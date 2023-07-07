  • Home
Georgia Boys BBQ Food Truck Greeley Food Truck

No reviews yet

2473 W 28th St

Greeley, CO 80634

Brewery

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork on a brioche bun.

Hot Link Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced hot links on a brioche bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast on a brioche bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Leaner cut brisket on a brioche bun.

Burnt End Brisket Sandwich

$16.50

Fattier cut brisket on a brioche bun.

Hog Heaven

$18.00

Georgia Boys Cheesesteak

$15.00

Choice of chicken or brisket with melted cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed onions & peppers, served on a Philly roll.

Jack Fruit

$13.00

Jack fruit seasoned on a brioche bun.

Entrees

BBQ Nachos

$13.50

House fried tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork, chicken or beef brisket, queso blanco, green onion, pickled jalapenos, and fresh made pico de gallo. Sub Brisket + 3

BBQ Tacos

$12.00

Dawg Bowl

$11.00

1/2 Slab Rib Plate

$26.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/3 Slab Rib Plate

$20.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Burnt Ends Plate

$20.00

Chicken Plate

$15.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Hot Links Plate

$15.50

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Pork Plate

$15.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Sliced Brisket Plate

$19.50

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Turkey Plate

$17.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

A La Carte Sides

2 Slices Bacon

$2.00

BBQ Beans

$4.25

With smoked meats and bacon. GF.

Bun

$1.00

Cilantro Lime Slaw

$4.25+

Coleslaw

$4.25

With Granny Smith apples. GF, V.

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Mac n' Cheese

$4.25

V.

Potato Salad

$4.25

Garnished with bacon. GF

Skillet Cornbread

$4.25

Glazed with honey butter. V.

Texas Toast

$1.00

A La Carte BBQ

Beef Brisket Burnt Ends (Fattier Cut)

$8.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Beef Brisket Sliced (Leaner Cut)

$8.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Hot Links

$5.75

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Pulled Pork

$5.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Smoked Chicken Thighs (Chopped)

$5.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

Smoked Turkey Breast

$6.50

1/4 lb. | 1/2 lb. | 1 lb.

St. Louis Style Spare Ribs

$17.00

1/2 Slab or Full Slab

Desserts

Banana Puddin'

$6.50+

Vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas, vanilla waffers, and fresh whipped cream. Yummy!

Entrees (Business Park)

One Meat Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Chopped Chicken Plate

$15.00

Hot Link Plate

$15.00

Turkey Plate

$17.00

Third Slab of Ribs Plate

$20.00

Half Slab of Ribs Plate

$26.00

Brisket (Sliced) Plate

$19.50

Burnt Ends Plate

$20.00

Loaded Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.50

Chopped Chicken Nachos

$13.50

Hot Link Nachos

$13.50

Turkey Nachos

$13.50

Brisket (Sliced) Nachos

$18.00

BBQ Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Chopped Chicken Tacos

$12.00

BBQ Tacos

$12.00

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Brisket (Sliced) Tacos

$15.00

Burnt Ends Tacos

$16.00

Dawg Bowl

Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.00

Chopped Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Hot Links Bowl

$11.00

Dawg Bowl

$11.00

Brisket (Sliced) Bowl

$13.50

Burnt Ends Bowl

$14.50

Sandwiches (Festival)

BBQ Sandwich

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Chopped Chicken

$13.00

Hot Links

$13.00

Turkey

$14.00

Brisket (Sliced)

$15.50

Burnt Ends

$16.50

BBQ Cheese Steak

Chopped Chicken

$15.00

Brisket (Sliced)

$18.50

A La Carte

Sides

Mac n' Cheese

$4.25+

BBQ Beans

$4.25+

Potato Salad

$4.25+

Cornbread

$4.25+

Traditional Slaw

$4.25+

Cilantro Lime Slaw

$4.25+

Dessert

'Nanna Puddin'

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2473 W 28th St, Greeley, CO 80634

Directions

