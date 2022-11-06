Restaurant header imageView gallery

Georgia Boy Rib Shack

review star

No reviews yet

1958 Lakewood Avenue Southeast

Atlanta, GA 30315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinners

Pulled BBQ Chix Sandwich Dinner

Pulled BBQ Chix Sandwich Dinner

$20.00

Smoked chicken pulled and simmered in LP BBQ sauce and served on a warm brioche bun, topped with fresh slaw and crisp pickles.

Baby Back Rib Sandwich Dinner

$20.00

10hr Smoked and grilled baby back or *BEEF* ribs. 4-5 bones served on a warm brioche bun, laced with LP BBQ sauce and pickle spear.

Smok'em Fried Wings Dinner

$20.00

12 pc Split wings smoked then deep fried, tossed in LP BBQ sauce, served with pickle spear.

Chicken & Medallion Waffles

$15.00

2 pc Crispy and juicy chicken breast deep fried and served with 4 Belgian waffles and warm cane syrup and hot sauce.

Beef Rib Sandwich Dinner

$20.00Out of stock

Combos

Georgia Bull Dawgs Combo

$10.00

2 Beef Dawg(s) served with ketchup, mustard, Turk Chili, cheese, minced onions and fresh slaw on a grilled bun.

Georgia Boy Saus Dawg Combo

$10.00

Choice of grilled beef, chicken or pork sausage served on grilled bun, topped with ketchup, mustard, chili, cheese, onions and fresh slaw.

Pulled BBQ Chix Sandwich Combo

$18.00

Smoked chicken pulled and simmered in LP BBQ sauce and served on a warm brioche bun, topped with fresh slaw and crisp pickles.

Baby Back Rib Sandwich Combo

$18.00

10hr Smoked and grilled baby back or *BEEF* ribs. 4-5 bones served on a warm brioche bun, laced with LP BBQ sauce and pickle spear.

Smok'em Fried Wings Combo

$18.00

12 pc Split wings smoked then deep fried, tossed in LP BBQ sauce, served with pickle spear.

A La Carte

Georgia Bull Dawgs A La Carte

$3.50

1 Beef Dawg served with ketchup, mustard, Turk Chili, cheese, minced onions and fresh slaw on a grilled bun.

Pulled BBQ Chix Sandwich A La Carte

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked chicken pulled and simmered in LP BBQ sauce and served on a warm brioche bun, topped with fresh slaw and crisp pickles.

Baby Back Rib Sandwich A La Carte

$15.00

10hr Smoked and grilled baby back or *BEEF* ribs. 4-5 bones served on a warm brioche bun, laced with LP BBQ sauce and pickle spear.

Smok'em Fried Wings A La Carte

$15.00

12 pc Split wings smoked then deep fried, tossed in LP BBQ sauce, served with pickle spear.

2 Pc Fried Chicken Breast

$7.00

2 pc Crispy and juicy chicken breast deep fried.

4 Pack Waffles

$8.00

4 Belgian waffles.

Georgia Boy Saus Dawg A La Carte

$7.00

Choice of grilled beef, chicken or pork sausage served on grilled bun, topped with ketchup, mustard, chili, cheese, onions and fresh slaw.

Sides

Turk BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00

Southern Potato Salad

$3.00

Seasoned Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Hatties Brunswick Stew

$3.00

Corn and Bean Salad

$3.00

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Chef Choice VOD

$3.00

4 Veggie Plate

$12.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Raw Limeade

$3.50

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.50

Can Drink

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to "Georgia Boy Rib Shack" where you will find the best & better than the rest BBQ.

Location

1958 Lakewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red's Beer Garden
orange star4.8 • 225
1328 Boulevard SE Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Eat Urban Fresh
orange starNo Reviews
2053 Metropolitan Parkway SW Unit C Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Buteco
orange star4.7 • 292
1039 Grant street Suite C-10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Grant St. Suite B10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Talat Market
orange star4.8 • 114
112 Ormond St. SE Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Grant Park Eats
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Grant St Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston