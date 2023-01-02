Pizza
Georgetown Tavern on the Hill
135 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Georgetown Tavern on the Hill offers one-of-a-kind brick oven pizzas, appetizers, entrees, & desserts. We also offer wine, beer and specialty drinks.
Location
62920 Georgetown Rd, Cambridge, OH 43725
Gallery