Georgia Boys BBQ Longmont

No reviews yet

250 3rd Avenue

Longmont, CO 80501

A La Carte Sides

2 Slices Bacon

$2.00

Baked Potato

$4.25

Make it loaded + 2

BBQ Beans

$4.25

With smoked meats and bacon. GF.

Brunswick Stew

$4.25

Hearty tomato based southern stew with pork and chicken, corn, okra, & lima beans. GF.

Bun

$1.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.25

With Granny Smith apples. GF, V.

Fresh Fruit

$4.25

V. GF.

Garlic Broccoli

$4.25

V. GF.

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Hand Breaded Okra

$4.25

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

V.

Mac n' Cheese

$4.25

V.

Plate/Cutlery- Per Person

$1.00

Potato Salad

$4.25

Garnished with bacon. GF

Skillet Cornbread

$4.25

Glazed with honey butter. V.

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.25

V.

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

Taters N Gravy

$4.25

Daily Soup

$5.00+

Hearty tomato based southern stew with pork and chicken, corn, okra, & lima beans. GF.

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$12.50

House fried tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork, chicken or beef brisket, queso blanco, green onion, pickled jalapenos, and fresh made pico de gallo. Sub Brisket + 3

Brisket Fries

$14.00

A heaping portion of hand cut fries topped with beef brisket, melted cheddar-jack cheese, Original BBQ sauce & green onions.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

A heaping portion of hand cut fries topped with smoked chicken tossed in house made buffalo sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, & green onion.

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Hand Cut Fry Basket

$6.00

A heaping order of our hand cut fries served with a house made roasted garlic mayo.

Loaded Sweet Tots

$13.00

Smoked pork belly cubes glazed in an old fashioned maple sauce.

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Pickle Fries

$9.00
$14.00

Tossed with favorite wing sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese dresssing.

Tennesee Sticky Pig

$13.00

Smoked pork belly cubes glazed in an old fashioned maple sauce.

BBQ Meat Plates

1/3 lb. BBQ Pork Plate

$15.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/2 lb. BBQ Pork Plate

$17.00

1/3 lb. BBQ Chicken Plate

$15.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/2 lb. Chicken Plate

$17.00

1/3 lb. BBQ Hot Links Plate

$15.50

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/2 lb. BBQ Hot Links Plate

$17.50

1/3 lb. BBQ Turkey Breast Plate

$17.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/2 lb. BBQ Turkey Breast Plate

$20.00

1/3 lb. BBQ Brisket Plate

$19.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/2 lb. BBQ Brisket Plate

$24.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/3 lb. Slab BBQ Rib Plate

$20.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

1/2 Slab BBQ Rib Plate

$26.00

Served with two sides and Texas toast

Crowd Favorite Combo Plate

$19.00

Pulled pork (5oz) & beef brisket (3oz) served with two sides and Texas Toast

Texas Two Step Combo Plate

$20.00

Hot links (5oz) & beef brisket (3oz) served with two sides and Texas toast.

Kansas City Combo Plate

$28.00

Beef brisket (4oz) and 1/3 slab of ribs served with two sides and Texas toast.

The Barnyard Plate

$19.00

Beef brisket (3oz), pulled pork (3oz), and smoked chicken (3oz) served with two sides and Texas toast.

BBQ Shareables

Family Sampler (Feeds 4-6)

$90.00

Full slab of St. Louis style spare ribs, 1/2 lb. smoked chicken thighs, 1/2 lb. of sliced hot links, & 1/2 lb of pulled pork. Served with choice of four medium sides and Texas toast.

Half Sampler (Feeds 2-3)

$45.00

Half slab of St. Louis style spare ribs, 1/4 lb. smoked chicken thighs, 1/4 lb. of sliced hot links, & 1/4 lb of pulled pork. Served with choice of four small sides and Texas toast.

Burgers

Avocado Is My Jaaaaaaam

$17.50

2 patties, smashed avocado, cheddar, lettuce, onion, habanero bacon jam

Double Stack Cheese Burger

$14.00

Non-Descript Texas Fast Food Chain Burger

$16.00

2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard

Western BBQ Burger

$15.00

Whiskey For My Burger

$17.00

2 patties, cheddar, old fashioned sauce, onion, pickle, onion straw

Classic BBQ Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped chicken thighs on a brioche bun.

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork on a brioche bun.

Hot Link Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced hot links on a brioche bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast on a brioche bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Leaner cut brisket on a brioche bun.

Burnt End Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Fattier cut brisket on a brioche bun.

Desserts

Banana Puddin'

$6.50+

Vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas, vanilla waffers, and fresh whipped cream. Yummy!

Bread Pudding

$7.50

Southern inspired bread pudding with white chocolate and a delicious rum sauce.

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Plain Brownie

$4.00

Brownie Bite

$1.50

Kids Meals

Kids BBQ Basket

$9.00

Choice of meat and one side served with Texas toast. 12 and under only.

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Served with one side. 12 and under only.

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$9.00

Served with one side. 12 and under only.

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Served with one side. 12 and under only.

Kids Pup Bowl

$8.00

Mac n' cheese toppew with choice of pork, chicken, hot links, or bacon. 12 and under only.

Salads & Such

BBQ Cobb Salad

$17.00

Choice of meat piled high on romaine, served with diced tomato, shredded carrot, house pickled red onions, diced avocado, hard boiled eggs and cheddar-jack cheese with choice of dressing.

Big Ol' BBQ Potato

$15.00

Choice of meat piled high on a gigantic baked potato topped with cheddar-jack cheese, applewood bacon, Original BBQ sauce and green onions. Served with choice of side.

Chicken Tender Plate

$16.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fried chicken tenders on chopped romaine served with diced tomato, pickled red onions, shredded carrots, red bell peppers, cheddar-jack cheese, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with choice of dressing. To kick it up a notch, have your chicken tossed in any of our house made wing sauces.

Large House Salad

$8.00

Small House Salad

$4.50

Chopped romaine, diced tomato, shredded carrot, house pickled red onions, & croutons with choice of dressing.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Salad

$17.50

Smoked turkey breast piled high on chopped romaine, served with diced tomato, pickled red onions, croutons, cheddar-jack cheese, avocado, and applewood smoked bacon with choice of dressing.

Specialty Sandwiches

Georgia Boys Cheesesteak

$15.00

Choice of chicken or brisket with melted cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed onions & peppers, served on a Philly roll.

Hot 'Lanta Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

House breaded and fried chicken breast, choice of style, pickle & ash aioli on a brioche bun.

Maple Whiskey Chicken

$16.00

Chopped chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onions, and a house made maple whiskey sauce on a brioche bun.

The Boss Hog

$18.00

A monstrous sandwich with pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar links, shaved ham, and applewood bacon topped with cheddar chesse and creamy coleslaw on a brioche bun.

The Country Club

$15.50

A traditional smoked turkey club layered with applewood bacon, avocado, chopped romaine, sliced tomatoes, & roasted garlic aioli on Texas toast.

The Pit Master

$18.00

Sliced beef brisket topped with smoked provolone cheese, onion straws, and BBQ aioli on Texas toast.

The Texas Outlaw

$19.00

Sliced brisket & hotlinks piled high with cheddar cheese, Sweet Heat BBQ sauce, & creamy coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Misc

Retail Delivery Fee

$0.27

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice (No Refills)

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk (No Refills)

$2.99

Soda Fountain

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Water

Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.50

Gallon Reg Tea

$9.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Club Soda

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Barrel-Aged Manhattan

$11.00

BB Mojito

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Blk Lemon

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Breakfast

$7.00

Coin Margarita

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$7.50

Georgia Boys Old Fashion

$11.00

Georgia-Rita

$8.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Gin-skey Mule

$8.00

Habanero Margarita

$9.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.00

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide

$8.00

N/A BB Gin Fizz

$8.00

On The Wagon - N/A

$7.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pappy's Mule

$8.00

Peach St Mule

$14.00

Pineapple Express

$8.00

Rumswizzle

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.50

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Wake & Bacon

$7.00

Washington Apple Martini

$7.00

Washington Apple Shot

$4.00

Watermelon Mule

$11.00

Whiskey Lemon

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Smokin Old Fashion

$9.00

House Old Fashion

$9.00

Honey Whiskey Mule

$10.00

Cucumber Margarita

$10.00

Bottled Beer

BT Bud Light

$5.50

BT Heineken

$5.50

BT Mich Ultra

$5.50

N/A Heineken

$6.00

BT Modelo

$5.25

BT Miller Lite

$5.50

BT Coors Lt

$5.00

Can PBR

$4.00

Retail Liquor

Honey Brown 4-Pack

$15.99

Honey Brown- Single Can

$3.99

GB Hoppy Blonde 4-pack

$15.99

GB Hoppy Blonde Single Can

$3.99

Blackberry Moonshine

$8.50+

Hurricane

$8.50+

Rum Swizzle

$8.50+

Waken Bacon

$8.50+

Margarita

$8.50+

Whiskey Lemonade

$8.50+

Blackberry Lemonade

$8.50+

Swag Retail

Baby Bib (Sauced)

$12.00

Bar Glasses (Excluding Shot Glass)

$6.00

Coffee Mugs

$7.50

Key Chain

$3.00

Koozie

$3.00

Magnets

$1.00

Neck Gaitor

$10.00

Patches

$8.00

Socks

$5.00

Stickers

$1.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Shot Glass

$4.00

Air Freshener

$4.00

Leather Patch Hat

$25.00

BBQ Grill Sets

$30.00

Retail Apparel

$5 Retail Rack

$5.00

Green/Black Plaid Flannel

$45.00

Bacon Sunset Hat

$25.00

Cable Knit Beanies

$25.00

Camel Flame Pull Over

$50.00

Charcoal Pig Trucker Hat

$25.00

Ghost. Hot. Damn. Fire Tank

$22.00

Gray Camo Pullover

$50.00

Green Camo Hoodie

$60.00

Harley T-shirt

$22.00

Harley Zip Hoodie

$50.00

I Like Pig Butts

$22.00

Neon Piggy Racer Back

$22.00

Neon Piggy T-shirt

$22.00

Open Retail

$15.00

Patch Hat

$25.00

Patch Hat w/ patch

$30.00

Pig Pom Beanies

$25.00

Pink / Gray Hoodie

$50.00

Put Some South T-Shirt

$22.00

Red/Black Plaid Flannel

$45.00

Work Mechanic Bacon Shirt

$45.00

Navy/Cream Buffalo Plaid

$45.00

Sauces & Rubs

Jar Original

$6.00

Jar Sweet Heat

$7.00

Jar Ghost

$7.00

Jar Carolina Mustard

$6.00

Jar Carolina Vinegar

$6.00

Rub Everythang

$8.00

Rub Yardbird

$8.00

Rub Smokin

$8.00

Small Gift Basket

$25.00

Medium Gift Basket

$40.00

Large Gift Basket

$60.00

BYO Basket

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come get some true Southern BBQ from Georgia Boys! Get here early while the gettin's good, as we do

250 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

