russian Rivers Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Selbach Oster Riesling Kabinett

$42.00

BTL Sequinot-Bordet Chablis

$55.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL WIlliam Hill Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Zoe Rose

$40.00

BTL House White

$24.00

BTL Wine Special

$30.00

Date Night White Wine

$10.00

Red Wine by Glass

GL Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Chateau Saint-Sulpice Bordeaux

$9.00

GL Don Rodolfo Malbec

$8.00

GL Gran Pasas

$8.00

GL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GL Murphy Goode Blend

$8.00

GL Renato Ratti

$11.00

GL House Red

$6.50

GL Wine Special

$10.00

Half Glass Red

$5.75

Red Wine by Bottle

BTL Alpha Estate Tannat

$70.00

BTL Boursan Chateauneuf du Pape

$90.00

BTL Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Campogiovanni Di Montalcino

$110.00

BTL Chateau Saint-Sulpice Bordeaux

$36.00

BTL Cotes du Rhone

$38.00

BTL Don Rodolfo Malbec

$32.00

BTL Frei Brothers Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

BTL Gran Pasas Bottle

$32.00

BTL Llama Malbec

$32.00

BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Murphy Goode Blend

$32.00

BTL Murphy Goode Zinfandel

$48.00

BTL Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Renato Ratti

$44.00

BTL Ridge Tree Valleys Zinfandel

$70.00

BTL Talbott Kali Heart Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Wakefield Shiraz

$32.00

BTL House Red

$24.00

Date Night Red Wine

$10.00

Bubbles

GL House Bubbles

$6.00

GL La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

BTL House Bubbles

$20.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$36.00

BTL J Lasalle Brut Champagne

$110.00

Signature Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bourbon Street

$9.00

Cranberry Crush

$8.00

El Dorado rum, cranberry juice, ginger beer

Drink Special

$9.00

French 76 Grenade

$10.00

French Gimlet

$10.00

Hendrick Gin, edlerflower liqueur, lime, soda

Georgia Mimosa

$9.00

Prichard's peach mango rum, orange juice, and club soda

Hurricane

$8.00

Georgia special mix of alcohol and juices

Irish Fog

$10.00

Irish Whisky, lime, ginger beer

Long Drink

$7.50

Lowcountry Lemonade

$9.00

Bucks bourbon, lemonade, promegranate liqueur

Mardi Gras Sour

$10.00

Michter's Rye Old Fashion

$9.00

Mitcher's rye whisky. Simple syrup, dash of bitters, orange slice

Mint Julep

$10.00

Blade & Bow Whisky, Mint, simple syrup, dash bitters

Modern Royale

$10.00

Ketel One vodka, elderflower liqueur, lime, lemon, grapefruit juice, prosecco

Pomegranate Margarita

$8.50

Porch Swing

$9.00

Tito's vodka, muddled cucumber and lime, ginger beer

The French Quarter

$9.00

The George

$7.00

Simply Dewar's and water

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Amaretto and sour mixed, topped with cherry

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Vodka, tomato juice, lime, lemon, olive juice

Dark Russian

$7.00

Vodka and Kahlua topped with a cherry

DBL Mimosa

$9.00

Orange juice and house bubbles

French 75

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Vodka, gin, rum, tequila, sour mix, splash of coke

Mai Tai

$7.50

Rum, pineapple and orange juice, lime, and cherry juice

Manhattan

$8.50

Manmosa

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Tequila, sour mix, triple sec

Mimosa

$6.00

Orange juice and house bubbles

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Vodka , ginger beer, lime

Old Fashion

$7.50

Whiskey, orange, cherry, bitters, and simple syrup

Salty Dog

$7.00

Vodka, grapefruit juice, salted rim

Screwdriver

$7.00

Vodka and orange juice

Spicy Bloody Mary

$7.75

Spicy vodka, tobasco, horseradish, tomato juice, lime, lemon, olive juice

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Top Shelf LIIT

$18.95

Top shelf vodka, gin, rum, tequila, sour mix, splash of coke

Whisky Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$7.00

Vodka, Kahlua, and cream topped with a cherry

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.50

Martinis

Kahlua Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Cosmo

$8.00

Vodka, triple sec, splash cranberry and sour mix, lime wheel

Gerogia Peach Martini

$8.50

360 Peach vodka, sweet & sour mix, cranberry juice, lime

Grasshopper

$9.00

Lemon Delight Martini

$8.50

Cytron vodka, splash of simple syrup, sweet&sour

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

Vodka, sour mix, lemon, lime with sugar rim

Pomegranate Martini

$8.50

Vodka, pama liqueur, sour mix, and lemon twist

Rumor Had It Martini

$8.50

Vanilla vodka, elderflower liqueur, splash of lime

Sunset Martini

$8.50

Orange vodka, promegranate liqueur, splash of orange juice

French Martini

$9.00

Shots

Baby Guiness

$6.50

XO Tequila and Bailey's

Duck Fart

$7.00

Jagerbomb

$6.00

Jager and red bull

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.50

Vodka, sour mix, lemon and sugar rim

O-Bomb

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Liquid Coke

$6.00

Blended Scotch/Well

Well Scotch

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

American Honey

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blade & Bow

$10.00

Buck's

$6.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Contradiction

$11.00

Hunter & Scott

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Legends Bourbon

$9.00

McKENNA

$11.50

Michter's

$8.50

Michter's Rye

$8.50

Misunderstood

$7.00

Moonrise Bourbon

$9.00

Moonrise Rye

$9.00

Moonrise Snow Cream

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$12.00

Woodford

$8.50

Wolf Moon

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Vodka

Hanson

$8.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Botanical

$9.00

Ketel One Citron

$9.00

Kettle One Orange

$9.00

Legends Vodka

$9.00

Moulin

$8.00

Sobieski

$6.00

Stoli

$8.50

Tito's

$7.75

Well Orange Vodka

$6.00

Well Peach Vodka

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Canadian

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Seagram's VO

$6.50

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Tuaca

$3.00

Brandy

$5.00

Elderflower

$5.00

Gin

Bombay

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Gin

$5.00

Irish

Bushmills

$8.00

Green Spot

$14.00

Jameson

$8.00

Yellow Spot

$24.00

Slane

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi 151

$6.00

Captian Morgan

$7.00

Diamond Spiced Rum

$6.00

Prichards

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Tequila

El Jimador

$7.00

Gran Oredain

$7.50

Herradura

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Volcan

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12yr

$8.50

Balvenie 14yr

$11.00

Balvenie 15yr

$13.00

Balvenie 17yr

$22.00

Cragganmore

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$9.00

Glenlivet 14yr

$11.00

Glenlivet 15yr

$15.00

Glenlivet Nadura

$10.00

Highland Park

$9.00

Macallan 12yr

$10.00

Oban 14yr

$11.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$15.00

POLO SHIRT

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 Macon Hwy, Athens, GA 30606

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

