Pizza

Georgetown Tavern on the Hill

135 Reviews

$$

62920 Georgetown Rd

Cambridge, OH 43725

Popular Items

The Deluxe
Salad
Fish & Chips

Wine

J Nico 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Slushees

Blackberry Lemonade Slushee

Blackberry Lemonade Slushee

$10.00

Peach Slushee

$10.00

Zombie Slushee

$10.00

Made with 4 kinds of rum!

Strawberry Shortcake Slushee

$10.00

Tastes just like the dessert! Made with vodka.

Appetizers

Salad

$4.00+

cheese, mixed salad greens, tomato, onion and your choice of dressing. Add a fried chicken tender for $2 more.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Served with ranch dressing.

House Chips

House Chips

$6.00

Deep fried potato chips, served with your choice of dip.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

hot & crispy mozzarella sticks with a marinara dip.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

beer-battered and served with your choice of dip.

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$15.00

A sampler of our delicious appetizers! Mushrooms, cheese sticks, beer-battered onion rings, and fries. Plenty to share!

Entrees

Tavern Nachos

Tavern Nachos

$12.00

tortilla chips with seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos and sour cream, served with salsa.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.00

Served with fries and your choice of dip.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$10.00

Beer-battered haddock and fries, served with malt vinegar and a side of coleslaw.

Chili

Chili

$6.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

vine-ripened tomato sauce over pasta with slow-cooked meatballs. Served with a side salad & bread.

Chicken Wings & Fries

$13.00

Crispy golden chicken wings, served with fries and your choice of hot or mild sauce.

Brick Oven Pizza

Our one-of-a-kind pizza made in our wood-fired brick oven.
The Classic

The Classic

$15.00

our special blend of cheeses & Ohio-made gourmet pepperoni.

The Margherita

The Margherita

$16.00

tomato sauce, our blend of cheeses, fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.

The Veggie

The Veggie

$15.00

our cheese blend, mushrooms, black olives, diced green peppers, onions & banana peppers.

The Deluxe

The Deluxe

$18.00

when you want it all! pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, & banana peppers.

The Meathead

$17.00

Specials

bruschetta

bruschetta

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Desserts

Finish your meal with something sweet!
Chocolate Cream Layer Pie

Chocolate Cream Layer Pie

$5.00

Tiramsu

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Georgetown Tavern on the Hill offers one-of-a-kind brick oven pizzas, appetizers, entrees, & desserts. We also offer wine, beer and specialty drinks.

62920 Georgetown Rd, Cambridge, OH 43725

