Barbeque
Seafood

Georges Seafood & More 588 Tenney Mountain Highway

No reviews yet

588 Tenney Mountain Highway

Plymouth, NH 03264

Popular Items

Haddock Basket
Chicken Tenders Basket
Clams (Whole) Basket

Fried Baskets & Plates

2-Way Combo Basket

$18.95

Without clams or scallops. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

2-Way Combo Basket (MP)

$27.95

Market Price. With either clams or scallops. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

3-Way Combo Plate

$34.95

Without clams or scallops. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Clams & Scallop Combo Basket

$30.95

Market Price. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

Haddock Basket

$13.50

Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

2-Way Combo Plate

$23.95

Without clams or scallops. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

2-Way Combo Plate (MP)

$30.95

Market Price. With either clams or scallops. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

3-Way Combo Plate (MP)

$39.95

Market Price. With either clams or scallops. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Clams & Scallop Combo Plate

$36.95

Market Price. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Haddock Plate

$21.95

Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.95

Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

Clam Strips Basket

$10.95

Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

Clams (Whole) Basket

$22.95

Market Price. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

Oysters Basket

$15.50

Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

Scallop Basket

$27.95

Chicken Tenders Plate

$15.95

Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Clam Strips Plate

$15.95

Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Clams (Whole) Plate

$29.95

Market Price. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Oysters Plate

$23.95

Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Scallop Plate

$36.95

Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.

Shrimp Basket

$11.95

Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.

Shrimp Plate

$16.95

Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Fisherman's Platter

$37.95

Haddock, sea scallops, shrimp, and clams and fries, topped with onion rings - Fit for a King! Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.

Seafood Rolls

Clam Roll

$15.95

With Fries. Market Price.

Clam Strip Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Roll

$10.95

With Fries.

Oyster Roll

$12.95

With Fries.

Scallop Roll

$19.95

With Fries. Market Price.

Haddock Roll

$11.95

On a bulkie. With Fries.

4 oz. Lobster Roll

$16.95

With Fries.

8 oz. Lobster Roll

$27.95

With Fries.

12 oz. Lobster roll

$38.95

Dinners

Steak Tips

$21.95

House marinade, grilled. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.

Surf & Turf

$26.95

Ask for options. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.

Lobster Dinners

1 Pound Lobster Dinner

$35.95Out of stock

1.25 Pound Lobster Dinner

$38.75

2 Pound Lobster

$45.95Out of stock

Twin Lobsters

$65.99Out of stock

1.5 # Lobsters

$51.95Out of stock

Homemade Chowda

Cup Clam Chowda

$5.95

Bowl Clam Chowda

$8.95

Quart Clam Chowda

$23.95

Cup Seafood Chowda

$5.95

Bowl Seafood Chowda

$8.95

Quart Seafood Chowda

$23.95

Cup Cajun Seafood Chowda

$5.95

Bowl Cajun Seafood Chowda

$8.95

Quart Cajun Seafood Chowda

$23.95

BBQ Specialties

Half Slab

$17.95

St. Louis style spare ribs. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.

Full Slab

$29.95

St. Louis style spare ribs. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.95

A generous helping of our own apple smoked pork, pulled apart and served up hot in our barbeque sauce. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.

2-Way BBQ Platter

$23.95

Choice of 2: ribs, pulled pork or chicken. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.

3-Way BBQ Platter

$29.95

Ribs, Pulled Pork and chicken. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own Applewood smoker.

Side Orders

Sm French Fries

$3.25

Sm Onion Rings

$4.25

Home made onion rings.

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Small Cole Slaw

$1.95

Sm Cheese Stix

$8.75

Med French Fries

$5.50

Med Onion Rings

$5.75

Home made onion rings.

Med Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Med Coleslaw (Pint)

$3.95

Med Cheese Stix

$9.95

Lg French Fries

$6.95

Lg Onion Rings

$7.95

Home made onion rings.

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Large Coleslaw (Quart)

$6.95

Lg Cheese Stix

$14.95

Sm Haddock

$9.95

Sm Shrimp

$9.25

Sm Scallops

$13.95

Market Price.

Sm Clam Strips

$8.95

Sliced.

Sm Clams

$17.50

Whole Belly. Market Price.

Med Haddock

$14.95

Med Shrimp

$12.95

Med Scallops

$21.95

Market Price.

Med Clam Strips

$12.95

Sliced.

Med Clams

$26.95

Whole Belly. Market Price.

Lg Haddock

$22.75

Lg Shrimp

$19.95

Lg Scallops

$30.95

Market Price.

Lg Clam Strips

$15.95

Sliced.

Lg Clams

$44.95

Whole Belly. Market Price.

Sm Oysters

$12.50

Med Oysters

$22.00

Lg Oysters

$29.95

Sm Steamers

When available. Market Price.

Lg Steamers

When available. Market Price.

Side Beets

$1.95

Side Vegetable

$1.95

Side Baked Potato

$1.95

Side Rice

$1.95

Baked Beans

$1.95

Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

Hamburger

$9.95

Includes French Fries .

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

A Tender Chicken Breast either grilled or fried. Served with fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Pork smoked in house tossed in our house made Honey Bourbon BBQ on a toasted bulkie roll with pickles and slaw. Served with fries.

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$11.50

Triple decker. Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.

B.L.T.

$10.95

Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.

Pastrami Reuben

$10.95

Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Our own Applewood smoked pork with BBQ sauce & cole slaw. Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.75

Mixed Greens with shredded carrots, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes and green pepper.

Garden Salad Jumbo

$7.50

Mixed greens with shredded carrots, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes and green pepper.

Garden with Entree

$2.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, cherry tomatoes and green peppers. When added to an entree.

Ceasar Salad

$3.75

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Ceasar dressing and topped with garlic croutons and parmesan.

Caesar Salad Jumbo

$7.50

Ceasar with an entree

$2.00

Crisp romaine tossed in Ceasar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan. When added to an entree.

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Boneless Chicken

Reg Boneless Chicken

$9.95

5 to 6 tenders. Plain, Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Dijon or BBQ.

Jumbo Boneless Chicken

$14.50

10 to 12 tenders. Plain, Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Dijon or BBQ.

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$7.00

The Tallest Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Italian Lemon Cream Layer Cake

$7.00

Deluxe Carrot Layer Cake

$7.00

New York Cheesecake

$6.75

Chocolate Chip Lava Sundae

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$6.95Out of stock

Ala Mode

$1.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.95

Quart Ice Cream

$13.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Btl H2O

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Milk

$1.95

Juice

$1.95

Club Soda

$2.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.95Out of stock

Egg Nog

$5.95Out of stock

Soups

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.95

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.95

Seafood Chowder Cup

$5.95

Seafood Chowder Bowl

$8.95

French Onion Soup

$5.95

Pastas

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Broccoli Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Sauteed Chicken and Broccoli in a creamy homemade alfredo sauce and tossed with pasta. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Parm

$18.95

Linguine Marinara

$10.95

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$24.95

Linguine w/Shrimp & Scallops

$21.95

Seafood Fra Diavlo

$27.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tender Regular

$10.50

Crab Cakes

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Chicken Tender Jumbo

$15.50

Crab Cakes Jumbo

$15.95

5 fried crabcakes served with tartar sauce for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks Jumbo

$13.95

Potato Skins

$8.95

Newburg Appetizer

$6.95

Clam Cakes & Chowda

$10.95

Clam Cake

$8.95

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.95

Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried then tossed in Cajun seasonings and served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Chicks, Stix, N Skins

$14.95

Cajun French Fries

$5.25

Stuffed Bellas

$8.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter N Jelly Tenders

$10.50

Specials

Shrimp Piccata

$21.95Out of stock

Farmer John Burger

$13.50Out of stock

Cajun Salmon

$23.95

Fish Fry Friday

$21.95Out of stock

Calimari FraDeavlo

$18.95Out of stock

Shrimp with Lobster Ravioli

$24.95Out of stock

Nantucket Stuffed Chicken

$21.95Out of stock

Lemon Cream Scallops

$28.95Out of stock

Champagne Chicken And Shrimp

$24.95Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Amaretto W/ Butternut Ravioli

$19.95Out of stock

Fish And Chips W/ CCC

$18.95

Cemita Burger

$13.50Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Haddock

$21.95

Basil Salmon

$23.95Out of stock

BBQ Pork Skins

$9.95Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.95

Fried Ravioli

$8.95Out of stock

Steamers

$14.95Out of stock

Salmon Dill Cream

$23.95Out of stock

Brazillian Fish Stew

$19.95Out of stock

Oyster Roll CCC

$15.95Out of stock

Turkey Club CSC

$14.50Out of stock

Haddock Newburg

$23.95Out of stock

Shrimp Newburg

$20.95Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper Salmon

$21.95Out of stock

Lobster Alfredo

$28.95Out of stock

Steak N Cheese

$14.95Out of stock

Walnut Red Pepper Pesto Shr

$21.95Out of stock

Chicken Chorizo Cemeta

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp Chorizo Maple

$22.95Out of stock

NE Dinner

$19.95Out of stock

Shrimp Marinara

$21.95Out of stock

Maple Chorizo Chicken Pasta

$21.95Out of stock

Teriakyi Salmon W/ Fruit Salsa

$23.95Out of stock

Mustard Crusted Salmon

$22.95Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Renegades Rib N Brisket

$24.95Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$11.95Out of stock

Salmon Orange

$23.95Out of stock

Salmon in a orange horseradish sauce. Served with 2 sides.

Coconut Shrimp

$22.95Out of stock

Nantucket Seafood Casserole

$34.95Out of stock

Nantucket Stuffed Haddock

$26.95Out of stock

Coquilles

$41.95Out of stock

Dijon Chicken

$20.95Out of stock

Chorizo Mushrooms

$9.95Out of stock

Maple Cream Scallops

$36.95Out of stock

Fried Catfish

$18.95Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.95Out of stock

A blend of spinach, artichokes, and garlic in a creamy parmesan sauce. Served hot with warm bread for dipping.

Chicken Spinach and Artichoke Pasta

$20.95Out of stock

Sauteed chicken in a creamy spinach and artichoke alfredo sauce tossed with linguini. Served with garlic bread.

Asian Noodle Salad With Shrimp

$13.95Out of stock

Haddock Florentine

$22.95Out of stock

Broiled haddock topped with a creamy florentine sauce, parmesan and bread crumbs. Served with 2 sides

Sweet n Spicey Salmon

$22.95Out of stock

Kid items

Kid Mac

$7.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid Haddock

$7.95

Fried Haddock with French fries

Kid Hamburger

$7.95

Hamburger with French fries

Kid Pasta

$7.95

Linguini with marinara

Kid Chicken tenders

$7.95

Chicken tenders with French fries

Kid Shrimp

$7.95

Fried shrimp with French fries

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.95

Burger with american cheese and French fries

Kid hot dog

$7.95

Hot dog with French fries

Under Ground Menu

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.95

Tender chicken breast marinated and grilled. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.

Seafood Casserole

$34.95

Baked haddock, shrimp, sea scallops & lobster chunks on a bed of seafood stuffing, topped with seasoned crumbs. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.

Salmon

$23.95Out of stock

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$23.95Out of stock

Haddock fillet on a bed of home made seafood stuffing, seasoned crumb topping. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$18.95Out of stock

Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.50

Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.

Hot Dog

$6.95

Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.

Double Dog

$9.95

2 Hot Dogs & Fries. Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$18.50

Linguine Red Clams

$18.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.50Out of stock

Beach Food

Haddock Tacos

$10.95

Sauteed lemon pepper haddock with pineapple salsa and remoulade on corn tortillas

Chicken Taco

$9.95

Pulled salsa chicken, shredded cheese and fried Cajun seasoned pickles on corn tortillas.

Pulled Pork Taco

$10.95

BBQ pulled pork topped with slaw and pineapple salsa on corn tortillas.

Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

Fried shrimp tossed in sweet and sour sauce, topped with slaw, and pineapple salsa on corn tortillas.

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$12.95

Fried oysters tossed in remoulade sauce served on a bulkie with slaw.

Shrimp Po-boy

$10.95

Tender shrimp tossed in remoulade sauce with diced onion and peppers, served on a bulkie with slaw.

Lighter fare

LF Chicken Spinach Artichoke Pasta

$12.95

LF Steak Tips

$13.95

LF Lasagna

$13.95

LF Chicken Parm

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
588 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth, NH 03264

