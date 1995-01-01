- Home
- /
- Unionville
- /
- George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar
George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar
789 Reviews
$$
9 School St
Unionville, CT 06085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
French Onion Soup
Cup Soup Of The Day
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Aspiʼs Hummus
House made hummus served with toasted pita, olives & mint
Mediterranean Platter
Served with Aspi's hummus, tzatziki, baba ganoush (roasted eggplant), olives, tomatoes and grilled pita bread
Boneless Wings (6)
6 Jumbo Boneless Wings served with our special boneless wing sauce
Boneless Wings (12)
12 Jumbo Boneless Wings served with our special boneless wing sauce
Buffalo Wings (10)
10 crispy traditional buffalo wings served with your choice of sauce
Buffalo Wings (15)
15 crispy traditional buffalo wings served with your choice of sauce
Buffalo Wings (20)
20 crispy traditional buffalo wings served with your choice of sauce
Greek Nachos
Crispy pita chips, whipped feta, cherry tomatoes, dill, cucumber, kalamata olives (Add Lamb for $2)
Hot Sampler
Fried calamari, fried zucchini, clams casino & fried mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce
Shrimp Torino
Sautéed shrimp in an Alfredo garlic sauce with red peppers on focaccia bread
Fried Calamari
Made to order, lightly breaded, deep fried & served with marinara sauce
Baked Stuffed Artichokes
Baked & stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing
Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked & stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing
Tom & Fresh Mozz
Fresh sliced tomatoes, topped with basil & EVOO on toasted pita bread
Broccoli Rabe
EVOO, garlic & roasted fennel (Add Sausage for $2)
Chips & Salsa
Fried Ravioli
Fried ricotta filled ravioli served with marinara sauce
Fried Zucchini
Breaded & deep fried, served with marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Hand cut mozzarella, breaded & fried served with marinara sauce
Eggplant Rollentino
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara and mozzarella
Potato Skins
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & sour cream
Jalapeno Poppers
House made, cheddar and cream cheese filling, with a side of cajun ranch
Eggplant Fries
Clams Casino
Quesadilla
Burgers & Gyros
Brooklyn Burger
Flame Broiled Burger with pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & Thousand Island dressing.....Fugetaboutit! Served With Fries
Classic Burger
Flame Broiled Burger With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served With Fries
Gnarly Burger
Flame Broiled Burger with avocado, bacon, cheddar, and sriracha aioli. Served With Fries
Pizza Burger
Flame Broiled Burger with mozzarella, pepperoni, & marinara. Served With Fries
Shrooms N Swiss
Flame Broiled Burger with sauteed mushrooms, strips of crispy bacon, & melted swiss cheese. Served With Fries
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty, avocado, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served With Fries
Western Burger
Flame Broiled Burger with bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, & american cheese. Served With Fries
Chicken Gyro
Chicken, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita
Lamb Gyro
Lamb, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita
Georges Classics
Chicken Parmigiana
Freshly breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Chicken & Eggplant Parm
Freshly breaded chicken topped with house battered eggplant, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Veal Parmigiana
Freshly breaded veal topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Meatball Parmigiana
Our giant meatballs with marinara sauce & roasted peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Baked Eggplant Parmigiana
House battered eggplant, fried & topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Moussaka
Traditional Greek dish with eggplant, ground beef, potatoes, and a creamy sauce, topped with a touch of marinara. Served with a Greek salad
Baked Stuffed Peppers
Bell peppers stuffed with rice, beef, & sausage, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Italian Favorites
Eggplant Rollentino Dinner
House batted eggplant rolled and stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Veal and Eggplant Pamigiana
Freshly breaded veal and eggplant topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Sausage And Pepper Parm
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner
Pasta
Build Your Own
Choose your pasta, toppings, & sauce. Pasta exactly the way you want it!
Lasagna
Layers of meat, pasta & cheese. Baked with marinara & mozzarella on top
Baked Ziti Casserole
Pan fried ziti casserole tossed with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and finished in the oven
Three Cheese Ziti Casserole
Pan fried ziti in our marinara sauce with parmesan, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese. Finished in the oven
Tortellini
Served with either marinara sauce or creamy Alfredo sauce
Linguini & Clams
Linguini and clams served either red or white
Linguini Calamari
Linguini and calamari served either red or white
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce
Fettuccine Carbonara
Fettuccine served with ham, bacon, & peas tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Gnocchi Tuscany
Butter & Cheese in marinara sauce
Specialties
Adult Chicken Tenders
Chicken A La George
Chicken with eggplant and sausage, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chicken A La Mike
Chicken sauteed in EVOO, garlic, and plum tomatoes. Served over penne pasta
Chicken A La Neptune
Chicken baked with our seafood stuffing and topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Antonio
Chicken lightly breaded, topped with provolone, mushrooms, & a brown marsala sauce
Chicken Broccoli Sautee
Chicken served with garlic wine butter sauce & served over linguini
Chicken Francese
Chicken lightly egg coated and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce
Chicken Italiano
Chicken baked with Italian sausage, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Marsala
Chicken with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
Chicekn with sauteed capers, mushrooms, & artichokes in a butter piccata sauce
Chicken Asparagus Sautee
Chicken served with garlic wine butter sauce & served over linguini
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken sauteed with onions, Roma tomatoes, peppers & mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast served with fresh vegetables and baked potato
Veal A La George
Veal with eggplant and sausage, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Veal A La Mike
Veal sauteed in EVOO, garlic, and plum tomatoes. Served over penne pasta
Veal A La Neptune
Veal baked with our seafood stuffing and topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Veal Antonio
Veal lightly breaded, topped with provolone, mushrooms, & a brown marsala sauce
Veal Asparagus Sautee
Veal served with garlic wine butter sauce & served over linguini
Veal Cacciatore
Veal sauteed with onions, Roma tomatoes, peppers & mushrooms
Veal Francese
Veal lightly egg coated and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce
Veal Italiano
Veal baked with Italian sausage, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Veal Marsala
Veal with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Freshly breaded veal topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta
Veal Piccata
Veal with sauteed capers, mushrooms, & artichokes in a butter piccata sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Veal &Broccoli Sautee
Chicken Milanese
Seafood
Baked Scrod
Lemon, butter and bread crumbs, with baked potato and vegetables
Broiled Fishermanʼs Platter
Sea scallops, shrimp, and scrod. Broiled with lemon, butter and bread crumbs and a baked potato
Broiled Scallops
Broiled Scrod
Fish & Chips
Fresh scrod house battered, fried golden brown, served with fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)
Fried Clam Strips
Breaded & deep fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)
Fried Platter
Breaded & deep fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)
Fried Scallops
Breaded & deep fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)
Fried Shrimp
Breaded & deep fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)
Italian Jambalaya
Chicken, sausage, shrimp, clams, and peppers sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguini
Scrod Piccata
Fresh scrod sauteed with capers & mushrooms in a butter piccata sauce. Served with vegetables
Seafood Cosa Nostra
Clams, shrimp, scallops, & calamari in a delicate white wine garlic sauce over linguini
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Any array of fresh clams, shrimp, scallops, calamari, & scrod in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Stuffed Scallops
Baked with seafood stuffing, served with a baked potato and vegetables
Stuffed Scrod
Baked with seafood stuffing, served with a baked potato and vegetables
Stuffed Seafood Combo
Sea scallops, shrimp, scrod, & stuffed mushrooms baked with our seafood stuffing. Served with a baked potato and vegetables
Stuffed Shrimp
Baked with seafood stuffing, served with a baked potato and vegetables
Stuffed Sole
Baked with seafood stuffing, served with a baked potato and vegetables
Shrimp Parm
Side Items
Onion Rings
Curly Fries
French Fries
Truffle Fries
Cajun Steak Fries
Steak Fries
Dinner Salad
Baked Potato
Mashed Potatos
Sausage
Sweet Potato Fries
Half Garlic Bread
Half Garlic Bread W/Chz
Meatball
Vegetables
Side Pasta
Whole Garlic Bread
Whole Garlic Bread W/Chz
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Blacken Salmon
Side pita
Side Avocado
Cole Slaw
Side Anchovies
Side Tuna
Side Chicken Salad
Waffle Fries
Side Chicken Cutlet
Side Broccoli Rabe
6 Rolls
Side Asparagus
Side Shrimp
Specialty Pizza
SM Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & mustard
SM Baked Ziti
Mozzarella, ricotta, ziti & marinara sauce
SM Barbecue Chicken
Mozzarella, grilled chicken & BBQ sauce
SM Bianca
Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, EVOO, & fresh basil
SM BLT
Mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes (Red or White)
SM Buffalo Chicken
Mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken
SM California
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic & EVOO (Red or White)
SM Chicken Florentine
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, spinach, seasoned garlic & spices (Red or White)
SM Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella, fresh breaded chicken, & marinara sauce
SM Chicken Scampi
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, spices & herbs (Red or White)
SM Clam
Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic & herbs (Red or White)
SM Clams Casino
Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic, bacon, & herbs (Red or White)
SM Georges Special
Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, meatball, & pepperoni
SM Greek Pizza
Mozzarella, feta cheese, onions, garlic, tomatoes, & basil (Red or White)
SM Hawaiian
Mozzarella, pineapple, & imported ham
SM Margherita
Mozzarella, fresh plum tomatoes, EVOO, basil, & garlic (Red or White)
SM Meat Lovers
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage
SM Mexican Taco
Mozzarella, salsa, hamburger, tortillas, lettuce, & tomato
SM Primavera
Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, broccoli, & spinach (Red or White)
SM Seafood
Mozzarella, shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & herbs (Red or White)
SM Shrimp Scampi
Mozzarella, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, spices, & herbs (Red or White)
SM Three Cheese Pesto
Mozzarella, cheddar, & pecorino romano, with pesto sauce
SM Veggie Pizza
Mozzarella, broccoli, black olives, spinach, & eggplant
Sm Broc Ricotta
Sm Spinach Ricotta
MED Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & mustard
MED Baked Ziti
Mozzarella, ricotta, ziti & marinara sauce
MED Barbecue Chicken
Mozzarella, grilled chicken & BBQ sauce
MED Bianca
Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, EVOO, & fresh basil
MED BLT
Mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes (Red or White)
MED Buffalo Chicken
Mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken
MED California
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic & EVOO (Red or White)
MED Chicken Florentine
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, spinach, seasoned garlic & spices (Red or White)
MED Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella, fresh breaded chicken, & marinara sauce
MED Chicken Scampi
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, spices & herbs (Red or White)
MED Clam
Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic & herbs (Red or White)
MED Clams Casino
Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic, bacon, & herbs (Red or White)
MED Georges Special
Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, meatball, & pepperoni
MED Greek Pizza
Mozzarella, feta cheese, onions, garlic, tomatoes, & basil (Red or White)
MED Hawaiian
Mozzarella, pineapple, & imported ham
MED Margherita
Mozzarella, fresh plum tomatoes, EVOO, basil, & garlic (Red or White)
MED Meat Lovers
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage
MED Mexican Taco
Mozzarella, salsa, hamburger, tortillas, lettuce, & tomato
MED Primavera
Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, broccoli, & spinach (Red or White)
MED Seafood
Mozzarella, shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & herbs (Red or White)
MED Shrimp Scampi
Mozzarella, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, spices, & herbs (Red or White)
MED Three Cheese Pesto
Mozzarella, cheddar, & pecorino romano, with pesto sauce
MED Veggie Pizza
Mozzarella, broccoli, black olives, spinach, & eggplant
MED Spin Ricotta
MED Broc Ricotta
LG Bacon Cheeseburger
Mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & mustard
LG Baked Ziti
Mozzarella, ricotta, ziti & marinara sauce
LG Barbecue Chicken
Mozzarella, grilled chicken & BBQ sauce
LG Bianca
Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, EVOO, & fresh basil
LG BLT
Mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes (Red or White)
LG Buffalo Chicken
Mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken
LG California
Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic & EVOO (Red or White)
LG Chicken Florentine
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, spinach, seasoned garlic & spices (Red or White)
LG Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella, fresh breaded chicken, & marinara sauce
LG Chicken Scampi
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, spices & herbs (Red or White)
LG Clam
Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic & herbs (Red or White)
LG Clams Casino
Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic, bacon, & herbs (Red or White)
LG Georges Special
Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, meatball, & pepperoni
LG Greek Pizza
Mozzarella, feta cheese, onions, garlic, tomatoes, & basil (Red or White)
LG Hawaiian
Mozzarella, pineapple, & imported ham
LG Margherita
Mozzarella, fresh plum tomatoes, EVOO, basil, & garlic (Red or White)
LG Meat Lovers
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage
LG Mexican Taco
Mozzarella, salsa, hamburger, tortillas, lettuce, & tomato
LG Primavera
Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, broccoli, & spinach (Red or White)
LG Seafood
Mozzarella, shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & herbs (Red or White)
LG Shrimp Scampi
Mozzarella, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, spices, & herbs (Red or White)
LG Three Cheese Pesto
Mozzarella, cheddar, & pecorino romano, with pesto sauce
LG Veggie Pizza
Mozzarella, broccoli, black olives, spinach, & eggplant
LG Broc Ricotta
LG Spin Ricotta
SM HALF BLT
SM HALF Bacon Cheeseburger
SM HALF Baked Ziti
SM HALF Barbecue Chicken
SM HALF Bianca
SM HALF Buffalo Chicken
SM HALF California
SM HALF Chicken Florentine
SM HALF Chicken Parmigiana
SM HALF Chicken Scampi
SM HALF Clam
SM HALF Clams Casino
SM HALF Georges Special
SM HALF Greek
SM HALF Hawaiian
SM HALF Margherita
SM HALF Mexican Taco
SM HALF Primavera
SM HALF Seafood
SM HALF Shrimp Scampi
SM HALF Three Cheese Pesto
SM HALF Veggie Pizza
Small Half Meatlovers
MED HALF Bacon Cheeseburger
MED HALF Baked Ziti
MED HALF Barbecue Chicken
MED HALF Bianca
MED HALF BLT
MED HALF Buffalo Chicken
MED HALF California
MED HALF Chicken Florentine
MED HALF Chicken Parmigiana
MED HALF Chicken Scampi
MED HALF Clam
MED HALF Clams Casino
MED HALF Georges Special
MED HALF Greek
MED HALF Hawaiian
MED HALF Margherita
MED HALF Mexican Taco
MED HALF Primavera
MED HALF Seafood
MED HALF Shrimp Scampi
MED HALF Three Cheese Pesto
MED HALF Veggie Pizza
MED HALF Meat Lovers
LG Half Bacon Cheeseburger
LG Half Baked Ziti
LG Half Barbecue Chicken
LG Half Bianca
LG Half BLT
LG Half Buffalo Chicken
LG Half California
LG Half Chicken Florentine
LG Half Chicken Parmigiana
LG Half Chicken Scampi
LG Half Clam
LG Half Clams Casino
LG Half Georges Special
LG Half Greek
LG Half Hawaiian
LG Half Margherita
LG Half Meatlovers
LG Half Mexican Taco
LG Half Primavera
LG Half Seafood
LG Half Shrimp Scampi
LG Half Three Cheese Pesto
LG Half Veggie Pizza
Calzones
Sm Salad
SM Antipasto
Tossed salad with our antipasto roll (ham, pepperoni, & provolone) & shredded mozzarella
SM Tossed
SM Caesar
SM Chef
Tossed salad with our antipasto roll, turkey, & shredded mozzarella
SM Tuna Salad
Tossed salad with our home made tuna & shredded mozzarella
SM Chicken Caesar
SM Greek
Tossed salad with feta, pepperoni, & kalamata olives
SM Crispy Chix & Bacon
Lg Salads
LG Antipasto
Tossed salad with our antipasto roll (ham, pepperoni, & provolone) & shredded mozzarella
LG Tossed
LG Caesar
LG Chef
Tossed salad with our antipasto roll, turkey, & shredded mozzarella
LG Tuna Salad
Tossed salad with our home made tuna & shredded mozzarella
LG Chicken Caesar
LG Greek
Tossed salad with feta, pepperoni, & kalamata olives
LG Crispy Chix & Bacon
Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
Blackened Chx Sand
Buffalo Chx Sandwich
Cheese Quesadilla
Patty Melt
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Build Your Own Sandwiches
Chicken Ciabatta
Clam Roll
Club Sandwiches
Fish Filet Sandwich
French Beef & Cheddar Dip
Grilled Chx Sandwich
Hot Dog
Hot Dog W/ Fries
Philly Steak Sandwich
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Tuna Puff
Blt Sandwich
L Special-Fish N Chips
Pastrami Reuben
Half Grinders
Half Bbq Chicken
BBQ sauce & provoline cheese
Half Blt
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Half Canadian Mounty
Ham, chicken, and bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone cheese, salt & pepper. A Unionville staple!!
Half Capicola
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Half Cheeseburger
Oven hot cooked to your liking with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Half Chicken Cutlet
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Half Chx Parm
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Half Buff Chx
Half Combination
Half Cooked Salami
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Half Egg & Cheese
Oven hot with provolone cheese. Served with your choice of meat
Half Eggplant
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Half Genoa Salami
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Half Grilled Chicken
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Half Ham
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Half Italian Combo
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Half Meatball
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Half Pastrami
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, & mustard
Half Pepperoni
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Half Roast Beef
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Half Sausage
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Half Steak & Cheese
Provolone cheese, onions, & mushrooms
Half Tuna Salad
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Half Turkey Breast
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Half Seafood Salad
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Half Veggie
Half Veal
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Half Chicken Salad
Whole Grinders
Whole BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce & provoline cheese
Whole Blt
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Whole Buffalo Chx
Whole Canadian Mounty
Ham, chicken, and bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone cheese, salt & pepper. A Unionville staple!!
Whole Capicola
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Whole Cheeseburger
Oven hot cooked to your liking with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Whole Chicken Cutlet
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Whole Chx Parm
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Whole Combination
Whole Cooked Salami
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Whole Egg & Cheese
Oven hot with provolone cheese. Served with your choice of meat
Whole Eggplant
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Whole Genoa Salami
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Whole Grilled Chicken
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Whole Ham
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Whole Italian Combo
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Whole Meatball
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Whole Pastrami
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, & mustard
Whole Pepperoni
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Whole Roast Beef
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Whole Sausage
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Whole Steak & Cheese
Provolone cheese, onions, & mushrooms
Whole Tuna Salad
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Whole Turkey Breast
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper
Whole Veal
Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers
Whole Seafood Salad
Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
Whole Veggie
Lunch Pasta
Seafood
Low Carb
L -Grill Chx Din
GF-Blackened Chicken
Build Your Own Omelette
L - Chicken Francese
L-Chicken Marsala
L-Chicken Piccata
GF-Gorgonzola Grilled Chicken
L-Grilled Chopped Sirloin
GF-Sausage & Peppers Parmigana
L-Smothered Chicken
L Meatball & Peppers Parm
