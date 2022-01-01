Georges Seafood & More 588 Tenney Mountain Highway
588 Tenney Mountain Highway
Plymouth, NH 03264
Fried Baskets & Plates
2-Way Combo Basket
Without clams or scallops. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
2-Way Combo Basket (MP)
Market Price. With either clams or scallops. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
3-Way Combo Plate
Without clams or scallops. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Clams & Scallop Combo Basket
Market Price. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
Haddock Basket
Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
2-Way Combo Plate
Without clams or scallops. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
2-Way Combo Plate (MP)
Market Price. With either clams or scallops. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
3-Way Combo Plate (MP)
Market Price. With either clams or scallops. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Clams & Scallop Combo Plate
Market Price. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Haddock Plate
Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Chicken Tenders Basket
Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
Clam Strips Basket
Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
Clams (Whole) Basket
Market Price. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
Oysters Basket
Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
Scallop Basket
Chicken Tenders Plate
Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Clam Strips Plate
Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Clams (Whole) Plate
Market Price. Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Oysters Plate
Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Scallop Plate
Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.
Shrimp Basket
Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
Shrimp Plate
Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Fisherman's Platter
Haddock, sea scallops, shrimp, and clams and fries, topped with onion rings - Fit for a King! Dinners include French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter.
Seafood Rolls
Dinners
Steak Tips
House marinade, grilled. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.
Surf & Turf
Ask for options. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.
Lobster Dinners
Homemade Chowda
BBQ Specialties
Half Slab
St. Louis style spare ribs. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.
Full Slab
St. Louis style spare ribs. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.
BBQ Pulled Pork
A generous helping of our own apple smoked pork, pulled apart and served up hot in our barbeque sauce. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.
2-Way BBQ Platter
Choice of 2: ribs, pulled pork or chicken. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.
3-Way BBQ Platter
Ribs, Pulled Pork and chicken. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own Applewood smoker.
Side Orders
Sm French Fries
Sm Onion Rings
Home made onion rings.
Sm Sweet Potato Fries
Small Cole Slaw
Sm Cheese Stix
Med French Fries
Med Onion Rings
Home made onion rings.
Med Sweet Potato Fries
Med Coleslaw (Pint)
Med Cheese Stix
Lg French Fries
Lg Onion Rings
Home made onion rings.
Lg Sweet Potato Fries
Large Coleslaw (Quart)
Lg Cheese Stix
Sm Haddock
Sm Shrimp
Sm Scallops
Market Price.
Sm Clam Strips
Sliced.
Sm Clams
Whole Belly. Market Price.
Med Haddock
Med Shrimp
Med Scallops
Market Price.
Med Clam Strips
Sliced.
Med Clams
Whole Belly. Market Price.
Lg Haddock
Lg Shrimp
Lg Scallops
Market Price.
Lg Clam Strips
Sliced.
Lg Clams
Whole Belly. Market Price.
Sm Oysters
Med Oysters
Lg Oysters
Sm Steamers
When available. Market Price.
Lg Steamers
When available. Market Price.
Side Beets
Side Vegetable
Side Baked Potato
Side Rice
Baked Beans
Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Triple decker. Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
B.L.T.
Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
Pastrami Reuben
Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our own Applewood smoked pork with BBQ sauce & cole slaw. Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens with shredded carrots, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes and green pepper.
Garden Salad Jumbo
Mixed greens with shredded carrots, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes and green pepper.
Garden with Entree
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, cherry tomatoes and green peppers. When added to an entree.
Ceasar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Ceasar dressing and topped with garlic croutons and parmesan.
Caesar Salad Jumbo
Ceasar with an entree
Crisp romaine tossed in Ceasar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan. When added to an entree.
Extra Dressing
Extra Dressing
Boneless Chicken
Desserts
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoops Ice Cream
3 Scoops Ice Cream
The Tallest Chocolate Cake
Italian Lemon Cream Layer Cake
Deluxe Carrot Layer Cake
New York Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Lava Sundae
Bread Pudding
Ala Mode
Strawberry Shortcake
Quart Ice Cream
Beverages
Soups
Pastas
Appetizers
Chicken Tender Regular
Crab Cakes
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Shrimp Cocktail
Chicken Tender Jumbo
Crab Cakes Jumbo
5 fried crabcakes served with tartar sauce for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks Jumbo
Potato Skins
Newburg Appetizer
Clam Cakes & Chowda
Clam Cake
Fried Pickle Chips
Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried then tossed in Cajun seasonings and served with ranch dressing for dipping.
Chicks, Stix, N Skins
Cajun French Fries
Stuffed Bellas
Peanut Butter N Jelly Tenders
Specials
Shrimp Piccata
Farmer John Burger
Cajun Salmon
Fish Fry Friday
Calimari FraDeavlo
Shrimp with Lobster Ravioli
Nantucket Stuffed Chicken
Lemon Cream Scallops
Champagne Chicken And Shrimp
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Amaretto W/ Butternut Ravioli
Fish And Chips W/ CCC
Cemita Burger
Fried Mushrooms
Lemon Pepper Haddock
Basil Salmon
BBQ Pork Skins
Shrimp Alfredo
Fried Ravioli
Steamers
Salmon Dill Cream
Brazillian Fish Stew
Oyster Roll CCC
Turkey Club CSC
Haddock Newburg
Shrimp Newburg
Roasted Red Pepper Salmon
Lobster Alfredo
Steak N Cheese
Walnut Red Pepper Pesto Shr
Chicken Chorizo Cemeta
Shrimp Chorizo Maple
NE Dinner
Shrimp Marinara
Maple Chorizo Chicken Pasta
Teriakyi Salmon W/ Fruit Salsa
Mustard Crusted Salmon
Brisket Sandwich
Renegades Rib N Brisket
Fried Calamari
Salmon Orange
Salmon in a orange horseradish sauce. Served with 2 sides.
Coconut Shrimp
Nantucket Seafood Casserole
Nantucket Stuffed Haddock
Coquilles
Dijon Chicken
Chorizo Mushrooms
Maple Cream Scallops
Fried Catfish
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A blend of spinach, artichokes, and garlic in a creamy parmesan sauce. Served hot with warm bread for dipping.
Chicken Spinach and Artichoke Pasta
Sauteed chicken in a creamy spinach and artichoke alfredo sauce tossed with linguini. Served with garlic bread.
Asian Noodle Salad With Shrimp
Haddock Florentine
Broiled haddock topped with a creamy florentine sauce, parmesan and bread crumbs. Served with 2 sides
Sweet n Spicey Salmon
Kid items
Kid Mac
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Haddock
Fried Haddock with French fries
Kid Hamburger
Hamburger with French fries
Kid Pasta
Linguini with marinara
Kid Chicken tenders
Chicken tenders with French fries
Kid Shrimp
Fried shrimp with French fries
Kid Cheeseburger
Burger with american cheese and French fries
Kid hot dog
Hot dog with French fries
Under Ground Menu
Teriyaki Chicken
Tender chicken breast marinated and grilled. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.
Seafood Casserole
Baked haddock, shrimp, sea scallops & lobster chunks on a bed of seafood stuffing, topped with seasoned crumbs. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.
Salmon
Baked Stuffed Haddock
Haddock fillet on a bed of home made seafood stuffing, seasoned crumb topping. Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Dinners come with a choice of two: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice, Baked Potato, Baked Beans or Vegetables. Add a salad for $1.50.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
Hot Dog
Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
Double Dog
2 Hot Dogs & Fries. Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
Grilled Cheese
Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
Linguine White Clam Sauce
Linguine Red Clams
Stuffed Mushrooms
Beach Food
Haddock Tacos
Sauteed lemon pepper haddock with pineapple salsa and remoulade on corn tortillas
Chicken Taco
Pulled salsa chicken, shredded cheese and fried Cajun seasoned pickles on corn tortillas.
Pulled Pork Taco
BBQ pulled pork topped with slaw and pineapple salsa on corn tortillas.
Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet and sour sauce, topped with slaw, and pineapple salsa on corn tortillas.
Fried Oyster Po-Boy
Fried oysters tossed in remoulade sauce served on a bulkie with slaw.
Shrimp Po-boy
Tender shrimp tossed in remoulade sauce with diced onion and peppers, served on a bulkie with slaw.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
588 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth, NH 03264
