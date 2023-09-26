Appetizers

Catfish fingers

$18.00

Fried catfish fingers, southern slaw, creole corn tartar sauce

Ceviche

$19.00
Chicken Livers

$15.00

Benne seed & cornmel crusted, mustard soy emulsion

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Topped with caviar

Devils on Horseback

$14.00

Blue Cheese stuffed dates wrapped in bacon, mumbo sauce

Fried Calamari

$20.00

hot peppers, lemon tartar sauce

Tomato Stack

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, bacon jam, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Green Tomatoes

$18.00

Fried Green tomatoes - Herbed cream goat cheese, lemon cayenne mayo, tomato relish

Ma Browns Biscuits

$15.00
Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp, spicy andouille sausage, buttery seafood broth

Soup D'jour

$12.00

Chef's selection!

Salads

Caesar (App)

$14.00
Fried Chicken Salad

$23.00

Mesclun mix, tomatoes, red onions, spicy peanuts, blue cheese, buttermilk ranch and our famous fried chicken!

Kitchen Sink Country Cobb

$22.00

Mixed greens, jerk chicken, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese & buttermilk ranch

Southern Simple (App)

$12.00

Mesclun mix, heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$25.00

Southern Simple (Entree w/o protien)

$14.00
Caesar (Entree w/o protien)

$16.00

Crisp romaine, house made croutons, parmesan

Southen Simple (Entree w/ protein)

$12.00

Caesar (Entree w/ protien)

$14.00

Iceberg Wedge

$20.00

Entree

"Chicken" Croquette

$20.00
Chalreston Perlau

$30.00

Jumbo shrimp, duck, spicy andouille sausage, red rice, toasted bread crumbs

Country Fried Steak

$36.00
Cowboy Steak

$64.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, medley of spinach, mushrooms, onions, house made steak sauce

Creole Salmon

$36.00

spicy roasted fingerlings, sauteed spinach, pineapple butter sauce

Devil Shrimp

$38.00

Crab stuffed, Sauteed spinach, mac & cheese, smoked pepper butter sauce

Fried Chicken

$33.00

Buttermilk soaked, smoked turkey collards, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted chicken gravy

Gumbo

$31.00

Spicy andouille, okra, duck, shrimp, chicken, dark roux, lump crab, dirty rice

Lamb Chops

$48.00
Pork Chop

$30.00

Candied yams, sauteed shaved brussel sprouts, red-eye gravy

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Spicy fingerling potatoes, sauteed green beans, chicken jus

Seafood Penne

$38.00

Shrimp, scallop, lump crab, cajun cream

Shrimp & Grits (Full)

$36.00

Jumbo shrimp, spicy andouille sausage, buttery seafood broth

Whole Red Snapper

$48.00

Fried or grilled, dirty rice, simple salad, cilantro chili drizzle

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$55.00

Old bay sidewinders, southern slaw, jalapeno cream corn, cajun aioli

Farm Raised Catfish

$29.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

GBR Burger

$22.00

Jerk Chicken Club

$20.00

PoBoy

$19.00

Side Dishes

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$10.00
DH Collard

$10.00
DH Green Beans

$10.00

Dirty Rice

$10.00
Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00
Grits

$10.00

Jalapeno Creamed Corn

$10.00
Mac N Cheese

$10.00
Mash Potatoes

$10.00
Red Rice

$10.00
Sidewinders

$10.00

Spin Medley

$10.00
Spinach

$10.00
Yams

$10.00

Desserts

Ala Mode

$3.00

Bday Dessert

$2.50

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Dessert Sampler

$45.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$9.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Sorbet

$9.00