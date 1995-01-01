George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar imageView gallery

Starters

French Onion Soup

$6.95

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.50

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$6.50

Aspiʼs Hummus

$13.00

House made hummus served with toasted pita, olives & mint

Mediterranean Platter

$15.00

Served with Aspi's hummus, tzatziki, baba ganoush (roasted eggplant), olives, tomatoes and grilled pita bread

Boneless Wings (6)

$16.00

6 Jumbo Boneless Wings served with our special boneless wing sauce

Boneless Wings (12)

$24.00

12 Jumbo Boneless Wings served with our special boneless wing sauce

Buffalo Wings (10)

$16.00

10 crispy traditional buffalo wings served with your choice of sauce

Buffalo Wings (15)

$22.00

15 crispy traditional buffalo wings served with your choice of sauce

Buffalo Wings (20)

$24.00

20 crispy traditional buffalo wings served with your choice of sauce

Greek Nachos

$15.00

Crispy pita chips, whipped feta, cherry tomatoes, dill, cucumber, kalamata olives (Add Lamb for $2)

Hot Sampler

$19.00

Fried calamari, fried zucchini, clams casino & fried mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

Shrimp Torino

$14.00

Sautéed shrimp in an Alfredo garlic sauce with red peppers on focaccia bread

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Made to order, lightly breaded, deep fried & served with marinara sauce

Baked Stuffed Artichokes

$13.50

Baked & stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Baked & stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing

Tom & Fresh Mozz

$14.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, topped with basil & EVOO on toasted pita bread

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

EVOO, garlic & roasted fennel (Add Sausage for $2)

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Fried Ravioli

$14.00

Fried ricotta filled ravioli served with marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

$10.95

Breaded & deep fried, served with marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Hand cut mozzarella, breaded & fried served with marinara sauce

Eggplant Rollentino

$14.50

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara and mozzarella

Potato Skins

$10.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & sour cream

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.50

House made, cheddar and cream cheese filling, with a side of cajun ranch

Eggplant Fries

$9.50

Clams Casino

$14.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Burgers & Gyros

Brooklyn Burger

$14.50

Flame Broiled Burger with pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & Thousand Island dressing.....Fugetaboutit! Served With Fries

Classic Burger

$13.50

Flame Broiled Burger With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served With Fries

Gnarly Burger

$14.50

Flame Broiled Burger with avocado, bacon, cheddar, and sriracha aioli. Served With Fries

Pizza Burger

$13.50

Flame Broiled Burger with mozzarella, pepperoni, & marinara. Served With Fries

Shrooms N Swiss

$14.50

Flame Broiled Burger with sauteed mushrooms, strips of crispy bacon, & melted swiss cheese. Served With Fries

Veggie Burger

$12.50

Veggie patty, avocado, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served With Fries

Western Burger

$14.50

Flame Broiled Burger with bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, & american cheese. Served With Fries

Chicken Gyro

$12.50

Chicken, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita

Lamb Gyro

$12.50

Lamb, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita

Georges Classics

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Freshly breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Chicken & Eggplant Parm

$22.50

Freshly breaded chicken topped with house battered eggplant, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$27.00

Freshly breaded veal topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Meatball Parmigiana

$19.00

Our giant meatballs with marinara sauce & roasted peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Baked Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

House battered eggplant, fried & topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Moussaka

$20.00

Traditional Greek dish with eggplant, ground beef, potatoes, and a creamy sauce, topped with a touch of marinara. Served with a Greek salad

Baked Stuffed Peppers

$19.50

Bell peppers stuffed with rice, beef, & sausage, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Italian Favorites

$17.00

Eggplant Rollentino Dinner

$21.00

House batted eggplant rolled and stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Veal and Eggplant Pamigiana

$27.00

Freshly breaded veal and eggplant topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Sausage And Pepper Parm

$19.00

Chicken Pot Pie Dinner

$17.00

Pasta

Build Your Own

$16.00

Choose your pasta, toppings, & sauce. Pasta exactly the way you want it!

Lasagna

$18.50

Layers of meat, pasta & cheese. Baked with marinara & mozzarella on top

Baked Ziti Casserole

$19.00

Pan fried ziti casserole tossed with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and finished in the oven

Three Cheese Ziti Casserole

$19.00

Pan fried ziti in our marinara sauce with parmesan, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese. Finished in the oven

Tortellini

$18.50

Served with either marinara sauce or creamy Alfredo sauce

Linguini & Clams

$26.00

Linguini and clams served either red or white

Linguini Calamari

$26.00

Linguini and calamari served either red or white

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara

$20.00

Fettuccine served with ham, bacon, & peas tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Gnocchi Tuscany

$18.00

Butter & Cheese in marinara sauce

Specialties

All dishes served with pasta choice, potato choice, or steamed vegetables

Adult Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Chicken A La George

$22.50

Chicken with eggplant and sausage, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken A La Mike

$22.50

Chicken sauteed in EVOO, garlic, and plum tomatoes. Served over penne pasta

Chicken A La Neptune

$22.50

Chicken baked with our seafood stuffing and topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Antonio

$22.50

Chicken lightly breaded, topped with provolone, mushrooms, & a brown marsala sauce

Chicken Broccoli Sautee

$22.50

Chicken served with garlic wine butter sauce & served over linguini

Chicken Francese

$22.50

Chicken lightly egg coated and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Italiano

$22.50

Chicken baked with Italian sausage, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$22.50

Chicken with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$22.50

Chicekn with sauteed capers, mushrooms, & artichokes in a butter piccata sauce

Chicken Asparagus Sautee

$22.50

Chicken served with garlic wine butter sauce & served over linguini

Chicken Cacciatore

$22.50

Chicken sauteed with onions, Roma tomatoes, peppers & mushrooms

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast served with fresh vegetables and baked potato

Veal A La George

$27.50

Veal with eggplant and sausage, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Veal A La Mike

$27.50

Veal sauteed in EVOO, garlic, and plum tomatoes. Served over penne pasta

Veal A La Neptune

$27.50

Veal baked with our seafood stuffing and topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Veal Antonio

$27.50

Veal lightly breaded, topped with provolone, mushrooms, & a brown marsala sauce

Veal Asparagus Sautee

$27.50

Veal served with garlic wine butter sauce & served over linguini

Veal Cacciatore

$27.50

Veal sauteed with onions, Roma tomatoes, peppers & mushrooms

Veal Francese

$27.50

Veal lightly egg coated and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce

Veal Italiano

$27.50

Veal baked with Italian sausage, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Veal Marsala

$27.50

Veal with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$27.00

Freshly breaded veal topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta

Veal Piccata

$27.50

Veal with sauteed capers, mushrooms, & artichokes in a butter piccata sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

Veal &Broccoli Sautee

$27.50

Chicken Milanese

$22.50

Seafood

Baked Scrod

$24.00

Lemon, butter and bread crumbs, with baked potato and vegetables

Broiled Fishermanʼs Platter

$28.00

Sea scallops, shrimp, and scrod. Broiled with lemon, butter and bread crumbs and a baked potato

Broiled Scallops

$26.00

Broiled Scrod

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Fresh scrod house battered, fried golden brown, served with fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)

Fried Clam Strips

$19.00

Breaded & deep fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)

Fried Platter

$25.00

Breaded & deep fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)

Fried Scallops

$26.00

Breaded & deep fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)

Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Breaded & deep fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. (Fried in cholesterol free oil)

Italian Jambalaya

$28.00

Chicken, sausage, shrimp, clams, and peppers sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguini

Scrod Piccata

$24.00

Fresh scrod sauteed with capers & mushrooms in a butter piccata sauce. Served with vegetables

Seafood Cosa Nostra

$28.00

Clams, shrimp, scallops, & calamari in a delicate white wine garlic sauce over linguini

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Any array of fresh clams, shrimp, scallops, calamari, & scrod in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Stuffed Scallops

$26.00

Baked with seafood stuffing, served with a baked potato and vegetables

Stuffed Scrod

$24.00

Baked with seafood stuffing, served with a baked potato and vegetables

Stuffed Seafood Combo

$28.00

Sea scallops, shrimp, scrod, & stuffed mushrooms baked with our seafood stuffing. Served with a baked potato and vegetables

Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

Baked with seafood stuffing, served with a baked potato and vegetables

Stuffed Sole

$24.00

Baked with seafood stuffing, served with a baked potato and vegetables

Shrimp Parm

$26.00

Side Items

Onion Rings

$7.50

Curly Fries

$7.50

French Fries

$6.50

Truffle Fries

$7.50

Cajun Steak Fries

$7.50

Steak Fries

$7.50

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Mashed Potatos

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Half Garlic Bread

$4.00

Half Garlic Bread W/Chz

$5.00

Meatball

$5.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Side Pasta

$10.00

Whole Garlic Bread

$6.00

Whole Garlic Bread W/Chz

$7.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Blacken Salmon

$9.00

Side pita

$1.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side Tuna

$6.00

Side Chicken Salad

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$7.50

Side Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

6 Rolls

$2.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Pizza

Sm Mozzarella Pizza

$12.50

Md Mozzarella Pizza

$16.50

Lg Mozzarella Pizza

$18.50

Gluten Free

$14.00

Specialty Pizza

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & mustard

SM Baked Ziti

$17.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, ziti & marinara sauce

SM Barbecue Chicken

$17.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken & BBQ sauce

SM Bianca

$17.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, EVOO, & fresh basil

SM BLT

$17.00

Mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes (Red or White)

SM Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken

SM California

$17.00

Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic & EVOO (Red or White)

SM Chicken Florentine

$17.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, spinach, seasoned garlic & spices (Red or White)

SM Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh breaded chicken, & marinara sauce

SM Chicken Scampi

$17.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, spices & herbs (Red or White)

SM Clam

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic & herbs (Red or White)

SM Clams Casino

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic, bacon, & herbs (Red or White)

SM Georges Special

$17.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, meatball, & pepperoni

SM Greek Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, feta cheese, onions, garlic, tomatoes, & basil (Red or White)

SM Hawaiian

$17.00

Mozzarella, pineapple, & imported ham

SM Margherita

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh plum tomatoes, EVOO, basil, & garlic (Red or White)

SM Meat Lovers

$17.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage

SM Mexican Taco

$17.00

Mozzarella, salsa, hamburger, tortillas, lettuce, & tomato

SM Primavera

$17.00

Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, broccoli, & spinach (Red or White)

SM Seafood

$18.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & herbs (Red or White)

SM Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, spices, & herbs (Red or White)

SM Three Cheese Pesto

$17.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, & pecorino romano, with pesto sauce

SM Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, broccoli, black olives, spinach, & eggplant

Sm Broc Ricotta

$17.00

Sm Spinach Ricotta

$17.00

MED Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & mustard

MED Baked Ziti

$20.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, ziti & marinara sauce

MED Barbecue Chicken

$20.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken & BBQ sauce

MED Bianca

$20.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, EVOO, & fresh basil

MED BLT

$20.00

Mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes (Red or White)

MED Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken

MED California

$20.00

Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic & EVOO (Red or White)

MED Chicken Florentine

$20.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, spinach, seasoned garlic & spices (Red or White)

MED Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Mozzarella, fresh breaded chicken, & marinara sauce

MED Chicken Scampi

$20.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, spices & herbs (Red or White)

MED Clam

$20.00

Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic & herbs (Red or White)

MED Clams Casino

$20.00

Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic, bacon, & herbs (Red or White)

MED Georges Special

$20.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, meatball, & pepperoni

MED Greek Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, feta cheese, onions, garlic, tomatoes, & basil (Red or White)

MED Hawaiian

$20.00

Mozzarella, pineapple, & imported ham

MED Margherita

$20.00

Mozzarella, fresh plum tomatoes, EVOO, basil, & garlic (Red or White)

MED Meat Lovers

$20.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage

MED Mexican Taco

$20.00

Mozzarella, salsa, hamburger, tortillas, lettuce, & tomato

MED Primavera

$20.00

Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, broccoli, & spinach (Red or White)

MED Seafood

$22.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & herbs (Red or White)

MED Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, spices, & herbs (Red or White)

MED Three Cheese Pesto

$20.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, & pecorino romano, with pesto sauce

MED Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, broccoli, black olives, spinach, & eggplant

MED Spin Ricotta

$20.00

MED Broc Ricotta

$20.00

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & mustard

LG Baked Ziti

$24.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, ziti & marinara sauce

LG Barbecue Chicken

$24.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken & BBQ sauce

LG Bianca

$24.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, EVOO, & fresh basil

LG BLT

$24.00

Mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes (Red or White)

LG Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken

LG California

$24.00

Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic & EVOO (Red or White)

LG Chicken Florentine

$24.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, spinach, seasoned garlic & spices (Red or White)

LG Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Mozzarella, fresh breaded chicken, & marinara sauce

LG Chicken Scampi

$24.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, spices & herbs (Red or White)

LG Clam

$24.00

Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic & herbs (Red or White)

LG Clams Casino

$24.00

Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic, bacon, & herbs (Red or White)

LG Georges Special

$24.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, meatball, & pepperoni

LG Greek Pizza

$24.00

Mozzarella, feta cheese, onions, garlic, tomatoes, & basil (Red or White)

LG Hawaiian

$24.00

Mozzarella, pineapple, & imported ham

LG Margherita

$24.00

Mozzarella, fresh plum tomatoes, EVOO, basil, & garlic (Red or White)

LG Meat Lovers

$24.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, sausage

LG Mexican Taco

$24.00

Mozzarella, salsa, hamburger, tortillas, lettuce, & tomato

LG Primavera

$24.00

Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, broccoli, & spinach (Red or White)

LG Seafood

$26.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & herbs (Red or White)

LG Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, spices, & herbs (Red or White)

LG Three Cheese Pesto

$24.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, & pecorino romano, with pesto sauce

LG Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Mozzarella, broccoli, black olives, spinach, & eggplant

LG Broc Ricotta

$24.00

LG Spin Ricotta

$24.00

SM HALF BLT

$17.00

SM HALF Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

SM HALF Baked Ziti

$17.00

SM HALF Barbecue Chicken

$17.00

SM HALF Bianca

$17.00

SM HALF Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

SM HALF California

$17.00

SM HALF Chicken Florentine

$17.00

SM HALF Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

SM HALF Chicken Scampi

$17.00

SM HALF Clam

$17.00

SM HALF Clams Casino

$17.00

SM HALF Georges Special

$17.00

SM HALF Greek

$17.00

SM HALF Hawaiian

$17.00

SM HALF Margherita

$17.00

SM HALF Mexican Taco

$17.00

SM HALF Primavera

$17.00

SM HALF Seafood

$18.00

SM HALF Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

SM HALF Three Cheese Pesto

$17.00

SM HALF Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Small Half Meatlovers

$17.00

MED HALF Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.00

MED HALF Baked Ziti

$20.00

MED HALF Barbecue Chicken

$20.00

MED HALF Bianca

$20.00

MED HALF BLT

$20.00

MED HALF Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

MED HALF California

$20.00

MED HALF Chicken Florentine

$20.00

MED HALF Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

MED HALF Chicken Scampi

$20.00

MED HALF Clam

$20.00

MED HALF Clams Casino

$20.00

MED HALF Georges Special

$20.00

MED HALF Greek

$20.00

MED HALF Hawaiian

$20.00

MED HALF Margherita

$20.00

MED HALF Mexican Taco

$20.00

MED HALF Primavera

$20.00

MED HALF Seafood

$22.00

MED HALF Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

MED HALF Three Cheese Pesto

$20.00

MED HALF Veggie Pizza

$20.00

MED HALF Meat Lovers

$20.00

LG Half Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.00

LG Half Baked Ziti

$24.00

LG Half Barbecue Chicken

$24.00

LG Half Bianca

$24.00

LG Half BLT

$24.00

LG Half Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

LG Half California

$24.00

LG Half Chicken Florentine

$24.00

LG Half Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

LG Half Chicken Scampi

$24.00

LG Half Clam

$24.00

LG Half Clams Casino

$24.00

LG Half Georges Special

$24.00

LG Half Greek

$24.00

LG Half Hawaiian

$24.00

LG Half Margherita

$24.00

LG Half Meatlovers

$24.00

LG Half Mexican Taco

$24.00

LG Half Primavera

$24.00

LG Half Seafood

$26.00

LG Half Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

LG Half Three Cheese Pesto

$24.00

LG Half Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Calzones

Regular Calzones

$12.00

Large Calzones

$18.00

Regular Mike’s Calzone

$14.00

Large Mike’s Calzone

$20.00

Sm Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Lg Cheese Calzone

$18.00

Appetizer Specials

Mediterranean Platter

$15.00

Served with Aspi's hummus, tzatziki, baba ganoush (roasted eggplant), olives, tomatoes and grilled pita bread

Stuffed Zucchini

$16.00

Stuffed Long Peppers

$14.00

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

EVOO, garlic & roasted fennel (Add Sausage for $2)

Sm Salad

SM Antipasto

$12.50

Tossed salad with our antipasto roll (ham, pepperoni, & provolone) & shredded mozzarella

SM Tossed

$10.50

SM Caesar

$10.50

SM Chef

$12.50

Tossed salad with our antipasto roll, turkey, & shredded mozzarella

SM Tuna Salad

$12.50

Tossed salad with our home made tuna & shredded mozzarella

SM Chicken Caesar

$12.50

SM Greek

$12.50

Tossed salad with feta, pepperoni, & kalamata olives

SM Crispy Chix & Bacon

$12.50

Lg Salads

LG Antipasto

$14.50

Tossed salad with our antipasto roll (ham, pepperoni, & provolone) & shredded mozzarella

LG Tossed

$12.50

LG Caesar

$12.50

LG Chef

$14.50

Tossed salad with our antipasto roll, turkey, & shredded mozzarella

LG Tuna Salad

$14.50

Tossed salad with our home made tuna & shredded mozzarella

LG Chicken Caesar

$14.50

LG Greek

$14.50

Tossed salad with feta, pepperoni, & kalamata olives

LG Crispy Chix & Bacon

$14.50

Taco Salads

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tossed salad in a crispy taco shell with olives, tomatoes, onions, & shredded cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa

Burgers & Gyros

Brooklyn Burger

$14.50

Flame Broiled Burger with pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & Thousand Island dressing.....Fugetaboutit! Served With Fries

Classic Burger

$13.50

Flame Broiled Burger With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served With Fries

Gnarly Burger

$14.50

Flame Broiled Burger with avocado, bacon, cheddar, and sriracha aioli. Served With Fries

Pizza Burger

$13.50

Flame Broiled Burger with mozzarella, pepperoni, & marinara. Served With Fries

Shrooms N Swiss

$14.50

Flame Broiled Burger with sauteed mushrooms, strips of crispy bacon, & melted swiss cheese. Served With Fries

Veggie Burger

$12.50

Veggie patty, avocado, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served With Fries

Western Burger

$14.50

Flame Broiled Burger with bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, & american cheese. Served With Fries

Chicken Gyro

$12.50

Chicken, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita

Lamb Gyro

$12.50

Lamb, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Blackened Chx Sand

$12.00

Buffalo Chx Sandwich

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Build Your Own Sandwiches

$10.00

Chicken Ciabatta

$12.00

Clam Roll

$10.00

Club Sandwiches

$12.00

Fish Filet Sandwich

$12.00

French Beef & Cheddar Dip

$12.00

Grilled Chx Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Hot Dog W/ Fries

$8.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Puff

$12.00

Blt Sandwich

$12.00

L Special-Fish N Chips

$15.00

Pastrami Reuben

$12.00

Half Grinders

Half Bbq Chicken

$9.50

BBQ sauce & provoline cheese

Half Blt

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Half Canadian Mounty

$9.50

Ham, chicken, and bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone cheese, salt & pepper. A Unionville staple!!

Half Capicola

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Half Cheeseburger

$9.50

Oven hot cooked to your liking with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Half Chicken Cutlet

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Half Chx Parm

$9.50

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Half Buff Chx

$7.50

Half Combination

$10.50

Half Cooked Salami

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Half Egg & Cheese

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese. Served with your choice of meat

Half Eggplant

$9.50

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Half Genoa Salami

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Half Grilled Chicken

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Half Ham

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Half Italian Combo

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Half Meatball

$9.50

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Half Pastrami

$10.50

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, & mustard

Half Pepperoni

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Half Roast Beef

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Half Sausage

$9.50

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Half Steak & Cheese

$9.50

Provolone cheese, onions, & mushrooms

Half Tuna Salad

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Half Turkey Breast

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Half Seafood Salad

$9.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Half Veggie

$7.50

Half Veal

$11.00

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Half Chicken Salad

$7.50

Whole Grinders

Whole BBQ Chicken

$14.50

BBQ sauce & provoline cheese

Whole Blt

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Whole Buffalo Chx

Whole Canadian Mounty

$14.50

Ham, chicken, and bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone cheese, salt & pepper. A Unionville staple!!

Whole Capicola

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Whole Cheeseburger

$14.50

Oven hot cooked to your liking with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Whole Chicken Cutlet

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Whole Chx Parm

$14.50

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Whole Combination

$15.00

Whole Cooked Salami

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Whole Egg & Cheese

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese. Served with your choice of meat

Whole Eggplant

$14.50

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Whole Genoa Salami

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Whole Grilled Chicken

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Whole Ham

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Whole Italian Combo

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Whole Meatball

$14.50

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Whole Pastrami

$15.00

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, & mustard

Whole Pepperoni

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Whole Roast Beef

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Whole Sausage

$14.50

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Whole Steak & Cheese

$14.50

Provolone cheese, onions, & mushrooms

Whole Tuna Salad

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Whole Turkey Breast

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper

Whole Veal

$16.00

Oven hot parmigiana with provolone, marinara, & roasted peppers

Whole Seafood Salad

$14.50

Oven hot with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Whole Veggie

$12.50

Lunch Dishes

L - Chicken Parmigiana

$15.50

L - Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.50

L - Veal Parmigiana

$17.50

L - Meatball Parmigiana

$15.50

L - Baked Stuffed Peppers

$16.50

L - Eggplant Rollentino

$14.50

L-Chicken Francese

$15.50

Lunch Pasta

L-Build Your Own

$15.50

L-Three Cheese Ziti

$16.00

L-Home-Style Lasagna

$16.50

L-CHEESE RAVIOLI

$16.00

L-MEAT RAVIOLI

$16.00

L-BAKED MANICOTTI

$16.00

L-BAKED STUFFED SHELLS

$16.00

L-BAKED ZITI CASSEROLE

$16.00

L Fettucini Alfredo

$16.50

L - Broccoli Rabe W\ Sausege

$15.50

Seafood

L-Fish & Chips

$16.00

L-Fried Seafood W/Shrimp

$16.00

L-Fried Seafood W/Shrimp & Scallops

$16.00

L-Fried Seafood W/Scallops

$16.00

L-Fried Seafood W/Clam Strips

$14.00

L-Scrod Piccata

$16.00

Low Carb

L -Grill Chx Din

$15.50

GF-Blackened Chicken

$16.00

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.00

L - Chicken Francese

$15.50

L-Chicken Marsala

$15.50

L-Chicken Piccata

$15.50

GF-Gorgonzola Grilled Chicken

$15.50

L-Grilled Chopped Sirloin

$15.50

GF-Sausage & Peppers Parmigana

$15.50

L-Smothered Chicken

$15.50

L Meatball & Peppers Parm

$15.50

Side Items

Baked Potato

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Curly Fries

$7.50

Dinner Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$6.50

Half Garlic Bread

$4.00

Half Garlic Bread W/Chz

$5.00

Meatball

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Salmon

$9.00

Sausage

$4.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Side Pasta

$10.00

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Vegetables

$5.00

Whole Garlic Bread

$6.00

Whole Garlic Bread W/Chz

$7.50

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Pizza

Sm Mozzarella Pizza

$12.50

Md Mozzarella Pizza

$16.50

Lg Mozzarella Pizza

$18.50

Gluten Free

$14.00

Small Specialty Pizzas

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & mustard

SM Baked Ziti

$17.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, ziti & marinara sauce

SM Barbecue Chicken

$17.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken & BBQ sauce

SM Bianca

$17.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, EVOO, & fresh basil

SM BLT

$17.00

Mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes (Red or White)

SM Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken

SM California

$17.00

Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic & EVOO (Red or White)

SM Chicken Florentine

$17.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, spinach, seasoned garlic & spices (Red or White)

SM Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh breaded chicken, & marinara sauce

SM Chicken Scampi

$17.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, spices & herbs (Red or White)

SM Clam

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic & herbs (Red or White)

SM Clams Casino

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh baby clams, garlic, bacon, & herbs (Red or White)

SM Georges Special

$17.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sausage, meatball, & pepperoni

SM Greek Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, feta cheese, onions, garlic, tomatoes, & basil (Red or White)

SM Hawaiian

$17.00

Mozzarella, pineapple, & imported ham

SM Margherita

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh plum tomatoes, EVOO, basil, & garlic (Red or White)

SM Mexican Taco

$17.00

Mozzarella, salsa, hamburger, tortillas, lettuce, & tomato

SM Primavera

$17.00

Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, broccoli, & spinach (Red or White)

SM Seafood

$18.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, clams, scallops, garlic, & herbs (Red or White)

SM Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, spices, & herbs (Red or White)

SM Three Cheese Pesto

$17.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, & pecorino romano, with pesto sauce

SM Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, broccoli, black olives, spinach, & eggplant

Medium Specialty Pizzas

MED Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & mustard

MED BLT

$20.00

Mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes (Red or White)

MED California

$20.00

Mozzarella, artichoke hearts, garlic & EVOO (Red or White)

MED Chicken Scampi

$20.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic, spices & herbs (Red or White)

MED Greek Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, feta cheese, onions, garlic, tomatoes, & basil (Red or White)