Restaurant header imageView gallery

Georgia James

4,889 Reviews

$$$$

1100 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Houston's Steakhouse.

Location

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Georgia James image
Georgia James image
Georgia James image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Canary Coffee House - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1953 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Postino Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
805 Pacific Street Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Blonde Biscotti - Montrose
orange star4.8 • 296
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100 Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Cuchara Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
214 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
2703 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
orange star4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Rosie Cannonball
orange star4.5 • 2,866
1620 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
orange star4.4 • 2,543
3111 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
OSTIA
orange star4.5 • 2,440
2032 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Pepper Twins - West Gray
orange star4.6 • 2,242
1915 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Ono Poke
orange star4.6 • 1,892
607 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston